Smith wins first World Cup of his career in Hafjell
Gwin celebrates overall 2012 World Cup victory
The final round of the 2012 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Hafjell, Norway, produced a first-time winner in the men's competition, with Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) beating out his teammate George Brannigan. While the battle for the men's overall downhill World Cup title was over after round six, with Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) having locked it up by virtue of his four wins, the competition for second in the final standings was far from done, with world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) a mere 19 points in front of Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing).
Markus Pekoll (MS Mondraker) was the first man to spend an appreciable time in the hot seat, eventually finishing ninth with his 3:36.712, after holding the lead time for 30 riders before Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) finally supplanted him by 0.649 seconds with 18 riders to go. Ten riders later, Atherton took the lead by nearly two seconds, but didn't have much time to enjoy it before Minnaar bumped him by a tenth of a second, ensuring his second place in the overall standings.
The four riders remaining would all have been a first-time winner of a World Cup. Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) struggled in the upper half of the course, putting him out of contention. Brannigan had a poor start in the upper part of the course also, but recovered strongly to take the lead by 1.734 seconds. Second place qualifier Robin Wallner (Are Bikepark by W-Racing) seemed to succumb to the pressure, finishing well off the pace in 17th.
This left Smith, the bronze medalist at the world championships, with the only chance left to replace his teammate Brannigan on the top step. The Canadian has had multiple podium appearances over the past couple of years, but was still looking to win his first World Cup. It was clear that this course suited him, as he recorded the fastest splits both at the top and middle portions of the course, visibly faster than anyone else through the rock gardens, to come in four-tenths of a second faster that Brannigan at the bottom.
"I am so happy right now," said Smith. "I have never won a World Cup before; it has been a dream of mine. I had no idea when I was running how it was going. The wind was such a bad headwind. The track is so fast, but it didn't feel like I could go any faster, because that headwind was so hard, but everyone had the same. I am so stoked."
"It is insane. I can't believe the team is finishing the season this way. All three of us on the podium today. Three of the five! It's George's (Brannigan) first ever podium, Nick [Beer - fifth] first podium this year, so for the Devinci team we are all so stoked right now."
Gwin won the men's World Cup title with 1260 points to Minnaar's 1162, with Atherton at 1123 and Smith in fourth at 930. Australia's Sam Hill (Monster Energy-Specialized), by virtue of his seventh place and the absence of injured Danny Hart (Giant Factory) moved from sixth to fifth in the final standings.
"It's a great feeling [winning the World Cup overall]," agreed Gwin. "A little bittersweet not being able to race, but definitely a really awesome year for me, I can't complain. It has been great. Congrats to Stevie [Smith], that was cool to see."
"On the first day of practice, I had a pretty big crash in the rock section, that was a bit of a bummer. I was feeling good and looking forward to having some fun at this race, but that is the way it goes. It could be a lot worse, I guess. Yes, it is disappointing not to be in the last race of the season. You always want to end the year strong, and I kind of did this last year too. Kind of a bummer but I will have no shortage of motivation for the off season."
Race notes
- Aaron Gwin did not race due to an injury sustained to his hand during practice. It was the same hand and injury location as that suffered in Val d'Isere at Round 6, but this time the bone was heavily bruised.
- Some racers, such as Justin Leov (Trek World Racing), were absent while others mourned the loss of a friend. Leov was attending the funeral of James Dodds, a mountain biker from New Zealand who was killed in a hunting accident.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:03:31.764
|2
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:00.400
|3
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:02.134
|4
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:02.289
|5
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:03.133
|6
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:04.209
|7
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|0:00:04.745
|8
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:04.801
|9
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:04.948
|10
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) SCott11
|0:00:05.504
|11
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:00:05.642
|12
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|0:00:05.686
|13
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:05.790
|14
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:05.965
|15
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:06.032
|16
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|0:00:06.058
|17
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|0:00:06.193
|18
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:00:06.962
|19
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:06.989
|20
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|0:00:07.299
|21
|Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:00:07.381
|22
|Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense
|0:00:07.534
|23
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|0:00:07.593
|24
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:07.599
|25
|Luke Strobel (USA)
|0:00:07.693
|26
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|0:00:08.012
|27
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:08.315
|28
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin SChool Asd
|0:00:08.691
|29
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|0:00:08.961
|30
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:09.409
|31
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade
|0:00:09.818
|32
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:09.994
|33
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
|0:00:10.004
|34
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:10.127
|35
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:10.252
|36
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|0:00:10.435
|37
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|0:00:10.944
|38
|Connor Fearon° (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:00:11.358
|39
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin SChool Asd
|0:00:11.646
|40
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|0:00:12.242
|41
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:12.801
|42
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:13.334
|43
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:13.372
|44
|Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)
|0:00:13.906
|45
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|0:00:14.617
|46
|Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
|0:00:14.698
|47
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
|0:00:14.734
|48
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|0:00:14.736
|49
|Reece Potter° (NZl)
|0:00:15.129
|50
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:15.302
|51
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:15.339
|52
|Ludovic Oget (Fra) Dagg - Racing
|0:00:15.617
|53
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:16.125
|54
|Jakob Thunell° (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|0:00:16.448
|55
|Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense
|0:00:16.487
|56
|Mark Wallace° (Can)
|0:00:16.561
|57
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra)
|0:00:16.720
|58
|Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|0:00:16.779
|59
|Richard Leacock (NZl)
|0:00:16.833
|60
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|0:00:17.078
|61
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|0:00:17.092
|62
|Noel Niederberger° (Swi) SCott11
|0:00:17.327
|63
|Espen Johnsen (Nor)
|0:00:17.355
|64
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:17.421
|65
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|0:00:17.829
|66
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:17.963
|67
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) SC-Intense
|0:00:18.022
|68
|Arthur Parret (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr
|0:00:18.866
|69
|Will Jones (GBr)
|0:00:19.198
|70
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
|0:00:19.212
|71
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:21.547
|72
|David Trummer° (Aut)
|0:00:22.806
|73
|Arthur Babcock (USA)
|0:00:23.502
|74
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|0:00:24.607
|75
|Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)
|0:00:24.899
|76
|Dan Sheridan° (Irl)
|0:00:25.173
|77
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:29.390
|DNF
|Gavin Vaughan (USA)
|DNS
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|DNS
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|DNS
|Dennis Dertell (Swe)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Devinci Global Racing
|103
|pts
|2
|MS Mondraker Team
|74
|3
|GT Factory Racing
|72
|4
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|55
|5
|Lapierre International
|36
|6
|Passion Velo.Fr
|30
|7
|Monster Energy-Specialized
|24
|8
|Scott11
|21
|9
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|20
|10
|Hutchinson United Ride
|20
|11
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|18
|12
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|15
|13
|Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|14
|14
|Unior Tools Team
|12
|15
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|12
|16
|Trek World Racing
|12
|17
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|11
|18
|Team Norco International
|11
|19
|Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|9
|20
|SC-Intense
|9
|21
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|7
|22
|Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd
|3
|23
|CG Racing Brigade
|1
|24
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|1260
|pts
|2
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|1162
|3
|Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|1123
|4
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|930
|5
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized
|735
|6
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|699
|7
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team
|650
|8
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|650
|9
|Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride
|632
|10
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|604
|11
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International
|579
|12
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|561
|13
|Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|553
|14
|Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing
|488
|15
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|482
|16
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|448
|17
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|438
|18
|Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International
|420
|19
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|384
|20
|Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek
|378
|21
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team
|378
|22
|Luke Strobel (USA)
|376
|23
|Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|362
|24
|Justin Leov (NZl) New-Zealand
|358
|25
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|339
|26
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team
|330
|27
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11
|320
|28
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
|314
|29
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International
|311
|30
|Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International
|307
|31
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|299
|32
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd
|297
|33
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) France
|296
|34
|Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona
|296
|35
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|280
|36
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|278
|37
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|277
|38
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|261
|39
|Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense
|255
|40
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade
|247
|41
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|246
|42
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|242
|43
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|228
|44
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|223
|45
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|214
|46
|Mitch Ropelato* (USA) United States Of America
|210
|47
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd
|205
|48
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|201
|49
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|199
|50
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|197
|51
|Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense
|196
|52
|Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing
|192
|53
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|187
