Image 1 of 33 The New Zealand team during its gold medal ride. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 33 New Zealand's men's team pursuit squad clocked the fastest time in qualifying and will meet Colombia in the gold medal round. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 33 Frenchman Kévin Sireau celebrates his victory in the men's sprint event. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 33 Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling) capped off her dominating women's omnium victory with a 7th place finish in the 500m time trial (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 33 Giorgia Bronzini, a former junior and elite points race world champion, claimed the points race in Cali. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 33 New Zealand's men's team pursuit squad powers to victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 33 Action from the women's points race final. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 33 Spain took bronze in the team pursuit. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 33 Sarah Hammer (USA) was a clear winner in the women's omnium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 33 The Colombian team in the pursuit final. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 33 Gregory Bauge (France) took bronze in the sprint. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 33 Victoria Pendleton and Chris Hoy led another strong British challenge. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 33 Kevin Sireau (France) took gold in the sprint. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 33 New Zealand lead the team pursuit standings. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 33 The team pursuit podium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 33 Sandie Clair (France) leads the keirin standings. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 33 The Spanish pursuit team on the podium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 33 Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Track Team) posted the 9th best time in the men's sprint qualifiers. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 33 Canada's Travis Smith in action during the men's sprint qualifiers. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 33 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) warms up for the men's sprint qualifiers. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 33 Switzerland en route to the 6th best time in the men's team pursuit qualifying round. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 33 Spain finished fourth in the men's team pursuit qualifiers and will face Denmark for the bronze medal. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 33 Great Britain's Matthew Crampton advanced to the 1/8 finals after qualifying7th in the men's sprint. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 33 Kévin Sireau (France) posted the fastest time in the men's sprint qualifying round: 10.042 seconds. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 33 Colombia's Jonathan Marin Cermeno during his qualifying run in the men's sprint. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 26 of 33 Reigning sprint world champion Gregory Bauge (France) clocked the third fastest time in the sprint qualifying round. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 27 of 33 Frenchman François Pervis (Cofidis) in action during his men's sprint qualifying effort. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 28 of 33 Denmark en route to a third place finish in the men's team pursuit qualifying round. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 29 of 33 Host nation Colombia clocked the second fastest time in the men's team pursuit qualifiers and will face New Zealand for the gold medal. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 30 of 33 A Colombian rider finishes his pull in the men's team pursuit qualifying round. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 31 of 33 Great Britain's Chris Hoy in action during the men's sprint qualifying round. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 32 of 33 Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang (YSD Track Team) reviews his sprint qualifying ride. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 33 of 33 Ukraine qualified 11th in the men's team pursuit. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

New Zealand's men's 4,000m team pursuit squad took victory with a time of 4:00.637, to seal a comfortable win over host nation Colombia (4:07.408). In the race for the bronze medal, Spain was nearly nine seconds quicker than the Danish quartet to win in a time of 4:07.439.

France dominated the men's sprint qualifying with three riders in the top four, led by Kévin Sireau (France) who notched a 10.042 second time for the flying 200m time trial. Sireau was eventually joined by his countryman Gregory Bauge in the latter stages of the event, and the pair took home the gold and bronze medals. Sireau beat Chris Hoy (Great Britain) 2-0 to take the gold, while in the race for third, Bauge was quicker than Japan’s Tsubasa Kitatsuru.

In the women’s points race, world road race champion Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) showed that she is every bit as quick on the track as she collected enough points to finish ahead of Kelly Druyts (Belgium). In the women’s keirin, Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain) beat the French duo of Sandie Clair and Virginie Cueff to take gold.

The 500m time trial brought the curtain down on the women’s omnium, and while Laura Trott (Great Britain) was quickest against the watch, it was Sarah Hammer (USA) who took the event overall. She finished all of 15 points clear of Tara Whitten (Canada), with Belarus’ Tatsiana Sharakova a further point back in 3rd.

