UCI Road World Championships 2021: Mens' Elite Road Race - Live Coverage

The course for today is 268.3km in length and features a lap of the Leuven circuit, then a lap of the Flanders loop, then four laps of Leuven again, another Flandrien lap and, then, another two-and-a-half laps of the Leuven circuit again. Confused? Me too.
Basically a break will go. They'll get a huge gap before Belgium drill it on the front for a few hours until we've got about 40km to go. Then we'll have a first set of attacks before the main contenders start taking shots at each other. We'll have a winner, probably a Danish one, and then we'll do it all over again in Australia in 2022.
Meanwhile, you can find our complete and up to date startlist, right here.
Ahead of the men's race, check out our top ten contenders' feature. Just selecting ten was hard enough but here's what we've got. Who are you tipping for the rainbow jersey today?
And while you're at it check out Brecht Decaluwe's excellent analysis of the Dutch women's team after they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Lots of interesting comments from the Dutch riders and some very clear issues over the harmony - or lack of it - at the finish. Here's the story.
The elite men have a lot to live up to today after the pulsating race we saw yesterday in the women's field. It was one of the best Worlds we've had in years. Catch up with the report, results, and photos, right here.
Good morning to you and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage from the men's elite road race at the 2021 UCI Road World Championship. It's early, so put on some coffee and settle in for today's main event. We'll be here all day with live text coverage and all the best bits from the elite men's road race. We're about 45 minutes from the roll out.
