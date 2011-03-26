Image 1 of 19 New Zealand's Joanne Kiesanowski ready to attack down the banking (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 19 Kirsten Wild fails to put the Hammer down and finished behind the American in the Omnium. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 3 of 19 Tara Whitten flies the Canadian flag after victory in the Omnium. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 4 of 19 Tara Whitten celebrating her Omnium victory. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 19 A happy Tara Whitten watches the board to see her name come up as world champion. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 6 of 19 Dutch rider Kirsten Wild is happy with her medal and so is the home crowd. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 19 Kirsten Wild was rallied by the home crowd in the Omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 8 of 19 Tara Whitten (Canada) extended her lead in the Omnium by finishing second in the pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 9 of 19 Sarah Hammer (USA) won the Omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 10 of 19 Kiwi Joanne Kiesanowski finished in 12th place in the Omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 11 of 19 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) went top of the leader board but finally finished in third spot in the Omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 12 of 19 Laura Trott (GBr) - Fourth in the Omnium pursuit (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 13 of 19 Help for Hammer by husband Andy as she finished the Omnium pursuit exhausted (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 14 of 19 Thailand's Jutatip Maneephan at the top of the banking (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 15 of 19 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) set a fast time in the flying lap tt in the Omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 16 of 19 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) has the crowd on their feet in the women's Omnium flying lap tt (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 17 of 19 Tara Whitten attacks the banking in the flying lap tt in the women's Omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 18 of 19 Laura Trott (GBr) looking to add another medal to her tally in the Omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 19 of 19 Tara Whitten in the womens flying lap round of the Omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Canadian Tara Whitten took her second consecutive title in the women's omnium - probably the most difficult event in which to achieve a repeat victory. She topped American Sarah Hammer, who won the omnium in two World Cups this season, and hometown favourite Kirsten Wild (Netherlands).

With six events, up from last year's five, including an individual pursuit a full kilometre longer and the elimination race, the challenge of a repeat title was daunting. But through consistenly strong timed events and an aggressive move in the scratch race, Whitten secured the win and the only medal of the championships for Canada.

"I wanted to win, obviously that's what I came here to do. I thought it would be harder the second time - I thought there would be different dynamics. I'm just so happy to repeat."

After taking second in the 250m flying lap, then a reasonable eighth in a difficult points race, Whitten nearly lost her chance at the gold medal in the early part of the elimination race. With 17 riders still in the race, the Canadian found herself at the tail end of the race and had to make a late surge. The decision on who was last across the line came to a photo finish, and luckily Whitten made it through and stayed in the race to take fourth.

"The pace was pretty high, and the tactic was to just conserve as much energy as possible. Coming over the top takes a big effort, but that was a little too close for comfort."

Next up was the individual pursuit, a specialty of Whitten's, and she finished second only to Hammer, but because of the American's 11th place finish in the points race, Whitten still had a fairly secure lead in the competition.

In the following scratch race, she could have raced more conservatively, but instead escaped the field by following a move by points race world champion Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus). The two succeeded in lapping the field, and Whitten ended with a second place. Hammer led the last two laps at such a high pace that no one except New Zealand's Joanne Kiesanowski could come around.

"I didn't want to fall into the trap of watching the people I was in contention with," Whitten said of her aggressive rideing. If the opportunity came up I wanted to take advantage of it to put myself in a more comfortable position for the 500."

Hammer, on the other hand, took a purposefully conservative stance knowing she could try to challenge Whitten, but with just one race remaining and a two point gap to make up on Wild for silver but seven points between her and Whitten, it would be too risky.

"At that point, with the position I was in I couldn't get greedy and go only for gold. Tara had a good margin on me, and if you get greedy for gold you can lose everything. The girl I was really watching was the Polish girl (Malgorzata Wojtyra, who came in fourth overall). She was an important one for me at that point, because she's a good 500 rider.

Whitten, also a formidable 500m time trialist, came in fifth in the race, on place behind Hammer to claim the overall win, while Wild plummeted to third with a 16th place finish.

"That 500 took a lot out of me," Hammer said after topping Wild by 1.3 seconds over the two-lap race. "I had a much better second day of racing. I'm really excited - the goal was top three, and you can't argue with Tara's performance. Hands down she is without a doubt the world's best at this.

"I've had a really good run for the past two World Cups. I was preparing for if I wasn't in the position to be leading. I was happy with how I held it together, especially after the points race, I was pretty down on myself.

"That's the nature of the omnium, being able to hold it together when you do have bad performances."

Whitten's only flaw of the two days was her points race, where she took a few minor placings in the sprints, but missed the winning moves that succeeded in lapping the field.

"The points race is funny for me, it can go really well or I can make some pretty big mistakes. I never know what to expect, but that's what the omnium is, every event something new can happen. This year that was my worst event, but I know it can be good in the future.

"I'm sure the dynamics will change leading up to the Olympics. I expect everyone to get better in everything.

