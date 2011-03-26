Trending

Image 1 of 19

New Zealand's Joanne Kiesanowski ready to attack down the banking

New Zealand's Joanne Kiesanowski ready to attack down the banking
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 2 of 19

Kirsten Wild fails to put the Hammer down and finished behind the American in the Omnium.

Kirsten Wild fails to put the Hammer down and finished behind the American in the Omnium.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 3 of 19

Tara Whitten flies the Canadian flag after victory in the Omnium.

Tara Whitten flies the Canadian flag after victory in the Omnium.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 4 of 19

Tara Whitten celebrating her Omnium victory.

Tara Whitten celebrating her Omnium victory.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 5 of 19

A happy Tara Whitten watches the board to see her name come up as world champion.

A happy Tara Whitten watches the board to see her name come up as world champion.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 6 of 19

Dutch rider Kirsten Wild is happy with her medal and so is the home crowd.

Dutch rider Kirsten Wild is happy with her medal and so is the home crowd.
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 7 of 19

Kirsten Wild was rallied by the home crowd in the Omnium pursuit

Kirsten Wild was rallied by the home crowd in the Omnium pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 8 of 19

Tara Whitten (Canada) extended her lead in the Omnium by finishing second in the pursuit

Tara Whitten (Canada) extended her lead in the Omnium by finishing second in the pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 9 of 19

Sarah Hammer (USA) won the Omnium pursuit

Sarah Hammer (USA) won the Omnium pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 10 of 19

Kiwi Joanne Kiesanowski finished in 12th place in the Omnium pursuit

Kiwi Joanne Kiesanowski finished in 12th place in the Omnium pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 11 of 19

Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) went top of the leader board but finally finished in third spot in the Omnium pursuit

Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) went top of the leader board but finally finished in third spot in the Omnium pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 12 of 19

Laura Trott (GBr) - Fourth in the Omnium pursuit

Laura Trott (GBr) - Fourth in the Omnium pursuit
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 13 of 19

Help for Hammer by husband Andy as she finished the Omnium pursuit exhausted

Help for Hammer by husband Andy as she finished the Omnium pursuit exhausted
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 14 of 19

Thailand's Jutatip Maneephan at the top of the banking

Thailand's Jutatip Maneephan at the top of the banking
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 15 of 19

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) set a fast time in the flying lap tt in the Omnium

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) set a fast time in the flying lap tt in the Omnium
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 16 of 19

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) has the crowd on their feet in the women's Omnium flying lap tt

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) has the crowd on their feet in the women's Omnium flying lap tt
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 17 of 19

Tara Whitten attacks the banking in the flying lap tt in the women's Omnium

Tara Whitten attacks the banking in the flying lap tt in the women's Omnium
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 18 of 19

Laura Trott (GBr) looking to add another medal to her tally in the Omnium

Laura Trott (GBr) looking to add another medal to her tally in the Omnium
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
Image 19 of 19

Tara Whitten in the womens flying lap round of the Omnium

Tara Whitten in the womens flying lap round of the Omnium
(Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Canadian Tara Whitten took her second consecutive title in the women's omnium - probably the most difficult event in which to achieve a repeat victory. She topped American Sarah Hammer, who won the omnium in two World Cups this season, and hometown favourite Kirsten Wild (Netherlands).

With six events, up from last year's five, including an individual pursuit a full kilometre longer and the elimination race, the challenge of a repeat title was daunting. But through consistenly strong timed events and an aggressive move in the scratch race, Whitten secured the win and the only medal of the championships for Canada.

"I wanted to win, obviously that's what I came here to do. I thought it would be harder the second time - I thought there would be different dynamics. I'm just so happy to repeat."

After taking second in the 250m flying lap, then a reasonable eighth in a difficult points race, Whitten nearly lost her chance at the gold medal in the early part of the elimination race. With 17 riders still in the race, the Canadian found herself at the tail end of the race and had to make a late surge. The decision on who was last across the line came to a photo finish, and luckily Whitten made it through and stayed in the race to take fourth.

