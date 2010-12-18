Trending

New Zealand top in team pursuit

Sireau wins men's sprint, Pendleton takes women's keirin, Hammer tops women's omnium

Image 1 of 33

The New Zealand team during its gold medal ride.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 33

New Zealand's men's team pursuit squad clocked the fastest time in qualifying and will meet Colombia in the gold medal round.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 33

Frenchman Kévin Sireau celebrates his victory in the men's sprint event.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 33

Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling) capped off her dominating women's omnium victory with a 7th place finish in the 500m time trial

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 33

Giorgia Bronzini, a former junior and elite points race world champion, claimed the points race in Cali.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 33

New Zealand's men's team pursuit squad powers to victory.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 33

Action from the women's points race final.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 33

Spain took bronze in the team pursuit.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 33

Sarah Hammer (USA) was a clear winner in the women's omnium.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 33

The Colombian team in the pursuit final.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 33

Gregory Bauge (France) took bronze in the sprint.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 33

Victoria Pendleton and Chris Hoy led another strong British challenge.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 33

Kevin Sireau (France) took gold in the sprint.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 33

New Zealand lead the team pursuit standings.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 33

The team pursuit podium.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 33

Sandie Clair (France) leads the keirin standings.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 33

The Spanish pursuit team on the podium.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 33

Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Track Team) posted the 9th best time in the men's sprint qualifiers.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 33

Canada's Travis Smith in action during the men's sprint qualifiers.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 33

Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) warms up for the men's sprint qualifiers.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 33

Switzerland en route to the 6th best time in the men's team pursuit qualifying round.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 33

Spain finished fourth in the men's team pursuit qualifiers and will face Denmark for the bronze medal.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 33

Great Britain's Matthew Crampton advanced to the 1/8 finals after qualifying7th in the men's sprint.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 33

Kévin Sireau (France) posted the fastest time in the men's sprint qualifying round: 10.042 seconds.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 25 of 33

Colombia's Jonathan Marin Cermeno during his qualifying run in the men's sprint.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 26 of 33

Reigning sprint world champion Gregory Bauge (France) clocked the third fastest time in the sprint qualifying round.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 27 of 33

Frenchman François Pervis (Cofidis) in action during his men's sprint qualifying effort.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 28 of 33

Denmark en route to a third place finish in the men's team pursuit qualifying round.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 29 of 33

Host nation Colombia clocked the second fastest time in the men's team pursuit qualifiers and will face New Zealand for the gold medal.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 30 of 33

A Colombian rider finishes his pull in the men's team pursuit qualifying round.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 31 of 33

Great Britain's Chris Hoy in action during the men's sprint qualifying round.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 32 of 33

Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Track Team) reviews his sprint qualifying ride.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 33 of 33

Ukraine qualified 11th in the men's team pursuit.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

New Zealand's men's 4,000m team pursuit squad took victory with a time of 4:00.637, to seal a comfortable win over host nation Colombia (4:07.408). In the race for the bronze medal, Spain was nearly nine seconds quicker than the Danish quartet to win in a time of 4:07.439.

France dominated the men's sprint qualifying with three riders in the top four, led by Kévin Sireau (France) who notched a 10.042 second time for the flying 200m time trial. Sireau was eventually joined by his countryman Gregory Bauge in the latter stages of the event, and the pair took home the gold and bronze medals. Sireau beat Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 2-0 to take the gold, while in the race for third, Bauge was quicker than Japan’s Tsubasa Kitatsuru.

In the women’s points race, world road race champion Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) showed that she is every bit as quick on the track as she collected enough points to finish ahead of Kelly Druyts (Belgium). In the women’s keirin, Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) beat the French duo of Sandie Clair and Virginie Cueff to take gold.

The 500m time trial brought the curtain down on the women’s omnium, and while Laura Trott (Great Britain) was quickest against the watch, it was Sarah Hammer (USA) who took the event overall. She finished all of 15 points clear of Tara Whitten (Canada), with Belarus’ Tatsiana Sharakova a further point back in 3rd.

Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Qualifying
1New  Zealand0:04:03.500
Sam Bewley (NZl)
Westley Gough (NZl)
Marc Ryan (NZl)
Jesse Sergent (NZl)
2Colombia0:04:07.795
Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col)
Arles Antonio Castro Laverde (Col)
Avila Vanegas Edwin Alcibiades (Col)
Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col)
3Denmark0:04:08.975
Niki Byrgesen (Den)
Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den)
Christian Ranneries (Den)
4Spain0:04:10.527
Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique (Spa)
Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa)
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa)
5Belgium0:04:11.028
Jonathan Breyne (Bel)
Ingmar De Poortere (Bel)
Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel)
Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
6Switzerland0:04:11.178
Alexander Aeschbach (Swi)
Silvan Dillier (Swi)
Claudio Imhof (Swi)
Loïc Perizzolo (Swi)
7France0:04:11.631
Julien Duval (Fra)
Vivien Brisse (Fra)
Nicolas Giulia (Fra)
Julien Morice (Fra)
8Lokomotiv0:04:12.190
Artur Ershov (Rus)
Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus)
Alexander Rybakov (Rus)
Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus)
9Chile0:04:12.519
Luis Mansilla (Chi)
Marco Arriagada (Chi)
Antonio Roberto Cabrera Torres (Chi)
Luis Fernando Sepulveda (Chi)
10Germany0:04:12.800
Nikias Arndt (Ger)
Henning Bommel (Ger)
Johannes Kahra (Ger)
Jakob Steigmiller (Ger)
11Ukraine0:04:13.087
Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr)
Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr)
Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr)
Maksym Polishchuk (Ukr)
12Greece0:04:13.550
Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre)
Dimitrios Chaidemenakis (Gre)
Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre)
Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre)
13Russia0:04:15.335
Roman Ivlev (Rus)
Leonid Krasnov (Rus)
Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus)
Sergey Shilov (Rus)
14Canada0:04:16.816
Cameron Mackinnon (Can)
Stephan Meyer (Can)
Rémi Pelletier­Roy (Can)
Jacob Schwingboth (Can)
15Hong  Kong0:04:16.971
Ho Ting Kwok (HKg)
King Lok Cheung (HKg)
King Wai Cheung (HKg)
Ki Ho Choi (HKg)
16Argentina0:04:20.257
Maximiliano Almada (Arg)
Diego Asis (Arg)
Martin Adrian Ercila (Arg)
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
17OUCH Pro Cycling0:04:22.072
Austin Carroll (USA)
Daniel Harm (USA)
Brent Kay (USA)
Cody O'Reilly (USA)
18Italy0:04:32.088
Filippo Fortin (Ita)
Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
Giairo Ermeti (Ita)

Men's Sprint Qualifying
1Kévin Sireau (Fra) France0:00:10.042
2Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.105
3Gregory Bauge (Fra) France0:00:10.150
4François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis0:00:10.153
5Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.226
6Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:00:10.238
7Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.264
8Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.289
9Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team0:00:10.330
10Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany0:00:10.374
11Travis Smith (Can) Canada0:00:10.389
12Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling0:00:10.395
13Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand0:00:10.401
14Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada0:00:10.460
15Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia0:00:10.473
16Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela0:00:10.482
17Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo0:00:10.486
18Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece0:00:10.492
19Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:10.498
20Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia0:00:10.501
21Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia0:00:10.512
22Peter Lewis (Aus) Australia0:00:10.524
23Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:10.564
24Denis Shurshin (Rus) Russia0:00:10.574
25Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa Euskadi0:00:10.584
26Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland0:00:10.596
27Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany0:00:10.615
28Njisane Phillip (Tri) Trinidad and Tobago0:00:10.622
29Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece0:00:10.626
30Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain0:00:10.643
31Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD Track Team0:00:10.650
32Giddeon Massie (USA) US National Team0:00:10.711
33Luis Toussaint (Mex) Mexico0:00:10.771
34Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela0:00:10.776
35Atsushi Shibasaki (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo0:00:10.817
36Kevin Mansker (USA) US National Team0:00:10.835
37Mohd Hafiz Mohd Sufian (Mas) Malaysia0:00:10.845
38Clemens Selzer (Aut) Austria0:00:10.938
39Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Spain0:00:10.961
40Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina0:00:11.028
41Diego Fernando Vargas (Arg) Argentina0:00:11.204
42Roberto Serrano (Mex) Mexico0:00:11.236
43Felix English (Irl) Ireland0:00:11.240
44José Alberto Sochon Gudiel (Gua) Guatemala0:00:11.312
45Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy0:00:11.457
46Adria Sabate Masip (Spa) Catalunya0:00:11.523
47Javier Azcue (Spa) Fullgas.org0:00:11.595

