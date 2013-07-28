Image 1 of 23 Sam Hill (Team CRC / Nukeproof) (Image credit: Chain Reaction Cycles / Fraser Britton) Image 2 of 23 Sam Hill (Team CRC / Nukeproof) on his way to the podium in Andorra (Image credit: Chain Reaction Cycles / Fraser Britton) Image 3 of 23 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 23 Men's downhill podium (L-R): Steve Smith, Gee Atherton, Rémi Thirion, Samuel Hill, Troy Brosnan (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 23 Large crowds at the Andorra World Cup (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera) Image 6 of 23 Remi Thiron on his way to winning his first downhill World Cup (Image credit: Eduard Aguilera) Image 7 of 23 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 23 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 23 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 23 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) GSTAAD-Scott (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 23 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 23 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 23 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 23 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 23 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 23 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 23 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 23 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 23 Richard Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 23 Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 23 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 23 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade in his last World Cup race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 23 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Rémi Thirion (Commencal / Riding Addiction) won the first downhill World Cup of his career on Sunday in Vallnord, Andorra. Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) and Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof) rounded out the top three.

Among the 80 riders to compete in the finals, there were no initial surprises. Once the favorites got their turn, Aaron Gwin (Specialized DH) set the fastest time, but he did not get to enjoy the hot seat for long.

Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) took it over and held it until Thirion crossed the line. The eventual winner had been fifth in qualifying and bettered Smith's time in the final run by two seconds.

"Incredible. First podium for me and first win," said Thirion. "I was hoping to be in the top 10."

Atherton was among the favorites, and he had the fastest first intermediate split, but a few mistakes in the final part cost him the race, and he finished second. However, the result helped him strengthen his spot in the World Cup overall.

Hill looked at one point like he might get his first World Cup win since 2009, but he, too, lost time in the final section. Racers were clearly tired at this point.

The podium was completed by Smith, who is second in the World Cup overall standings, and Troy Brosnan.

With the World Cup completed, Vallnord, Andorra officially announced that it was putting in a bid to host the 2015 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Racer Cédric Gracia announced his retirement at the event.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:04:13.666 2 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:01.350 3 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:01.756 4 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:02.273 5 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:02.476 6 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:02.549 7 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:02.975 8 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:03.548 9 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:03.979 10 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:04.376 11 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:05.171 12 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:05.214 13 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:05.844 14 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:06.543 15 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:06.836 16 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:07.078 17 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:07.335 18 Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:07.377 19 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:07.526 20 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:07.748 21 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:08.208 22 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:08.536 23 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees 0:00:08.587 24 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team 0:00:09.173 25 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:09.364 26 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:09.567 27 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR 0:00:10.330 28 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:10.669 29 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:10.711 30 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:11.597 31 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:11.822 32 Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:11.841 33 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:12.739 34 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona 0:00:12.937 35 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 0:00:13.174 36 Harry Heath (GBr) 0:00:13.317 37 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:13.589 38 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:13.616 39 Matthew Walker (NZl) 0:00:13.785 40 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:00:13.956 41 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:13.969 42 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:14.517 43 Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense 0:00:15.610 44 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 0:00:15.672 45 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:15.918 46 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 0:00:16.330 47 Richard° Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:16.396 48 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:16.724 49 Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:17.339 50 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:00:17.557 51 Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:18.248 52 Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa) 0:00:18.882 53 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:19.637 54 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) 0:00:19.988 55 Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc VTT Oz En Oisans 0:00:20.612 56 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:00:21.082 57 Florian Arthus (Fra) 0:00:21.150 58 David Mcmillan (Aus) 0:00:21.205 59 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:21.441 60 Alexis Pujol (Fra) 0:00:21.530 61 Guy Gibbs (Nor) 0:00:21.764 62 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:22.540 63 Terje Nylende (Nor) 0:00:23.151 64 Guillem Jorba Prats (Spa) 0:00:24.066 65 Melvin Pons (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 0:00:24.361 66 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost 0:00:24.548 67 James Swinden (GBr) 0:00:26.455 68 Cédric Gracia (Fra) Cg Racing Brigade 0:00:26.762 69 Peter Williams (GBr) 0:00:28.194 70 Baptiste Pierron (Fra) 0:00:28.521 71 Carlo Caire (Ita) 0:00:30.079 72 Ludovic Oget (Fra) 0:00:33.206 73 David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost 0:00:40.946 74 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) 0:00:41.521 75 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:44.564 76 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:01:08.320 77 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 0:01:10.064 78 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:02:29.741 79 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:02:40.266 DNF Alexander Kangas (Swe) DNF Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GT Factory Racing 91 pts 2 Commencal / Riding Addiction 70 3 Lapierre Gravity Republic 68 4 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 60 5 Gstaad-Scott 52 6 Specialized Racing DH 49 7 Santa Cruz Syndicate 46 8 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 45 9 Devinci Global Racing 39 10 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 35 11 MS Mondraker Team 20 12 Evil Vengeance Tour 19 13 FMD Racing / Intense Cycles 18 14 Topcycle By Trek 17 15 Trek World Racing 17 16 Team Norco International 16 17 RRP Ghost 10 18 Unior Tools Team 9 19 Hutchinson UR 9 20 GT / 360 Degrees 8 21 Pivot Factory Team 7 22 Team Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 6 23 US Cagnes VTT 6 24 Torpado Surfing Shop 5 25 Blackthorn GT 3 26 SC Intense 1

