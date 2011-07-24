Trending

Pukhir wins Ural Cup four cross

Skumbina victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nikolay Pukhir (Rus)
2Eugeniy Bochanskiy (Rus)
3Evgeniy Shishonkov (Rus)
4Igor Shilin (Rus)
5Timur Sagdeev (Rus)
6Andrey Alatorcev (Rus)
7Alexander Zubenko (Kaz)
8Dmitriy Surovyev (Rus)
DNSMaksim Shishonkov (Rus)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Skumbina (Rus)

Latest on Cyclingnews