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 1
1Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
2Daniela Larreal Chirinos (Ven) Venezuela
3Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
4Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
5Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
6Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 2
1Sandie Clair (Fra) France
2Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russia
3Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
4Arianna Herrera (Cub) Cuba
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 3
1Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
2Lulu Zheng (Chn) China
3Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
4Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
5Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 4
1Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
2Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
3Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
4Mu Di (Chn) China
RELDiana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 5
1Emily Rosemond (Aus) JAY
2Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
3Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
4Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
5Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 6
1Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
2Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
3Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico
4Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 1
1Kévin Sireau (Fra) France0:00:10.433
2Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 2
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.477
2Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 3
1Gregory Bauge (Fra) France0:00:10.968
2Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 4
1François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis0:00:10.553
2Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 5
1Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.350
2Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6
1Travis Smith (Can) Canada0:00:10.978
2Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 7
1Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.854
2Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 8
1Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
RELAzizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 1
1Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
2Daniela Larreal Chirinos (Ven) Venezuela
3Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico
4Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 2
1Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
2Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russia
3Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
4Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 3
1Lulu Zheng (Chn) China
2Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
3Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine
4Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 4
1Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
2Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
3Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
4Arianna Herrera (Cub) Cuba

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 5
1Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
2Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
3Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
4Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 6
1Mu Di (Chn) China
2Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
DSQTania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Kévin Sireau (Fra) France0:00:10.840
2Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Kévin Sireau (Fra) France0:00:10.455
2Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.488
RELMatthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.399
2Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1
1Gregory Bauge (Fra) France0:00:10.777
2Travis Smith (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2
1Gregory Bauge (Fra) France0:00:11.482
2Travis Smith (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1
1Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.451
2François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2
1François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis0:00:10.369
2Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 3
1Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan0:00:10.469
2François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis

Men's Sprint B 1/4 Finals - Heat 1
1Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela0:00:10.840
2Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team

Men's Sprint B 1/4 Finals - Heat 2
1Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany0:00:10.795
2Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint B 1/4 Finals - Heat 3
1Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:00:10.891
2Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint B 1/4 Finals - Heat 4
1Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling0:00:10.592
RELEdward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint B Semifinals - Heat 1
1Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling0:00:10.808
2Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Sprint B Semifinals - Heat 2
1Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland0:00:10.375
2Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany

Men's Sprint B Finals - Race 1
9Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling0:00:10.650
10Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland

Men's Sprint B Finals - Race 2
11Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany
DNSHersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Sprint Finals - 5th-8th place
5François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis0:00:10.591
6Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
7Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
8Travis Smith (Can) Canada

Women's Omnium - 3,000m Individual Pursuit
1Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling0:03:32.947
2Tara Whitten (Can) Canada0:03:34.592
3Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:03:37.473
4Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:03:38.186
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:03:39.705
6Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany0:03:42.404
7Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:03:42.515
8Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:03:43.883
9Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:45.282
10Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:45.877
11Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland0:03:46.382
12Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela0:03:46.583
13Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand0:03:46.936
14Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan0:03:47.132
15Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:03:48.597
16Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia0:03:53.539
17Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy0:03:56.426
18Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia0:03:57.155
RELJolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
DNSMaria Luisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint Semifinals: Heat 1 - Race 1
1Kévin Sireau (Fra) France0:00:10.510
2Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint Semifinals: Heat 1 - Race 2
1Kévin Sireau (Fra) France0:00:10.329
2Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint Semifinals: Heat 2 - Race 1
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.436
2Gregory Bauge (Fra) France