Men's 4,000m Team Pursuit Qualifying 1 New Zealand 0:04:03.500 Sam Bewley (NZl) Westley Gough (NZl) Marc Ryan (NZl) Jesse Sergent (NZl) 2 Colombia 0:04:07.795 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Arles Antonio Castro Laverde (Col) Avila Vanegas Edwin Alcibiades (Col) Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) 3 Denmark 0:04:08.975 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Christian Ranneries (Den) 4 Spain 0:04:10.527 Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique (Spa) Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa) 5 Belgium 0:04:11.028 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) 6 Switzerland 0:04:11.178 Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) Silvan Dillier (Swi) Claudio Imhof (Swi) Loïc Perizzolo (Swi) 7 France 0:04:11.631 Julien Duval (Fra) Vivien Brisse (Fra) Nicolas Giulia (Fra) Julien Morice (Fra) 8 Lokomotiv 0:04:12.190 Artur Ershov (Rus) Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) 9 Chile 0:04:12.519 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Marco Arriagada (Chi) Antonio Roberto Cabrera Torres (Chi) Luis Fernando Sepulveda (Chi) 10 Germany 0:04:12.800 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Henning Bommel (Ger) Johannes Kahra (Ger) Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) 11 Ukraine 0:04:13.087 Volodymyr Diudia (Ukr) Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) Lyubomyr Polatayko (Ukr) Maksym Polishchuk (Ukr) 12 Greece 0:04:13.550 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Dimitrios Chaidemenakis (Gre) Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) 13 Russia 0:04:15.335 Roman Ivlev (Rus) Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Evgeniy Shalunov (Rus) Sergey Shilov (Rus) 14 Canada 0:04:16.816 Cameron Mackinnon (Can) Stephan Meyer (Can) Rémi Pelletier­Roy (Can) Jacob Schwingboth (Can) 15 Hong Kong 0:04:16.971 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) King Lok Cheung (HKg) King Wai Cheung (HKg) Ki Ho Choi (HKg) 16 Argentina 0:04:20.257 Maximiliano Almada (Arg) Diego Asis (Arg) Martin Adrian Ercila (Arg) Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) 17 OUCH Pro Cycling 0:04:22.072 Austin Carroll (USA) Daniel Harm (USA) Brent Kay (USA) Cody O'Reilly (USA) 18 Italy 0:04:32.088 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Giairo Ermeti (Ita)

Men's Sprint Qualifying 1 Kévin Sireau (Fra) France 0:00:10.042 2 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.105 3 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 0:00:10.150 4 François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:10.153 5 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.226 6 Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.238 7 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.264 8 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.289 9 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team 0:00:10.330 10 Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.374 11 Travis Smith (Can) Canada 0:00:10.389 12 Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling 0:00:10.395 13 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:10.401 14 Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada 0:00:10.460 15 Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.473 16 Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:10.482 17 Yudai Nitta (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo 0:00:10.486 18 Zafeiris Volikakis (Gre) Greece 0:00:10.492 19 Tomas Babek (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:10.498 20 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Rus) Russia 0:00:10.501 21 Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Col) Colombia 0:00:10.512 22 Peter Lewis (Aus) Australia 0:00:10.524 23 Denis Spicka (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:10.564 24 Denis Shurshin (Rus) Russia 0:00:10.574 25 Hodei Mazquiaran Uria (Spa) Cespa Euskadi 0:00:10.584 26 Adrian Teklinski (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.596 27 Philipp Thiele (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.615 28 Njisane Phillip (Tri) Trinidad and Tobago 0:00:10.622 29 Christos Volikakis (Gre) Greece 0:00:10.626 30 Juan Peralta Gascon (Spa) Spain 0:00:10.643 31 Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Mas) YSD Track Team 0:00:10.650 32 Giddeon Massie (USA) US National Team 0:00:10.711 33 Luis Toussaint (Mex) Mexico 0:00:10.771 34 Angel Pulgar (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:10.776 35 Atsushi Shibasaki (Jpn) Cyclo Channel Tokyo 0:00:10.817 36 Kevin Mansker (USA) US National Team 0:00:10.835 37 Mohd Hafiz Mohd Sufian (Mas) Malaysia 0:00:10.845 38 Clemens Selzer (Aut) Austria 0:00:10.938 39 Sergio Aliaga Chivite (Spa) Spain 0:00:10.961 40 Pablo Javier Perruchoud (Arg) Argentina 0:00:11.028 41 Diego Fernando Vargas (Arg) Argentina 0:00:11.204 42 Roberto Serrano (Mex) Mexico 0:00:11.236 43 Felix English (Irl) Ireland 0:00:11.240 44 José Alberto Sochon Gudiel (Gua) Guatemala 0:00:11.312 45 Francesco Ceci (Ita) Italy 0:00:11.457 46 Adria Sabate Masip (Spa) Catalunya 0:00:11.523 47 Javier Azcue (Spa) Fullgas.org 0:00:11.595

