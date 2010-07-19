Image 1 of 10 Elite men's downhill podium at the 2010 US Mountain Bike Nationals (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 2 of 10 Racing for Yeti/Fox's development team, Tyler Immer was third fastest on the day. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 3 of 10 Team Geronimo/Banshees' Brian Buell cracked the top 10 with a respectable eighth place finish. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 4 of 10 In his debut year racing for Team Yeti's World Cup squad, Joey Schusler just missed the podium by less than 8/10th of a second. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 5 of 10 Always a contender, Giant's Duncan Riffle finished in 10th place. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 6 of 10 Bradley Benedict rounded out fifth place on the pro men's podium. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 7 of 10 Team KHS racer Logan Bingelli proved he had the speed for a silver medal. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 8 of 10 Aaron "The Pinner" Gwin of Team Yeti took his second downhill national championship in as many years. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 9 of 10 Aaron Gwin's Team Issue Yeti 303 gets the retro Yeti paint scheme. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 10 of 10 The Cat. 1 Junior Men's 17-18 podium saw Redstone Cycles' Sam Powers take his second stars and stripes jersey for the weekend. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)

Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox) raced to his second consecutive national championship victory in Granby, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon. The World Cup racer took the win with a convincing margin in excess of three seconds.

Gwin had plenty of time to get toasty in the hot seat as he went early in the finals after a less than stellar qualifying run.

"I wanted to have a good qualifying and get down, but it ended up being a really sick run and I crashed super hard and got a bunch of dirt in my goggles. I tried to keep going, then I ended up crashing again and I messed up my thumb," said Gwin.

"I didn't know if I was going to race the finals or not. I need to go get my thumb checked out. We ended up taping it up to the bars. I managed to put the run together. It wasn't the best run but it was pretty good."

It was good enough for the win.

Second place went to Logan Binggeli (KHS) in his best finish yet. "It was a fast run. It went by as a blur. I'm so stoked I can't really think. I've been training hard for this."

"The course was fun and gnarly. It wasn't way technical, but you had to have good flow and rhythm," said Binggeli, whose best previous finish at downhill nationals was 24th.

Tyler Immer took third place in his sixth race as a pro. The first-year elite rider is just 19, but he wasn't fazed by the 10-minute delay after Sean McClendon crashed and had to be carried off the course.

"I started out of the gate hard and came into the first rock garden really fast," said Immer. "I kicked loose and a little later, I almost took it into some trees, but from then on down, it was a good run."

