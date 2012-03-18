Image 1 of 18 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) on his way to winning (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 18 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 18 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 18 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 18 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 18 Mickl Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 18 Cédric Gracia (CG Racing Brigade) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 18 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 18 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 18 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 18 World Champion, Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 18 Top junior, Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre International (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 18 Runner-up Aaron Gwin in action during the downhill finals (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 14 of 18 African champ Andrew Neethling flies home to claim seventh (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 15 of 18 Greg Minnaar celebrates his victory with Aaron Gwin (left) and Mick Hannah (right) (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 16 of 18 Mick Hannah negotiates the final stages of the downhill course (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 17 of 18 Elite men's downhill podium in Pietermaritzburg: Gee Atherton, Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, Michael Hannah, Steve Smith (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 18 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The opening round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup concluded on Sunday with the downhill, a crowd favourite in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Local fans went wild when the hometown son, Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), came from behind to win the men's title.

The men's race was expected to be close, after Minnaar, the 2009 winner in Pietermaritzburg beat American Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), the 2011 Pietermaritzburg champion, by an infinitesimal eight one-thousandths of a second in qualifying.

After Gwin set the fastest time, overtaking Mick Hannah (Hutchinson United Ride), and with Minnaar over two seconds behind at the first time check, it looked like the race was over. However, the "Greg Minnaar Nation" was cheering their hero on, and the Pietermaritzburg rider made up the time deficit in the lower half of the course, cutting it to one second at the second intermediate split and then winning by over six-tenths of a second.

"I knew at the top I was behind," said Minnaar. "I made two stupid mistakes at the beginning, so I knew had to make up as much as I could down at the bottom. As much pain as it was to pedal, I just had to put my head down and go."

"Oh man, it was electric, hearing the crowd at the bottom, it was so wild. I could have done with some more support further up on the pedaling bit when I wanted to sit down, but there was no one there, they were all down at the bottom. But when I jumped into the finishing area, the crowd was just amazing."

Gwin shrugged at the close loss, vowing to continue the battle at the next round. "It's been a great week here in South Africa, and I'm happy with my run today. I'm also happy for Greg, he's had some tough challenges this past week [Minnaar's father has been ill - Ed.] and I truly respect his win today. That was amazing, and I'm looking forward to a great season with him, like last year."

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:03:57.980 2 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:00.632 3 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:00.994 4 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:01.303 5 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:04.384 6 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:04.436 7 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:04.800 8 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 0:00:05.017 9 Julien Camellini (Fra) 0:00:05.604 10 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:05.674 11 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 0:00:05.836 12 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:05.894 13 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:06.064 14 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:06.327 15 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:07.670 16 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:07.674 17 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:08.579 18 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:08.874 19 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:09.036 20 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11 0:00:09.212 21 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:09.396 22 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:10.307 23 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:10.412 24 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 0:00:10.657 25 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:10.938 26 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:11.038 27 Oliver Burton (GBr) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 0:00:11.178 28 Robin Wallner (Swe) 0:00:11.418 29 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:11.881 30 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 0:00:11.886 31 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:12.047 32 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 0:00:12.386 33 Johann Potgieter (RSA) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:12.472 34 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) 0:00:12.533 35 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd 0:00:12.759 36 Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:13.211 37 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 0:00:13.491 38 Luke Strobel (USA) 0:00:13.584 39 Greg Williamson (GBr) 0:00:14.492 40 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:14.515 41 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:14.616 42 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:14.844 43 Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing - USA Gravity 0:00:15.038 44 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing - USA Gravity 0:00:15.072 45 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:15.105 46 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:15.358 47 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 0:00:15.742 48 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:15.914 49 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 0:00:16.222 50 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:16.312 51 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:16.656 52 Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 0:00:16.657 53 Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:16.732 54 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 0:00:16.838 55 Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:16.912 56 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:17.154 57 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 0:00:18.060 58 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:18.106 59 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense 0:00:18.447 60 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd 0:00:18.649 61 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 62 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 63 Logan Binggeli (USA) 64 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 65 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 66 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 67 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 68 Ludovic May (Swi) 69 Jack Reading (GBr) 70 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 71 Guillaume Cauvin ° (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 72 Miran Vauh (Slo) 73 Lutz Weber (Swi) 74 Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA) 75 Jonathan Jones° (GBr) 76 Mark Scott (GBr) 77 Kevin Aiello (USA) 78 Dan Sheridan° (Irl) 79 Kristoffer Haugland (Nor) 80 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team DNF Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hutchinson United Ride 87 pts 2 Santa Cruz Syndicate 66 3 Trek World Racing 66 4 MS Mondraker Team 48 5 Devinci Global Racing 47 6 GT Factory Racing 43 7 Monster Energy-Specialized 43 8 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 35 9 Team Norco International 33 10 Scott11 31 11 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 26 12 CG Racing Brigade 26 13 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 24 14 SC-Intense 22 15 Commencal / Riding Addiction 20 16 Topcycle By Trek 18 17 Alpine Commencal Austria 14 18 Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 9 19 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 6 20 Lapierre International 5 21 Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 3 22 Ghost Factory Racing Team 2 23 Kona 1

World Cup individual standings after round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 250 pts 2 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 200 3 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 160 4 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 150 5 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 140 6 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 111 7 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 107 8 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 105 9 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 93 10 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 85 11 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 81 12 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 81 13 Julien Camellini (Fra) 80 14 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 80 15 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 73 16 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 69 17 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 68 18 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 67 19 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 65 20 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 64 21 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team 62 22 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 62 23 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11 61 24 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 61 25 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 59 26 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 58 27 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 55 28 Oliver Burton (GBr) 54 29 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 53 30 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 53 31 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 51 32 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 50 33 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 49 34 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 48 35 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 47 36 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School ASD 46 37 Duncan Riffle (USA) Dirt Norco Race Team 45 38 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 44 39 Luke Strobel (USA) 43 40 Greg Williamson (GBr) 42 41 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 41 42 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof 39 43 Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing - USA Gravity 38 44 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing - USA Gravity 37 45 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof 36 46 Richard Thomas (GBr) 35 47 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 34 48 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Hutchinson United Ride 33 49 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 32 50 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 31 51 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 30 52 Mickael Pascal (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 29 53 Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.com / Nukeproof 28 54 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 27 55 Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International 26 56 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 25 57 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 24 58 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 23 59 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense 22 60 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School ASD 21 61 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 20 62 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 19 63 Logan Binggeli (USA) 18 64 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 17 65 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 16 66 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 15 67 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 14 68 Ludovic May (Swi) 13 69 Jack Reading (GBr) 12 70 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 11 71 Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 10 72 Miran Vauh (Slo) 9 73 Lutz Weber (Swi) 8 74 Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA) 7 75 Jonathan Jones° (GBr) 6 76 Mark Scott (GBr) 5 77 Kevin Aiello (USA) 4 78 Dan Sheridan° (Irl) 3 79 Kristoffer Haugland (Nor) 2 80 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 1