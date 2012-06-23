Image 1 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) looks over at his sprint rival Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 2 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) outsprints Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) for the win in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) on his way to a win in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 4 of 25 The elite men's podium in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 5 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 6 of 25 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 7 of 25 Math Flueckiger in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 8 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 25 Max Plaxton (Specialized) on his way to his first World Cup podium (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 25 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 25 Jos (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 25 The start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 25 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 25 Lukas Flueckiger in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 15 of 25 Jos (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 25 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 25 Burry Stander (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 25 Elite women's podium: Katerina Nash (Luna), Georgia Gould (Luna), Catharine Pendrel (Luna), Marie Helen Premont (Rocky Mountain), Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesja (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 25 World Cup leader, Nino Schurter (Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 25 World Cup leaders Catharine Pendrel and Nino Schurter (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 25 Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) loves racing at Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) wins ahead of Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) looks over at his sprint rival Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 25 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) in Mont-Sainte-Anne. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 25 Elite men's podium at Mont-Sainte-Anne: Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf-Trek), Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower), Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized), Max Plaxton (Specialized) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) outsprinted Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) for the win in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Saturday afternoon. No one was expecting the World Cup race to end in a sprint after Schurter went to the front from the start and stayed there solo for most of the race. But a flat tire on the second last lap let a surging Hermida catch Schurter.

Related Articles Hermida back on the World Cup podium

"No, I didn't expect to have to sprint for it on a course like Mont-Sainte-Anne," said Schurter. "It was a special finish and when it started to rain - the course was really tricky."

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) raced to third place. Carlos Coloma (Wildwolf Trek) and Max Plaxton (Specialized) rode career best World Cup performances to fourth and fifth respectively.

Schurter blew apart the field of favorites at the start and jumped into the lead on the first lap. Behind him, Kulhavy, Marco Fontana (Cannondale), Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) and Hermida chased together. Coloma was just behind them.

By the second lap, Hermida emerged as lead chaser, 20 seconds off Schurter.

"It's always difficult if you're on the front if you have just 15 seconds, but it's just the same when you are trying to catch a leader who's 15 seconds in front," said Schurter. "Today, I was thinking I have to race my race. It's such a technical track if you go too hard, you make mistakes and you might have to run a section or two. I decided to do my race and not focus too much on Hermida."

Fontana chased after the two leaders at just over 30 seconds while Vogel and Kulhavy worked together at 45 seconds.

Hermida continued his pursuit, keeping Schurter in sight on some sections of the course. His riding was reminiscent of the race he did at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2010, when he won the world championships. After a tough spring, Hermida was also sending the message that he was back competing amongst the fastest.

Rain started on the second to last lap and the course was suddenly much slicker. When Schurter flatted and Hermida passed him, it was just like the 2010 Worlds all over again.

"With two laps to go, he had the flat tire. I thought maybe I could make my pace alone in front for the last lap, but it was impossible," said Hermida.

"I thought I could manage those two laps alone, but I was missing some speed," said Hermida. "It was like the train was running all season and I just jumped on it this season. When it started raining on the last lap, I thought it was my chance to use more technique and not so much power. Everyone was struggling on the last lap."

Schurter caught back up but today, he didn't flat a second time and the two stayed together until the finish, with Schurter leading Hermida into the final straight and holding him off.

"I like the course here - it's a technical one. I felt comfortable on the course. A flat tire can happen anywhere," said Schurter. "I'm happy I could win even with a flat. I hope it was the only one for this season."

Hermida gave it a good effort, but wasn't fast to come around Schurter in the final dash to the line.

"I'm happy. After a hard season and struggling the first part with physical problems, it's a good feeling to be back, especially in a race like this fighting with Nino," said Hermida. "Right now, he's the best guy in mountain biking so sprinting with him is not so easy. I tried my best in the end with him."

Behind the leaders, Fontana dropped back and Kulhavy stepped up into third, where he would stay alone the rest of the race.

