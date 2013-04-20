Martinez wins men's Sea Otter cross country
Kabush, Wells complete podium
Miguel Martinez (Factory FRM ISD) surprised many on Saturday at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday by winning the single-lap cross country race. One day after his short track victory, Geoff Kabush (Scott 3-Rox) was second while Todd Wells (Specialized) finished third.
2000 Olympic gold medallist Martinez continued his comeback to racing, breaking away about 6km into the race. For the rest of the lap, he hung just off the front of the favorites.
The chase seemed to be half-hearted as the other favorites marked each other. Perhaps they thought they could easily catch the solo Martinez later in the race when the course climbed back up toward the finish? When the attacking began in earnest, Kabush and Wells got away from the rest. Kabush would finish just two seconds after Martinez while Wells followed another 12 seconds later.
The second chase group included Lukas Flueckiger (BMC), Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Christoph Sauser (Specialized). Flueckiger got away from them just near the end while Plaxton nipped Cape Epic winner Sauser for fifth.
|1
|Miguel Martinez (Fra) Factory FRM ISD
|1:16:21
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3-Rox
|0:00:02
|3
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:14
|4
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:00:28
|5
|Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:00:35
|6
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing
|0:00:36
|7
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC MTB Racing
|0:01:03
|8
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:01:46
|9
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda/H20 Overdrive
|0:01:49
|10
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro Xlt
|0:01:50
|11
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannodale
|12
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing
|13
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing
|0:02:10
|14
|Michiel van der Heijde (Ned) Giant Pro Xlt
|0:02:50
|15
|Kerry Werner (USA) U23 BMC Devo Team
|0:03:32
|16
|Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing Canada
|0:03:41
|17
|Adam Morka (Can) WFT Coaching
|0:04:12
|18
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) America Interbanc Cannondale
|0:04:28
|19
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder/Trek
|20
|Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|0:04:29
|21
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycle
|0:04:50
|22
|Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis
|23
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Jamis
|0:04:58
|24
|Conrad Stoltz (RSA) Specialized
|0:04:59
|25
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized
|0:05:00
|26
|Menso De Jong (USA) Clif Bar
|0:05:17
|27
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Fac Offroad
|0:05:48
|28
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
|29
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:05:52
|30
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Sweet Elite
|0:06:14
|31
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles
|0:06:25
|32
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda Felt
|0:06:32
|33
|Macky Franklin (USA) Santa Fe Brewing Pivot
|0:06:53
|34
|Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance
|0:06:56
|35
|Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory Offroad
|0:07:12
|36
|Clint Claassen (USA) Mafia Racing/Pabst
|0:07:13
|37
|Ryan Geiger (USA) Team Winded
|0:07:20
|38
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott - 3 Rox Racing
|0:07:22
|39
|Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Webike/DMK
|0:07:40
|40
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:00
|41
|Michael Hosey (USA) Marin Factory Team
|0:08:30
|42
|Jason Sager (USA) Jamis
|0:08:34
|43
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:08:39
|44
|Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon Racing
|45
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized
|0:08:40
|46
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Sweet Elite
|47
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) FRM Factory Racing
|0:09:04
|48
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Clement/Cannondale
|49
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off Road
|50
|Nathan Guerra (USA) Vision Pro Cycling
|0:09:24
|51
|Connor Bell (USA) Rocktown/Specialized
|0:09:25
|52
|Jim Hewett (USA) Summit Bicycles
|0:09:37
|53
|Alex Wild (USA) Trailhead Cyclery
|0:09:41
|54
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt
|0:09:56
|55
|Cory Wallace (Can) Kona
|0:09:57
|56
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo- Hanger
|0:10:08
|57
|Sean Leader (USA) Cycleworks
|0:10:10
|58
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com
|0:10:12
|59
|Riley Howar (USA) Santa Cruz X-Fusion P/B
|0:10:18
|60
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing/Felt
|0:10:38
|61
|Robert McCarty (USA) AG Bycicles
|0:10:49
|62
|Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized
|0:11:12
|63
|Benjamin Portilla (USA)
|0:11:20
|64
|Trevor Deruis (USA) Get Real Nutrition
|0:11:30
|65
|Ryo Saito (Jpn)
|0:12:07
|66
|Quinn Moberg (USA) Corsa Cycles
|0:12:18
|67
|Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:12:19
|68
|Richie Trent (USA) Maxis/Formula/Crank
|0:12:23
|69
|Will Curtis (USA) Santa Cruz/X-Fusion
|0:12:27
|70
|Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle/Odi
|0:12:47
|71
|Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan
|0:13:04
|72
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:13:15
|73
|Charles Jenkins (USA) KHS/War/Cytomax
|0:13:24
|74
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Webike DMK
|0:13:36
|75
|Justin Desilets (USA) Yeti Crossroads
|0:13:37
|76
|Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|0:14:15
|77
|Danny McNaughton (USA)
|78
|Greg Krieger (USA) Eriksen Cycles
|0:14:30
|79
|Samuel Chovan (USA) Raleish Clement
|80
|Davis Bentley (USA) Bar Fly
|0:15:30
|81
|Roger Bartels (USA) Bikemonkey/Norcal Bike
|0:15:36
|82
|Jakub Valigura (Cze) SRAM Rubena Trek
|0:15:37
|83
|Daniel Munoz (USA) G2 Alititude
|0:16:20
|84
|Garet Steinmetz (USA)
|0:16:31
|85
|Bryson Perry (USA)
|0:16:35
|86
|Dan McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:40
|87
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant
|0:16:57
|88
|Sam Gross (USA) Nationwide/Valeo Works
|0:17:56
|89
|Rich Weis (USA) Trek Fac Racing
|90
|Taylor Smith (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|91
|Anthony Sinyard (USA) Supacaz
|0:17:58
|92
|Nitish Nag (USA) NRL Racing
|0:19:34
|93
|David Flaten (USA) US Military
|0:19:49
|94
|Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Ellin Cycling
|0:21:19
|95
|Jason Moeschler (USA)
|0:22:28
|96
|Cody Phillips (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion
|0:23:37
|97
|Eliel Anttila (USA)
|0:28:17
|98
|Anthony Smith (USA) Team Santa Cruz X-Fusion
|0:28:18
|99
|Ryan Chandler (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox
|0:28:27
|100
|Colby Pastore (USA) Team Santa Cruz-X Fusion
|0:32:05
