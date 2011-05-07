Ratcliff, McLoon claim Division 1 road championships
Baker, Buckley earn Division II gold
|Alister Ratcliff (Fort Lewis College)
|3:21:08
|2
|Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)
|0:00:17
|3
|Stuart McManus (Harvard University)
|0:00:19
|4
|Brian Sheedy (Lees-McRae College)
|0:00:21
|5
|Eric Lau (Stanford University)
|0:00:22
|6
|Menso de Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|0:00:24
|7
|David Glick (University of Arizona)
|0:00:34
|8
|Josh Yeaton (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:00:37
|9
|Jesse Goodrich (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:00:44
|10
|Max Korus (University of Pennsylvania)
|11
|Peter Haile (Lees-McRae College)
|0:00:52
|12
|Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley)
|0:01:01
|13
|Isaiah Newkirk (Marian University)
|0:01:10
|14
|Weston Luzadder (Marian University)
|0:01:13
|15
|S Charles Zamastil (Temple University)
|0:01:20
|16
|Keith Wong (Stanford University)
|0:01:21
|17
|Shawn Gravois (University of Florida)
|18
|Matias Perret (University of Iowa)
|0:01:24
|19
|John (Jackie) Simes (Marian University)
|0:01:30
|20
|Adam Leibovitz (Marian University)
|0:01:32
|21
|Sam Bassetti (University of California-Davis)
|0:01:34
|22
|Dylan Jones (Colorado State University)
|23
|Alexander Meyer (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|24
|Elliot Hawkes (Stanford University)
|0:01:35
|25
|Andrew Otte (Purdue University)
|0:01:52
|26
|Brian Funk (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|0:02:00
|27
|Kyle Colavito (University of Arizona)
|0:02:04
|28
|Davis Shepherd (University of Washington-Seattle)
|0:02:11
|29
|Alder Martz (Marian University)
|0:02:21
|30
|David Ziehr (Harvard University)
|0:02:22
|31
|Eric Young (Indiana University-Bloomington)
|0:02:30
|32
|Jacob Bobrow (University of Vermont)
|0:02:34
|33
|Nicholas Chevalley (Lindenwood University)
|0:02:37
|34
|Alexander Yeh (Stanford University)
|0:02:42
|35
|Mackenzie Champlin (University of California-Los Angeles)
|36
|Zack Allison (Colorado State University)
|0:02:47
|37
|William Buick (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:02:49
|38
|Alex Wieseler (Marian University)
|0:02:51
|39
|Gregory Christian (Michigan State University)
|0:02:53
|40
|Nils Johnson (University of California-Davis)
|0:02:54
|41
|Matthew Furlow (University of Pennsylvania)
|0:02:56
|42
|Luke Harris (Colorado State University)
|0:02:59
|43
|Sondre Thorbergsen (Lees-McRae College)
|0:03:03
|44
|Jordan Diekema (Harvard University)
|0:03:07
|45
|John Herrick (University of Vermont)
|0:03:43
|46
|David Kuhns (University of Oregon)
|0:03:54
|47
|Matthew Buckley (University of Vermont)
|0:04:01
|48
|Grant Cutler (Stanford University)
|0:04:03
|49
|Christopher Dudley (University of Nevada-Reno)
|0:04:08
|50
|Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College)
|0:05:09
|51
|Matthew Mainer (University of Vermont)
|0:05:39
|52
|Anthony Rodriguez (University of California-Davis)
|0:05:56
|53
|Russell Brown (Fort Lewis College)
|0:06:04
|54
|Daniel Katz (University of California-Santa Barbara)
|0:06:10
|55
|Stefan Gomez (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:06:15
|56
|Chris Hurst (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|57
|Derek Schanze (University of Florida)
|0:06:25
|58
|Johnathan Freter (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:06:31
|59
|Eric Bean (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|0:06:33
|60
|Eric Hartsuyker (University of California-Santa Barbara)
|0:06:41
|61
|Zachary Felpel (Lees-McRae College)
|0:06:53
|62