"The pace was pretty high, and the tactic was to just conserve as much energy as possible. Coming over the top takes a big effort, but that was a little too close for comfort."

Next up was the individual pursuit, a specialty of Whitten's, and she finished second only to Hammer, but because of the American's 11th place finish in the points race, Whitten still had a fairly secure lead in the competition.

In the following scratch race, she could have raced more conservatively, but instead escaped the field by following a move by points race world champion Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus). The two succeeded in lapping the field, and Whitten ended with a second place. Hammer led the last two laps at such a high pace that no one except New Zealand's Joanne Kiesanowski could come around.

"I didn't want to fall into the trap of watching the people I was in contention with," Whitten said of her aggressive rideing. If the opportunity came up I wanted to take advantage of it to put myself in a more comfortable position for the 500."

Hammer, on the other hand, took a purposefully conservative stance knowing she could try to challenge Whitten, but with just one race remaining and a two point gap to make up on Wild for silver but seven points between her and Whitten, it would be too risky.

"At that point, with the position I was in I couldn't get greedy and go only for gold. Tara had a good margin on me, and if you get greedy for gold you can lose everything. The girl I was really watching was the Polish girl (Malgorzata Wojtyra, who came in fourth overall). She was an important one for me at that point, because she's a good 500 rider.

Whitten, also a formidable 500m time trialist, came in fifth in the race, on place behind Hammer to claim the overall win, while Wild plummeted to third with a 16th place finish.

"That 500 took a lot out of me," Hammer said after topping Wild by 1.3 seconds over the two-lap race. "I had a much better second day of racing. I'm really excited - the goal was top three, and you can't argue with Tara's performance. Hands down she is without a doubt the world's best at this.

"I've had a really good run for the past two World Cups. I was preparing for if I wasn't in the position to be leading. I was happy with how I held it together, especially after the points race, I was pretty down on myself.

"That's the nature of the omnium, being able to hold it together when you do have bad performances."

Whitten's only flaw of the two days was her points race, where she took a few minor placings in the sprints, but missed the winning moves that succeeded in lapping the field.

"The points race is funny for me, it can go really well or I can make some pretty big mistakes. I never know what to expect, but that's what the omnium is, every event something new can happen. This year that was my worst event, but I know it can be good in the future.

"I'm sure the dynamics will change leading up to the Olympics. I expect everyone to get better in everything.

"But I'm going to appreciate this right now, and in a couple weeks I will start to think about how to get better for next year."Race 1 - 200m flying lap

Women's omnium - 250m flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:00:14.469
2Tara Whitten (Canada)0:00:14.691
3Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:14.789
4Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:00:14.796
5Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:00:14.914
6Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)0:00:14.935
7Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:00:14.960
8Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:00:14.976
9Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)0:00:14.992
10Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)0:00:14.998
11Amy Cure (Australia)0:00:15.052
12Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:15.070
13Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:00:15.072
14Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:15.131
15Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)0:00:15.140
16Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:15.272
17Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)0:00:15.281
18Pascale Jeuland (France)0:00:15.282
19Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)0:00:15.322
20Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)0:00:15.387
21Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)0:00:15.436
22Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)0:00:15.447
23Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)0:00:16.051
24Minami Uwano (Japan)0:00:16.837

Race 2 - points race

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)25pts
2Amy Cure (Australia)21
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)20
4Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)15
5Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)12
6Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)9
7Pascale Jeuland (France)8
8Tara Whitten (Canada)7
9Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)6
10Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)3
11Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)3
12Min Hye Lee (Korea)3
13Laura Trott (Great Britain)3
14Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)3
15Lisa Brennauer (Germany)3
16Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)2
17Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)2
18Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)2
19Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)1
20Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
21Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
22Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
23Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
DNFMinami Uwano (Japan)

Women's omnium standings after 2 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)9pts
2Tara Whitten (Canada)10
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)10
4Amy Cure (Australia)13
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)15
6Min Hye Lee (Korea)17
7Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)17
8Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)19
9Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)21
10Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)23
11Lisa Brennauer (Germany)23
12Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)24
13Pascale Jeuland (France)25
14Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)26
15Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)26
16Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)27
17Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)28
18Laura Trott (Great Britain)29
19Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)29
20Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)33
21
22Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)43
23Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)43
24Minami Uwano (Japan)72