Men's Sprint Semifinals: Heat 2 - Race 2
1Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain0:00:10.772
2Gregory Bauge (Fra) France

Women's Omnium - 10km Scratch Race
1Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
2Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
3Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
4Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
5Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
6Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
7Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
8Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
9Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
10Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
11Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan
12Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
13Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
14Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
15Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
16Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
17Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
18Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
19Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 1
1Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
2Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
3Emily Rosemond (Aus) JAY
4Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
DNFDiana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
DSQLulu Zheng (Chn) China

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2
1Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
2Sandie Clair (Fra) France
3Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
DNFWai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
DNFLisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
DSQMu Di (Chn) China

Men's Team Pursuit Finals - Gold Medal Round
1New  Zealand0:04:00.637
Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
Jesse Sergent (NZl) New Zealand
2Colombia0:04:07.408
Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
Arles Antonio Castro Laverde (Col) Colombia
Avila Vanegas Edwin Alcibiades (Col) Colombia
Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Colombia

Men's Team Pursuit Finals - Bronze Medal Round
3Spain0:04:07.439
Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique (Spa) Spain
Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain
David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa) Spain
4Denmark0:04:16.097
Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark
Christian Ranneries (Den) Denmark

Men's Sprint Finals: Gold Medal Round - Race 1
1Kévin Sireau (Fra) France0:00:10.625
2Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Finals: Gold Medal Round - Race 2
1Kévin Sireau (Fra) France0:00:10.497
2Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Finals: Bronze Medal Round - Race 1
3Gregory Bauge (Fra) France0:00:10.976
4Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint Finals: Bronze Medal Round - Race 2
3Gregory Bauge (Fra) France0:00:10.535
4Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin Finals - 1st-6th place
1Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
2Sandie Clair (Fra) France
3Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
4Emily Rosemond (Aus) JAY
5Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
6Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Keirin Finals - 7th-10th place
7Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
8Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
9Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
DNSDiana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia

Women's 20km Points Race
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy13pts
2Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium10
3Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus10
4Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia8
5Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain8
6Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland8
7Debora Galvez  Lopez (Spa) Spain7
8Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany6
9Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania4
10Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand3
11Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland3
12Sophie Creux (Fra) France1
13Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
14Megan Hottman (USA) Treads.com-DFT Cycling Team
15Yoanka Gonzalez  Perez (Cub) Cuba-15
16Jessica  Fernanda Jurado (Mex) Mexico-19
17Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine-19
18Lidia Malakhova (Rus) Russia-20
19Joana Eslava  Fernandez (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-Cono-20
DNFLorena Colmenares (Col) Colombia
DNFEleftheria Kandylaki (Gre) Greece
DNSDolores Rodriguez  Rey (Arg) Argentina
DNSPaola Munoz (Chi) Chile
DNSJarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic

Women's Omnium - 500m Time Trial
1Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:00:35.933
2Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:36.030
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium0:00:36.074
4Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland0:00:36.084
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus0:00:36.134
6Tara Whitten (Can) Canada0:00:36.181
7Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling0:00:36.287
8Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela0:00:36.527
9Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:00:36.534
10Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand0:00:37.242
11Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia0:00:37.387
12Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany0:00:37.414
13Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan0:00:37.495
14Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France0:00:37.783
15Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland0:00:37.796
16Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:37.969
17Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:38.086
18Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia0:00:38.478
19Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy0:00:38.992

Women's Omnium - Final Classification
1Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling15pts
2Tara Whitten (Can) Canada30
3Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus31
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium39
5Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain42
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France48
7Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand55
8Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland56
9Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania61
10Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic62
11Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine64
12Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba73
13Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany75
14Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan80
15Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia80
16Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela81
17Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland85
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy91
19Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia93