|Zachary McIntyre (US Naval Academy)
|63
|Edoardo Madussi (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|0:08:01
|64
|Phillip Somers (Colorado State University)
|0:08:14
|65
|Jonathan Heile (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|0:08:21
|66
|Luke Ramseth (Fort Lewis College)
|0:08:23
|67
|Cody Foster (Texas A & M University)
|68
|Eric Emsky (Fort Lewis College)
|0:08:45
|69
|Bryan Larsen (University of California-Irvine)
|0:09:24
|70
|Joe Dickerson (University of California-Davis)
|0:09:42
|71
|Joe Iannarelli (California State University-Sacramento)
|0:09:47
|72
|Kip Spaude (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:10:38
|73
|Brett Peters (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:11:17
|74
|Gabriel Baca (Midwestern State University)
|0:11:20
|75
|Robby Liebherr (University of Nevada-Reno)
|0:12:10
|76
|Justin Crawford (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|0:12:28
|77
|Nick Hutchinson (US Naval Academy)
|0:12:46
|78
|Scott Catanzaro (Indiana University-Bloomington)
|0:12:50
|79
|Josh Fangman (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|0:12:57
|80
|Carmi Schulman (University of California-Santa Cruz)
|0:13:08
|81
|Paul Morris (University of Nevada-Reno)
|0:13:17
|82
|Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley)
|0:13:45
|83
|Owen Belton (Lindenwood University)
|0:13:52
|84
|Andrew Buntz (University of Iowa)
|0:14:38
|85
|Christopher Haga (Texas A & M University)
|0:15:53
|86
|Marshall Greene (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|0:16:03
|87
|Samuel Weinberg (University of Kansas)
|0:17:46
|88
|Sebastian Wichterich (Midwestern State University)
|0:18:07
|89
|Blake Anton (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|0:18:32
|90
|Daniel Williams (Lindenwood University)
|0:18:42
|91
|Dane Boudreau (US Naval Academy)
|0:19:15
|92
|Ross Marklein (University of Pennsylvania)
|0:19:34
|93
|david carpenter (Kansas State University)
|0:21:13
|94
|Christopher Ward (Oregon State University)
|0:21:28
|95
|Duncan Oliver (West Virginia University)
|0:25:30
|96
|Jacob Roche (US Naval Academy)
|0:25:35
|97
|Adam Kaye (University of Michigan-Ann Arbor)
|0:25:56
|98
|Brandon Davidson (Northern Arizona University)
|0:26:23
|99
|Matt Johnson (Clemson University)
|0:26:25
|100
|Austin Turner (University of Iowa)
|0:26:30
|101
|Samson McHugh (University of Pittsburgh)
|0:27:08
|102
|Steven Larsen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo)
|0:27:31
|103
|Sean Brown (Midwestern State University)
|0:27:40
|104
|Mckenzie Sampson (University of Oregon)
|0:27:58
|105
|Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College)
|106
|Robert Chorost (University of Arizona)
|0:30:50
|107
|Matthew Jones (University of Arizona)
|0:31:35
|108
|Clinton Mitchell (Colorado State University)
|0:32:19
|109
|Ben Warren (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|0:36:32
|110
|Reiss Kohl (US Naval Academy)
|0:39:08
|111
|Alex Luce (University of California-Berkeley)
|112
|Daniel Mendoza (Purdue University)
|0:45:42
|113
|Danny Robertson (Midwestern State University)
|0:44:32
|114
|William Kinsey (Purdue University)
|115
|Tyler Mangum (University of Oregon)
|116
|Jack Tomassetti (Florida State University)
|DNF
|Kwan Luu (University of California-Los Angeles)
|DNF
|Adam Looney (University of Wyoming)
|DNF
|Naveen John (Purdue University)
|DNF
|nicholas inabinet (Appalachian State University)
|DNF
|Alexander Hsing (Stanford University)
|DNF
|Brandon Feehery (Lindenwood University)
|DNF
|Blaine Benson (Michigan State University)
|DNF
|Reid Beloni (Appalachian State University)
|DNF
|Logan VonBokel (Colorado State University)
|DNF
|Stefan Swecker (Lindsey Wilson College)
|DNF