"It was a nice race, but I was a bit like a diesel engine," said Kulhavy. "I did not have the dynamic speed - that was my biggest problem for today. I'm glad for the podium, but I would like to win the next race. I had an amazing season last year and this one is not so good, but I think it will get better and better leading up to the Olympic Games.

"I need more speed. I'm in training for the Olympics, but I need more time."

Coloma moved up steadily into fourth place. "For me, Mont-Sainte-Anne is the best race in the World Cup for the past two years. I was sixth at Worlds. I'm happy to be sitting here with three world champions - Nino, Hermida and Kulhavy."

Freshly crowned Canadian National Champion Plaxton made a huge final lap surge to jump from seventh to fifth. It was Plaxton's first World Cup podium.

"I felt great after winning nationals last weekend and building on my ninth in La Bresse. It was my first World Cup podium and it's in Canada. Maybe I'll get some attention now. It's hard being a Canadian - we don't get as much exposure as some of the other guys."

"It is special to make my first World Cup podium in Canada. There aren't that many guys missing. Maybe Absalon and one other so it's a pretty legit podium. It's a huge confidence builder. Not that there was ever a lack of confidence, but the extra can't hurt."

Plaxton's ride showed a maturity in his approach to racing. "Back in my earlier days, I'd blow up a lot. That's something I try to avoid now. I didn't have the best start - losing 45 seconds on the first lap. I think if I could not lose so much on the first lap, I could finish even higher."

Schurter retained his lead in the World Cup standings, now with 950 points. Kulhavy moved up one spot to second place (785 points) as did Burry Stander into third (688 points). The absent Absalon dropped from second to fourth with 650 points while Hermida advanced from eighth to fifth with 605 points.

Race note

Luk Flueckiger crashed heavily in one of the technical woods sections and suffered a neck injury, which turned out to be a form of whiplash. He retired from the event bitterly disappointed after bring in touch with the podium group. He didn't need hospital care but does need an icepack on his neck for awhile.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 1:41:24 2 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 0:01:49 4 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:02:28 5 Max Plaxton (Can) 0:02:39 6 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:02:45 7 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 0:02:58 8 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:03:07 9 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:09 10 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:10 11 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:45 12 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:57 13 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:04:09 14 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:04:44 15 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:05:35 16 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:06:44 17 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:06:54 18 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:55 19 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 0:07:01 20 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:07:11 21 Raphael Gagne (Can) 0:07:28 22 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 0:07:47 23 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:07:55 24 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:08:04 25 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:08:10 26 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:08:29 27 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 0:08:43 28 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing 0:08:45 29 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 0:09:44 30 Fabien Canal (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:09:51 31 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:09:56 32 Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 0:09:57 33 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:10:34 34 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:11:08 35 Andrew Watson (Can) 0:11:21 36 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:11:39 37 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 38 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:12:04 39 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea Racing Team 0:12:05 40 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 0:12:27 41 Andy Eyring (Ger) 0:13:07 42 Neal Kindree (Can) 0:13:24 43 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:13:33 44 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 0:13:34 45 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:14:52 46 Adam Morka (Can) 0:15:35 47 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:15:37 -1lap Michael Broderick (USA) -1lap Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team -1lap Daniel Eymann (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team -1lap Mitchell Hoke (USA) -1lap David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey-Cannondale -1lap Matthew Hadley (Can) -1lap Peter Glassford (Can) -1lap Pete Ostroski (USA) -1lap Sid Taberlay (Aus) -1lap Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing -1lap Craig Richey (Can) -2laps Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team -2laps Dave Henderson (GBr) -2laps Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona -2laps Lee Williams (GBr) -2laps Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru - Trek -3laps Luciano Caraccioli (Arg) -3laps Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) -3laps Nathan Guerra (USA) -4laps Filippo Barbieri (Bra) DNF Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing DNF Andras Parti (Hun) DNF Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing DNF Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Multivan Merida Biking Team 68 pts 2 Scott - Swisspower MTB Racing Team 65 3 Specialized Racing 65 4 Cannondale Factory Racing 62 5 Wildwolf - Trek Pro Racing 60 6 Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 29 7 Trek World Racing 18 8 BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 17 9 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 16 10 Scott-3Roxracing 15 11 Subaru - Trek 11 12 Thoemus Racing Team 6 13 Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 5 14 GT Skoda Chamonix 1

