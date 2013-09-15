Image 1 of 15 Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 15 Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) on his way to winning the Hafjell World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 15 Michael Hannah (Hutchinson UR) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 15 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 15 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 15 Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 15 Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing DH) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 15 Samuel Blenkinsop (Lapierre Gravity Republic) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 15 Rémi Thirion (Commencal / Riding Addiction) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 15 Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 15 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 15 Marc Beaumont (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 15 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 15 Brendan Fairclough (Gstaad-Scott) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 15 Elite men's downhill World Cup podium in Hafjell, Norway: Samuel Blenkinsop, Danny Hart, Steve Smith, Andrew Neethling, Greg Minnaar (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Steve Smith (Devinci) remains undefeated in Hafjell, Norway after he won the elite men's downhill World Cup on Sunday. The Canadian beat Danny Hart (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) and Andrew Neethling (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) for the third World Cup victory of his career. Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre) and world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicated) rounded out the podium.

Neethling set a fast time early among the favorites that would land him an extended visit to the hot seat and and eventual third place on the podium.

Racers competed in pouring rain on a trecherous, slippery, rocky course, with many of the favorites crashing or dabbing at various parts of the course. Remi Thirion (Commencal/Riding Addiction) and Markus Pekoll (MS Mondraker) both crashed.

Sam Hill (Chain Reaction Cycles.com/Nukeproof) did not race fast enough to get on the podium. It wasn't until Hart that there was a new fast time. Hart, who is an excellent rider in wet conditions as he proved a few years ago by winning Worlds in Champery, Switzerland, and he bumped up the bar by 1.142 seconds.

Blenkinsop came in third fastest at the time of his run, then George Brannigan (Trek World Racing) crashed. Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing DH) had a relatively slow run, good enough for 10th.

Then it was Smith's turn. He went 1.641 seconds faster than Hart and took over the hot seat, even after drifting all over the slippery bottom section of the course.

"It was a trippy day. We practiced all week in the sun and dust and today was miserable. It rained all day," said Smith. "Coming into some of those corners where I was not braking in practice, I nearly shit my pants, it was so muddy and rocky. I was slipping all over the place."

"I had a great win in Norway here last year and to back it up today is great."

Smith then had to wait for the last four men to come down the mountain.

World champion Minnnaar had a solid run, but was not fast enough to unseat Smith. Loic Bruni (Lapierre) crashed in the rocky corner that caught out many of the women earlier in the day. Mick Hannah (Hutchinson UR) was racing fast, but missed a corner and rode off course, a mistake that cost him a lot of time.

Fastest qualifier Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) was the last man down, and he looked good until he got slightly off his preferred line toward the top and then tagged a tree. Forced to re-orient himself, he lost significant time and a shot at the victory. He finished 12th.

Atherton continues to lead the World Cup, with a slim 17-point lead over Smith with one round to go next weekend in Leogang.

Race note:

Aaron Gwin was absent with a shoulder injury sustained at the world championships. Brook MacDonald was also not racing due to injury.

Full Results

Elite men downhill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:03:40.200 2 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:01.641 3 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:02.783 4 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:03.865 5 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:03.989 6 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:05.745 7 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:06.199 8 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:06.537 9 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team 0:00:06.715 10 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:07.370 11 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:07.859 12 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:08.404 13 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:09.541 14 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:09.576 15 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:09.752 16 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 0:00:09.891 17 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost 0:00:09.981 18 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:10.235 19 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH 0:00:11.612 20 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:11.645 21 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:11.650 22 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:11.717 23 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:12.195 24 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 0:00:12.291 25 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:12.641 26 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:13.083 27 Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:13.966 28 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:14.149 29 Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:14.928 30 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:00:14.941 31 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:15.443 32 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) 0:00:15.905 33 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:15.976 34 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:16.161 35 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:16.294 36 Kirk Mcdowall (Can) 0:00:16.959 37 Remi Gauvin (Can) 0:00:17.330 38 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) Team Sodicycle Project 0:00:17.543 39 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona 0:00:17.742 40 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 0:00:17.807 41 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:17.901 42 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:17.935 43 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC Intense 0:00:17.942 44 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:18.159 45 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 0:00:18.180 46 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:18.353 47 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:18.551 48 Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:18.863 49 Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:19.703 50 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:19.755 51 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:19.950 52 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:20.040 53 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 0:00:20.165 54 Terje Nylende (Nor) 0:00:20.378 55 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:21.573 56 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:21.784 57 Edward Masters (NZl) 0:00:22.674 58 Bernardo Neves Cruz (Bra) 0:00:23.014 59 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:23.268 60 Matthew Beer (Can) 0:00:23.406 61 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 0:00:23.758 62 Miran Vauh (Slo) Blackthorn GT 0:00:23.910 63 Harry Heath (GBr) 0:00:24.066 64 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:24.638 65 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees 0:00:26.682 66 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) HutchinsonUR 0:00:30.816 67 Reon Boe (NZl) 0:00:30.963 68 Niclas Andersen (Nor) 0:00:31.762 69 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 0:00:34.803 70 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor) 0:00:35.118 71 Sebastiaan Van Steenbergen (USA) 0:00:38.235 72 Alex Bond (GBr) 0:00:39.478 73 Christian Textor (Ger) Team Bulls - DH 0:00:45.563 74 David Mcmillan (Aus) 0:00:47.554 75 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:52.945 DNF Matthew Walker (NZl) DNF Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH DNF Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team DNS Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees DNS Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 91 pts 2 GT Factory Racing 72 3 Santa Cruz Syndicate 71 4 Devinci Global Racing 58 5 Lapierre Gravity Republic 52 6 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 40 7 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 39 8 Commencal / Riding Addiction 38 9 Specialized Racing DH 33 10 Gstaad-Scott 32 11 MS Mondraker Team 26 12 Pivot Factory Team 22 13 Team W-Racing 22 14 Hutchinson UR 21 15 Trek World Racing 20 16 Dirt Norco Race Team 16 17 RRP Ghost 14 18 Evil Vengeance Tour 14 19 Blackthorn GT 10 20 Fmd Racing / Intense Cycles 9 21 Unior Tools Team 6 22 US Cagnes VTT 5 23 SC Intense 4 24 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 2 25 Evil Ck Racing Evian 1

