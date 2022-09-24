UCI Road World Championships Live - Elite-U23 Women's Road Race

Live coverage
Race Notes
-The 164.3km route will be the longest in the event’s history
-Mount Keira is the first big climb at 8.7km / 5% gradient on the large opening loop
-Six circuits include Mount Pleasant at 1km / 7.7% with pitches as steep as 14%
Nina Berton (LUX) has gone up the road to try and bridge across to Verhulst. Berton is one of the U23 riders in the race today.
Verhulst is just dangling out in front. The peloton is tightly packed a few seconds behind.
France is really trying to mix things up this afternoon. Gladys Verhulst (FRA) has taken a flyer off the front and no one wants to go with her.
Valerie Demey (BEL) has crashed! She was looking over her shoulder for her teammates and clipped the wheel of the rider in front of her.
Demi Vollering (NED) is one of the riders who didn't start today. She caught Covid just before the race and had to sit it out.
The peloton is strung out along the road as the pace continues to be high.
- Coralie Demay (FRA), Josie Talbot (AUS) and Nicole Koller (SWI) made up the first breakaway, but it looks like others are bridging across to join them.
Today the riders are allowed to start feeding from 20km into the race until 10km to go. Feeding is going to be super important today considering the length.
And the peloton is responding. The race has started quite aggressively.
It looks like there are already riders on the attack.
And racing is underway! 164km to go.
We're still in the neutral zone. Just a short while before we hit the start. The sun is starting to come out and riders are shedding their vests.
Here's a look at today's profile. This is what the riders have to contend with today.
The first test, Mount Keira, comes 42km into the racing after the peloton first passes through Wollongong and onto a single circuit of the 34.2km loop that takes the race back up to the Illawarra escarpment. If it’s raced full gas, its 5 percent average gradient over 8.7 kilometres could shatter the race early.
The neutral section is 7km long. The gun just went off and the people of Helensburgh are out to cheer them on.
The race is about to start. This year, the 164.3km route is the longest in the event’s history.
The Italian and Dutch squad at the front. We have a neutral zone before the official start.
It's a little overcast today, with the wind at 15kph and the temperature at 17 degrees Celsius. The riders are about to take the start.
Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews' live coverage of the combined U23-elite women's road race at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong.
