Monte Saint-Anne: Hatherly takes commanding win in U23 men cross country

Blevins and Ulloa Arevalo complete podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Hatherly (RSA)1:17:44
2Christopher Blevins (USA)0:00:28
3Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mex)0:01:18
4David Nordemann (Ned)0:01:24
5Simon Andreassen (Den)0:02:36
6Axel Zingle (Fra)0:02:39
7Ben Oliver (NZl)0:03:01
8Filippo Colombo (Swi)0:03:23
9Noah Blöchlinger (Swi)0:03:42
10Sean Fincham (Can)0:03:55
11Joshua Dubau (Fra)0:04:40
12Marc Andre Fortier (Can)0:04:47
13Pierre De Froidmont (Bel)0:05:01
14Quinton Disera (Can)0:05:03
15Cole Paton (USA)0:05:04
16Timon Rüegg (Swi)0:05:12
17Tomer Zaltsman (Isr)0:05:30
18Matej Prudek (Cze)0:06:34
19Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:06:39
20Carson Beckett (USA)0:06:43
21Sandy Floren (USA)0:06:47
22Mickael Brunello (Fra)0:06:49
23Felix Longpre (Can)0:07:12
24Jerry Dufour (USA)0:07:35
25Lucas Dubau (Fra)0:08:04
26Ari Hirabayashi (Jpn)0:08:44
27Felix Belhumeur (Can)0:08:55
28Arnaud Hertling (Swi)0:09:19
29Zachary Calton (USA)0:09:46
30Ori Leonzini (Isr)0:09:53
31Guy Leshem (Isr)0:10:12
32Felix Burke (Can)0:10:19
33Thibault Daniel (Fra)0:10:31
34Florian Roch (Fra)0:10:49
35Reece Tucknott (Aus)0:11:27
36Raphael Auclair (Can)0:11:37
37Tyler Orschel (Can)
38Ursin Spescha (Swi)
39Emile Farrell-Dessureault (Can)
40Daniel Johnson (USA)
41Liam Mulcahy (Can)
42Jaromír Skála (Cze)
43Victor Verreault (Can)
44Ren Ueno (Jpn)
45Alexander Sugarman (USA)
46Nicholas Lando (USA)
47Malcolm Barton (Can)
48Philippe Truchon (Can)
49Michael Harris (Aus)
50Philippe St Laurent (Can)
51Yuki Kobayashi (Jpn)
52Joel Ramirez Miranda (Mex)
53Robin Horsfield (Ber)
DNFLéo Lhomme (Swi)
DNFBrody Sanderson (Can)
DNFAnthony Bergeron (Can)
DNFNick Burki (Swi)
DNFVital Albin (Swi)
DNSGunnar Holmgren (Can)

