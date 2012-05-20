Dahle-Flesjaa back on top at La Bresse World Cup
Nash races in for second place
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) raced to victory at the fourth round of the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in La Bresse, France on Sunday. Dahle Flesjaa assumed the race lead on the final descent, overtaking eventual runner-up Katerina Nash (Luna). Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) rode in for third place. It was Dahle-Flesjaa's first World Cup win since 2008 and her 27th career total. It was also her first World Cup win since having a baby.
Dahle Flesjaa won by being patient on a technical course on which many riders crashed out of contention.
"I can't really believe this," said an incredulous Dahle-Flesjaa to Redbull.tv. "I was focusing on not going over my limit. You need so much power and concentration on this course. I had a very good race. I paced myself. The course is great. It was tough up and tough down."
The women delivered a super exciting race on a technical course with regular lead changes as they took turns crashing at various points in the race. They raced in front of huge crowds.
After rain overnight made the already technical downhills even more muddy and slippery, the riders were greeted with a hot sunny race day. The 4.8-kilometre circuit consisted of a long, steep singletrack climb and a technical downhill, so riders needed to be both skilled and very fit.
Dahle Flesjaa led out the women's race through the start loop and then stayed in touch with a changing set of leaders. Nash took the lead on the first climb, and was joined by World Cup leader Bresset. World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) bridged up to them and attacked, with Nash dropping back to join Dahle Flesjaa.
About mid-way through the five-lap race, Pendrel crashed heavily on the descent. Bresset was unable to avoid her and endo-ed. Nash and Dahle Flesjaa got around both women. Nash took over decisively at the front as the crash seemed to slow the momentum of both downed riders. Pendrel struggled to get her chain on afterward while Bresset tried to get her seat back to a level position.
Meanwhile, Dahle-Flesjaa, one of the most experienced racers out there, bided her time and rode steadily forward. By the final lap, she was in second place behind Nash. The Czech star looked comfortable and likely to win, but two crashes on the final descent opened the door for a smooth riding Dahle-Flesjaa, who overtook Nash en route to the victory.
With this World Cup win, Dahle-Flesjaa moves within one win of all-time top women's World Cup winner Juli Furtado.
"Everyone is talking about the Olympics, but we have other big races, like today. If I want to fight for a gold in London, I have to be superb. I'm on the right path, and we'll see what happens in London," said Dahle Flesjaa.
Bresset dropped Pendrel by a few seconds to take third and pad her lead in the World Cup standings, with a very muddy Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkwice) taking the final podium spot.
Bresset retains her lead in the World Cup, with 750 points to Pendrel's 690, followed by Wloszczowska at 670.
Race note
Former World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) skipped the race, instead choosing to do altitude training in preparation for the Olympic Games.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|1:39:57
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:00:55
|4
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:12
|5
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:02:22
|6
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:46
|7
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:03:06
|8
|Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:03:20
|9
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|0:03:51
|10
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|0:05:14
|11
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:05:24
|12
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|0:05:39
|13
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|0:05:40
|14
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:06:22
|15
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:07:00
|16
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:07:14
|17
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team
|0:07:30
|18
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:07:37
|19
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|0:07:58
|20
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|0:08:13
|21
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|0:08:21
|22
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:08:30
|23
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|0:08:47
|24
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges
|0:10:00
|25
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:10:43
|26
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:10:47
|27
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|0:11:09
|28
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:11:20
|29
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|0:11:21
|30
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|0:11:33
|31
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|0:12:05
|32
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|0:12:26
|33
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|0:12:54
|34
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|0:13:31
|35
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|0:14:11
|36
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|0:14:43
|37
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|38
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:15:25
|39
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries
|0:15:32
|40
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team
|0:15:53
|41
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|42
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|0:16:11
|43
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|0:16:36
|44
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|0:16:53
|45
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:17:02
|46
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|0:18:28
|47
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|0:20:47
|48
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|0:20:56
|-1lap
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|-1lap
|Jenni King (Aus)
|-1lap
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|-1lap
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|-1lap
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|-1lap
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|-1lap
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|-1lap
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|-2laps
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned)
|-2laps
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|-2laps
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|-2laps
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|-2laps
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team
|-2laps
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|-2laps
|Krista Park (USA)
|-2laps
|Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi)
|-2laps
|Céline Farner (Swi) Jb Felt Team
|-2laps
|Aurélia Perry (Fra)
|-2laps
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|-3laps
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|-3laps
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|-3laps
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|-3laps