|Kyle Rohan (University of Florida)
|DNF
|Nicholas Reinert (University of Pittsburgh)
|DNF
|Clayton Omer (Appalachian State University)
|DNF
|Craig Keasler (Boston University)
|DNF
|Austin Hilliard (Clemson University)
|DNF
|Derek Harnden (University of Vermont)
|DNF
|Jeremy Garbellano (University of Oregon)
|DNF
|Clayton Feldman (Indiana University-Bloomington)
|DNF
|Matthew Brandt (Lindenwood University)
|DNF
|Tristan Baldwin (University of Vermont)
|DNF
|Jacob Aber (Virginia Polytechnic University)
|DNF
|Nate Weston (Lees-McRae College)
|DNF
|Alexander Walters (University of California-Davis)
|DNF
|Andre Vandenberg (Appalachian State University)
|DNF
|Kevin Tempel (University of Iowa)
|DNF
|David Stroot (Lindenwood University)
|DNF
|Jason Short (Midwestern State University)
|DNF
|Ren-Jay Shei (Indiana University-Bloomington)
|DNF
|Eric Poeltl (University of Pennsylvania)
|DNF
|Joshua Nagode (Lindsey Wilson College)
|DNF
|Daniel Mosquera (University of Florida)
|DNF
|Alexander Matson (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)
|DNF
|Alexi Martinez (Midwestern State University)
|DNF
|Mitch Maestas (University of New Mexico)
|1
|Anna McLoon (Harvard University)
|2:58:44
|2
|Rachel Warner (Lees-McRae College)
|0:00:13
|3
|Ashley James (Appalachian State University)
|0:00:47
|4
|Melanie Colavito (University of Arizona)
|0:02:29
|5
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Marian University)
|0:10:49
|6
|Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)
|0:11:19
|7
|Stephanie Skoreyko (University of Utah)
|0:11:35
|8
|Katharine Hall (University of California-Berkeley)
|0:11:42
|9
|Jacqueline Kurth (Marian University)
|0:11:54
|10
|Judy Jenkins (University of Arizona)
|0:11:58
|11
|Gracia Folkeringa (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)
|0:12:21
|12
|Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)
|0:14:03
|13
|Kelsey Markham (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:14:28
|14
|Ariana Peck (Stanford University)
|0:14:44
|15
|Lauren Catlin (Fort Lewis College)
|0:15:06
|16
|Danielle Haulman (University of California-Davis)
|0:15:09
|17
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
|0:15:11
|18
|Fiona Strouts (Stanford University)
|0:18:08
|19
|Emily Foxman (University of California-Davis)
|0:18:25
|20
|Kelley Hess (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|0:18:27
|21
|Holly Mathews (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|0:19:05
|22
|Heather Fischer (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:19:10
|23
|Axie Navas (Northwestern University)
|0:19:33
|24
|Robin Bauer (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee)
|0:19:44
|25
|Natalie Klemko (Midwestern State University)
|0:20:14
|26
|Melinda Balchan (Indiana University-Bloomington)
|0:22:11
|27
|Molly Hubbard (Clemson University)
|0:22:38
|28
|Loren Eggenschwiler (Midwestern State University)
|29
|Karianne Burns (University of California-Davis)
|0:23:19
|30
|Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College)
|0:24:21
|31
|Megan Melack (University of California-Santa Cruz)
|0:27:24
|32
|Claire Bensard (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:28:29
|33
|Carly Rivezzo (Colorado State University)
|0:28:33
|34
|Amber Markey (University of Kansas)
|0:28:55
|35
|Matilda Field (Fort Lewis College)
|0:28:59
|36
|Lauren Taylor (Fort Lewis College)
|0:29:37
|37
|Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College)
|0:33:26
|38
|Eun Young Choi (Harvard University)
|39
|Abigail Mickey (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|0:34:13
|40
|Kathryn Tolle (Ohio State University)
|0:35:21
|41
|Maggie Sullivan (Northeastern University)
|0:35:58
|42