"But I'm going to appreciate this right now, and in a couple weeks I will start to think about how to get better for next year."Race 1 - 200m flying lap

Women's omnium - 250m flying lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:00:14.469 2 Tara Whitten (Canada) 0:00:14.691 3 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:00:14.789 4 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:00:14.796 5 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 0:00:14.914 6 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 0:00:14.935 7 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:00:14.960 8 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:00:14.976 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 0:00:14.992 10 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 0:00:14.998 11 Amy Cure (Australia) 0:00:15.052 12 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:15.070 13 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:00:15.072 14 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:15.131 15 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 0:00:15.140 16 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:00:15.272 17 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 0:00:15.281 18 Pascale Jeuland (France) 0:00:15.282 19 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 0:00:15.322 20 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:15.387 21 Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) 0:00:15.436 22 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 0:00:15.447 23 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 0:00:16.051 24 Minami Uwano (Japan) 0:00:16.837

Race 2 - points race

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 25 pts 2 Amy Cure (Australia) 21 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 20 4 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 15 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 12 6 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 9 7 Pascale Jeuland (France) 8 8 Tara Whitten (Canada) 7 9 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 6 10 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 3 11 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 3 12 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 3 13 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 3 14 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 3 15 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 3 16 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 2 17 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 2 18 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 2 19 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 1 20 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 21 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 22 Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) 23 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) DNF Minami Uwano (Japan)

Women's omnium standings after 2 races # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 9 pts 2 Tara Whitten (Canada) 10 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 10 4 Amy Cure (Australia) 13 5 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 15 6 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 17 7 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 17 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 19 9 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 21 10 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 23 11 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 23 12 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 24 13 Pascale Jeuland (France) 25 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 26 15 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 26 16 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 27 17 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 28 18 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 29 19 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 29 20 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 33 21 50 42 22 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 43 23 Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) 43 24 Minami Uwano (Japan) 72

Race 3 - elimination race

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 3 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 4 Tara Whitten (Canada) 5 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 6 Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) 7 Pascale Jeuland (France) 8 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 9 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 10 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 11 Amy Cure (Australia) 12 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 13 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 14 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 15 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 16 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 17 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 18 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 19 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 20 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 21 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 22 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) REL Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) DNS Minami Uwano (Japan)

Standings after 3 races

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 12 pts 2 Tara Whitten (Canada) 14 3 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 18 4 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 22 5 Amy Cure (Australia) 24 6 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 27 7 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 28 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 32 9 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 32 10 Pascale Jeuland (France) 32 11 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 33 12 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 35 13 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 35 14 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 36 15 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 38 16 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 44 17 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 48 18 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 48 19 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 49 20 Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) 49 21 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 49 22 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 58 23 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 65 DNF Minami Uwano (Japan)

Race 4 - individual pursuit

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 0:03:34.012 2 Tara Whitten (Canada) 0:03:36.219 3 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:03:38.880 4 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:03:40.684 5 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:03:41.419 6 Amy Cure (Australia) 0:03:41.561 7 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:03:42.375 8 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 0:03:42.441 9 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:03:43.167 10 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:03:44.674 11 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:03:44.725 12 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 0:03:46.455 13 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 0:03:48.494 14 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:03:48.596 15 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 0:03:50.003 16 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 0:03:50.270 17 Pascale Jeuland (France) 0:03:50.810 18 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 0:03:51.133 19 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 0:03:52.012 20 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 0:04:00.824 21 Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) 0:04:01.548 22 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 0:04:09.802 DNS Pascale Schnider (Switzerland)

Standings after 4 races

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tara Whitten (Canada) 16 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 21 3 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 23 4 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 29 5 Amy Cure (Australia) 30 6 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 35 7 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 37 8 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 40 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 40 10 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 43 11 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 45 12 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 48 13 Pascale Jeuland (France) 49 14 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 50 15 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 52 16 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 52 17 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 53 18 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 67 19 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 68 20 Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) 70 21 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 77 22 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 87 DNF Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) DNF Minami Uwano (Japan)

Race 5 - Scratch race

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 2 Tara Whitten (Canada) 3 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 4 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 6 Amy Cure (Australia) 7 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 9 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 10 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 11 Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) 12 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 13 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 14 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 15 Pascale Jeuland (France) 16 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 17 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 18 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 19 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 20 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 21 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 22 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)

Standings after 5 events # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tara Whitten (Canada) 2 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 3 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 4 Amy Cure (Australia) 5 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 6 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 7 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 8 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 9 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 11 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 12 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 13 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 14 Pascale Jeuland (France) 15 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 16 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 17 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 18 Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) 19 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 20 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 21 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 22 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 23 Pascale Schnider (Switzerland) 24 Minami Uwano (Japan)

Race 6 - 500m time trial

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:00:35.799 2 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:00:36.015 3 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:00:36.143 4 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 0:00:36.204 5 Tara Whitten (Canada) 0:00:36.231 6 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:00:36.272 7 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:36.382 8 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:36.604 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 0:00:36.687 10 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 0:00:36.756 11 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 0:00:36.764 12 Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand) 0:00:36.833 13 Min Hye Lee (Korea) 0:00:36.940 14 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez Garcia (Venezuela) 0:00:37.092 15 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:00:37.158 16 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:00:37.557 17 Amy Cure (Australia) 0:00:37.803 18 Vaida Pikauskaite (Lithuania) 0:00:38.247 19 Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Colombia) 0:00:38.646 20 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:38.808 21 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 0:00:38.819 22 Pascale Jeuland (France) 0:00:38.961

Final standings