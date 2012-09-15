Image 1 of 7 Hafjell elite men's downhill World Cup podium: Gee Atherton, George Brannigan, Steve Smith, Greg Minnaar, Nick Beer (Image credit: Keith Valentine) Image 2 of 7 ALL Overall winners: Tahnee Seagrave, Aaron Gwin, Rachel Atheron, Loic Bruni (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 7 Matti Lehikoinen (Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 7 Robin Wallner (Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 7 Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) took his first World Cup win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 7 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) racing in his world champion's jersey (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 7 2012 Men's Downhill World Cup podium: Steve Smith, Greg Minnaar, Aaron Gwin, Gee Atherton, Sam Hill (Image credit: Keith Valentine)

The final round of the 2012 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Hafjell, Norway, produced a first-time winner in the men's competition, with Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) beating out his teammate George Brannigan. While the battle for the men's overall downhill World Cup title was over after round six, with Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) having locked it up by virtue of his four wins, the competition for second in the final standings was far from done, with world champion Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) a mere 19 points in front of Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing).

Markus Pekoll (MS Mondraker) was the first man to spend an appreciable time in the hot seat, eventually finishing ninth with his 3:36.712, after holding the lead time for 30 riders before Cameron Cole (Lapierre International) finally supplanted him by 0.649 seconds with 18 riders to go. Ten riders later, Atherton took the lead by nearly two seconds, but didn't have much time to enjoy it before Minnaar bumped him by a tenth of a second, ensuring his second place in the overall standings.

The four riders remaining would all have been a first-time winner of a World Cup. Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) struggled in the upper half of the course, putting him out of contention. Brannigan had a poor start in the upper part of the course also, but recovered strongly to take the lead by 1.734 seconds. Second place qualifier Robin Wallner (Are Bikepark by W-Racing) seemed to succumb to the pressure, finishing well off the pace in 17th.

This left Smith, the bronze medalist at the world championships, with the only chance left to replace his teammate Brannigan on the top step. The Canadian has had multiple podium appearances over the past couple of years, but was still looking to win his first World Cup. It was clear that this course suited him, as he recorded the fastest splits both at the top and middle portions of the course, visibly faster than anyone else through the rock gardens, to come in four-tenths of a second faster that Brannigan at the bottom.

"I am so happy right now," said Smith. "I have never won a World Cup before; it has been a dream of mine. I had no idea when I was running how it was going. The wind was such a bad headwind. The track is so fast, but it didn't feel like I could go any faster, because that headwind was so hard, but everyone had the same. I am so stoked."

"It is insane. I can't believe the team is finishing the season this way. All three of us on the podium today. Three of the five! It's George's (Brannigan) first ever podium, Nick [Beer - fifth] first podium this year, so for the Devinci team we are all so stoked right now."

Gwin won the men's World Cup title with 1260 points to Minnaar's 1162, with Atherton at 1123 and Smith in fourth at 930. Australia's Sam Hill (Monster Energy-Specialized), by virtue of his seventh place and the absence of injured Danny Hart (Giant Factory) moved from sixth to fifth in the final standings.

"It's a great feeling [winning the World Cup overall]," agreed Gwin. "A little bittersweet not being able to race, but definitely a really awesome year for me, I can't complain. It has been great. Congrats to Stevie [Smith], that was cool to see."

"On the first day of practice, I had a pretty big crash in the rock section, that was a bit of a bummer. I was feeling good and looking forward to having some fun at this race, but that is the way it goes. It could be a lot worse, I guess. Yes, it is disappointing not to be in the last race of the season. You always want to end the year strong, and I kind of did this last year too. Kind of a bummer but I will have no shortage of motivation for the off season."

Race notes

- Aaron Gwin did not race due to an injury sustained to his hand during practice. It was the same hand and injury location as that suffered in Val d'Isere at Round 6, but this time the bone was heavily bruised.

