Trending

Live coverage

UCI Road World Championships 2021: Mens' Elite Road Race - Live Coverage

By

All the action from the men's race as Van Aert, Alaphilippe, and van der Poel go head-to-head

UCI Road World Championships 2021
How to watch the UCI Road World Championships – live TV & streaming
UCI Road World Championships: 10 riders to watch in the men's road race
Netherlands men's 2021 World Championships team
France's men's 2021 World Championships team
Great Britain's men's 2021 World Championships team
USA Cycling's men's World Championships team
Belgium's men's 2021 World Championships team
Australia's men's 2021 World Championships team
Australia's women's 2021 World Championships team
2021 UCI Road World Championships road race start lists

Tadej Pogacar, Wout van Aert, Julian Alaphilippe and Marc Hirschi are among the 10 riders to watch for the World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Refresh

The course for today is 268.3km in length and features a lap of the Leuven circuit, then a lap of the Flanders loop, then four laps of Leuven again, another Flandrien lap and, then, another two-and-a-half laps of the Leuven circuit again. Confused? Me too.

Basically a break will go. They'll get a huge gap before Belgium drill it on the front for a few hours until we've got about 40km to go. Then we'll have a first set of attacks before the main contenders start taking shots at each other. We'll have a winner, probably a Danish one, and then we'll do it all over again in Australia in 2022.

Meanwhile, you can find our complete and up to date startlist, right here.

Ahead of the men's race, check out our top ten contenders' feature. Just selecting ten was hard enough but here's what we've got. Who are you tipping for the rainbow jersey today? 

BOORTMEERBEEK BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 18 LR Hideto Nakane of Japan and Team EF Education Nippo and Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep compete during the 11th Primus Classic 2021 a 1977km race from Brakel to Boortmeerbeek Wespelaar Haacht primusclassic PrimusClassic on September 18 2021 in Boortmeerbeek Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

And while you're at it check out Brecht Decaluwe's excellent analysis of the Dutch women's team after they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Lots of interesting comments from the Dutch riders and some very clear issues over the harmony - or lack of it - at the finish. Here's the story.

The elite men have a lot to live up to today after the pulsating race we saw yesterday in the women's field. It was one of the best Worlds we've had in years. Catch up with the report, results, and photos, right here.

Elisa Balsamo (Italy) wins the elite women's title at the 2021 World Championships

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Good morning to you and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage from the men's elite road race at the 2021 UCI Road World Championship. It's early, so put on some coffee and settle in for today's main event. We'll be here all day with live text coverage and all the best bits from the elite men's road race. We're about 45 minutes from the roll out.

Latest on Cyclingnews