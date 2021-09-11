European Championships: Women's road race - Live coverage

Refresh

Duval has extended her lead to 25 seconds as she rides through the finish area. She's trying to hurt the peloton, while allowing her teammates to stay protected.

Eugénie Duval is the French rider out front. She has 10 seconds.

Attack by France again. They seem determined to try to break up the race.

At the top of the climb, the Italian riders move to the front, ready for attacks over the false flat and early descent.

As the riders return to the Povo climb, the pace has eased slightly.

The speed is so high that even Italian and French riders are being dropped.

Meanwhile, more riders drop out of the back due to the high speed.

The group sweeps up Audrey Cordon-Ragot and so a new race situation begins.

Omer Shapira of Israel attacks and sparks the creation of a big group of riders.

However the race is very fluid for now.

We have more attacks from the peloton.

The peloton is down to just 57 riders after this second lap. That indicates how hard the race has been, despite few attacks.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot has opened a 20-second lead on the peloton as she passes through the finish area.

The riders pass through the pits and feed zone, with several riders taking bidons. It's hot out there today, with the Italian summer still strong. It's 28C out on the road.

80km to go The French rider is Audrey Cordon-Ragot. She leads by 100m, as Germany take control of the peloton and the chase.



All back together. The Italian and Dutch teams close down the attack but France are trying again.

She is joined by Germany's Tanja Erath but the group is closing in on them.

Eugénie Duval of France is the first to ignite the race.



Attack! Over the top of the climb and we have some action.

We can see all the major nations upfront as they stay vigilant for the attacks. This is the second of eight times up the Povo climb.

The electronic timing confirms that 25 riders have already been dropped. The peloton is lined out but there is still no attack or breakaway.

90km to go The peloton passes through the finish area for the first time and see the tight corners and taste the smooth but cobbled road.

As the riders return to central Trento, the peloton is still together. Germany is back leading the line and clearly looking to make a hard race.

Over the top of the climb and the attacks start.

The steepest part of the Povo climb is at 8% and even Lisa Klein is suffering.

The pace may seem steady but riders are being spat out of the back.

100km to go The Netherlands are Italy are also moving up front and setting a high but steady pace.

There is no break yet but we expect the Povo climb to spark attacks.

Despite the absence of Anna van der Breggen, the Netherlands remain the team to beat, with previous European road race winners Marianne Vos (2017), Amy Pieters (2019) and the defending winner Annemiek van Vleuten all chasing another title. Denmark’s Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Switzerland’s Marlen Reusser, Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky, Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma and the Italians Elisa Longo Borghini, Marta Cavalli and Elisa Balsamo will be hoping to end the Dutch domination.

We can see Germany massing on the front to set the pace.

The pace is high on the climb.

The early kilometres takes the riders through the centre of Trento but they soon hit the Povo climb.

There are immediate attacks.

They're off! The road is now clear and so the riders roll out.

The 13.2km road race circuit around Trento includes the 3.6km long Povo climb and a 250 metre elevation gain per lap. The final four kilometres are on flat city centre roads but with a number of turns before the finishing straight.

The elite women race for 107.2km but cover the 13.2km circuit eight times.

There is a slight delay to the start after an accident out on the circuit involving a race vehicle.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height above Trento, the riders are at the official start line outside the city after a 3km neutralised roll-out.