Trending

Martinez wins men's Sea Otter cross country

Kabush, Wells complete podium

Image 1 of 15

A true outburst of joy by Miguel Martinez (FRM) and team manager at the finish line of XC 2013 Sea Otter pro men's race.

A true outburst of joy by Miguel Martinez (FRM) and team manager at the finish line of XC 2013 Sea Otter pro men's race.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 2 of 15

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) has had better days on the bike, finishing a distant 86th.

Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) has had better days on the bike, finishing a distant 86th.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 3 of 15

Another young American racer, Menso De Jong (Clif Bar) getting some valuable experience against world-class pros.

Another young American racer, Menso De Jong (Clif Bar) getting some valuable experience against world-class pros.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 4 of 15

Rotem Ishay (Jamis), with enduro specialist Josh Carlson (Giant Offroad) just behind.

Rotem Ishay (Jamis), with enduro specialist Josh Carlson (Giant Offroad) just behind.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 5 of 15

Cameron Jette (Scott/3-Rox) leads a group, mid-pack.

Cameron Jette (Scott/3-Rox) leads a group, mid-pack.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 6 of 15

Kerry Werner (BMC Devo) had one of the biggest days of his young career, finishing a solid 15th in a stacked field.

Kerry Werner (BMC Devo) had one of the biggest days of his young career, finishing a solid 15th in a stacked field.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 7 of 15

Barry Wicks (Kona) sits just off the lead about 5 miles into the race.

Barry Wicks (Kona) sits just off the lead about 5 miles into the race.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 8 of 15

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) is having a great 2013 race season, leading the Pro XCT after three races

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) is having a great 2013 race season, leading the Pro XCT after three races
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 9 of 15

Geoff Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) is having an awesome opening weekend of racing, coming in 2nd today.

Geoff Kabush (Scott/3-Rox) is having an awesome opening weekend of racing, coming in 2nd today.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 10 of 15

Riding up front early, maybe the heat did affect Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), managing only 25th place.

Riding up front early, maybe the heat did affect Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), managing only 25th place.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 11 of 15

Todd Wells (Specialized) rode very well today, finishing a strong 3rd, to make the podium.

Todd Wells (Specialized) rode very well today, finishing a strong 3rd, to make the podium.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 12 of 15

A little heat won't really slow down the always young Christoph Sauser (Specialized).

A little heat won't really slow down the always young Christoph Sauser (Specialized).
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 13 of 15

Sid Taberlay (Kenda/H2) Overdrive) was running hot in the opening miles, fading a bit to finish in 9th.

Sid Taberlay (Kenda/H2) Overdrive) was running hot in the opening miles, fading a bit to finish in 9th.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 14 of 15

Miguel Martinez is back on the scene, racing for Factory FRM team.

Miguel Martinez is back on the scene, racing for Factory FRM team.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)
Image 15 of 15

Miguel Martinez (FRM) gets a heartfelt congratulations from teammate Mirko Pirazzoli.

Miguel Martinez (FRM) gets a heartfelt congratulations from teammate Mirko Pirazzoli.
(Image credit: Daniel Dunn Photo / www.danieldunnphoto.com)

Miguel Martinez (Factory FRM ISD) surprised many on Saturday at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday by winning the single-lap cross country race.  One day after his short track victory, Geoff Kabush (Scott 3-Rox) was second while Todd Wells (Specialized) finished third.

2000 Olympic gold medallist Martinez continued his comeback to racing, breaking away about 6km into the race.  For the rest of the lap, he hung just off the front of the favorites. 

The chase seemed to be half-hearted as the other favorites marked each other. Perhaps they thought they could easily catch the solo Martinez later in the race when the course climbed back up toward the finish?  When the attacking began in earnest, Kabush and Wells got away from the rest.  Kabush would finish just two seconds after Martinez while Wells followed another 12 seconds later.

The second chase group included Lukas Flueckiger (BMC), Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Cannondale) and Christoph Sauser (Specialized).  Flueckiger got away from them just near the end while Plaxton nipped Cape Epic winner Sauser for fifth.

Full Results
1Miguel Martinez (Fra) Factory FRM ISD1:16:21
2Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott 3-Rox0:00:02
3Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:00:14
4Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:00:28
5Max Plaxton (Can) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:00:35
6Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing0:00:36
7Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC MTB Racing0:01:03
8Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:01:46
9Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda/H20 Overdrive0:01:49
10Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro Xlt0:01:50
11Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannodale
12Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3Rox Racing
13Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing0:02:10
14Michiel van der Heijde (Ned) Giant Pro Xlt0:02:50
15Kerry Werner (USA) U23 BMC Devo Team0:03:32
16Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Racing Canada0:03:41
17Adam Morka (Can) WFT Coaching0:04:12
18Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) America Interbanc Cannondale0:04:28
19Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder/Trek
20Alex Grant (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale0:04:29
21Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycle0:04:50
22Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis
23Rotem Ishay (Isr) Jamis0:04:58
24Conrad Stoltz (RSA) Specialized0:04:59
25Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized0:05:00
26Menso De Jong (USA) Clif Bar0:05:17
27Carl Decker (USA) Giant Fac Offroad0:05:48
28Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
29Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:05:52
30Sepp Kuss (USA) Sweet Elite0:06:14
31Ryan Woodall (USA) Top Gear Bicycles0:06:25
32Colin Cares (USA) Kenda Felt0:06:32
33Macky Franklin (USA) Santa Fe Brewing Pivot0:06:53
34Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance0:06:56
35Josh Carlson (Aus) Giant Factory Offroad0:07:12
36Clint Claassen (USA) Mafia Racing/Pabst0:07:13
37Ryan Geiger (USA) Team Winded0:07:20
38Cameron Jette (Can) Scott - 3 Rox Racing0:07:22
39Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Webike/DMK0:07:40
40Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:08:00
41Michael Hosey (USA) Marin Factory Team0:08:30
42Jason Sager (USA) Jamis0:08:34
43Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team0:08:39
44Yuki Ikeda (Jpn) Topeak Ergon Racing
45Jacob Albrecht (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized0:08:40
46Payson Mcelveen (USA) Sweet Elite
47Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) FRM Factory Racing0:09:04
48Ryan Trebon (USA) Clement/Cannondale
49Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off Road
50Nathan Guerra (USA) Vision Pro Cycling0:09:24
51Connor Bell (USA) Rocktown/Specialized0:09:25
52Jim Hewett (USA) Summit Bicycles0:09:37
53Alex Wild (USA) Trailhead Cyclery0:09:41
54Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt0:09:56
55Cory Wallace (Can) Kona0:09:57
56Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo- Hanger0:10:08
57Sean Leader (USA) Cycleworks0:10:10
58Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com0:10:12
59Riley Howar (USA) Santa Cruz X-Fusion P/B0:10:18
60Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing/Felt0:10:38
61Robert McCarty (USA) AG Bycicles0:10:49
62Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized0:11:12
63Benjamin Portilla (USA)0:11:20
64Trevor Deruis (USA) Get Real Nutrition0:11:30
65Ryo Saito (Jpn)0:12:07
66Quinn Moberg (USA) Corsa Cycles0:12:18
67Drew Edsall (USA) Kenda/Felt0:12:19
68Richie Trent (USA) Maxis/Formula/Crank0:12:23
69Will Curtis (USA) Santa Cruz/X-Fusion0:12:27
70Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle/Odi0:12:47
71Shun Matsumoto (Jpn) Team Scott Japan0:13:04
72Evan Guthrie (Can) Norco Factory Team0:13:15
73Charles Jenkins (USA) KHS/War/Cytomax0:13:24
74Simon Andreassen (Den) Webike DMK0:13:36
75Justin Desilets (USA) Yeti Crossroads0:13:37
76Brady Kappius (USA) Clif Bar0:14:15
77Danny McNaughton (USA)
78Greg Krieger (USA) Eriksen Cycles0:14:30
79Samuel Chovan (USA) Raleish Clement
80Davis Bentley (USA) Bar Fly0:15:30
81Roger Bartels (USA) Bikemonkey/Norcal Bike0:15:36
82Jakub Valigura (Cze) SRAM Rubena Trek0:15:37
83Daniel Munoz (USA) G2 Alititude0:16:20
84Garet Steinmetz (USA)0:16:31
85Bryson Perry (USA)0:16:35
86Dan McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:16:40
87Craig Wohlschlaeger (USA) Giant0:16:57
88Sam Gross (USA) Nationwide/Valeo Works0:17:56
89Rich Weis (USA) Trek Fac Racing
90Taylor Smith (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
91Anthony Sinyard (USA) Supacaz0:17:58
92Nitish Nag (USA) NRL Racing0:19:34
93David Flaten (USA) US Military0:19:49
94Gustavo Pedroza (Mex) Ellin Cycling0:21:19
95Jason Moeschler (USA)0:22:28
96Cody Phillips (USA) Santa Cruz X Fusion0:23:37
97Eliel Anttila (USA)0:28:17
98Anthony Smith (USA) Team Santa Cruz X-Fusion0:28:18
99Ryan Chandler (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox0:28:27
100Colby Pastore (USA) Team Santa Cruz-X Fusion0:32:05

Latest on Cyclingnews