- Some racers, such as Justin Leov (Trek World Racing), were absent while others mourned the loss of a friend. Leov was attending the funeral of James Dodds, a mountain biker from New Zealand who was killed in a hunting accident.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:03:31.764 2 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:00.400 3 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:02.134 4 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:02.289 5 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:03.133 6 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:04.209 7 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 0:00:04.745 8 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:04.801 9 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:04.948 10 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) SCott11 0:00:05.504 11 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:05.642 12 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 0:00:05.686 13 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:05.790 14 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:05.965 15 Greg Williamson (GBr) 0:00:06.032 16 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:06.058 17 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 0:00:06.193 18 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 0:00:06.962 19 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:06.989 20 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 0:00:07.299 21 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:07.381 22 Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense 0:00:07.534 23 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 0:00:07.593 24 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:07.599 25 Luke Strobel (USA) 0:00:07.693 26 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) 0:00:08.012 27 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:08.315 28 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin SChool Asd 0:00:08.691 29 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:08.961 30 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:09.409 31 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade 0:00:09.818 32 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:09.994 33 Slawomir Lukasik (Pol) 0:00:10.004 34 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:10.127 35 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:10.252 36 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 0:00:10.435 37 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:10.944 38 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:11.358 39 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-Black Arrows-Mtb Herin SChool Asd 0:00:11.646 40 Kyle Sangers (Can) 0:00:12.242 41 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:12.801 42 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:13.334 43 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:13.372 44 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor) 0:00:13.906 45 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:00:14.617 46 Kirk Mcdowall (Can) 0:00:14.698 47 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 0:00:14.734 48 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 0:00:14.736 49 Reece Potter° (NZl) 0:00:15.129 50 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:15.302 51 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:00:15.339 52 Ludovic Oget (Fra) Dagg - Racing 0:00:15.617 53 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:00:16.125 54 Jakob Thunell° (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 0:00:16.448 55 Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense 0:00:16.487 56 Mark Wallace° (Can) 0:00:16.561 57 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) 0:00:16.720 58 Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 0:00:16.779 59 Richard Leacock (NZl) 0:00:16.833 60 Mark Scott (GBr) 0:00:17.078 61 Benjamin Verrier (Fra) 0:00:17.092 62 Noel Niederberger° (Swi) SCott11 0:00:17.327 63 Espen Johnsen (Nor) 0:00:17.355 64 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 0:00:17.421 65 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 0:00:17.829 66 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:17.963 67 Faustin Figaret (Fra) SC-Intense 0:00:18.022 68 Arthur Parret (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 0:00:18.866 69 Will Jones (GBr) 0:00:19.198 70 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 0:00:19.212 71 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:21.547 72 David Trummer° (Aut) 0:00:22.806 73 Arthur Babcock (USA) 0:00:23.502 74 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:24.607 75 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 0:00:24.899 76 Dan Sheridan° (Irl) 0:00:25.173 77 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:29.390 DNF Gavin Vaughan (USA) DNS Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing DNS Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace DNS Dennis Dertell (Swe)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Devinci Global Racing 103 pts 2 MS Mondraker Team 74 3 GT Factory Racing 72 4 Santa Cruz Syndicate 55 5 Lapierre International 36 6 Passion Velo.Fr 30 7 Monster Energy-Specialized 24 8 Scott11 21 9 Alpine Commencal Austria 20 10 Hutchinson United Ride 20 11 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 18 12 Commencal / Riding Addiction 15 13 Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 14 14 Unior Tools Team 12 15 Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 12 16 Trek World Racing 12 17 Madison Saracen Downhill Team 11 18 Team Norco International 11 19 Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 9 20 SC-Intense 9 21 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 7 22 Pila-Black Arrows-MTB Herin School Asd 3 23 CG Racing Brigade 1 24 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 1

