Lucas claims narrow victory
Atwill, Shaw make up the podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dean Lucas (Aus) Australia
|0:03:24.600
|2
|Phil Atwill (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:00.200
|3
|Luca Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|4
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:00:02.500
|5
|Gianluca Vernassa (Ita) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:03.800
|6
|Daniel Algarra Navarro (Esp) Spain
|0:00:05.800
|7
|Mark Wallace (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:06.000
|8
|Stephen McCormack (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:06.300
|9
|Luke Ellison (Aus) Australia
|0:00:06.600
|10
|Alexandre Fayolle (Fra) France
|0:00:07.300
|11
|Innes Graham (GBr) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:08.800
|12
|Jure Zabjek (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:08.900
|13
|Martin Lebl (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:09.000
|14
|Simone Medici (Ita) Italy
|0:00:09.100
|15
|Jakob Thunell (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:09.200
|16
|Francesco Colombo (Ita) Team Airoh Axo Santacruz
|0:00:09.300
|17
|McKay Vezina (Can) Canada
|0:00:10.000
|18
|George Gannicott (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:11.200
|19
|Martin Jouet Pastre (Fra) France
|0:00:12.000
|20
|Ferran Jorba Prats (Esp) Spain
|0:00:12.100
|21
|Luca Cometti (USA) United States of America
|0:00:12.300
|22
|Lachlan Blair (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:15.100
|23
|Joshua Barth (Ger) Germany
|0:00:16.500
|24
|Amaury Pierron (Fra) France
|25
|Sebastien Claquin (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|0:00:18.000
|26
|Noel Niederberger (Swi) GSTAAD-Scott
|0:00:18.200
|27
|Morgan Gulland (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:18.500
|28
|Rastislav Baranek (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:18.900
|29
|Gregoire Pazdziorko (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:19.000
|30
|Petr Maly (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:19.200
|31
|Peter Knott (Aus) Australia
|0:00:20.000
|32
|Felix Racaud (Fra) US Cagnes VTT
|0:00:20.400
|33
|Jerome Caroli (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:20.600
|34
|Sam Herd (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:20.800
|35
|Ben Hill (Aus) Australia
|0:00:22.100
|36
|Walker Shaw (USA) Specialized Racing DH
|0:00:22.800
|37
|Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia
|38
|Raphael Kammlein-Cutler (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:00:23.400
|39
|Lawrence Cawte (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:00:24.600
|40
|Johannes von Klebelsberg (Ita) Italy
|0:00:24.700
|41
|Tilen Leban (Slo) Blackthorn GT
|0:00:25.700
|42
|Jay Fesperman (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race
|0:00:25.900
|43
|Giovanni Pozzoni (Ita) Italy
|0:00:26.700
|44
|Ruaridh Mcritchie (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:27.200
|45
|Mike Schaer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:27.700
|46
|Siegfried Zellner (Ger) Germany
|0:00:28.400
|47
|Marcus Hansson (Swe) Team W-Racing
|0:00:29.500
|48
|William Pierre (Fra) ROC VTT Oz en Oisans
|0:00:31.100
|49
|Kevin Littlefield (USA) United States of America
|0:00:31.600
|50
|Myles Weber (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:32.600
|51
|Dan Farley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:33.400
|52
|Thomas Crimmins (Aus) Australia
|0:00:35.500
|53
|Martin Bochukov (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:00:37.600
|54
|Martin Pacholik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:38.000
|55
|Joel Andrey (Swi) SC Intense
|0:00:39.200
|56
|Miha Ivancic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:39.800
|57
|Petr Cech (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:40.400
|58
|Drew Carters (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:42.100
|59
|Jamahl Stringer (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:00:43.500
|60
|Georg Wolf (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:43.600
|61
|Joachim Finne Schjott (Nor) Norway
|0:00:44.600
|62
|Mitja Cernilogar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:48.100
|63
|Assen Stratiev (Bul) Bulgaria
|0:00:51.200
|64
|Angel Suarez Alonso (Esp) Spain
|0:00:54.900
|65
|Petr Inderbitzin (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:10.100
|66
|Dominik Losak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:12.000
|67
|Javier Suarez Santana (Esp) Spain
|0:01:27.000
|DNF
|Manuel Widmann (Aut) Austria
|DNF
|Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|DNS
|Michael Jones (GBr) FMD Racing / Intense Cycles
|DNS
|Cameron Cornforth (Irl) Ireland
|DNS
|Lionel Hilber (Swi) Switzerland
