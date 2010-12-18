New Zealand top in team pursuit
Sireau wins men's sprint, Pendleton takes women's keirin, Hammer tops women's omnium
New Zealand's men's 4,000m team pursuit squad took victory with a time of 4:00.637, to seal a comfortable win over host nation Colombia (4:07.408). In the race for the bronze medal, Spain was nearly nine seconds quicker than the Danish quartet to win in a time of 4:07.439.
France dominated the men's sprint qualifying with three riders in the top four, led by Kévin Sireau (France) who notched a 10.042 second time for the flying 200m time trial. Sireau was eventually joined by his countryman Gregory Bauge in the latter stages of the event, and the pair took home the gold and bronze medals. Sireau beat Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 2-0 to take the gold, while in the race for third, Bauge was quicker than Japan’s Tsubasa Kitatsuru.
In the women’s points race, world road race champion Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) showed that she is every bit as quick on the track as she collected enough points to finish ahead of Kelly Druyts (Belgium). In the women’s keirin, Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) beat the French duo of Sandie Clair and Virginie Cueff to take gold.
The 500m time trial brought the curtain down on the women’s omnium, and while Laura Trott (Great Britain) was quickest against the watch, it was Sarah Hammer (USA) who took the event overall. She finished all of 15 points clear of Tara Whitten (Canada), with Belarus’ Tatsiana Sharakova a further point back in 3rd.
|1
|New Zealand
|0:04:03.500
|Sam Bewley (NZl)
|Westley Gough (NZl)
|Marc Ryan (NZl)
|Jesse Sergent (NZl)
|2
|Colombia
|0:04:07.795
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col)
|Arles Antonio Castro Laverde (Col)
|Avila Vanegas Edwin Alcibiades (Col)
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col)
|3
|Denmark
|0:04:08.975
|Niki Byrgesen (Den)
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den)
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den)
|Christian Ranneries (Den)
|4
|Spain
|0:04:10.527
|Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique (Spa)
|Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa)
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa)
|5
|Belgium
|0:04:11.028
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel)
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel)
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel)
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
|6
|Switzerland
|0:04:11.178
|Alexander Aeschbach (Swi)
|Silvan Dillier (Swi)
|Claudio Imhof (Swi)
|Loïc Perizzolo (Swi)
|7
|France
|0:04:11.631
|Julien Duval (Fra)
|Vivien Brisse (Fra)
|Nicolas Giulia (Fra)
|Julien Morice (Fra)
|8
|Lokomotiv
|0:04:12.190
|Artur Ershov (Rus)
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus)
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus)
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus)
|9
|Chile
|0:04:12.519
|Luis Mansilla (Chi)
|Marco Arriagada (Chi)
|Antonio Roberto Cabrera Torres (Chi)
|Luis Fernando Sepulveda (Chi)
|10
|Germany
|0:04:12.800
|Nikias Arndt (Ger)
|Henning Bommel (Ger)
|Johannes Kahra (Ger)
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger)
|11
|Ukraine
|0:04:13.087
|Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr)
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr)
|Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr)
|Maksym Polishchuk (Ukr)
|12
|Greece
|0:04:13.550
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre)
|Dimitrios Chaidemenakis (Gre)
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre)
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre)
|13
|Russia
|0:04:15.335
|Roman Ivlev (Rus)
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus)
|Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus)
|Sergey Shilov (Rus)
|14
|Canada
|0:04:16.816
|Cameron Mackinnon (Can)
|Stephan Meyer (Can)
|Rémi PelletierRoy (Can)
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can)
|15
|Hong Kong
|0:04:16.971
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg)
|King Lok Cheung (HKg)
|King Wai Cheung (HKg)
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg)
|16
|Argentina
|0:04:20.257
|Maximiliano Almada (Arg)
|Diego Asis (Arg)
|Martin Adrian Ercila (Arg)
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
|17
|OUCH Pro Cycling
|0:04:22.072
|Austin Carroll (USA)
|Daniel Harm (USA)
|Brent Kay (USA)
|Cody O'Reilly (USA)
|18
|Italy
|0:04:32.088
|Filippo Fortin (Ita)
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita)
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita)
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita)
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
|0:00:10.042
|2
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.105
|3
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|0:00:10.150
|4
|François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:10.153
|5
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.226
|6
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.238
|7
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.264
|8
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.289
|9
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
|0:00:10.330
|10
|Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.374
|11
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|0:00:10.389
|12
|Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|0:00:10.395
|13
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:10.401
|14
|Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada
|0:00:10.460
|15
|Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.473
|16
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:10.482
|17
|Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|0:00:10.486
|18
|Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|0:00:10.492
|19
|Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.498
|20
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia
|0:00:10.501
|21
|Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia
|0:00:10.512
|22
|Peter Lewis (Aus) Australia
|0:00:10.524
|23
|Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:10.564
|24
|Denis Shurshin (Rus) Russia
|0:00:10.574
|25
|Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa Euskadi
|0:00:10.584
|26
|Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.596
|27
|Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.615
|28
|Njisane Phillip (Tri) Trinidad and Tobago
|0:00:10.622
|29
|Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece
|0:00:10.626
|30
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain
|0:00:10.643
|31
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD Track Team
|0:00:10.650
|32
|Giddeon Massie (USA) US National Team
|0:00:10.711