Elite men individual World Cup standings after round 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) 950 pts 2 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) 785 3 Burry Stander (RSA) 688 4 Julien Absalon (Fra) 650 5 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) 605 6 Manuel Fumic (Ger) 565 7 Fabian Giger (Swi) 512 8 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 510 9 Florian Vogel (Swi) 500 10 Ralph Naef (Swi) 485 11 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) 404 12 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 402 13 Maxime Marotte (Fra) 392 14 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) 385 15 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) 377 16 Martin Gujan (Swi) 365 17 Christoph Sauser (Swi) 364 18 Max Plaxton (Can) 352 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) 331 20 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) 316 21 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 303 22 Emil Lindgren (Swe) 302 23 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 290 24 Jochen Kass (Ger) 282 25 Geoff Kabush (Can) 266 26 Liam Killeen (GBr) 238 27 Samuel Schultz (USA) 228 28 Thomas Litscher (Swi) 224 29 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 220 30 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 216 31 Karl Markt (Aut) 214 32 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) 190 33 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) 187 34 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) 171 35 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) 166 36 Martin Fanger (Swi) 162 37 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) 160 38 Fabien Canal (Fra) 149 39 Todd Wells (USA) 145 40 Marek* Konwa (Pol) 143 41 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 135 42 Milan Spesny (Cze) 124 43 Tony Longo (Ita) 111 44 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 111 45 Derek Zandstra (Can) 110 46 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) 105 47 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 104 48 Sven Nys (Bel) 100 49 Martino Fruet (Ita) 98 50 Jürg Graf (Swi) 98 51 Jiri Novak (Cze) 91 52 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) 90 53 Adam Craig (USA) 87 54 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) 82 55 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) 70 56 Matous Ulman (Cze) 68 57 Raphael Gagne (Can) 64 58 Andras Parti (Hun) 63 59 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) 62 60 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 60 61 Severin Disch (Swi) 56 62 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) 56 63 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) 53 64 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) 53 65 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) 51 66 Martin Loo (Est) 50 67 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) 49 68 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) 48 69 Umberto Corti (Ita) 48 70 Lukas Sablik (Cze) 42 71 Lachlan Norris (Aus) 41 72 David Fletcher (GBr) 40 73 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 40 74 Marek Galinski (Pol) 37 75 Andrew Watson (Can) 36 76 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 34 77 Robert Mennen (Ger) 30 78 Philip Buys (RSA) 30 79 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) 29 80 Alban Lakata (Aut) 29 81 Andy Eyring (Ger) 27 82 Periklis Ilias (Gre) 27 83 Neal Kindree (Can) 26 84 Spencer Paxson (USA) 24 85 Patrik Gallati (Swi) 24 86 Cameron Jette (Can) 23 87 Adam Morka (Can) 22 88 Michael Broderick (USA) 20 89 Kristian Hynek (Cze) 20 90 Alexis Chenevier (Fra) 19 91 Daniel Eymann (Swi) 18 92 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 17 93 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 16 94 Matthew Hadley (Can) 15 95 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) 15 96 Peter Glassford (Can) 14 97 Pete Ostroski (USA) 13 98 Ruben Almeida (Por) 13 99 Sid Taberlay (Aus) 12 100 Hannes Metzler (Aut) 12 101 Alex Grant (USA) 11 102 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) 11 103 Craig Richey (Can) 10 104 Michal Lami (Svk) 10 105 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 10 106 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) 10 107 Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) 9 108 Dave Henderson (GBr) 8