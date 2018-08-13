Monte Saint-Anne: Hatherly takes commanding win in U23 men cross country
Blevins and Ulloa Arevalo complete podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Hatherly (RSA)
|1:17:44
|2
|Christopher Blevins (USA)
|0:00:28
|3
|Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mex)
|0:01:18
|4
|David Nordemann (Ned)
|0:01:24
|5
|Simon Andreassen (Den)
|0:02:36
|6
|Axel Zingle (Fra)
|0:02:39
|7
|Ben Oliver (NZl)
|0:03:01
|8
|Filippo Colombo (Swi)
|0:03:23
|9
|Noah Blöchlinger (Swi)
|0:03:42
|10
|Sean Fincham (Can)
|0:03:55
|11
|Joshua Dubau (Fra)
|0:04:40
|12
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can)
|0:04:47
|13
|Pierre De Froidmont (Bel)
|0:05:01
|14
|Quinton Disera (Can)
|0:05:03
|15
|Cole Paton (USA)
|0:05:04
|16
|Timon Rüegg (Swi)
|0:05:12
|17
|Tomer Zaltsman (Isr)
|0:05:30
|18
|Matej Prudek (Cze)
|0:06:34
|19
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:06:39
|20
|Carson Beckett (USA)
|0:06:43
|21
|Sandy Floren (USA)
|0:06:47
|22
|Mickael Brunello (Fra)
|0:06:49
|23
|Felix Longpre (Can)
|0:07:12
|24
|Jerry Dufour (USA)
|0:07:35
|25
|Lucas Dubau (Fra)
|0:08:04
|26
|Ari Hirabayashi (Jpn)
|0:08:44
|27
|Felix Belhumeur (Can)
|0:08:55
|28
|Arnaud Hertling (Swi)
|0:09:19
|29
|Zachary Calton (USA)
|0:09:46
|30
|Ori Leonzini (Isr)
|0:09:53
|31
|Guy Leshem (Isr)
|0:10:12
|32
|Felix Burke (Can)
|0:10:19
|33
|Thibault Daniel (Fra)
|0:10:31
|34
|Florian Roch (Fra)
|0:10:49
|35
|Reece Tucknott (Aus)
|0:11:27
|36
|Raphael Auclair (Can)
|0:11:37
|37
|Tyler Orschel (Can)
|38
|Ursin Spescha (Swi)
|39
|Emile Farrell-Dessureault (Can)
|40
|Daniel Johnson (USA)
|41
|Liam Mulcahy (Can)
|42
|Jaromír Skála (Cze)
|43
|Victor Verreault (Can)
|44
|Ren Ueno (Jpn)
|45
|Alexander Sugarman (USA)
|46
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|47
|Malcolm Barton (Can)
|48
|Philippe Truchon (Can)
|49
|Michael Harris (Aus)
|50
|Philippe St Laurent (Can)
|51
|Yuki Kobayashi (Jpn)
|52
|Joel Ramirez Miranda (Mex)
|53
|Robin Horsfield (Ber)
|DNF
|Léo Lhomme (Swi)
|DNF
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|DNF
|Anthony Bergeron (Can)
|DNF
|Nick Burki (Swi)
|DNF
|Vital Albin (Swi)
|DNS
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
