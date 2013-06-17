Trending

Lucas claims narrow victory

Atwill, Shaw make up the podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dean Lucas (Aus) Australia0:03:24.600
2Phil Atwill (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team0:00:00.200
3Luca Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH
4Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:00:02.500
5Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing0:00:03.800
6Daniel Algarra Navarro (Esp) Spain0:00:05.800
7Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:06.000
8Stephen McCormack (Irl) Ireland0:00:06.300
9Luke Ellison (Aus) Australia0:00:06.600
10Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) France0:00:07.300
11Innes Graham (GBr) MS Mondraker Team0:00:08.800
12Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:08.900
13Martin Lebl (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:09.000
14Simone Medici (Ita) Italy0:00:09.100
15Jakob Thunell (Swe) Sweden0:00:09.200
16Francesco Colombo (Ita) Team Airoh Axo Santacruz0:00:09.300
17McKay Vezina (Can) Canada0:00:10.000
18George Gannicott (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:11.200
19Martin Jouet Pastre (Fra) France0:00:12.000
20Ferran Jorba Prats (Esp) Spain0:00:12.100
21Luca Cometti (USA) United States of America0:00:12.300
22Lachlan Blair (GBr) Great Britain0:00:15.100
23Joshua Barth (Ger) Germany0:00:16.500
24Amaury Pierron (Fra) France
25Sebastien Claquin (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:18.000
26Noel Niederberger (Swi) GSTAAD-Scott0:00:18.200
27Morgan Gulland (GBr) Great Britain0:00:18.500
28Rastislav Baranek (Svk) Slovakia0:00:18.900
29Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel) Belgium0:00:19.000
30Petr Maly (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:19.200
31Peter Knott (Aus) Australia0:00:20.000
32Felix Racaud (Fra) US Cagnes VTT0:00:20.400
33Jerome Caroli (Swi) Switzerland0:00:20.600
34Sam Herd (GBr) Great Britain0:00:20.800
35Ben Hill (Aus) Australia0:00:22.100
36Walker Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH0:00:22.800
37Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia
38Raphael Kammlein-Cutler (NZl) New-Zealand0:00:23.400
39Lawrence Cawte (NZl) New-Zealand0:00:24.600
40Johannes von Klebelsberg (Ita) Italy0:00:24.700
41Tilen Leban (Slo) Blackthorn GT0:00:25.700
42Jay Fesperman (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race0:00:25.900
43Giovanni Pozzoni (Ita) Italy0:00:26.700
44Ruaridh Mcritchie (GBr) Great Britain0:00:27.200
45Mike Schaer (Swi) Switzerland0:00:27.700
46Siegfried Zellner (Ger) Germany0:00:28.400
47Marcus Hansson (Swe) Team W-Racing0:00:29.500
48William Pierre (Fra) ROC VTT Oz en Oisans0:00:31.100
49Kevin Littlefield (USA) United States of America0:00:31.600
50Myles Weber (Swi) Switzerland0:00:32.600
51Dan Farley (GBr) Great Britain0:00:33.400
52Thomas Crimmins (Aus) Australia0:00:35.500
53Martin Bochukov (Bul) Bulgaria0:00:37.600
54Martin Pacholik (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:38.000
55Joel Andrey (Swi) SC Intense0:00:39.200
56Miha Ivancic (Slo) Slovenia0:00:39.800
57Petr Cech (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:40.400
58Drew Carters (GBr) Great Britain0:00:42.100
59Jamahl Stringer (NZl) New-Zealand0:00:43.500
60Georg Wolf (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:43.600
61Joachim Finne Schjott (Nor) Norway0:00:44.600
62Mitja Cernilogar (Slo) Slovenia0:00:48.100
63Assen Stratiev (Bul) Bulgaria0:00:51.200
64Angel Suarez Alonso (Esp) Spain0:00:54.900
65Petr Inderbitzin (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:10.100
66Dominik Losak (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:12.000
67Javier Suarez Santana (Esp) Spain0:01:27.000
DNFManuel Widmann (Aut) Austria
DNFTaylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing
DNSMichael Jones (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
DNSCameron Cornforth (Irl) Ireland
DNSLionel Hilber (Swi) Switzerland

Latest on Cyclingnews