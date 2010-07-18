Trending

Milan, Steinmetz capture four cross national titles

,

Two new faces top podiums

Image 1 of 11

2010 US National elite men's four cross podium.

2010 US National elite men's four cross podium.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Image 2 of 11

Neven Steinmetz (Ellsworth) is glowing over her big win.

Neven Steinmetz (Ellsworth) is glowing over her big win.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Image 3 of 11

Ross Milan (Yeti Cycles) is stoked with his national championship four cross victory.

Ross Milan (Yeti Cycles) is stoked with his national championship four cross victory.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Image 4 of 11

Jacqueline Harmony rode to a silver medal.

Jacqueline Harmony rode to a silver medal.Neven Steinmetz (Ellsworth) is glowing over her big win.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Image 5 of 11

Ellsworth racer Neven Steinmetz takes her first National Championship jersey.

Ellsworth racer Neven Steinmetz takes her first National Championship jersey.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Image 6 of 11

Brian Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes) keeps it rubber-side-down for a second place finish in the four cross finals heat.

Brian Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes) keeps it rubber-side-down for a second place finish in the four cross finals heat.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Image 7 of 11

The Sol Vista course featured several passing sections with very non-typical route selections.

The Sol Vista course featured several passing sections with very non-typical route selections.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Image 8 of 11

Redstone Cycles' Sam Flowers of Lyons, Colorado, takes his first National Championship four cross race.

Redstone Cycles' Sam Flowers of Lyons, Colorado, takes his first National Championship four cross race.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Image 9 of 11

Ross The Crusher Milan (Yeti Cycles) prepare to crush the start gate.

Ross The Crusher Milan (Yeti Cycles) prepare to crush the start gate.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Image 10 of 11

Four cross racers had a gated start with a salvaged feature from last year's race to get up to speed.

Four cross racers had a gated start with a salvaged feature from last year's race to get up to speed.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Image 11 of 11

2010 US National elite women's four cross podium.

2010 US National elite women's four cross podium.
(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)

Ross Milan (Yeti) and Neven Steinmetz (Ellsworth Bikes) won their first four cross championship titles on Saturday night under the lights.

"It worked out well," said Milan. "I got second in every round until the finals. Then, I had a really good gate in the finals and just kept it in there and stayed as tight as I could. I don't know what happened behind me in the second turn."

Milan raced to a win in the big final ahead of Brian Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee), Barry Nobles and Erik Nelson, who crashed in the final. Millan will also race the super D in the morning.

"It was a challenge," said Buell. "To come from gates 3 and 4 to make it into the final to get second was good. I just played it smart."

In the small final, Blake Carney took the win for the final podium spot. Lear Miller, Brad Oien (ODI Southridge) and Logan Binggeli (KHS) followed. Oien and Bingelli both crashed in the small final.

Steinmetz won the women's race after favorite Melissa Buhl (KHS) went down in the final.

"It got a little hairy in the first turn," said Steinmetz. "Jacque got a really good start and I was battling in second, and I knew if I let her get in front of me, I'd be playing catch-up the whole time."

"Melissa was in front and then I came in a tight turn on the inside. She railed the berm and we smashed into each other and she crashed. Then, I had a smooth, clean race until the end. She's one of my best friends and she's an amazing rider so I hope she's ok."

In fact, Buhl was ok. She was disappointed after making a mistake, but will turn her focus to the downhill on Sunday.

"I took the corner wrong and I took myself out," said Buhl. "It's loose and it was like riding on moon dust out there. I took a dabble and down I went. I'm happy for Nev."

The four cross finals were delayed one hour. Organizers made changes to the lower part of the course to make it safer and faster at the end. Riders had recommended the changes, which were implemented by Sol Vista Bike Park.

"It was a consensus of the riders and they made a change. They listened to us and it worked well. They do a great job here building safe," said Buell."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ross Milan (Yeti Cycles National Team)
2Brian Buell (TeamGeronimo/BansheeBikes)
3Barry Nobles
4Erik Nelson
5Blake Carney
6Lear Miller
7Brad Oien (ODI/X-Fusion)
8Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)
9David Ziegman (Yeti Cycles National Team)
10George Stephenson (Yeti Fox Regional)
11Thomas Tokarczyk (Jamis Bikes)
12Jon Wilson (Northstar/Giant)
13Sean McClendon (ODI / X-Fusion)
14Taylor Cuisinot (Xtreme Outfitters)
15Jeffrey Kamper
16Matthew Grinewich
17Michael Buell (Team Geronimo/Banshee Bikes)
18Robin Baloochi (Corsair/Atomlab)
19Shawn Neer (Orbit Racing)
20Heikki Hall (e*thirteen components/ Commencal USA)
21Jarrod Jakubiak
22John Clark
23David Mock (The Racers Edge)
24Brian Ballard (Mojo Wheels)
25Ryan Condrashoff (ODI/X-Fusion)
26Michael Haderer (Corsair/Atomlab)
27Jake Kinney (Blk Mkt Bikes / Atomlab / Oakley / Vans)
28Steven Wentz (Team SolVista / Commencal USA)
29Jamas Stiber (Lenz Sport/Oakley)
30Eric Landis (Grassroots Cycles / Transition Bikes/ Marzocchi / MRP)
31Lars Sternberg (Transition Racing)
32Chris Hale
33John Swanguen (ODI/X-Fusion)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Neven Steinmetz (Ellsworth Bikes)
2Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing/TLD/All Mountain Cyclery/Hayes)
3Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles)
4Catherine Cantway

Cat. 1 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Powers (Redstone Cyclery)
2Walker Shaw (Grom Racing)
3Thomas Ravina (WTB)
4Blake Foxx
5Rory Eastman
6Madison Bailey
7Anthony (Ace) Savarese (Kovachi Wheels / Nema)
8Michael Allen
9Anthony Marino

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matson Hunter (Bike Works / Commencal)
2Dillon Lemarr
3Troy D'Elia (Foes Racing)
4Tomas Fernandez
5Daniel Godard (MOJO Wheels)
6Joseph Roberson
7Craig Carlson (Terminal Velocity Racing)
8Price Seliger (One Ghost Industries/Dean Optics)
9Cory Cuisinot (Xtreme Outfitters)
10Daniel Mazuti

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeff Kegu (Neverest)
2Michael Ambrose
3Matthew Patterson (Dirt Corps/Greggs/Trek/Nema)
4James Gillespie (Mojo Wheels)
5Billy Patterson
6andrew heine
7Evan Chute (RPM/Yeti)

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1John Lewis (Sports Garage/ Yeti)
2Todd Hood (Mojo Wheels)
DNFJason Gibb
DNFChris Cawley (Breck Velo)

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Soraya Khalje
2lauren heitzman (MOJO Wheels/Mojo Wheels)
3Amber Price
4Annemarie Hennes
5Brittany Jackson
6Christin McCurdy (White Pine Touring)