Race 3 - elimination race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
2Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
3Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
4Tara Whitten (Canada)
5Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
6Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
7Pascale Jeuland (France)
8Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
9Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
10Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
11Amy Cure (Australia)
12Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
13Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
14Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
15Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
16Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
17Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
18Min Hye Lee (Korea)
19Laura Trott (Great Britain)
20Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
21Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
22Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
RELMaria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)
DNSMinami Uwano (Japan)

Standings after 3 races

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)12pts
2Tara Whitten (Canada)14
3Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)18
4Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)22
5Amy Cure (Australia)24
6Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)27
7Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)28
8Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)32
9Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)32
10Pascale Jeuland (France)32
11Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)33
12Min Hye Lee (Korea)35
13Lisa Brennauer (Germany)35
14Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)36
15Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)38
16Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)44
17Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)48
18Laura Trott (Great Britain)48
19Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)49
20Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)49
21Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)49
22Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)58
23Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)65
DNFMinami Uwano (Japan)

Race 4 - individual pursuit

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)0:03:34.012
2Tara Whitten (Canada)0:03:36.219
3Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:03:38.880
4Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:03:40.684
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:03:41.419
6Amy Cure (Australia)0:03:41.561
7Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:03:42.375
8Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)0:03:42.441
9Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:03:43.167
10Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:03:44.674
11Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:03:44.725
12Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)0:03:46.455
13Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:03:48.494
14Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:03:48.596
15Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)0:03:50.003
16Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)0:03:50.270
17Pascale Jeuland (France)0:03:50.810
18Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)0:03:51.133
19Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)0:03:52.012
20Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:04:00.824
21Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)0:04:01.548
22Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)0:04:09.802
DNSPascale Schnider (Switzerland)

Standings after 4 races

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tara Whitten (Canada)16pts
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)21
3Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)23
4Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)29
5Amy Cure (Australia)30
6Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)35
7Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)37
8Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)40
9Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)40
10Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)43
11Lisa Brennauer (Germany)45
12Min Hye Lee (Korea)48
13Pascale Jeuland (France)49
14Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)50
15Laura Trott (Great Britain)52
16Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)52
17Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)53
18Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)67
19Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)68
20Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)70
21Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)77
22Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)87
DNFPascale Schnider (Switzerland)
DNFMinami Uwano (Japan)

Race 5 - Scratch race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
2Tara Whitten (Canada)
3Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
4Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
5Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
6Amy Cure (Australia)
7Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
8Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
9Laura Trott (Great Britain)
10Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
11Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
12Min Hye Lee (Korea)
13Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
14Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
15Pascale Jeuland (France)
16Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)
17Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
18Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
19Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
20Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
21Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
22Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)

Standings after 5 events
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tara Whitten (Canada)
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
3Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
4Amy Cure (Australia)
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
6Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
7Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
8Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
9Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
10Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
11Min Hye Lee (Korea)
12Laura Trott (Great Britain)
13Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
14Pascale Jeuland (France)
15Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
16Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)
17Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
18Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
19Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
20Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
21Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
22Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
23Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
24Minami Uwano (Japan)

Race 6 - 500m time trial

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:35.799
2Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:36.015
3Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:00:36.143
4Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)0:00:36.204
5Tara Whitten (Canada)0:00:36.231
6Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:00:36.272
7Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:36.382
8Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:36.604
9Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)0:00:36.687
10Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)0:00:36.756
11Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)0:00:36.764
12Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)0:00:36.833
13Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:00:36.940
14Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)0:00:37.092
15Lisa Brennauer (Germany)0:00:37.158
16Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:00:37.557
17Amy Cure (Australia)0:00:37.803
18Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)0:00:38.247
19Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)0:00:38.646
20Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)0:00:38.808
21Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)0:00:38.819
22Pascale Jeuland (France)0:00:38.961

Final standings

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tara Whitten (Canada)
2Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
3Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
4Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
6Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
7Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
8Amy Cure (Australia)
9Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
10Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
11Laura Trott (Great Britain)
12Min Hye Lee (Korea)
13Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
14Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
15Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela)
16Pascale Jeuland (France)
17Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia)
18Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
19Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
20Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
21Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania)
22Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
23Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)
24Minami Uwano (Japan)

 