|33
|Luis Toussaint (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:10.771
|34
|Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:10.776
|35
|Atsushi Shibasaki (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo
|0:00:10.817
|36
|Kevin Mansker (USA) US National Team
|0:00:10.835
|37
|Mohd Hafiz Mohd Sufian (Mas) Malaysia
|0:00:10.845
|38
|Clemens Selzer (Aut) Austria
|0:00:10.938
|39
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Spain
|0:00:10.961
|40
|Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:11.028
|41
|Diego Fernando Vargas (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:11.204
|42
|Roberto Serrano (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:11.236
|43
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland
|0:00:11.240
|44
|José Alberto Sochon Gudiel (Gua) Guatemala
|0:00:11.312
|45
|Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy
|0:00:11.457
|46
|Adria Sabate Masip (Spa) Catalunya
|0:00:11.523
|47
|Javier Azcue (Spa) Fullgas.org
|0:00:11.595
|1
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|Daniela Larreal Chirinos (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|4
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
|5
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|6
|Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya
|1
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|2
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russia
|3
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|4
|Arianna Herrera (Cub) Cuba
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Lulu Zheng (Chn) China
|3
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|4
|Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
|5
|Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|2
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Mu Di (Chn) China
|REL
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
|1
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) JAY
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
|3
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|4
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|5
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|2
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|3
|Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
|0:00:10.433
|2
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.477
|2
|Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|0:00:10.968
|2
|Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada
|1
|François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:10.553
|2
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.350
|2
|Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|1
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|0:00:10.978
|2
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|1
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.854
|2
|Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany
|1
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|REL
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
|1
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
|2
|Daniela Larreal Chirinos (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|1
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|2
|Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russia
|3
|Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|4
|Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus
|1
|Lulu Zheng (Chn) China
|2
|Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany
|3
|Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada
|3
|Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|Arianna Herrera (Cub) Cuba
|1
|Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team
|3
|Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico
|4
|Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya
|1
|Mu Di (Chn) China
|2
|Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|DSQ
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
|0:00:10.840
|2
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
|0:00:10.455
|2
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.488
|REL
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.399
|2
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|0:00:10.777
|2
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|0:00:11.482
|2
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|1
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.451
|2
|François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:10.369
|2
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:10.469
|2
|François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:10.840
|2
|Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team
|1
|Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany
|0:00:10.795
|2
|Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia
|1
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.891
|2
|Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada
|1
|Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|0:00:10.592
|REL
|Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand
|1
|Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|0:00:10.808
|2
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10.375
|2
|Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany
|9
|Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|0:00:10.650
|10
|Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland
|11
|Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany
|DNS
|Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:10.591
|6
|Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand
|8
|Travis Smith (Can) Canada
|1
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|0:03:32.947
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|0:03:34.592
|3
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:03:37.473
|4
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:38.186
|5
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|0:03:39.705
|6
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
|0:03:42.404
|7
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:42.515
|8
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:03:43.883
|9
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:45.282
|10
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:45.877
|11
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:46.382
|12
|Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:03:46.583
|13
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|0:03:46.936
|14
|Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan
|0:03:47.132
|15
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|0:03:48.597
|16
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
|0:03:53.539
|17
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|0:03:56.426
|18
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|0:03:57.155
|REL
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|DNS
|Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombia
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
|0:00:10.510
|2
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
|0:00:10.329
|2
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.436
|2
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|1
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:10.772
|2
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|1
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|4
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|5
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|6
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|7
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
|9
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|10
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|11
|Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan
|12
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|13
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
|14
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|15
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|16
|Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|17
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|18
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) JAY
|4
|Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
|DNF
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
|DSQ
|Lulu Zheng (Chn) China
|1
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|2
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|3
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|DNF
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|DSQ
|Mu Di (Chn) China
|1
|New Zealand
|0:04:00.637
|Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand
|Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) New Zealand
|2
|Colombia
|0:04:07.408
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|Arles Antonio Castro Laverde (Col) Colombia
|Avila Vanegas Edwin Alcibiades (Col) Colombia
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Colombia
|3
|Spain
|0:04:07.439
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique (Spa) Spain
|Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain
|David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa) Spain
|4
|Denmark
|0:04:16.097
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark
|Christian Ranneries (Den) Denmark
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
|0:00:10.625
|2
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra) France
|0:00:10.497
|2
|Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|0:00:10.976
|4
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|3
|Gregory Bauge (Fra) France
|0:00:10.535
|4
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan
|1
|Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|Sandie Clair (Fra) France
|3
|Virginie Cueff (Fra) France
|4
|Emily Rosemond (Aus) JAY
|5
|Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany
|6
|Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine
|7
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba
|8
|Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia
|9
|Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong
|DNS
|Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|13
|pts
|2
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium
|10
|3
|Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus
|10
|4
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|8
|5
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|6
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|7
|Debora Galvez Lopez (Spa) Spain
|7
|8
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany
|6
|9
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|4
|10
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|11
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland
|3
|12
|Sophie Creux (Fra) France
|1
|13
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland
|14
|Megan Hottman (USA) Treads.com-DFT Cycling Team
|15
|Yoanka Gonzalez Perez (Cub) Cuba
|-15
|16
|Jessica Fernanda Jurado (Mex) Mexico
|-19
|17
|Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine
|-19
|18
|Lidia Malakhova (Rus) Russia
|-20
|19
|Joana Eslava Fernandez (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-Cono
|-20
|DNF
|Lorena Colmenares (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Eleftheria Kandylaki (Gre) Greece
|DNS
|Dolores Rodriguez Rey (Arg) Argentina
|DNS
|Paola Munoz (Chi) Chile
|DNS
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|1
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:35.933
|2
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:36.030
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:36.074
|4
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|0:00:36.084
|5
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:36.134
|6
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|0:00:36.181
|7
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|0:00:36.287
|8
|Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:36.527
|9
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:36.534
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:37.242
|11
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
|0:00:37.387
|12
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
|0:00:37.414
|13
|Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:37.495
|14
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|0:00:37.783
|15
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:37.796
|16
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:37.969
|17
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:38.086
|18
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|0:00:38.478
|19
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|0:00:38.992
|1
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) Canada
|30
|3
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus
|31
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium
|39
|5
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France
|48
|7
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand
|55
|8
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland
|56
|9
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|61
|10
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic
|62
|11
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
|64
|12
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|73
|13
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany
|75
|14
|Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan
|80
|15
|Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia
|80
|16
|Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela
|81
|17
|Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland
|85
|18
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy
|91
|19
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia
|93
