Trending

Ratcliff, McLoon claim Division 1 road championships

Baker, Buckley earn Division II gold

Division 1 Men road race - 72 miles
1Alister Ratcliff (Fort Lewis College)3:21:08
2Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)0:00:17
3Stuart McManus (Harvard University)0:00:19
4Brian Sheedy (Lees-McRae College)0:00:21
5Eric Lau (Stanford University)0:00:22
6Menso de Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:00:24
7David Glick (University of Arizona)0:00:34
8Josh Yeaton (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:37
9Jesse Goodrich (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:00:44
10Max Korus (University of Pennsylvania)
11Peter Haile (Lees-McRae College)0:00:52
12Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley)0:01:01
13Isaiah Newkirk (Marian University)0:01:10
14Weston Luzadder (Marian University)0:01:13
15S Charles Zamastil (Temple University)0:01:20
16Keith Wong (Stanford University)0:01:21
17Shawn Gravois (University of Florida)
18Matias Perret (University of Iowa)0:01:24
19John (Jackie) Simes (Marian University)0:01:30
20Adam Leibovitz (Marian University)0:01:32
21Sam Bassetti (University of California-Davis)0:01:34
22Dylan Jones (Colorado State University)
23Alexander Meyer (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
24Elliot Hawkes (Stanford University)0:01:35
25Andrew Otte (Purdue University)0:01:52
26Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:02:00
27Kyle Colavito (University of Arizona)0:02:04
28Davis Shepherd (University of Washington-Seattle)0:02:11
29Alder Martz (Marian University)0:02:21
30David Ziehr (Harvard University)0:02:22
31Eric Young (Indiana University-Bloomington)0:02:30
32Jacob Bobrow (University of Vermont)0:02:34
33Nicholas Chevalley (Lindenwood University)0:02:37
34Alexander Yeh (Stanford University)0:02:42
35Mackenzie Champlin (University of California-Los Angeles)
36Zack Allison (Colorado State University)0:02:47
37William Buick (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:02:49
38Alex Wieseler (Marian University)0:02:51
39Gregory Christian (Michigan State University)0:02:53
40Nils Johnson (University of California-Davis)0:02:54
41Matthew Furlow (University of Pennsylvania)0:02:56
42Luke Harris (Colorado State University)0:02:59
43Sondre Thorbergsen (Lees-McRae College)0:03:03
44Jordan Diekema (Harvard University)0:03:07
45John Herrick (University of Vermont)0:03:43
46David Kuhns (University of Oregon)0:03:54
47Matthew Buckley (University of Vermont)0:04:01
48Grant Cutler (Stanford University)0:04:03
49Christopher Dudley (University of Nevada-Reno)0:04:08
50Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College)0:05:09
51Matthew Mainer (University of Vermont)0:05:39
52Anthony Rodriguez (University of California-Davis)0:05:56
53Russell Brown (Fort Lewis College)0:06:04
54Daniel Katz (University of California-Santa Barbara)0:06:10
55Stefan Gomez (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:06:15
56Chris Hurst (University of Colorado-Boulder)
57Derek Schanze (University of Florida)0:06:25
58Johnathan Freter (Lindsey Wilson College)0:06:31
59Eric Bean (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:06:33
60Eric Hartsuyker (University of California-Santa Barbara)0:06:41
61Zachary Felpel (Lees-McRae College)0:06:53
62Zachary McIntyre (US Naval Academy)
63Edoardo Madussi (Virginia Polytechnic University)0:08:01
64Phillip Somers (Colorado State University)0:08:14
65Jonathan Heile (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:08:21
66Luke Ramseth (Fort Lewis College)0:08:23
67Cody Foster (Texas A & M University)
68Eric Emsky (Fort Lewis College)0:08:45
69Bryan Larsen (University of California-Irvine)0:09:24
70Joe Dickerson (University of California-Davis)0:09:42
71Joe Iannarelli (California State University-Sacramento)0:09:47
72Kip Spaude (Lindsey Wilson College)0:10:38
73Brett Peters (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:11:17
74Gabriel Baca (Midwestern State University)0:11:20
75Robby Liebherr (University of Nevada-Reno)0:12:10
76Justin Crawford (Virginia Polytechnic University)0:12:28
77Nick Hutchinson (US Naval Academy)0:12:46
78Scott Catanzaro (Indiana University-Bloomington)0:12:50
79Josh Fangman (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:12:57
80Carmi Schulman (University of California-Santa Cruz)0:13:08
81Paul Morris (University of Nevada-Reno)0:13:17
82Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley)0:13:45
83Owen Belton (Lindenwood University)0:13:52
84Andrew Buntz (University of Iowa)0:14:38
85Christopher Haga (Texas A & M University)0:15:53
86Marshall Greene (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:16:03
87Samuel Weinberg (University of Kansas)0:17:46
88Sebastian Wichterich (Midwestern State University)0:18:07
89Blake Anton (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:18:32
90Daniel Williams (Lindenwood University)0:18:42
91Dane Boudreau (US Naval Academy)0:19:15
92Ross Marklein (University of Pennsylvania)0:19:34
93david carpenter (Kansas State University)0:21:13
94Christopher Ward (Oregon State University)0:21:28
95Duncan Oliver (West Virginia University)0:25:30
96Jacob Roche (US Naval Academy)0:25:35
97Adam Kaye (University of Michigan-Ann Arbor)0:25:56
98Brandon Davidson (Northern Arizona University)0:26:23
99Matt Johnson (Clemson University)0:26:25
100Austin Turner (University of Iowa)0:26:30
101Samson McHugh (University of Pittsburgh)0:27:08
102Steven Larsen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)0:27:31
103Sean Brown (Midwestern State University)0:27:40
104Mckenzie Sampson (University of Oregon)0:27:58
105Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College)
106Robert Chorost (University of Arizona)0:30:50
107Matthew Jones (University of Arizona)0:31:35
108Clinton Mitchell (Colorado State University)0:32:19
109Ben Warren (Virginia Polytechnic University)0:36:32
110Reiss Kohl (US Naval Academy)0:39:08
111Alex Luce (University of California-Berkeley)
112Daniel Mendoza (Purdue University)0:45:42
113Danny Robertson (Midwestern State University)0:44:32
114William Kinsey (Purdue University)
115Tyler Mangum (University of Oregon)
116Jack Tomassetti (Florida State University)
DNFKwan Luu (University of California-Los Angeles)
DNFAdam Looney (University of Wyoming)
DNFNaveen John (Purdue University)
DNFnicholas inabinet (Appalachian State University)
DNFAlexander Hsing (Stanford University)
DNFBrandon Feehery (Lindenwood University)
DNFBlaine Benson (Michigan State University)
DNFReid Beloni (Appalachian State University)
DNFLogan VonBokel (Colorado State University)
DNFStefan Swecker (Lindsey Wilson College)
DNFKyle Rohan (University of Florida)
DNFNicholas Reinert (University of Pittsburgh)
DNFClayton Omer (Appalachian State University)
DNFCraig Keasler (Boston University)
DNFAustin Hilliard (Clemson University)
DNFDerek Harnden (University of Vermont)
DNFJeremy Garbellano (University of Oregon)
DNFClayton Feldman (Indiana University-Bloomington)
DNFMatthew Brandt (Lindenwood University)
DNFTristan Baldwin (University of Vermont)
DNFJacob Aber (Virginia Polytechnic University)
DNFNate Weston (Lees-McRae College)
DNFAlexander Walters (University of California-Davis)
DNFAndre Vandenberg (Appalachian State University)
DNFKevin Tempel (University of Iowa)
DNFDavid Stroot (Lindenwood University)
DNFJason Short (Midwestern State University)
DNFRen-Jay Shei (Indiana University-Bloomington)
DNFEric Poeltl (University of Pennsylvania)
DNFJoshua Nagode (Lindsey Wilson College)
DNFDaniel Mosquera (University of Florida)
DNFAlexander Matson (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)
DNFAlexi Martinez (Midwestern State University)
DNFMitch Maestas (University of New Mexico)

