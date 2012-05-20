Trending

Dahle-Flesjaa back on top at La Bresse World Cup

Nash races in for second place

Image 1 of 15

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 15

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team) wins her first World Cup since 2008

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 15

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 15

Annie Last (Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 15

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 15

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 15

Young fans

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 15

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 15

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 15

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 15

Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory Racing Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 15

Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 15

Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike Team)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 15

Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 15

Elite women's La Bresse World Cup Podium: Catharine Pendrel, Katerina Nash, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, Julue Bresset, Maja Wloszczowska

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) raced to victory at the fourth round of the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in La Bresse, France on Sunday. Dahle Flesjaa assumed the race lead on the final descent, overtaking eventual runner-up Katerina Nash (Luna). Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) rode in for third place. It was Dahle-Flesjaa's first World Cup win since 2008 and her 27th career total. It was also her first World Cup win since having a baby.

Dahle Flesjaa won by being patient on a technical course on which many riders crashed out of contention.

"I can't really believe this," said an incredulous Dahle-Flesjaa to Redbull.tv. "I was focusing on not going over my limit. You need so much power and concentration on this course. I had a very good race. I paced myself. The course is great. It was tough up and tough down."

The women delivered a super exciting race on a technical course with regular lead changes as they took turns crashing at various points in the race. They raced in front of huge crowds.

After rain overnight made the already technical downhills even more muddy and slippery, the riders were greeted with a hot sunny race day. The 4.8-kilometre circuit consisted of a long, steep singletrack climb and a technical downhill, so riders needed to be both skilled and very fit.

Dahle Flesjaa led out the women's race through the start loop and then stayed in touch with a changing set of leaders.  Nash took the lead on the first climb, and was joined by World Cup leader Bresset. World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) bridged up to them and attacked, with Nash dropping back to join Dahle Flesjaa.

About mid-way through the five-lap race, Pendrel crashed heavily on the descent. Bresset was unable to avoid her and endo-ed. Nash and Dahle Flesjaa got around both women. Nash took over decisively at the front as the crash seemed to slow the momentum of both downed riders. Pendrel struggled to get her chain on afterward while Bresset tried to get her seat back to a level position.

Meanwhile, Dahle-Flesjaa, one of the most experienced racers out there, bided her time and rode steadily forward. By the final lap, she was in second place behind Nash. The Czech star looked comfortable and likely to win, but two crashes on the final descent opened the door for a smooth riding Dahle-Flesjaa, who overtook Nash en route to the victory.

With this World Cup win, Dahle-Flesjaa moves within one win of all-time top women's World Cup winner Juli Furtado.

"Everyone is talking about the Olympics, but we have other big races, like today. If I want to fight for a gold in London, I have to be superb. I'm on the right path, and we'll see what happens in London," said Dahle Flesjaa.

Bresset dropped Pendrel by a few seconds to take third and pad her lead in the World Cup standings, with a very muddy Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkwice) taking the final podium spot.

Bresset retains her lead in the World Cup, with 750 points to Pendrel's 690, followed by Wloszczowska at 670.

Race note

Former World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) skipped the race, instead choosing to do altitude training in preparation for the Olympic Games.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team1:39:57
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:16
3Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:00:55
4Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:12
5Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:02:22
6Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:02:46
7Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:03:06
8Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:03:20
9Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek0:03:51
10Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:05:14
11Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:05:24
12Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team0:05:39
13Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team0:05:40
14Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:06:22
15Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team0:07:00
16Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing0:07:14
17Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team0:07:30
18Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:07:37
19Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team0:07:58
20Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol0:08:13
21Marie-Helene Premont (Can)0:08:21
22Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:08:30
23Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team0:08:47
24Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges0:10:00
25Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls0:10:43
26Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:10:47
27Sarah Koba (Swi)0:11:09
28Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:11:20
29Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team0:11:21
30Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing0:11:33
31Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)0:12:05
32Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:12:26
33Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:12:54
34Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team0:13:31
35Qinglan Shi (Chn)0:14:11
36Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek0:14:43
37Hanna Klein (Ger)
38Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:15:25
39Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries0:15:32
40Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team0:15:53
41Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC
42Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:16:11
43Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura0:16:36
44Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix0:16:53
45Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:17:02
46Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry0:18:28
47Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft0:20:47
48Judy Freeman (USA)0:20:56
-1lapGitha Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
-1lapJenni King (Aus)
-1lapKathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team
-1lapAnna Villar Argente (Spa)
-1lapNicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
-1lapCaroline Mani (Fra)
-1lapAsa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
-1lapLucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity
-2lapsAnne Terpstra* (Ned)
-2lapsSamantha Sanders (RSA)
-2lapsFranziska Brun (Swi)
-2lapsJudith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida
-2lapsKristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team
-2lapsRowena Fry (Aus)
-2lapsKrista Park (USA)
-2lapsElisa Maria Garcia (Chi)
-2lapsCéline Farner (Swi) Jb Felt Team
-2lapsAurélia Perry (Fra)
-2lapsJessica Roberts (GBr)
-3lapsInbar Ronen (Isr)
-3lapsChloe Woodruff (USA)
-3lapsMaxine Filby (GBr)
-3lapsKatherine O'shea (Aus)
-3lapsElisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
DNFAdelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team
DNFMagdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
DNFAnnika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets
DNFNathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol
DNFMaaris Meier (Est)
DNFLene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix
DNFKaren Hanlen (NZl)
DNFAngelica Edvardsson (Swe)
DNFZephanie Blasi (USA) WXC World Racing
DNFErica Zaveta (USA) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team
DNFJoanne Clay (GBr) WXC World Racing
DNSAnna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice
DNSSabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
DNSAna Zupan (Slo) Energijateam.Com
DNSTracy Moseley (GBr)
DNSAnneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team
DNSJoanna Petterson (USA)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team91pts
2Ghost Factory Racing Team60
3BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry49
4CCC Polkowice41
5Multivan Merida Biking Team40
6Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team23
7Sabine Spitz Haibike Team23
8Subaru - Trek22
9ISD MTB Team19
10Rabobank Giant Offroad Team18
11Specialized Racing15
12Salcano Factory Team14
13Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team12
14Colnago Sudtirol11
15GT Skoda Chamonix9
16Wheeler - IXS Team8
17Specialized Solodet Vosges7
18Team Bulls6
19Scott-3Roxracing1

Elite women individual World Cup standings after round 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry750pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team690
3Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice670
4Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team538
5Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek515
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team509
7Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team425
8Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team393
9Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team374
10Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team362
11Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team349
12Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team348
13Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team342
14Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team332
15Marie-Helene Premont (Can)306
16Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team303
17Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol295
18Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing252
19Karen Hanlen (NZl)234
20Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team230
21Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges226
22Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft209
23Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol207
24Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team199
25Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team196
26Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice196
27Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team182
28Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team181
29Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek179
30Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry176
31Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team159
32Mary Mcconneloug (USA)157
33Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team155
34Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team153
35Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets150
36Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix142
37Vera Andreeva (Rus)126
38Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team125
39Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing124
40Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice120
41Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix119
42Janka Stevkova (Svk)118
43Hanna Klein (Ger)118
44Rie Katayama (Jpn)114
45Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura111
46Sarah Koba (Swi)110
47Qinglan Shi (Chn)105
48Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice104
49Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team103
50Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team103
51Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries93
52Judy Freeman (USA)91
53Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)84
54Anne Terpstra* (Ned)83
55Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry80
56Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls70
57Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC63
58Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team51
59Rowena Fry (Aus)51
60Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)50
61Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix47
62Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team47
63Pavla Havlikova (Cze)38
64Chloe Woodruff (USA)36
65Samantha Sanders (RSA)36
66Jenni King (Aus)31
67Caroline Mani (Fra)25
68Anna Villar Argente (Spa)24
69Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing24
70Ivonne Kraft (Ger)20
71Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team15
72Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing14
73Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)13
74Jodie Willett (Aus)13
75Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity12
76Katherine O'shea (Aus)12
77Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team10
78Franziska Brun (Swi)9
79Catherine Vipond (Can)9
80Julia Colvin (RSA)9
81Judith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida8
82Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC8
83Melanie Palframan (RSA)8

Team World Cup standings after round 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team296pts
2CCC Polkowice176
3Ghost Factory Racing Team164
4BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry155
5Subaru - Trek119
6Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team111
7Rabobank Giant Offroad Team105
8Multivan Merida Biking Team98
9Colnago Sudtirol91
10Sabine Spitz Haibike Team85
11Topeak Ergon Racing Team82
12Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team67
13Wheeler - IXS Team55
14Specialized Racing44
15ISD MTB Team31
16Team Fujibikes Rockets31
17Bikepark.Ch Craft28
18Specialized Solodet Vosges25
19Notebooksbilliger.De Team22
20Salcano Factory Team22
21GT Skoda Chamonix18
22Focus MIG Team7
23Team Bulls6
24Team Crampfix Nakamura2
25Scott-3Roxracing1

 

