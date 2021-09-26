UCI Road World Championships 2021: Mens' Elite Road Race - Live Coverage

Refresh

The course for today is 268.3km in length and features a lap of the Leuven circuit, then a lap of the Flanders loop, then four laps of Leuven again, another Flandrien lap and, then, another two-and-a-half laps of the Leuven circuit again. Confused? Me too.

Basically a break will go. They'll get a huge gap before Belgium drill it on the front for a few hours until we've got about 40km to go. Then we'll have a first set of attacks before the main contenders start taking shots at each other. We'll have a winner, probably a Danish one, and then we'll do it all over again in Australia in 2022.