|54
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|177
|55
|Julien Camellini (Fra)
|167
|56
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|166
|57
|Kyle Sangers (Can)
|166
|58
|Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|157
|59
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz
|150
|60
|Duncan Riffle (USA) United States Of America
|150
|61
|Isak Leivsson (Nor)
|147
|62
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|137
|63
|Benny Strasser (Ger)
|133
|64
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|129
|65
|Jack Reading (GBr)
|121
|66
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|120
|67
|Filip Polc (Svk) Slovakia
|113
|68
|Troy Brosnan* (Aus) Australia
|107
|69
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride
|106
|70
|Jono Jones° (GBr) Great Britain
|104
|71
|Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)
|99
|72
|Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|96
|73
|Francisco Pardal* (Por) Portugal
|94
|74
|Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade
|93
|75
|Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Spain
|93
|76
|Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team
|88
|77
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|88
|78
|Austin Warren° (USA) United States Of America
|84
|79
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|83
|80
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|83
|81
|Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Spain
|82
|82
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|81
|83
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|78
|84
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|64
|85
|Boris Tetzlaff* (Aut) Austria
|64
|86
|Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|60
|87
|Faustin Figaret (Fra) SC-Intense
|59
|88
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|57
|89
|Joe Connell° (GBr) Great Britain
|56
|90
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|56
|91
|Jack° Moir (Aus) Australia
|55
|92
|Marco Milivinti (Ita) Italy
|53
|93
|Ludovic May (Swi)
|53
|94
|Slawomir Lukasik (Pol)
|48
|95
|Dean Lucas° (Aus) Australia
|48
|96
|Dan Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|45
|97
|Logan Binggeli (USA) United States Of America
|44
|98
|George Gannicott° (GBr)
|43
|99
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra)
|42
|100
|Yoann Barelli (Fra)
|42
|101
|Nico Vink (Bel) Rose Vaujany Gravity Mtb Team
|42
|102
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|41
|103
|Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor)
|41
|104
|Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing - Usa Gravity
|38
|105
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction
|38
|106
|Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor)
|37
|107
|Kirk Mcdowall (Can)
|35
|108
|Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) France
|35
|109
|Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Dagg - Racing
|35
|110
|Mark Wallace° (Can)
|34
|111
|Miran Vauh (Slo) Slovenia
|34
|112
|Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|34
|113
|Cody Warren (USA)
|33
|114
|Timothy Bentley (RSA) Hutchinson United Ride
|33
|115
|Reece Potter° (NZl)
|32
|116
|Jonty Neethling (RSA)
|32
|117
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|32
|118
|Gianluca Vernassa° (Ita) Devinci Global Racing
|30
|119
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|30
|120
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|30
|121
|Ludovic Oget (Fra) Dagg - Racing
|29
|122
|Alexis Pujol (Fra)
|29
|123
|Joe Barnes (GBr)
|29
|124
|Dennis Dertell (Swe) Team 23 Degrees
|28
|125
|Florian Arthus (Fra) Xcytt Racing
|28
|126
|Emanuel Pombo (Por) Portugal
|28
|127
|Jakob Thunell° (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|27
|128
|Stefan Garlicki (RSA)
|27
|129
|Arthur Parret (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr
|27
|130
|Kieran Bennett (NZl)
|26
|131
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra)
|24
|132
|David Trummer° (Aut)
|24
|133
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Xcytt Racing
|23
|134
|Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense
|22
|135
|Richard Leacock (NZl)
|22
|136
|Remi Gauvin* (Can) Canada
|22
|137
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|22
|138
|Rudy Cabirou° (Fra) France
|21
|139
|Noel Niederberger° (Swi) Scott11
|19
|140
|Espen Johnsen (Nor)
|18
|141
|Thomas Jeandin (Swi)
|18
|142
|Carlo Caire° (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team
|17
|143
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|17
|144
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|16
|145
|Jérôme Crocombette (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr
|16
|146
|Kazuki Shimizu* (Jpn) Japan
|14
|147
|Ville° Ormo (Fin) Finland
|13
|148
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|12
|149
|Will Jones (GBr)
|12
|150
|Alexandre Fayolle° (Fra) France
|12
|151
|Junya Nagata (Jpn)
|11
|152
|Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa) Spain
|11
|153
|Tommy Herrmann (Ger)
|11
|154
|Matthias Stonig (Aut) Austria
|10
|155
|Romain Payet° (Fra)
|10
|156
|Benoit Coulanges° (Fra)
|9
|157
|Lutz Weber* (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|158
|Arthur Babcock (USA)
|8
|159
|Joao Gois° (Por)
|8
|160
|Dan Sheridan° (Irl)
|8
|161
|Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|7
|162
|Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA) South Africa
|7
|163
|Benjamin Torrano (Fra)
|7
|164
|Yuki Kushima (Jpn)
|4
|165
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|3
|166
|Kristoffer Haugland (Nor)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GT Factory Racing
|535
|pts
|2
|MS Mondraker Team
|420
|3
|Santa Cruz Syndicate
|402
|4
|Devinci Global Racing
|379
|5
|Lapierre International
|316
|6
|Trek World Racing
|301
|7
|Hutchinson United Ride
|275
|8
|Scott11
|259
|9
|Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|249
|10
|Commencal / Riding Addiction
|216
|11
|Monster Energy-Specialized
|203
|12
|Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof
|134
|13
|Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|133
|14
|Passion Velo.Fr
|104
|15
|Alpine Commencal Austria
|98
|16
|SC-Intense
|95
|17
|Madison Saracen Downhill Team
|94
|18
|Team Norco International
|93
|19
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|68
|20
|Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|47
|21
|Kona
|45
|22
|CG Racing Brigade
|38
|23
|Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace
|37
|24
|Topcycle By Trek
|32
|25
|Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing
|23
|26
|Unior Tools Team
|23
|27
|Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd
|23
|28
|CK Racing Santacruz
|17
|29
|Torpado Surfing Shop
|10
|30
|Dagg - Racing
|9
|31
|Dirt Norco Race Team
|4
|32
|Ghost Factory Racing Team
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy