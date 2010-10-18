The weekend of collegiate national championship racing closed out with the downhill contests, and due to the looming threat of rain, the morning seeding run was treated as the final. It was a dreary morning with just enough drizzle to keep the dust down as riders in both divisions descended the 1.33-mile course with 973 feet of vertical drop.

Clocking a 4:01.9 down the mountain, Joey Schusler (University of Colorado) claimed the Stars-and-Stripes jersey among Division I men. He beat silver medalist Nathaniel Lewis (California Polytechnic) by three seconds. Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) got the bronze while Michael Larsen (University of Colorado) and Taylor Borucki (Fort Lewis College) rounded out the podium in fourth and fifth.

In the Division I women's contest, Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College) continued to impress. As the only woman in her division to break the five-minute barrier, she conquered the mountain with a time of 4:50.52 compared to the 5:05.27 posted by silver medalist Hanna Trimble (Lees-McRae). Deidre York (University of Colorado) descended to the bronze medal, Caroline Westray (Appalachian State) had the fourth fastest time, and Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) grabbed fifth-place.

Like in Division I, only one Division II woman broke the five-minute mark. That was Christen Boyer (Colorado School of Mines), who clocked a 4:59.99 to ride her way into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey. She bested silver medalist Kate Weisenfluh (Brevard College) by nearly 24 seconds. Bridgette LeBer (Montana State), Nicole Kendle (Warren Wilson College), and Elisa Otter (Warren Wilson College) were third, fourth, and fifth.

The Division II men's competition was a little closer with Justin Graves (Humboldt State) beating out Alex McAndrew (Clarkson University) for the national title by only a second. Blake Carney (California Lutheran University) posted the bronze medal time while Owen Tulip (Western State College of Colorado)and Jared Becker (US Air Force Academy)were the fourth and fifth fastest down the mountain.

Men Division I # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Schusler (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:04:01.90 2 Nathaniel Lewis (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:00:02.50 3 Erik Nelson (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:05.70 4 Michael Larsen (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:06.10 5 Taylor Borucki (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:06.20 6 Kyle Wideman (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:00:06.70 7 Josef Duller (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:00:07.80 8 Colby Solari (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:09.20 9 Cody Chapman (University of California-Davis) 0:00:10.50 10 Nick Caron (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:10.60 11 Owen Raybould (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:00:11.10 12 Samuel Stevens (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:12.30 13 Ryan Quinn (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:13.20 14 Jarrod Adcock (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:14.60 15 Anthony Santos (University of Vermont) 0:00:14.70 16 kirby faulkner (California State University-Chico) 17 Daryl Deprey (University of Vermont) 0:00:14.90 18 Dustin Foudray (Colorado State University) 0:00:15.50 19 Nik Patalano (Northeastern University) 0:00:15.60 20 Scott Phillips (Appalachian State University) 0:00:16.70 21 Jack Kelly (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:17.60 22 Craig Folsom (Appalachian State University) 0:00:17.80 23 Benjamin Hulse (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:18.70 24 Tom Davidson (University of Vermont) 0:00:19.00 25 Eric Bercume (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:19.50 26 Ryan Conroy (Northeastern University) 0:00:20.30 27 John Oliver (University of Vermont) 0:00:20.70 28 Weston Pope (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:20.80 29 Steven Trottier (Appalachian State University) 0:00:21.40 30 Ben Jones (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:21.70 31 Nate Byrom (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:22.10 32 Matson Hunter (University of New Mexico) 0:00:22.60 33 David Gambardella (University of Connecticut) 0:00:23.20 34 Casey Coffman (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:23.60 35 Kyle Hanley (Colorado State University) 0:00:23.80 36 David ODay (Colorado State University) 0:00:23.90 37 Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:24.50 38 Nicolas Enjalbert (Colorado State University) 0:00:24.90 39 Nathaniel Oliver (Stanford University) 0:00:25.30 40 nick romolino (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:26.30 41 Cody Wilkins (University of Vermont) 0:00:26.60 42 Jacob Sorensen (University of Nevada-Reno) 43 Shaun LaPlante (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) 0:00:27.60 44 Trevor Thomassen (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:28.10 45 Eddie McDonald (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:28.60 46 Wesley Jones (San Diego State University) 0:00:28.80 47 andrew mueller (Appalachian State University) 0:00:29.70 48 David Herrick (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:29.80 49 Alex Winkler (Northern Arizona University) 0:00:31.00 50 Robert Katz (California State University-Chico) 51 Daniel Caluag (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:32.10 52 Jake Rehfeld (University of New Mexico) 0:00:32.20 53 Menso de Jong (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:00:32.40 54 Connor Sullivan (University of Connecticut) 0:00:33.00 55 Philip Noto (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:34.30 56 Fred (Ph) Giffels (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:35.30 57 Maxwell Hinckley (California State University-Chico) 0:00:36.20 58 Brandon Hopkins (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:37.70 59 James Wittwer (Appalachian State University) 0:00:38.40 60 Logan Collins (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:38.90 61 Brian Kerstetter (San Diego State University) 0:00:39.30 62 Anthony Miele (University of Connecticut) 0:00:40.10 63 Brent Davidson (University of Missouri-Columbia) 0:00:41.20 64 Nitish Nag (University of California-Berkeley) 0:00:43.30 65 ronen sarig (University of California-Berkeley) 0:00:44.00 66 Anthony Weiss (University of Missouri-Columbia) 0:00:46.80 67 Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:47.70 68 Scott Saxer (University of California-Santa Barbara) 0:00:50.60 69 Jordan Kestler (University of California-Berkeley) 0:00:51.90 70 Scott Preston (University of New Mexico) 0:00:53.10 71 Chase Haegele (University of California-Berkeley) 0:00:54.40 72 Lucas LeMaire (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:57.90 73 Samuel Franco (University of Connecticut) 0:00:58.20 74 Adam Gagne (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) 0:01:01.50 75 Sean Canterbury (University of Arizona) 0:01:04.20 76 Duncan Oliver (West Virginia University) 0:01:08.20 77 Ryan Siewak (University of Missouri-Columbia) 0:01:16.00 78 Matts Hanssens (Northern Arizona University) 0:01:32.40 79 Dan Troyan (California State University-Chico) 0:03:41.30 DNF John Waddell (San Diego State University)

