Image 1 of 15 A true outburst of joy by Miguel Martinez (FRM) and team manager at the finish line of XC 2013 Sea Otter pro men's race. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 2 of 15 Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) has had better days on the bike, finishing a distant 86th. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 3 of 15 Another young American racer, Menso De Jong (Clif Bar) getting some valuable experience against world-class pros. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 4 of 15 Rotem Ishay (Jamis), with enduro specialist Josh Carlson (Giant Offroad) just behind. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 5 of 15 Cameron Jette (Scott/3-Rox) leads a group, mid-pack. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 6 of 15 Kerry Werner (BMC Devo) had one of the biggest days of his young career, finishing a solid 15th in a stacked field. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 7 of 15 Barry Wicks (Kona) sits just off the lead about 5 miles into the race. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 8 of 15 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) is having a great 2013 race season, leading the Pro XCT after three races (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 9 of 15 Geoff Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) is having an awesome opening weekend of racing, coming in 2nd today. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 10 of 15 Riding up front early, maybe the heat did affect Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), managing only 25th place. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 11 of 15 Todd Wells (Specialized) rode very well today, finishing a strong 3rd, to make the podium. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 12 of 15 A little heat won't really slow down the always young Christoph Sauser (Specialized). (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 13 of 15 Sid Taberlay (Kenda/H2) Overdrive) was running hot in the opening miles, fading a bit to finish in 9th. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 14 of 15 Miguel Martinez is back on the scene, racing for Factory FRM team. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com) Image 15 of 15 Miguel Martinez (FRM) gets a heartfelt congratulations from teammate Mirko Pirazzoli. (Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Miguel Martinez (Factory FRM ISD) surprised many on Saturday at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday by winning the single-lap cross country race. One day after his short track victory, Geoff Kabush (Scott 3-Rox) was second while Todd Wells (Specialized) finished third.

2000 Olympic gold medallist Martinez continued his comeback to racing, breaking away about 6km into the race. For the rest of the lap, he hung just off the front of the favorites.

The chase seemed to be half-hearted as the other favorites marked each other. Perhaps they thought they could easily catch the solo Martinez later in the race when the course climbed back up toward the finish? When the attacking began in earnest, Kabush and Wells got away from the rest. Kabush would finish just two seconds after Martinez while Wells followed another 12 seconds later.

The second chase group included Lukas Flueckiger (BMC), Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Christoph Sauser (Specialized). Flueckiger got away from them just near the end while Plaxton nipped Cape Epic winner Sauser for fifth.