Elite men individual final downhill World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 1260 pts 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 1162 3 Gee Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 1123 4 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 930 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy-Specialized 735 6 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 699 7 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Mondraker Team 650 8 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 650 9 Michael Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson United Ride 632 10 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 604 11 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 579 12 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 561 13 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Factory Racing 553 14 Nick Beer (Swi) Devinci Global Racing 488 15 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 482 16 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 448 17 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 438 18 Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International 420 19 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 384 20 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Topcycle By Trek 378 21 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) MS Mondraker Team 378 22 Luke Strobel (USA) 376 23 Richard Rude Jr° (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 362 24 Justin Leov (NZl) New-Zealand 358 25 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 339 26 Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Mondraker Team 330 27 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Scott11 320 28 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 314 29 Patrick Thome (Fra) Lapierre International 311 30 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) Team Norco International 307 31 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Batibois Alsace 299 32 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd 297 33 Mickael Pascal (Fra) France 296 34 Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona 296 35 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 280 36 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 278 37 Sam Dale (GBr) 277 38 Greg Williamson (GBr) 261 39 Florent Payet (Fra) SC-Intense 255 40 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade 247 41 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 246 42 Bernard Kerr (GBr) 242 43 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 228 44 Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 223 45 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 214 46 Mitch Ropelato* (USA) United States Of America 210 47 Oscar Harnstrom (Swe) Pila-BlaCK Arrows-Mtb Herin School Asd 205 48 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 201 49 Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 199 50 Richard Thomas (GBr) 197 51 Joshua Button (Aus) SC-Intense 196 52 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 192 53 Matthew Beer (Can) 187 54 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) 177 55 Julien Camellini (Fra) 167 56 Oliver Burton (GBr) 166 57 Kyle Sangers (Can) 166 58 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 157 59 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) CK Racing Santacruz 150 60 Duncan Riffle (USA) United States Of America 150 61 Isak Leivsson (Nor) 147 62 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 137 63 Benny Strasser (Ger) 133 64 Adam Brayton (GBr) 129 65 Jack Reading (GBr) 121 66 Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team 120 67 Filip Polc (Svk) Slovakia 113 68 Troy Brosnan* (Aus) Australia 107 69 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Hutchinson United Ride 106 70 Jono Jones° (GBr) Great Britain 104 71 Fraser Mcglone° (GBr) 99 72 Phil Atwill° (GBr) Madison Saracen Downhill Team 96 73 Francisco Pardal* (Por) Portugal 94 74 Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade 93 75 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Spain 93 76 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing Team 88 77 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 88 78 Austin Warren° (USA) United States Of America 84 79 Johann Potgieter (RSA) 83 80 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 83 81 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Spain 82 82 Mark Scott (GBr) 81 83 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 78 84 Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 64 85 Boris Tetzlaff* (Aut) Austria 64 86 Alex Bond (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 60 87 Faustin Figaret (Fra) SC-Intense 59 88 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 57 89 Joe Connell° (GBr) Great Britain 56 90 Benjamin Verrier (Fra) 56 91 Jack° Moir (Aus) Australia 55 92 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Italy 53 93 Ludovic May (Swi) 53 94 Slawomir Lukasik (Pol) 48 95 Dean Lucas° (Aus) Australia 48 96 Dan Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 45 97 Logan Binggeli (USA) United States Of America 44 98 George Gannicott° (GBr) 43 99 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) 42 100 Yoann Barelli (Fra) 42 101 Nico Vink (Bel) Rose Vaujany Gravity Mtb Team 42 102 Matej Charvat (Cze) 41 103 Lars Vatnebryn Sandviken (Nor) 41 104 Curtis Keene (USA) Specialized Racing - Usa Gravity 38 105 Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 38 106 Zakarias Blom Johansen (Nor) 37 107 Kirk Mcdowall (Can) 35 108 Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) France 35 109 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Dagg - Racing 35 110 Mark Wallace° (Can) 34 111 Miran Vauh (Slo) Slovenia 34 112 Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 34 113 Cody Warren (USA) 33 114 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Hutchinson United Ride 33 115 Reece Potter° (NZl) 32 116 Jonty Neethling (RSA) 32 117 Kevin Aiello (USA) 32 118 Gianluca Vernassa° (Ita) Devinci Global Racing 30 119 Ralph Jones (GBr) 30 120 Rob Fraser (Can) 30 121 Ludovic Oget (Fra) Dagg - Racing 29 122 Alexis Pujol (Fra) 29 123 Joe Barnes (GBr) 29 124 Dennis Dertell (Swe) Team 23 Degrees 28 125 Florian Arthus (Fra) Xcytt Racing 28 126 Emanuel Pombo (Por) Portugal 28 127 Jakob Thunell° (Swe) Team Are Bikepark By W-Racing 27 128 Stefan Garlicki (RSA) 27 129 Arthur Parret (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 27 130 Kieran Bennett (NZl) 26 131 Quentin Chanudet (Fra) 24 132 David Trummer° (Aut) 24 133 Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Xcytt Racing 23 134 Lars Peyer (Swi) SC-Intense 22 135 Richard Leacock (NZl) 22 136 Remi Gauvin* (Can) Canada 22 137 Scott Mears (GBr) 22 138 Rudy Cabirou° (Fra) France 21 139 Noel Niederberger° (Swi) Scott11 19 140 Espen Johnsen (Nor) 18 141 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 18 142 Carlo Caire° (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 17 143 Mathew Stuttard (GBr) 17 144 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 16 145 Jérôme Crocombette (Fra) Passion Velo.Fr 16 146 Kazuki Shimizu* (Jpn) Japan 14 147 Ville° Ormo (Fin) Finland 13 148 Emyr Davies (GBr) 12 149 Will Jones (GBr) 12 150 Alexandre Fayolle° (Fra) France 12 151 Junya Nagata (Jpn) 11 152 Edgar Carballo Gonzalez (Spa) Spain 11 153 Tommy Herrmann (Ger) 11 154 Matthias Stonig (Aut) Austria 10 155 Romain Payet° (Fra) 10 156 Benoit Coulanges° (Fra) 9 157 Lutz Weber* (Swi) Switzerland 8 158 Arthur Babcock (USA) 8 159 Joao Gois° (Por) 8 160 Dan Sheridan° (Irl) 8 161 Mathias Haas (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 7 162 Tiaan Odendaal° (RSA) South Africa 7 163 Benjamin Torrano (Fra) 7 164 Yuki Kushima (Jpn) 4 165 Hans Lambert (Can) 3 166 Kristoffer Haugland (Nor) 2