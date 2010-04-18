Trending

Stander wins cross country in three-up sprint

,

An outnumbered Kabush hangs in for second

Burry Stander (Specialized) takes the win in a sprint against Geoff Kabush (Maxxis - Rocky Mountain)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Burry Stander (Specialized) at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Burry Stander (Specialized) edges out Geoff Kabush for the win

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Former World Champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized) tries to bridge up to his teammates

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Elite men's start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The massive elite men's field made for a chaotic start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Aaron Snyder (Cannondale) leads a chase group.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders cross a grassy ridge

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Moutain) tries to chase down Wells

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Barry Wicks (Kona) rode with the leaders on the first couple laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Carl Decker (Giant) on a grassy climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) leads Geoff Kabush and Burry Stander.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) with a gap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) chases the leaders early in the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) leads the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Todd Wells (Specialized) is coming off a win in the short track.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sam Schultz (Gary Fisher/Subaru)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Roel Paulissen (Cannondale) on the first row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Burry Stander (Specialized) chases his teammate Todd Wells.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Carl Decker (Giant) climbs through some trees.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Eric Batty (Trek Toronto) before he flatted.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders get jammed up in the trees.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Burry Stander won the three-up sprint at the end of the elite men's cross country race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. With two against one in the lead trio, the Specialized team dominated the race, taking first, third and fourth. However, the outnumbered Geoff Kabush (Maxxis Rocky Mountain) rode an intelligent race, making it to the final sprint despite Team Specialized's best efforts to drop him en route. Kabush finished second ahead of Todd Wells (Specialized) in third.

Not far behind, Christoph Sauser (Specialized) finished fourth. Roel Paulissen (Cannondale) made a late race surge to ride himself up into fifth place.

Early int he race a group of five riders formed, including Wells, Stander, Kabush, Marco Fontana (Cannondale) and Sauser, at the front, setting a pace that strung the large field out immediately.

Fontana and Sauser were gapped off. "It's tough to plan the start, but we hoped to get all three of us up there," said Wells. "We almost did, but it didn't quite work."

"I was behind Fontana and then got about five to 10m off Kabush, and then I didn't have the top speed to catch back up," said Sauser. "I thought maybe I could catch back on the climb, but I sat down a little too early and then there was a flat part and that was it." On his own on the flat parts, Sauser wasn't as fast as the lead trio, especially with a long, level paved section around the race track on each of the five total laps.

The rest of the race was a battle between the two Specialized men, Stander and Wells, and one Maxxis Rocky Mountain rider, Kabush. Stander and Wells did everything they could to shake Kabush, but the tenacious Canadian rode intelligently to defend his position in their group. Kabush had hoped to get some help against Specialized from the Cannondale riders, but after Fontana faded, he didn't see anything but red at the front for the duration.

"Obviously I wanted to win, but it was a good race," said Kabush. "It was tough going there with just me and the Specialized guys. I wasn't looking behind. I knew I had to stay in the top three. They'd go one-two in the singletrack and wanted to let a gap grow, so I worked to stay second wheel and try to control it and soften them up whenever I could."

"Todd and I were trying the whole time to get a gap on Kabush, but we couldn't. He was riding well today," said Stander.

"I thought for sure we'd be able to shake him," said Wells. "We'd get small gaps on him, and then he'd power back. At one point, we almost got both of us off, but he was too strong. I would attack and Burry would sit on Kabush, then he'd attack and I'd sit on Kabush."

However, both Specialized riders approached the finish with confidence. "I knew at the finish that Burry would beat Kabush in the sprint," said Wells.

"I knew it was going to be a sprint," said Stander. "I did a lot of road racing during my summer - the last couple of weeks. My sprinting has been good. I attacked first, then Todd went over me and Kabush followed him, so it gave me the perfect line-up and I knew when we came into the last straight that I had it."

"Burry led the last singletrack and I kept a bit of a gap. I was hoping to get it down to the last corner when I knew I could get to the finish," said Kabush, "but when Todd went on the inside, I had to cover that. On the last corner, I made my jump, but Burry was able to come by."

Sauser never did catch the lead trio and rode solo for three laps to finish fourth. On the final lap, Paulissen worked his way up significantly to leap away from the chase group of five that he'd joined near the end of the race. He was helped by two teammates, who blocked for him as he rode away for fifth place.

"It was hard today. I had some stomach problems and still do," said Paulissen. "I was suffering the first 40 minutes, and I tried to get in my rhythm. The legs got better though and on the long gravel climb, I went for it."