Division I Women road race - 58 miles
1Anna McLoon (Harvard University)2:58:44
2Rachel Warner (Lees-McRae College)0:00:13
3Ashley James (Appalachian State University)0:00:47
4Melanie Colavito (University of Arizona)0:02:29
5Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University)0:10:49
6Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)0:11:19
7Stephanie Skoreyko (University of Utah)0:11:35
8Katharine Hall (University of California-Berkeley)0:11:42
9Jacqueline Kurth (Marian University)0:11:54
10Judy Jenkins (University of Arizona)0:11:58
11Gracia Folkeringa (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)0:12:21
12Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)0:14:03
13Kelsey Markham (Lindsey Wilson College)0:14:28
14Ariana Peck (Stanford University)0:14:44
15Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)0:15:06
16Danielle Haulman (University of California-Davis)0:15:09
17Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)0:15:11
18Fiona Strouts (Stanford University)0:18:08
19Emily Foxman (University of California-Davis)0:18:25
20Kelley Hess (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:18:27
21Holly Mathews (University of Wisconsin-Madison)0:19:05
22Heather Fischer (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:19:10
23Axie Navas (Northwestern University)0:19:33
24Robin Bauer (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee)0:19:44
25Natalie Klemko (Midwestern State University)0:20:14
26Melinda Balchan (Indiana University-Bloomington)0:22:11
27Molly Hubbard (Clemson University)0:22:38
28Loren Eggenschwiler (Midwestern State University)
29Karianne Burns (University of California-Davis)0:23:19
30Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College)0:24:21
31Megan Melack (University of California-Santa Cruz)0:27:24
32Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:28:29
33Carly Rivezzo (Colorado State University)0:28:33
34Amber Markey (University of Kansas)0:28:55
35Matilda Field (Fort Lewis College)0:28:59
36Lauren Taylor (Fort Lewis College)0:29:37
37Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)0:33:26
38Eun Young Choi (Harvard University)
39Abigail Mickey (University of Colorado-Boulder)0:34:13
40Kathryn Tolle (Ohio State University)0:35:21
41Maggie Sullivan (Northeastern University)0:35:58
42Meghan Lapeta (University of Illinois-Chicago)0:36:23
43Nina Laughlin (Appalachian State University)0:37:46
44Ashley Rethemeyer (Lindenwood University)0:37:58
45Eileen Mazzochette (Stanford University)0:39:05
46Anna Sklorenko (Marian University)0:44:35
47Kimberly Ann Zubris (Boston University)0:46:09
48Kristen Metherd (Indiana University-Bloomington)0:47:59
49Morgan Moon (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)0:49:30
50Mandy Marquardt (Pennsylvania State University)0:50:08
51Claire Routledge (Midwestern State University)0:50:09
52Cheryl Lefever (US Naval Academy)0:50:44
53Liz Gerrity (Florida State University)0:51:22
54Erin Lauterbach (University of Arizona)
55Julia Manley (Colorado State University)0:53:18
56Katie Mueller (Ohio State University)0:55:52
57Katie Barry (US Naval Academy)1:00:07
58Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University)1:07:49
59Megan Kelly (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)1:10:10
60Elizabeth Engwis (Marian University)0:20:07
DNFAnna Young (Marian University)
DNFSunshine Townsend (University of California-Davis)
DNFSophy Lee (Harvard University)
DNFLindsey Durst (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
DNFSacha Horn (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
DNFLucianne Conklin (University of Colorado-Boulder)
DNFHannah Calvert (Indiana University-Bloomington)