Men Division II # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Graves (Humboldt State University) 0:04:15.10 2 Alex McAndrew (Clarkson University) 0:00:01.70 3 Blake Carney (California Lutheran University) 0:00:02.80 4 Owen Tulip (Western State College of Colorado) 0:00:06.50 5 Jared Becker (US Air Force Academy) 0:00:08.60 6 Thomas Bagnal (Brevard College) 0:00:09.60 7 Ansel Schimpff (Western State College of Colorado) 0:00:10.00 8 Bennett Winn (Union College-KY) 0:00:10.70 9 Jordan Newth (Western State College of Colorado) 0:00:10.80 10 Tristan Cowie (Brevard College) 0:00:11.20 11 Brad Nelson (Union College-KY) 0:00:13.00 12 Cullen Haskins (Clarkson University) 0:00:14.30 13 Eric Smith (Ripon College) 0:00:14.70 14 caleb woodworth (Western State College of Colorado) 0:00:14.90 15 zach winn (Union College-KY) 0:00:15.10 16 Kevin Pabinquit (Humboldt State University) 0:00:15.60 17 Ian Bloomfield (Colorado School of Mines) 0:00:17.00 18 Neil Grigsby (US Air Force Academy) 0:00:17.70 19 Colin Lyle (Clarkson University) 0:00:18.40 20 Joe Schneider (Colorado School of Mines) 0:00:19.30 21 Thomas Wilkinson (East Tennessee State University) 0:00:20.30 22 Wesley Lamberson (Union College-KY) 0:00:21.00 23 Alexander Honkonen (East Tennessee State University) 0:00:22.80 24 joseph leahy (East Tennessee State University) 0:00:26.10 25 Alejandro Padilla (Cumberland University) 0:00:28.00 26 James Chaput (Brevard College) 0:00:28.20 27 Eric Booton (Western State College of Colorado) 0:00:29.90 28 Chris Rupinski (Mesa State College) 0:00:31.20 29 Dirk Kostoff (Union College-KY) 0:00:33.20 30 Moses Cooper (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:36.90 31 Keaton Miller (East Tennessee State University) 0:00:37.30 32 Joshua Hubing-Cooper (Warren Wilson College) 0:00:37.70 33 Taylor Pfohl (Colorado School of Mines) 0:00:38.80 34 Matt St Marie (Brevard College) 0:00:39.30 35 Geoffrey Fryer (East Tennessee State University) 0:00:42.50 36 Chris Hale (Mesa State College) 0:00:56.20 37 Park Baker (Brevard College) 0:00:58.80 38 Dylan Johnston (Warren Wilson College) 0:01:00.20 39 Linden Blaisus (Warren Wilson College) 0:01:21.50 40 Logan Luker (Cumberland University) 0:01:31.10

Women Division 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sage Wilderman (Fort Lewis College) 0:04:50.52 2 Hannah Trimble (Lees-McRae College) 0:00:14.75 3 Deidre York (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:00:18.95 4 Caroline Westray (Appalachian State University) 0:00:21.47 5 Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:29.08 6 Jill Behlen (University of Wyoming) 0:00:33.57 7 Andrea Napoli (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:34.82 8 Danielle Griffo (University of Nevada-Reno) 0:00:35.03 9 Catherine Cantway (University of Wyoming) 0:00:36.51 10 Madison Pitts (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:00:40.16 11 Chantel Coleman (Fort Lewis College) 0:00:48.27 12 Catherine Cresalia (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:00:55.49 13 Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College) 0:01:03.00 14 Kathleen Kramer (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:01:08.58 15 Brittany Bates (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:01:16.43 16 Brittany Engleking (University of Colorado-Boulder) 0:01:17.18 17 Jessica Cartwright (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:01:24.98 18 Sara Hanson (San Diego State University) 0:01:27.94 19 Sally Hermansen (California Polytechnic-San Luis Obispo) 0:01:29.09 20 Kaila Hart (Fort Lewis College) 0:01:30.99 21 Erica McKenzie (University of California-Davis) 0:01:35.45 22 Stephanie Barragan (Lindsey Wilson College) 0:01:40.72 23 Ashley Nichols (University of Vermont) 0:02:13.67 24 Allie Dragoo (Marian University) 0:02:33.78 DNF Karla Kingsley (University of California-Berkeley)