It was Paulissen's first time racing a 29er on a cross country course. "It was good on the rolling portions of this course. The course wasn't twisty, and the bike was so stable. I would race it again, depending on the course."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory1:23:13
2Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
3Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing0:00:02
4Christopher Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing0:01:06
5Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:14
6Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:39
7Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:52
8Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:53
9Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:17
10Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain/Thule0:03:22
11Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Offroad0:04:44
12Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
13Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada0:05:00
14Conrad Stoltz (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing0:05:01
15Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis
16Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
17Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac/Porsche/Giant0:05:37
18Travis Livermon (USA) Champion Systems/Cannondale0:06:20
19Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:06:26
20Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Bicycles0:06:34
21Craig Richey (Can) Aviawest0:06:36
22Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda-Felt0:07:07
23Stephen Ettinger (USA) Mafia Racing0:07:14
24Ryan Woodall (USA)0:07:21
25Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis
26Ken Onodera (Jpn) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:07:22
27Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M
28Tad Elliott (USA) Team Sho-Air/Specialized
29Peter Glassford (Can)
30Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycle Store
31Dana Weber (USA) Trek0:07:25
32Max Knox (RSA) DCM0:07:41
33Robert Marion (USA) American Classic/Kenda0:07:56
34Stefan Widmer (Can) Rocky Mountain Factor0:08:09
35Sean Babcock (USA) Team S&M0:08:19
36Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) Shirks Presented0:08:20
37Simon Jensen (Den) HMTBK0:08:31
38Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:08:33
39Tinker Juarez (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:08:36
40John Bennett (USA) Whole Athlete0:09:00
41Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:09:05
42Mitchell Hote (USA)0:09:28
43Pierre Facomprez (Fra) Look Shimano
44Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Teamgive/Blackbottom0:09:33
45Kalan Beisel (USA) Procycling
46Eric Emsky (USA) Blue Competition Cycle0:09:38
47Jeffrey Herrera (USA) Hammerheadbikes.Com0:09:45
48Dror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:09:57
49Vincent Lombardi (Fra) Sho-air/Sonance0:10:10
50Branden Stewart (RSA) DCM0:10:12
51Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt0:10:13
52Yuki Saito (Jpn) Topeak-Ergon0:10:17
53Ben Thompson (USA) Trek MTN Co-Op0:10:23
54Bryan Alders (USA) Pearl Izumi0:10:46
55Aaron Bradford (USA) Specialized/Onsite
56Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona0:10:47
57Aren Timmel (USA) Team Chico0:11:16
58Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction0:11:18
59Adam Snyder (USA) Team Jamis0:11:43
60Tim Allen (USA)0:11:45
61Ross Schnell (USA) Trek/Crankbrothers
62Greg Carpenter (USA) 3D Racing0:12:01
63Ethan Gilmour (USA) Giant Factory0:12:11
64Nate Whitman (USA) Cynergy / Specialized0:12:17
65Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:12:24
66Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle Bikes/Cannonda0:12:56
67Drew Edsall (USA) Yeti0:13:41
68Spencer Powlison (USA) Mafia Racing-Pabst-Felt0:14:41
69Anthony Slowinski (USA) Backwoods Racing0:16:13
70Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:17:30
-1lapLucas Livermon (USA) Inland Construction
-1lapOmer Kem (USA) Team Jamis
-1lapNicholas Stevens (GBr) Waltworks
-1lapAaron Snyder (USA) Scott Rc Mountain Bike
-1lapJohn Nobil (USA) Bear Vly Bikes
-1lapBlake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis
-1lapBradford Perley (USA) Mafia Racing/Felt/PBR
-1lapDylan Stucki (USA) Mafia Racing
-1lapMichael Mooradian (USA) Bedford-Spin-Verge
-1lapAaron Elwell (USA) Highgear/Trek
-1lapBraden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
-1lapKenny Burt (USA)
-1lapAlex Boone (USA) Trek MTN Coop
-1lapNate Byrom (USA) Northstar/Giant
-1lapJustin Maka (USA) Hayes/Spy
-1lapNitish Nag (USA) Nrl Racing Developmen
-1lapGabriel Keck (USA) Summit Bicycles
-1lapBrian Astell (USA) Lostcoast Brewery
-1lapCharles Jenkins (USA) KHS 650 Crew
-1lapMitchell Peterson (USA) Giant
-1lapNick Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry
-2lapsJeff Blair (Can) Unattached
-2lapsMike Anderson (USA)
-2lapsRandall Jacobs (USA) Wheelworks Racing
-2lapsTony Smith (USA) Focus Bikes
-2lapsKyle Stock (USA) Golden Chain Cyclists
-2lapsJason Moeschler (USA) WTB
-2lapsWiley Mosley Mosley (USA) John Quinn / Jerk Racing
-2lapsMatt Connors (USA) Bicycle Ranch
-2lapsNoah Tautfest (USA) Biyclce Express
-2lapsBen Sullivan (USA) Momentum Endurance
-2lapsJohn Burns (USA)
-2lapsRon Castia (USA) Infovista Cycling Team
-2lapsJeff Kerkove (USA) Topeak-Ergon
-2lapsSeamus Powell (USA) Ollett Coaching/Inustr
-2lapsZachary Keller (USA) Form Cycles
-2lapsBob Delp (USA) Vitamin Water/Folsom
-2lapsOsias Lozano (Col)
-2lapsGarnet Vertican (USA) Giant
-2lapsRob Sousa (USA) Pro Cycling
-2lapsAnastasio Flores (USA) Giant Berry Farms
-2lapsAndrew Rigel (USA) Mafia Racing/Felt/PBR
-2lapsHal Helbock (USA) Cytomax/Khs
-2lapsEric Batty (Can) Trek Canada
-2lapsEvan Plews (USA) www.Evanplews.Com
-3lapsRouke Croeser (RSA) DCM
-3lapsBryan Van Vleet (USA) KHS
-3lapsMatt Wittler (USA) Lost Coast
DNFRyan Trebon (USA) Kona
DNFSid Taberlay (USA) Sho-air/Specialized
DNFKat Statman (USA) Feedback Sports
DNFNick Truitt (USA) Yeti
DNFDrew Mackenzie (Can) Island Racing Club
DNFJim Hewett (USA) Summit Bicycles

 