|Meghan Lapeta (University of Illinois-Chicago)
|0:36:23
|43
|Nina Laughlin (Appalachian State University)
|0:37:46
|44
|Ashley Rethemeyer (Lindenwood University)
|0:37:58
|45
|Eileen Mazzochette (Stanford University)
|0:39:05
|46
|Anna Sklorenko (Marian University)
|0:44:35
|47
|Kimberly Ann Zubris (Boston University)
|0:46:09
|48
|Kristen Metherd (Indiana University-Bloomington)
|0:47:59
|49
|Morgan Moon (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)
|0:49:30
|50
|Mandy Marquardt (Pennsylvania State University)
|0:50:08
|51
|Claire Routledge (Midwestern State University)
|0:50:09
|52
|Cheryl Lefever (US Naval Academy)
|0:50:44
|53
|Liz Gerrity (Florida State University)
|0:51:22
|54
|Erin Lauterbach (University of Arizona)
|55
|Julia Manley (Colorado State University)
|0:53:18
|56
|Katie Mueller (Ohio State University)
|0:55:52
|57
|Katie Barry (US Naval Academy)
|1:00:07
|58
|Sarah Lukas (Lindenwood University)
|1:07:49
|59
|Megan Kelly (University of Minnesota-Twin Cities)
|1:10:10
|60
|Elizabeth Engwis (Marian University)
|0:20:07
|DNF
|Anna Young (Marian University)
|DNF
|Sunshine Townsend (University of California-Davis)
|DNF
|Sophy Lee (Harvard University)
|DNF
|Lindsey Durst (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|DNF
|Sacha Horn (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|DNF
|Lucianne Conklin (University of Colorado-Boulder)
|DNF
|Hannah Calvert (Indiana University-Bloomington)
|1
|Andrew Baker (Furman University)
|3:18:21
|2
|Robin Carpenter (Swarthmore College)
|0:05:04
|3
|Maxwell Anderson (University of Wisconsin-Platteville)
|0:05:06
|4
|Kyle Knott (Mars Hill College)
|0:05:10
|5
|Adam Bry (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:05:12
|6
|Robert Abramo (Villanova University)
|0:05:16
|7
|Brian Arne (College of Charleston)
|0:05:38
|8
|Steve Fisher (Western Washington University)
|0:05:44
|9
|Nicholas Boulle (Southern Methodist University)
|0:05:51
|10
|Mathew Meunier (Cumberland University)
|11
|Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University)
|0:05:54
|12
|Robert Ferris (Duke University)
|0:05:56
|13
|Davis Graham (Duke University)
|0:06:00
|14
|Edward Grystar (Brown University)
|0:06:02
|15
|Sebastian Scherf (Mars Hill College)
|16
|Kevin Mullervy (Mesa State College)
|0:06:05
|17
|Carson Christen (University of Northern Iowa)
|18
|Matthew Rinehart (Duke University)
|0:06:09
|19
|Evan Murphy (Rhode Island School of Design)
|0:06:12
|20
|Richard Geng (Mesa State College)
|0:06:30
|21
|Nathan Keck (University of Montana)
|0:06:32
|22
|Paul Webb (Mars Hill College)
|0:06:41
|23
|John Wofford (Wake Forest University)
|0:06:44
|24
|Gregory Grosicki (College of William and Mary)
|0:06:59
|25
|Matthew Willing (Mars Hill College)
|0:07:20
|26
|Scott Hoffner (Brevard College)
|0:07:35
|27
|Will Boylston (Dartmouth College)
|0:07:39
|28
|Spencer Schaber (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|1:15:43
|29
|ryan Spaulding (Humboldt State University)
|0:09:01
|30
|James McCabe (Wake Forest University)
|0:09:12
|31
|Jeffrey Salvitti (Bucknell University)
|0:09:23
|32
|James Bird (University of Montana)
|0:09:41
|33
|Joe Magro (University of Notre Dame)
|0:10:19
|34
|Brooks Bostick (College of Charleston)
|0:11:29
|35
|Ryan Short (Western Washington University)
|0:12:42
|36
|David Talbott (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)
|0:12:48
|37
|Conor Mullervy (Mesa State College)
|0:13:02
|38
|Brenden Siekman (US Military Academy)
|0:13:38
|39
|John Rhoden (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:15:21
|40
|Evan Cooper (Tufts University)
|0:15:53
|41
|Kaleb Naegeli (Duke University)
|0:17:21
|42
|Brian Parker (Boise State University)
|0:21:07
|43
|Bryan Underwood (Brevard College)