Gwin certainly had the best conditions of the favorites. His early start meant he was done with his run before the winds picked up and light rain started falling on the last men down the mountain.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Factory) 0:02:21.17 2 Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:03.47 3 Tyler Immer 0:00:03.70 4 Kyle Strait 0:00:04.29 5 Bradley Benedict (Specialized) 0:00:04.44 6 Joey Schusler (Yeti Fox Shox Factor) 0:00:05.20 7 Cody Warren (Foes Racing) 0:00:05.42 8 Brian Buell (TeamGeronimo/Banshee) 0:00:05.80 9 John Swanguen (ODI/X-Fusion) 0:00:05.94 10 Duncan Riffle (Giant Mountain Bike ) 0:00:06.13 11 Kevin Aiello (GT Bicycles) 0:00:06.32 12 Jess Pedersen 0:00:06.54 13 Michael Sylvestri 0:00:07.03 14 Evan Turpen (Epicenter Cycling) 0:00:07.32 15 Kyle Thomas (Evil Bikes) 0:00:10.06 16 Chris Heath (KHS Factory) 0:00:11.30 17 Kain Leonard (Crested Butte) 0:00:11.59 18 Jason Memmelaar (Giant / HBG) 0:00:11.85 19 David Klaassenvanoorschot (ODI/Nema) 0:00:12.34 20 Curtis Keene (Specialized/Sram) 0:00:12.41 21 Cole Bangert (Sram / Yeti) 0:00:12.45 22 Eliot Jackson 0:00:12.66 23 Trevyn Newpher 0:00:12.83 24 Steven Wentz (Team SolVista / Comm) 0:00:12.85 25 Ben Furbee 0:00:13.43 26 Ethan Quehl 0:00:13.74 27 Amado Stachenfeld (amadomtb.com) 0:00:13.82 28 Will Collins (Spooky Bikes) 0:00:13.93 29 Michael Haderer (Corsair/Atomlab) 0:00:14.72 30 Ryan Sutton (CBMST/Fox) 0:00:14.73 31 David Camp 0:00:14.75 32 Lear Miller 0:00:14.77 33 Shawn Neer (Orbit Racing) 0:00:15.12 34 Brad Oien (ODI/X-Fusion) 0:00:15.54 35 Naish Ulmer (KHS / Spy Optics) 0:00:15.57 36 Adam Morse 0:00:15.79 37 David Beeson (Fezzari Bikes / Cafe) 0:00:16.05 38 Jon Wilson (Northstar/Giant) 0:00:16.07 39 Doug Ewer (Team Sol Vista Racin) 0:00:16.22 40 Billy Delacroix (Orbit Racing) 0:00:16.46 41 Nathaniel Hills 0:00:16.49 42 Heikki Hall (e*thirteen component) 0:00:16.58 43 Ben Craner (Canfield Brothers) 0:00:16.63 44 Nathan Adams 0:00:16.80 45 Philip Wheeler (Team Sol Vista) 0:00:16.99 46 Charlie Sponsel (MS Racing/Evil Bikes) 0:00:17.11 47 Sean Richins (Cafe Rio) 0:00:17.39 48 Dante Harmony (All Mountain Cyclery) 0:00:17.93 49 Sam Benedict (Specialized) 0:00:18.02 50 Mark Clemens 0:00:18.12 51 Mike Kreger (Sol Vista Bike Park) 0:00:18.21 52 Robin Baloochi (Corsair/Atomlab) 0:00:18.39 53 Gavin Vaughan (Giant HBG) 0:00:18.50 54 Matthew Johnston (MJ Cannonballs Racin) 0:00:18.67 55 Eric Landis (Grassroots Cycles) 0:00:19.11 56 Leif Lorenzen 0:00:19.52 57 Szymon Kowalski (trek co-op) 0:00:19.76 58 Phil Ott (Trek Co-op / Hayes) 0:00:20.20 59 Tasso Koch (Thug Mansion Racing ) 0:00:20.31 60 Alexander McGuinnis (Team Krunk Shox.) 0:00:20.39 60 Trevor Martin (e13 / Corsair Bikes) 62 Luke Strobel (MS Evil / Rockstar E) 0:00:20.53 63 Pete Maniaci (Royal Racing) 0:00:20.82 64 Nic Hadley 0:00:20.88 65 Andrew Cavaletto 0:00:21.60 66 Phillip Wiering (Evil/Maxxis) 0:00:22.32 67 Logan James 0:00:22.80 68 Michael Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshe) 0:00:24.80 69 Matthew Russell (Road 34) 0:00:25.92 70 Pablo Tafoya (Corsair/Atomlab) 0:00:26.86 71 Brian Yannuzzi (Loweriders Derailed) 0:00:28.26 72 Andrew Templin (Canfield Brothers) 0:00:31.18 73 Gene Hamilton 0:00:31.42 74 Graeme Pitts (Team Geronimo/Banshe) 0:00:32.21 75 Blair Reed 0:00:32.77 76 Jamas Stiber (Lenz Sport/Oakley) 0:00:33.46 77 Ryan Condrashoff (ODI/X-Fusion) 0:00:39.08 78 Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project/High) 0:00:39.68 79 Michael Johnson (CR1 Engineering/661) 0:00:41.38 80 Alex Boday 0:00:56.99 81 Christopher Shewmake (Sol Vista Bike Park) 0:01:55.97 82 Matthew Thompson (Sol Vista / Commenca) 0:03:01.17 Lars Sternberg (Transition Racing)