Elite men downhill World Cup standings with one round remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 966 pts 2 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 949 3 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 673 4 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 590 5 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 584 6 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre Gravity Republic 542 7 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 498 8 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH 496 9 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 486 10 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 458 11 Aaron Gwin (USA) United States Of America 417 12 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 396 13 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 386 14 Florent Payet (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 342 15 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Gstaad-Scott 342 16 Brook Macdonald* (NZl) New-Zealand 338 17 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 322 18 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 309 19 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) Evil Vengeance Tour 304 20 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 298 21 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 293 22 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Mondraker Team 282 23 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 276 24 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) GT / 360 Degrees 274 25 Sam Dale (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 260 26 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 252 27 Patrick Thome (Fra) Gstaad-Scott 248 28 George Brannigan (NZl) Trek World Racing 237 29 Connor Fearon (Aus) Kona 234 30 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 227 31 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 225 32 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Pivot Factory Team 222 33 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 221 34 Luke Strobel (USA) Evil Vengeance Tour 218 35 Greg Williamson (GBr) Trek World Racing 207 36 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 199 37 Francisco Pardal (Por) Evil Vengeance Tour 191 38 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) RRP Ghost 185 39 Jack Moir (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 179 40 Harry Heath (GBr) 179 41 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 167 42 Joe Connell (GBr) SC Intense 166 43 Guillaume Cauvin (Fra) HutchinsonUR 164 44 Edward Masters (NZl) 157 45 Remi Gauvin (Can) 154 46 Austin Warren (USA) Pivot Factory Team 152 47 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 151 48 Mitch Ropelato (USA) Specialized Racing DH 149 49 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 141 50 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 139 51 Wyn Masters (NZl) Team Bulls - DH 138 52 Fraser Mcglone (GBr) 135 53 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 120 54 Cameron Cole (NZl) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 119 55 Jack Reading (GBr) 119 56 Richard° Rude Jr (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 118 57 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Evil Vengeance Tour 114 58 Matthew Walker (NZl) 109 59 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 108 60 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team W-Racing 107 61 Adam Brayton (GBr) 107 62 Kyle Sangers (Can) 101 63 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 97 64 Filip Polc (Svk) Evil Vengeance Tour 96 65 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 95 66 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 88 67 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott 88 68 Kirk Mcdowall (Can) 87 69 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) 85 70 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) GT / 360 Degrees 79 71 Terje Nylende (Nor) 72 72 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) SC Intense 69 73 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Evil CK Racing Evian 68 74 Scott Mears (GBr) 68 75 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Unior Tools Team 65 76 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) Team Sodicycle Project 64 77 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC Intense 64 78 David Trummer (Aut) RRP Ghost 59 79 Benny Strasser (Ger) 57 80 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 54 81 Richard Thomas (GBr) 51 82 Melvin Pons (Fra) Us Cagnes VTT 50 83 Forrest Riesco* (Can) Canada 48 84 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) HutchinsonUR 48 85 David Mcmillan (Aus) 47 86 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 46 87 Jared Graves (Aus) Australia 44 88 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor) 43 89 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 42 90 Ben Cathro (GBr) 38 91 Julien Piccolo (Fra) 37 92 Oliwer Kangas (Swe) 33 93 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Italy 31 94 Reece Potter (NZl) 31 95 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 31 96 Iago Garay Tamayo (Spa) 29 97 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 29 98 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 28 99 Rudy Cabirou (Fra) 28 100 Samuel Thibault (Can) 27 101 Benoit Coulanges (Fra) Roc VTT Oz En Oisans 26 102 Florian Arthus (Fra) 24 103 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 23 104 Bernardo Neves Cruz (Bra) 23 105 Sidney Slotegraaf (Can) 22 106 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 22 107 Matthew Beer (Can) 21 108 Alexis Pujol (Fra) 21 109 Martin Knapec (Svk) 21 110 Guy Gibbs (Nor) 20 111 Johann Potgieter (RSA) RRP Ghost 19 112 Miran Vauh (Slo) Blackthorn GT 19 113 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) 19 114 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 18 115 Guillem Jorba Prats (Spa) 17 116 Arthur Parret (Fra) 17 117 Dan Sheridan (Irl) 16 118 Matej Charvat (Cze) Czech Republic 16 119 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) 16 120 Reon Boe (NZl) 14 121 James Swinden (GBr) 14 122 Gareth Brewin (GBr) 14 123 Niclas Andersen (Nor) 13 124 Kevin Aiello* (USA) United States Of America 13 125 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 12 126 Peter Williams (GBr) 12 127 Logan Binggeli (USA) United States Of America 12 128 Baptiste Pierron (Fra) 11 129 Benjamin Staehle (Fra) 11 130 Sebastiaan Van Steenbergen (USA) 10 131 Carlo Caire (Ita) 10 132 Oliver Morris (GBr) 10 133 Alex Bond (GBr) 9 134 Ludovic Oget (Fra) 9 135 Rhys Atkinson (Aus) 8 136 Christian Textor (Ger) Team Bulls - DH 8