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|-3laps
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|DNF
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|DNF
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|DNF
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|DNF
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|DNF
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|DNF
|Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix
|DNF
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|DNF
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Zephanie Blasi (USA) WXC World Racing
|DNF
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
|DNF
|Joanne Clay (GBr) WXC World Racing
|DNS
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|DNS
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|DNS
|Ana Zupan (Slo) Energijateam.Com
|DNS
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|DNS
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
|DNS
|Joanna Petterson (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|91
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|60
|3
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|49
|4
|CCC Polkowice
|41
|5
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|40
|6
|Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|23
|7
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|23
|8
|Subaru - Trek
|22
|9
|ISD MTB Team
|19
|10
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|18
|11
|Specialized Racing
|15
|12
|Salcano Factory Team
|14
|13
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|12
|14
|Colnago Sudtirol
|11
|15
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|9
|16
|Wheeler - IXS Team
|8
|17
|Specialized Solodet Vosges
|7
|18
|Team Bulls
|6
|19
|Scott-3Roxracing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|750
|pts
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|690
|3
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|670
|4
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|538
|5
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek
|515
|6
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|509
|7
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|425
|8
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|393
|9
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|374
|10
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|362
|11
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|349
|12
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|348
|13
|Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|342
|14
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|332
|15
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|306
|16
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|303
|17
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol
|295
|18
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|252
|19
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|234
|20
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|230
|21
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges
|226
|22
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft
|209
|23
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
|207
|24
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|199
|25
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team
|196
|26
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|196
|27
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|182
|28
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|181
|29
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek
|179
|30
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|176
|31
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|159
|32
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|157
|33
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team
|155
|34
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team
|153
|35
|Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|150
|36
|Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix
|142
|37
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|126
|38
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|125
|39
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|124
|40
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|120
|41
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|119
|42
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|118
|43
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|118
|44
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|114
|45
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|111
|46
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|110
|47
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|105
|48
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|104
|49
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|103
|50
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|103
|51
|Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries
|93
|52
|Judy Freeman (USA)
|91
|53
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|84
|54
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned)
|83
|55
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|80
|56
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls
|70
|57
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
|63
|58
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|51
|59
|Rowena Fry (Aus)
|51
|60
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|50
|61
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix
|47
|62
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|47
|63
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|38
|64
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|36
|65
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|36
|66
|Jenni King (Aus)
|31
|67
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|25
|68
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|24
|69
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing
|24
|70
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|20
|71
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|15
|72
|Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing
|14
|73
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|13
|74
|Jodie Willett (Aus)
|13
|75
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
|12
|76
|Katherine O'shea (Aus)
|12
|77
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|10
|78
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|9
|79
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|9
|80
|Julia Colvin (RSA)
|9
|81
|Judith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
|8
|82
|Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC
|8
|83
|Melanie Palframan (RSA)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|296
|pts
|2
|CCC Polkowice
|176
|3
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|164
|4
|BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry
|155
|5
|Subaru - Trek
|119
|6
|Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
|111
|7
|Rabobank Giant Offroad Team
|105
|8
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|98
|9
|Colnago Sudtirol
|91
|10
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
|85
|11
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|82
|12
|Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|67
|13
|Wheeler - IXS Team
|55
|14
|Specialized Racing
|44
|15
|ISD MTB Team
|31
|16
|Team Fujibikes Rockets
|31
|17
|Bikepark.Ch Craft
|28
|18
|Specialized Solodet Vosges
|25
|19
|Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|22
|20
|Salcano Factory Team
|22
|21
|GT Skoda Chamonix
|18
|22
|Focus MIG Team
|7
|23
|Team Bulls
|6
|24
|Team Crampfix Nakamura
|2
|25
|Scott-3Roxracing
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy