Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) raced to victory at the fourth round of the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in La Bresse, France on Sunday. Dahle Flesjaa assumed the race lead on the final descent, overtaking eventual runner-up Katerina Nash (Luna). Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) rode in for third place. It was Dahle-Flesjaa's first World Cup win since 2008 and her 27th career total. It was also her first World Cup win since having a baby.

Dahle Flesjaa won by being patient on a technical course on which many riders crashed out of contention.

"I can't really believe this," said an incredulous Dahle-Flesjaa to Redbull.tv. "I was focusing on not going over my limit. You need so much power and concentration on this course. I had a very good race. I paced myself. The course is great. It was tough up and tough down."

The women delivered a super exciting race on a technical course with regular lead changes as they took turns crashing at various points in the race. They raced in front of huge crowds.

After rain overnight made the already technical downhills even more muddy and slippery, the riders were greeted with a hot sunny race day. The 4.8-kilometre circuit consisted of a long, steep singletrack climb and a technical downhill, so riders needed to be both skilled and very fit.

Dahle Flesjaa led out the women's race through the start loop and then stayed in touch with a changing set of leaders. Nash took the lead on the first climb, and was joined by World Cup leader Bresset. World champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna) bridged up to them and attacked, with Nash dropping back to join Dahle Flesjaa.

About mid-way through the five-lap race, Pendrel crashed heavily on the descent. Bresset was unable to avoid her and endo-ed. Nash and Dahle Flesjaa got around both women. Nash took over decisively at the front as the crash seemed to slow the momentum of both downed riders. Pendrel struggled to get her chain on afterward while Bresset tried to get her seat back to a level position.

Meanwhile, Dahle-Flesjaa, one of the most experienced racers out there, bided her time and rode steadily forward. By the final lap, she was in second place behind Nash. The Czech star looked comfortable and likely to win, but two crashes on the final descent opened the door for a smooth riding Dahle-Flesjaa, who overtook Nash en route to the victory.

With this World Cup win, Dahle-Flesjaa moves within one win of all-time top women's World Cup winner Juli Furtado.

"Everyone is talking about the Olympics, but we have other big races, like today. If I want to fight for a gold in London, I have to be superb. I'm on the right path, and we'll see what happens in London," said Dahle Flesjaa.

Bresset dropped Pendrel by a few seconds to take third and pad her lead in the World Cup standings, with a very muddy Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkwice) taking the final podium spot.

Bresset retains her lead in the World Cup, with 750 points to Pendrel's 690, followed by Wloszczowska at 670.

Race note

Former World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) skipped the race, instead choosing to do altitude training in preparation for the Olympic Games.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 1:39:57 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:00:16 3 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:00:55 4 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:01:12 5 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:02:22 6 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:02:46 7 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:03:06 8 Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:03:20 9 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 0:03:51 10 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:05:14 11 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:05:24 12 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 0:05:39 13 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 0:05:40 14 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:06:22 15 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:07:00 16 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 0:07:14 17 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 0:07:30 18 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:07:37 19 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 0:07:58 20 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 0:08:13 21 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 0:08:21 22 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:08:30 23 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 0:08:47 24 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges 0:10:00 25 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 0:10:43 26 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 0:10:47 27 Sarah Koba (Swi) 0:11:09 28 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:11:20 29 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 0:11:21 30 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 0:11:33 31 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 0:12:05 32 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 0:12:26 33 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 0:12:54 34 Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 0:13:31 35 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 0:14:11 36 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 0:14:43 37 Hanna Klein (Ger) 38 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:15:25 39 Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries 0:15:32 40 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team 0:15:53 41 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 42 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 0:16:11 43 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 0:16:36 44 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 0:16:53 45 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 0:17:02 46 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 0:18:28 47 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft 0:20:47 48 Judy Freeman (USA) 0:20:56 -1lap Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team -1lap Jenni King (Aus) -1lap Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team -1lap Anna Villar Argente (Spa) -1lap Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team -1lap Caroline Mani (Fra) -1lap Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) -1lap Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity -2laps Anne Terpstra* (Ned) -2laps Samantha Sanders (RSA) -2laps Franziska Brun (Swi) -2laps Judith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida -2laps Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize-Granville Team -2laps Rowena Fry (Aus) -2laps Krista Park (USA) -2laps Elisa Maria Garcia (Chi) -2laps Céline Farner (Swi) Jb Felt Team -2laps Aurélia Perry (Fra) -2laps Jessica Roberts (GBr) -3laps Inbar Ronen (Isr) -3laps Chloe Woodruff (USA) -3laps Maxine Filby (GBr) -3laps Katherine O'shea (Aus) -3laps Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team DNF Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team DNF Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice DNF Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets DNF Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol DNF Maaris Meier (Est) DNF Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix DNF Karen Hanlen (NZl) DNF Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) DNF Zephanie Blasi (USA) WXC World Racing DNF Erica Zaveta (USA) Moda-Bikemagic Racing Team DNF Joanne Clay (GBr) WXC World Racing DNS Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice DNS Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf Rollmat-Koba MTB Team DNS Ana Zupan (Slo) Energijateam.Com DNS Tracy Moseley (GBr) DNS Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka-Superior MTB Racing Team DNS Joanna Petterson (USA)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 91 pts 2 Ghost Factory Racing Team 60 3 BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 49 4 CCC Polkowice 41 5 Multivan Merida Biking Team 40 6 Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 23 7 Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 23 8 Subaru - Trek 22 9 ISD MTB Team 19 10 Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 18 11 Specialized Racing 15 12 Salcano Factory Team 14 13 Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 12 14 Colnago Sudtirol 11 15 GT Skoda Chamonix 9 16 Wheeler - IXS Team 8 17 Specialized Solodet Vosges 7 18 Team Bulls 6 19 Scott-3Roxracing 1