|44
|Gregory Keith (US Military Academy)
|0:23:26
|45
|Robert Burnett (Franklin and Marshall College)
|0:25:01
|46
|Corey Meyer (Brevard College)
|0:25:14
|47
|Benjamin Barry (Humboldt State University)
|0:25:52
|48
|Matt Prygoski (University of Notre Dame)
|0:25:56
|49
|Britton Kinnard (Cumberland University)
|0:26:02
|50
|Steven Rusnak (US Military Academy)
|0:26:41
|51
|Bryce Daviess (University of Montana)
|0:27:09
|52
|Rodney Kauffman (Millersville University-Pennsylvania)
|0:27:24
|53
|Frank Herbst (University of Denver)
|0:32:52
|54
|Patric Rostel (Mesa State College)
|55
|Michael Spring (Western Washington University)
|DNS
|Alejandro Gomez (New Mexico State University)
|DNS
|Douglas Ansel (University of Notre Dame)
|DNF
|Dan Ipp (Rochester Institute of Technology)
|DNF
|Erik Sanders (University of North Dakota)
|DNF
|Alex Parks (Cumberland University)
|DNF
|Michael Palevo (Brevard College)
|DNF
|Matthew Nichols (Dartmouth College)
|DNF
|Zachary LaBry (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|DNF
|Peter Hagerty (Rochester Institute of Technology)
|DNF
|Benjamin Grass (Dartmouth College)
|DNF
|Samuel Forsyth (Montana State University-Bozeman)
|DNF
|Ian Crane (Western Washington University)
|DNF
|Gregory Alexander (Brown University)
|DNF
|Ryan Sullivan (Cumberland University)
|DNF
|Charles Salzer (Franklin and Marshall College)
|DNF
|Michael Robinson (Mars Hill College)
|DNF
|Samuel Phillips (Mesa State College)
|DNF
|Arthur Moran (Wentworth Institute of Technology)
|DNF
|Taylor Kobayashi (University of St Thomas)
|DNF
|R Maitland Jones (Mars Hill College)
|DNF
|Marshal Hartley (Brevard College)
|DNF
|Gael Hagan (Duke University)
|DNF
|Cody Goettl (University of Wisconsin-Stout)
|DNF
|Michael Garrett (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|DNF
|Logan Evans (University of North Dakota)
|DNF
|Frank Cusimano (Southern Methodist University)
|1
|Martha Buckley (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|3:12:15
|2
|Laura Ralston (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:01:48
|3
|Katie Quinn (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:03:48
|4
|Elle Anderson (Dartmouth College)
|0:04:07
|5
|Yuri Matsumoto (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:06:04
|6
|Sarah Madsen (Mesa State College)
|0:07:49
|7
|Kimberly Flynn (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)
|8
|Lindsy Campbell (University of Montana)
|9
|Kimberley Turner (Seattle Pacific University)
|0:14:24
|10
|Kelly Desharnais (Bucknell University)
|0:14:49
|11
|Jennifer Perricone (University of Notre Dame)
|0:15:16
|12
|Rachel Yodis (Millersville University-Pennsylvania)
|13
|Emily Brown (US Air Force Academy)
|0:16:18
|14
|Irene Hurst (Tulane University)
|0:16:24
|15
|Esmeralda MartinezRamos (Mesa State College)
|0:17:12
|16
|Stephanie Rynas (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga)
|0:17:35
|17
|Sinead ODwyer (Bucknell University)
|0:23:18
|18
|Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:23:26
|19
|Traci Kroll (Humboldt State University)
|0:23:56
|20
|Elizabeth Martin (University of Northern Colorado)
|0:24:50
|21
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Emory University)
|0:26:02
|22
|Stephanie Bunnett (Mars Hill College)
|0:27:04
|23
|CHELSEA MOMANY (Whitman College)
|0:30:27
|24
|Rachel Hoar (Whitman College)
|0:30:43
|25
|Klara Rossouw (Mars Hill College)
|0:37:34
|26
|Elizabeth Lee (Mercer University)
|0:40:25
|27
|Roxanne Pierson (Whitman College)
|0:40:53
|28
|Gabriella Allong (US Military Academy)
|0:47:33
|29
|Rebekah Morris (Bucknell University)
|0:51:19
|30
|Lauren Heiliger (US Military Academy)
|0:57:46
|DNF
|Catherine Harnden (Union College-KY)
