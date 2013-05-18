Image 1 of 12 Elite women's Albstadt World Cup eliminator podium: Cécile Ravanel, Kathrin Stirnemann, Alexandra Engen, Nadine Rieder, Jenny Rissveds (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 12 Alexandra Engen leads Katerina Nash in 1/8 finals (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 12 Eliminator world champion Alexandra Engen wins in Albstadt (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 12 Elite women's Albstadt World Cup eliminator podium: Cécile Ravanel, Kathrin Stirnemann, Alexandra Engen, Nadine Rieder, Jenny Rissveds (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 12 Eliminator world champion Alexandra Engen (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 12 Alexandra Engen wins the elimnator World Cup in Albstadt (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 12 The start of 1/4 final, heat 4 in Albstadt (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 12 Jenny Rissveds was one of the strongest until she crashed with Jolanda Neff in the semi-final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 12 Alexandra Engen leading Anne Terpstra (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 12 Alexandra Engen had her only loss - to Kathrin Stirnemann - in the semi-final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 12 Jolanda Neff takes a big lead in the quarterfinal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 12 Cecile Ravanel (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2013 season of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup opened on Friday, in Albstadt, Germany, with the brand new eliminator discipline and a brand new World Cup leader, Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) awarded the first ever leader's jersey in this new event.

The eliminator begins with a time trial around a short urban course filled with obstacles. The top 32 riders qualify for competition and then race in heats of four, with the top two in each heat moving on to the next round. Eventually, the top four riders race for the World Cup title.

The Albstadt course featured lots of sharp corners, a set of stairs and three ramps in the long straightaway before the final 180-degree turn and false flat sprint to the finish line. At 700 metres, it was one of the longer courses the riders face, and a qualifying lap followed by up to four heats took a lot out of the legs.

Engen, the women's world champion in the eliminator, showed that she was in Albstadt to win by recording the fastest qualifying time. Her march to the final was without any bumps, as she won both of her eighth and quarter final heats and took second in the semi-final, conserving her energy for the medal race.

In the final, she rode away from Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) to easily cross the line alone in first, with Stirnemann holding off a challenge by Nadine Rieder (Topeak Ergon) for second. Cecile Ravanel (GT Skoda) was fourth.

Engen received a boost of sorts, when her two greatest rivals - Jolanda Neff (Giant) and Jenny Rissveds (Swedish National) tangled in their semi-final, taking them out of contention. Neff admitted afterwards that it was her fault as she tried to overtake Rissveds before the stair descent, despite the fact that they were sitting one-two at the time to qualify for the final.

"I think the course suited me well," said Engen. "This was a course where a good start had a strong advantage, and I am a fast starter. But I'm happy it stayed dry, because it could have been a whole different race on wet pavement. The qualifier gave me confidence that I had the speed, and I was in control during my races, so I could do my own thing."

Engen denied that wearing the rainbow stripes of world champion had put extra pressure on her shoulders, "Yes, of course I feel the expectations, but I need to realize that I'm riding because I love riding, and not for what others want."

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 2 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 3 Nadine Rieder (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 4 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Team GT Skoda 5 Jenny Rissveds* (Swe) 6 Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen* (Nor) 7 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 8 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 9 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 10 Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 11 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 12 Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau* (Can) 13 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 14 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera 15 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 16 Laura Turpijn (Ned) SBJ Bike Team 17 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 18 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 19 Iryna Popova* (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 20 Pauline Pajot° (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Tec 21 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 22 Ana Zupan (Slo) 23 Maaris Meier (Est) 24 Haley Smith* (Can) 25 Maxine Filby (GBr) 26 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 27 Romaine Wenger* (Swi) 28 Cayley Brooks* (Can) DNF Hielke Elferink (Ned) DNS Marta Tereshchuk* (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team