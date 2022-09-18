Live coverage
UCI Road World Championships Live - Elite Men's Time Trial
Ganna and Evenepoel face off in Wollongong, but can anyone else spring a surprise?
UCI Road World Championships 2022 - Results and news
UCI Road World Championships 2022 - The Essential Preview
How to watch the 2022 Road World Championships – live TV and streaming
2022 UCI Road World Championships – 5 riders to watch in the men's time trial
Race notes
- Technical 34.2km course made up of two laps of 17.1km Wollongong circuit
- 20 corners per lap, a short climb, and a 5km straight along the beach
- Filippo Ganna going for third straight title but Remco Evenepoel also a favourite
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2022 Worlds. Next up, it's the elite men's time trial.