Division II Men road race - 72 miles
1Andrew Baker (Furman University)3:18:21
2Robin Carpenter (Swarthmore College)0:05:04
3Maxwell Anderson (University of Wisconsin-Platteville)0:05:06
4Kyle Knott (Mars Hill College)0:05:10
5Adam Bry (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:05:12
6Robert Abramo (Villanova University)0:05:16
7Brian Arne (College of Charleston)0:05:38
8Steve Fisher (Western Washington University)0:05:44
9Nicholas Boulle (Southern Methodist University)0:05:51
10Mathew Meunier (Cumberland University)
11Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University)0:05:54
12Robert Ferris (Duke University)0:05:56
13Davis Graham (Duke University)0:06:00
14Edward Grystar (Brown University)0:06:02
15Sebastian Scherf (Mars Hill College)
16Kevin Mullervy (Mesa State College)0:06:05
17Carson Christen (University of Northern Iowa)
18Matthew Rinehart (Duke University)0:06:09
19Evan Murphy (Rhode Island School of Design)0:06:12
20Richard Geng (Mesa State College)0:06:30
21Nathan Keck (University of Montana)0:06:32
22Paul Webb (Mars Hill College)0:06:41
23John Wofford (Wake Forest University)0:06:44
24Gregory Grosicki (College of William and Mary)0:06:59
25Matthew Willing (Mars Hill College)0:07:20
26Scott Hoffner (Brevard College)0:07:35
27Will Boylston (Dartmouth College)0:07:39
28Spencer Schaber (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)1:15:43
29ryan Spaulding (Humboldt State University)0:09:01
30James McCabe (Wake Forest University)0:09:12
31Jeffrey Salvitti (Bucknell University)0:09:23
32James Bird (University of Montana)0:09:41
33Joe Magro (University of Notre Dame)0:10:19
34Brooks Bostick (College of Charleston)0:11:29
35Ryan Short (Western Washington University)0:12:42
36David Talbott (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)0:12:48
37Conor Mullervy (Mesa State College)0:13:02
38Brenden Siekman (US Military Academy)0:13:38
39John Rhoden (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:15:21
40Evan Cooper (Tufts University)0:15:53
41Kaleb Naegeli (Duke University)0:17:21
42Brian Parker (Boise State University)0:21:07
43Bryan Underwood (Brevard College)
44Gregory Keith (US Military Academy)0:23:26
45Robert Burnett (Franklin and Marshall College)0:25:01
46Corey Meyer (Brevard College)0:25:14
47Benjamin Barry (Humboldt State University)0:25:52
48Matt Prygoski (University of Notre Dame)0:25:56
49Britton Kinnard (Cumberland University)0:26:02
50Steven Rusnak (US Military Academy)0:26:41
51Bryce Daviess (University of Montana)0:27:09
52Rodney Kauffman (Millersville University-Pennsylvania)0:27:24
53Frank Herbst (University of Denver)0:32:52
54Patric Rostel (Mesa State College)
55Michael Spring (Western Washington University)
DNSAlejandro Gomez (New Mexico State University)
DNSDouglas Ansel (University of Notre Dame)
DNFDan Ipp (Rochester Institute of Technology)
DNFErik Sanders (University of North Dakota)
DNFAlex Parks (Cumberland University)
DNFMichael Palevo (Brevard College)
DNFMatthew Nichols (Dartmouth College)
DNFZachary LaBry (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
DNFPeter Hagerty (Rochester Institute of Technology)
DNFBenjamin Grass (Dartmouth College)
DNFSamuel Forsyth (Montana State University-Bozeman)
DNFIan Crane (Western Washington University)
DNFGregory Alexander (Brown University)
DNFRyan Sullivan (Cumberland University)
DNFCharles Salzer (Franklin and Marshall College)
DNFMichael Robinson (Mars Hill College)
DNFSamuel Phillips (Mesa State College)
DNFArthur Moran (Wentworth Institute of Technology)
DNFTaylor Kobayashi (University of St Thomas)
DNFR Maitland Jones (Mars Hill College)
DNFMarshal Hartley (Brevard College)
DNFGael Hagan (Duke University)
DNFCody Goettl (University of Wisconsin-Stout)
DNFMichael Garrett (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
DNFLogan Evans (University of North Dakota)
DNFFrank Cusimano (Southern Methodist University)

