Minnaar wins downhill World Cup opener at home
Gwin, Hannah round out top three
The opening round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday with the downhill, a crowd favourite in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Local fans went wild when the hometown son, Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), came from behind to win the men's title.
The men's race was expected to be close, after Minnaar, the 2009 winner in Pietermaritzburg beat American Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), the 2011 Pietermaritzburg champion, by an infinitesimal eight one-thousandths of a second in qualifying.
After Gwin set the fastest time, overtaking Mick Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride), and with Minnaar over two seconds behind at the first time check, it looked like the race was over. However, the "Greg Minnaar Nation" was cheering their hero on, and the Pietermaritzburg rider made up the time deficit in the lower half of the course, cutting it to one second at the second intermediate split and then winning by over six-tenths of a second.
"I knew at the top I was behind," said Minnaar. "I made two stupid mistakes at the beginning, so I knew had to make up as much as I could down at the bottom. As much pain as it was to pedal, I just had to put my head down and go."
"Oh man, it was electric, hearing the crowd at the bottom, it was so wild. I could have done with some more support further up on the pedaling bit when I wanted to sit down, but there was no one there, they were all down at the bottom. But when I jumped into the finishing area, the crowd was just amazing."
Gwin shrugged at the close loss, vowing to continue the battle at the next round. "It's been a great week here in South Africa, and I'm happy with my run today. I'm also happy for Greg, he's had some tough challenges this past week [Minnaar's father has been ill - Ed.] and I truly respect his win today. That was amazing, and I'm looking forward to a great season with him, like last year."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:03:57.980
|2
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:00.632
|3
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:00:00.994
|4
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:01.303
|5
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:04.384
|6
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:04.436
|7
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:04.800
|8
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|0:00:05.017
|9
|Julien Camellini (Fra)
|0:00:05.604
|10
|Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade
|0:00:05.674
|11
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|0:00:05.836
|12
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:05.894
|13
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|0:00:06.064
|14
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:06.327
|15
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:07.670
|16
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:00:07.674
|17
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:08.579
|18
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:08.874
|19
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:09.036
|20
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11
|0:00:09.212
|21
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:09.396
|22
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:10.307
|23
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:10.412
|24
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|0:00:10.657
|25
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:10.938
|26
|Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:00:11.038
|27
|Oliver Burton (GBr) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|0:00:11.178
|28
|Robin Wallner (Swe)
|0:00:11.418
|29
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:00:11.881
|30
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
|0:00:11.886
|31
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:12.047
|32
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|0:00:12.386
|33
|Johann Potgieter (RSA) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:00:12.472
|34
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger)
|0:00:12.533
|35
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd
|0:00:12.759
|36
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:13.211
|37
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|0:00:13.491
|38
|Luke Strobel (USA)
|0:00:13.584
|39
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:14.492
|40
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:14.515
|41
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:14.616
|42
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:14.844
|43
|Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing - USA Gravity
|0:00:15.038
|44
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing - USA Gravity
|0:00:15.072
|45
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:15.105
|46
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:15.358
|47
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:00:15.742
|48
|Timothy Bentley (RSA) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:00:15.914
|49
|Jonty Neethling (RSA)
|0:00:16.222
|50
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:16.312
|51
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:16.656
|52
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|0:00:16.657
|53
|Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:16.732
|54
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|0:00:16.838
|55
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:00:16.912
|56
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:17.154
|57
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|0:00:18.060
|58
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:18.106
|59
|Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense
|0:00:18.447
|60
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd
|0:00:18.649
|61
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|62
|Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona
|63
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|64
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|65
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|66
|Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|67
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|68
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|69
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|70
|Tommy Herrmann (Ger)
|71
|Guillaume Cauvin ° (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
|72
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|73
|Lutz Weber (Swi)
|74
|Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA)
|75
|Jonathan Jones° (GBr)
|76
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|77
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|78
|Dan Sheridan° (Irl)
|79
|Kristoffer Haugland (Nor)
|80
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|DNF
|Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|250
|pts
|2
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|200
|3
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|160
|4
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|150
|5
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|140
|6
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|111
|7
|Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|107
|8
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|105
|9
|Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade
|93
|10
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|85
|11
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|81
|12
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|81
|13
|Julien Camellini (Fra)
|80
|14
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|80
|15
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|73
|16
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|69
|17
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|68
|18
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|67
|19
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
|65
|20
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|64
|21
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team
|62
|22
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|62
|23
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11
|61
|24
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|61
|25
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|59
|26
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|58
|27
|Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International
|55
|28
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|54
|29
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|53
|30
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|53
|31
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
|51
|32
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|50
|33
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|49
|34
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|48
|35
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|47
|36
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School ASD
|46
|37
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team
|45
|38
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|44
|39
|Luke Strobel (USA)
|43
|40
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|42
|41
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|41
|42
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof
|39
|43
|Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing - USA Gravity
|38
|44
|Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing - USA Gravity
|37
|45
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof
|36
|46
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|35
|47
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|34
|48
|Timothy Bentley (RSA) Hutchinson United Ride
|33
|49
|Jonty Neethling (RSA)
|32
|50
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|31
|51
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|30
|52
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|29
|53
|Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof
|28
|54
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|27
|55
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International
|26
|56
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|25
|57
|Emanuel Pombo (Por)
|24
|58
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|23
|59
|Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense
|22
|60
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School ASD
|21
|61
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|20
|62
|Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona
|19
|63
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|18
|64
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|17
|65
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|16
|66
|Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|15
|67
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|14
|68
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|13
|69
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|12
|70
|Tommy Herrmann (Ger)
|11
|71
|Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
|10
|72
|Miran Vauh (Slo)
|9
|73
|Lutz Weber (Swi)
|8
|74
|Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA)
|7
|75
|Jonathan Jones° (GBr)
|6
|76
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|5
|77
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|4
|78
|Dan Sheridan° (Irl)
|3
|79
|Kristoffer Haugland (Nor)
|2
|80
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|1
