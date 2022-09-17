UCI Road World Championships Live - Elite-U23 Women's Time Trial

Refresh

Now Brown flies through the finish line to head back out into Wollongong city which features the more technical part of the course.

In just about 10 minutes will have the next wave starting, with Wing Yee Leung (Hong Kong) kicking things off.

Kopecky goes through the intermediate sprint second fastest at 10:35, not a challenge to Brown's time at this point.

The wind is definitely picking up on course and is turning a little gusty. The speeds are predicted to reach up to 40km/h.

Grace Brown is the fastest through the time check with a time of 10.05. That's 33 seconds faster than Jackson.

Ricarda Bauernfeind is the first arrival to the finish line. The German sets back out to start her second lap.

In total, we have three waves of riders, and in each wave, there are some medal contenders.

Alison Jackson (CAN) is the fastest through the intermediate time check so far with a 10:38.

Belgian Lotte Kopecky is next up which concludes the first wave of riders.

Ricarda Bauernfeind (GER) who riders with Canyon//SRAM has set the fastest intermediate time split at 10.48.

There are 35 riders left to take the start.

Now Grace Brown is taking off. The Australian is recent Commonwealth Games TT champion and she's greeted by a huge reception.

Spanish rider Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez has taken off on the 34.2km course.

The route will demand a blend of technique and power, with the more skillful bike handlers enjoying the early technical aspects before the more powerful riders likely take advantage of the straighter coastal run-in to the finish along Wollongong Beach.

Riders then head back toward Towradgi before opening up into a less corner-heavy section along the coast and taking their first pass of what, at the end of the next lap, will be the finish line.

The technical circuit will start at Market Street and head past the Wollongong Botanical Gardens and into a climb as the course runs along a part of Mount Ousley Rd before shifting onto the adjacent Dumfries Ave. The ascent peaks at the 7.2km-mark, which is the first intermediate time check.

For the first time at Worlds, the women will cover the same distance as the men, sharing a 34.2km route that will run along two laps of a circuit starting at Market Street and ending on Marine Drive in Wollongong.