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 1 1 Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine 2 Daniela Larreal Chirinos (Ven) Venezuela 3 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 4 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong 5 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 6 Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 2 1 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 2 Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russia 3 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 4 Arianna Herrera (Cub) Cuba 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 3 1 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 2 Lulu Zheng (Chn) China 3 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada 4 Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia 5 Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 4 1 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong 2 Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 3 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico 4 Mu Di (Chn) China REL Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 5 1 Emily Rosemond (Aus) JAY 2 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team 3 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 4 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 5 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin: Round 1 - Heat 6 1 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 2 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain 3 Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico 4 Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus 5 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 1 1 Kévin Sireau (Fra) France 0:00:10.433 2 Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 2 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.477 2 Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 3 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 0:00:10.968 2 Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 4 1 François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:10.553 2 Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 5 1 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.350 2 Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6 1 Travis Smith (Can) Canada 0:00:10.978 2 Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 7 1 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.854 2 Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 8 1 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand REL Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 1 1 Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia 2 Daniela Larreal Chirinos (Ven) Venezuela 3 Estefany Marisol Tinajero Cobos (Mex) Mexico 4 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Col) Colombia 5 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 2 1 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 2 Olga Streltsova (Rus) Russia 3 Kayono Maeda (Jpn) Japan 4 Alena Dylko (Blr) Belarus

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 3 1 Lulu Zheng (Chn) China 2 Miriam Welte (Ger) Germany 3 Olena Tsos (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) Hong Kong

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 4 1 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 2 Monique Sullivan (Can) Canada 3 Jessica Varnish (GBr) Great Britain 4 Arianna Herrera (Cub) Cuba

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 5 1 Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia 2 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) YSD Track Team 3 Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz (Mex) Mexico 4 Alba Diez (Spa) Catalunya

Women's Keirin First Round Repechage - Heat 6 1 Mu Di (Chn) China 2 Helena Casas Roige (Spa) Spain 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy DSQ Tania Calvo Barbero (Spa) Spain

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Kévin Sireau (Fra) France 0:00:10.840 2 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Kévin Sireau (Fra) France 0:00:10.455 2 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.488 REL Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.399 2 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 1 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 0:00:10.777 2 Travis Smith (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 3 - Race 2 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 0:00:11.482 2 Travis Smith (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 1 1 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.451 2 François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 2 1 François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:10.369 2 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint 1/4 Finals: Heat 4 - Race 3 1 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan 0:00:10.469 2 François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis

Men's Sprint B 1/4 Finals - Heat 1 1 Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:10.840 2 Azizulhasni Awang (Mas) YSD Track Team

Men's Sprint B 1/4 Finals - Heat 2 1 Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany 0:00:10.795 2 Jonathan Marin Cermeno (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint B 1/4 Finals - Heat 3 1 Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.891 2 Joseph Veloce (Can) Canada

Men's Sprint B 1/4 Finals - Heat 4 1 Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling 0:00:10.592 REL Edward Dawkins (NZl) New Zealand

Men's Sprint B Semifinals - Heat 1 1 Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling 0:00:10.808 2 Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Sprint B Semifinals - Heat 2 1 Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland 0:00:10.375 2 Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany

Men's Sprint B Finals - Race 1 9 Jimmy Watkins (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling 0:00:10.650 10 Damian Zielinski (Pol) Poland

Men's Sprint B Finals - Race 2 11 Stefan Bötticher (Ger) Germany DNS Hersony Canelon (Ven) Venezuela

Men's Sprint Finals - 5th-8th place 5 François Pervis (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:10.591 6 Matthew Crampton (GBr) Great Britain 7 Sam Webster (NZl) New Zealand 8 Travis Smith (Can) Canada

Women's Omnium - 3,000m Individual Pursuit 1 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling 0:03:32.947 2 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 0:03:34.592 3 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:03:37.473 4 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:38.186 5 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:03:39.705 6 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany 0:03:42.404 7 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:03:42.515 8 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:03:43.883 9 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:03:45.282 10 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 0:03:45.877 11 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:46.382 12 Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 0:03:46.583 13 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand 0:03:46.936 14 Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan 0:03:47.132 15 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:03:48.597 16 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia 0:03:53.539 17 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 0:03:56.426 18 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 0:03:57.155 REL Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium DNS Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Col) Colombia

Men's Sprint Semifinals: Heat 1 - Race 1 1 Kévin Sireau (Fra) France 0:00:10.510 2 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint Semifinals: Heat 1 - Race 2 1 Kévin Sireau (Fra) France 0:00:10.329 2 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint Semifinals: Heat 2 - Race 1 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.436 2 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France