Elite women individual World Cup standings after round 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 750 pts 2 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 690 3 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 670 4 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 538 5 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru - Trek 515 6 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 509 7 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 425 8 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 393 9 Pauline Ferrand Prevot* (Fra) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 374 10 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 362 11 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 349 12 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 348 13 Annie Last* (GBr) Milka Brentjens MTB Racing Team 342 14 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 332 15 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 306 16 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing Team 303 17 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Sudtirol 295 18 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 252 19 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 234 20 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 230 21 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Specialized Solodet Vosges 226 22 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Craft 209 23 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Sudtirol 207 24 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing Team 199 25 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Salcano Factory Team 196 26 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 196 27 Rosara Joseph (NZl) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 182 28 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 181 29 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru - Trek 179 30 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 176 31 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 159 32 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 157 33 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Focus Mig Team 155 34 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) ISD MTB Team 153 35 Annika Langvad (Den) Team Fujibikes Rockets 150 36 Lene Byberg (Nor) GT Skoda Chamonix 142 37 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 126 38 Laura Turpijn (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 125 39 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 124 40 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 120 41 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 119 42 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 118 43 Hanna Klein (Ger) 118 44 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 114 45 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Crampfix Nakamura 111 46 Sarah Koba (Swi) 110 47 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 105 48 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 104 49 Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 103 50 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Team 103 51 Heidi Sandsto Rosaasen (Nor) Team United Bakeries 93 52 Judy Freeman (USA) 91 53 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) 84 54 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) 83 55 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH - SR Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 80 56 Anja Gradl (Ger) Team Bulls 70 57 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 63 58 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank Giant Offroad Team 51 59 Rowena Fry (Aus) 51 60 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 50 61 Fanny Bourdon (Fra) GT Skoda Chamonix 47 62 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 47 63 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 38 64 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 36 65 Samantha Sanders (RSA) 36 66 Jenni King (Aus) 31 67 Caroline Mani (Fra) 25 68 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 24 69 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Roxracing 24 70 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 20 71 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 15 72 Willow Rockwell (USA) Trek World Racing 14 73 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 13 74 Jodie Willett (Aus) 13 75 Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Bicycles Opportunity 12 76 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 12 77 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team 10 78 Franziska Brun (Swi) 9 79 Catherine Vipond (Can) 9 80 Julia Colvin (RSA) 9 81 Judith Pollinger (Ita) Hard Rock Canossa Merida 8 82 Jane Nussli (GBr) Fischer - BMC 8 83 Melanie Palframan (RSA) 8