Elite men World Cup standing # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 680 pts 2 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 477 3 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 391 4 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 368 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 349 6 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 325 7 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 315 8 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 301 9 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 297 10 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Trek World Racing 284 11 Aaron Gwin (USA) Specialized Racing DH 282 12 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 273 13 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 219 14 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 216 15 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 215 16 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees 200 17 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 198 18 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 192 19 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 186 20 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 185 21 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 181 22 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 180 23 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) Hutchinson UR 164 24 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 162 25 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 161 26 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 160 27 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona 157 28 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 153 29 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 149 30 Harry Heath (GBr) 136 31 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 135 32 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team 135 33 Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour 128 34 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 127 35 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost 121 36 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 121 37 Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense 121 38 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 120 39 Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 119 40 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 112 41 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour 108 42 Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour 108 43 Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team 100 44 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 98 45 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 96 46 Edward Masters (NZl) 95 47 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 94 48 Richard° Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 92 49 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 87 50 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 77 51 Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 76 52 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) 73 53 Remi Gauvin (Can) 71 54 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 70 55 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense 69 56 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 68 57 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 66 58 Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour 64 59 Matthew Walker (NZl) 63 60 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) 63 61 David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost 59 62 Jack Reading (GBr) 54 63 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees 54 64 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 54 65 Adam Brayton (GBr) 51 66 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 51 67 Melvin Pons (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 50 68 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 48 69 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 46 70 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 46 71 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 45 72 Terje Nylende (Nor) 45 73 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 44 74 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH 44 75 Ben Cathro (GBr) 38 76 Julien Piccolo (Fra) 37 77 Oliwer Kangas (Swe) 33 78 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor) 32 79 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 31 80 Reece Potter (NZl) 31 81 Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa) 29 82 Cédric Gracia (Fra) Cg Racing Brigade 29 83 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 28 84 Rudy Cabirou (Fra) 28 85 Kyle Sangers (Can) 27 86 Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc VTT Oz En Oisans 26 87 Scott Mears (GBr) 25 88 Florian Arthus (Fra) 24 89 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 23 90 David Mcmillan (Aus) 23 91 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 22 92 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 22 93 Alexis Pujol (Fra) 21 94 Martin Knapec (Svk) 21 95 Richard Thomas (GBr) 20 96 Guy Gibbs (Nor) 20 97 Benny Strasser (Ger) 20 98 Johann Potgieter (RSA) RRP Ghost 19 99 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 18 100 Guillem Jorba Prats (Spa) 17 101 Arthur Parret (Fra) 17 102 Matej Charvat (Cze) 16 103 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) 16 104 James Swinden (GBr) 14 105 Gareth Brewin (GBr) 14 106 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson UR 14 107 Kevin Aiello (USA) 13 108 Peter Williams (GBr) 12 109 Logan Binggeli (USA) 12 110 Baptiste Pierron (Fra) 11 111 Carlo Caire (Ita) 10 112 Ludovic Oget (Fra) 9 113 Rhys Atkinson (Aus) 8 114 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 6 115 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 6 116 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 4