Men's Sprint Semifinals: Heat 2 - Race 2 1 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:10.772 2 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France

Women's Omnium - 10km Scratch Race 1 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand 3 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 4 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling 5 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 6 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 7 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 8 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine 9 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 10 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 11 Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan 12 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 13 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia 14 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 15 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 16 Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 17 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 18 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 19 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 1 1 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 2 Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Emily Rosemond (Aus) JAY 4 Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia DNF Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia DSQ Lulu Zheng (Chn) China

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2 1 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 2 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 3 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany DNF Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong DNF Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba DSQ Mu Di (Chn) China

Men's Team Pursuit Finals - Gold Medal Round 1 New Zealand 0:04:00.637 Sam Bewley (NZl) New Zealand Westley Gough (NZl) New Zealand Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand Jesse Sergent (NZl) New Zealand 2 Colombia 0:04:07.408 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia Arles Antonio Castro Laverde (Col) Colombia Avila Vanegas Edwin Alcibiades (Col) Colombia Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Colombia

Men's Team Pursuit Finals - Bronze Medal Round 3 Spain 0:04:07.439 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique (Spa) Spain Sergi Escobar Roure (Spa) Spain David Muntaner Juaneda (Spa) Spain 4 Denmark 0:04:16.097 Niki Byrgesen (Den) Denmark Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Denmark Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Denmark Christian Ranneries (Den) Denmark

Men's Sprint Finals: Gold Medal Round - Race 1 1 Kévin Sireau (Fra) France 0:00:10.625 2 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Finals: Gold Medal Round - Race 2 1 Kévin Sireau (Fra) France 0:00:10.497 2 Chris Hoy (GBr) Great Britain

Men's Sprint Finals: Bronze Medal Round - Race 1 3 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 0:00:10.976 4 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Men's Sprint Finals: Bronze Medal Round - Race 2 3 Gregory Bauge (Fra) France 0:00:10.535 4 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Jpn) Japan

Women's Keirin Finals - 1st-6th place 1 Victoria Pendleton (GBr) Great Britain 2 Sandie Clair (Fra) France 3 Virginie Cueff (Fra) France 4 Emily Rosemond (Aus) JAY 5 Kristina Vogel (Ger) Germany 6 Lyubov Shulika (Ukr) Ukraine

Women's Keirin Finals - 7th-10th place 7 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cub) Cuba 8 Victoria Baranova (Rus) Russia 9 Wai Sze Lee (HKg) Hong Kong DNS Diana Maria Garcia Orrego (Col) Colombia

Women's 20km Points Race 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 13 pts 2 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Belgium 10 3 Aksana Papko (Blr) Belarus 10 4 Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia 8 5 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 8 6 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 8 7 Debora Galvez Lopez (Spa) Spain 7 8 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Germany 6 9 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 4 10 Lauren Ellis (NZl) New Zealand 3 11 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Poland 3 12 Sophie Creux (Fra) France 1 13 Caroline Ryan (Irl) Ireland 14 Megan Hottman (USA) Treads.com-DFT Cycling Team 15 Yoanka Gonzalez Perez (Cub) Cuba -15 16 Jessica Fernanda Jurado (Mex) Mexico -19 17 Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine -19 18 Lidia Malakhova (Rus) Russia -20 19 Joana Eslava Fernandez (Spa) Reyno de Navarra-Telco-Cono -20 DNF Lorena Colmenares (Col) Colombia DNF Eleftheria Kandylaki (Gre) Greece DNS Dolores Rodriguez Rey (Arg) Argentina DNS Paola Munoz (Chi) Chile DNS Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic

Women's Omnium - 500m Time Trial 1 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:35.933 2 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 0:00:36.030 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Belgium 0:00:36.074 4 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) Poland 0:00:36.084 5 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Belarus 0:00:36.134 6 Tara Whitten (Can) Canada 0:00:36.181 7 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH Pro Cycling 0:00:36.287 8 Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:36.527 9 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:00:36.534 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand 0:00:37.242 11 Anastasia Chulkova (Rus) Russia 0:00:37.387 12 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Germany 0:00:37.414 13 Maki Tabata (Jpn) Japan 0:00:37.495 14 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) France 0:00:37.783 15 Andrea Wolfer (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:37.796 16 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:37.969 17 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:38.086 18 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk) Slovakia 0:00:38.478 19 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Italy 0:00:38.992