Division II Women road race - 58 miles
1Martha Buckley (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)3:12:15
2Laura Ralston (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:01:48
3Katie Quinn (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:03:48
4Elle Anderson (Dartmouth College)0:04:07
5Yuri Matsumoto (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:06:04
6Sarah Madsen (Mesa State College)0:07:49
7Kimberly Flynn (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)
8Lindsy Campbell (University of Montana)
9Kimberley Turner (Seattle Pacific University)0:14:24
10Kelly Desharnais (Bucknell University)0:14:49
11Jennifer Perricone (University of Notre Dame)0:15:16
12Rachel Yodis (Millersville University-Pennsylvania)
13Emily Brown (US Air Force Academy)0:16:18
14Irene Hurst (Tulane University)0:16:24
15Esmeralda MartinezRamos (Mesa State College)0:17:12
16Stephanie Rynas (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)0:17:35
17Sinead ODwyer (Bucknell University)0:23:18
18Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)0:23:26
19Traci Kroll (Humboldt State University)0:23:56
20Elizabeth Martin (University of Northern Colorado)0:24:50
21Lauren De Crescenzo (Emory University)0:26:02
22Stephanie Bunnett (Mars Hill College)0:27:04
23CHELSEA MOMANY (Whitman College)0:30:27
24Rachel Hoar (Whitman College)0:30:43
25Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)0:37:34
26Elizabeth Lee (Mercer University)0:40:25
27Roxanne Pierson (Whitman College)0:40:53
28Gabriella Allong (US Military Academy)0:47:33
29Rebekah Morris (Bucknell University)0:51:19
30Lauren Heiliger (US Military Academy)0:57:46
DNFCatherine Harnden (Union College-KY)

Latest on Cyclingnews