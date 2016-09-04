Trending

Julien Absalon wins 33rd career World Cup in Vallnord

Victory sees Frenchman seal overall title for seventh time

Image 1 of 12

Final World Cup podium: Victor Koretzky, Nino Schurter, Julien Abalone, Maxime Marotte, Mathias Fluckiger

Final World Cup podium: Victor Koretzky, Nino Schurter, Julien Abalone, Maxime Marotte, Mathias Fluckiger
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 12

The start of the men's race was fast

The start of the men's race was fast
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 12

Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 12

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) congratulates Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) congratulates Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 12

Mechanics in the Tech Zone salute Jose Hermida as he passes through on his last lap

Mechanics in the Tech Zone salute Jose Hermida as he passes through on his last lap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 12

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 12

Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team) celebrates his final career World Cup

Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Biking Team) celebrates his final career World Cup
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 12

Pablo Rodriguez (MMR Factory Racing Team) celebrates his first World Cup podium

Pablo Rodriguez (MMR Factory Racing Team) celebrates his first World Cup podium
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 12

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) wins his 33rd World Cup, 7th World Cup title

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) wins his 33rd World Cup, 7th World Cup title
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 12

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 12

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) and Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) overtake Cink on lap 4

Julien Absalon (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) and Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team) overtake Cink on lap 4
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 12

Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team) was the early leader

Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida Biking Team) was the early leader
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Julien Absalon (BMC) came back from a disappointing Olympics to win his 33rd World Cup and take the seventh World Cup overall title of his career on Sunday, at the World Cup final in Andorra.

Riders faced vastly different conditions than the ones they had trained on, when heavy rain overnight made the rocks and roots very slippery. The altitude, at over 1800 metres, also proved to be a significant factor, with many riders hitting the wall after a fast start.

Carlos Coloma (MMR Factory) led out of the start loop, but was soon supplanted by Ondrej Cink (Multivan Merida), closely followed by Absalon and Olympic champion Nino Schurter (Scott Odlo). Absalon and Schurter made their way up to Cink by the fourth lap, but Schurter suffered a slow leak and was dropped when Absalon attacked. By the end of the fifth lap Absalon had 17 seconds on Cink, and increased that to 43 seconds by the finish line. Pablo Rodriguez (MMR Factory) took third in a sprint with Maxime Marotte (BH-SR Suntour-KMC).

"After the Olympics I was really disappointed," said Absalon, "so the first goal was to win the overall and then the race today. My legs were perfect, and I was really motivated to do a good race, so the plan was to stay with Nino at the beginning of the race and after to attack him at the end. The fast pace at the start was a surprise, because here you don't want to go over the limit, because it is really high [altitude], but I was always in a good rhythm."

Absalon finishes the season with 1310 points and three World Cup victories. Schurter, despite missing one round, finishes second with three victories also, and 980 points. Marotte is third with 948 points. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team1:26:08
2Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:00:43
3Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team0:00:55
4Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
5Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail0:01:04
6Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:16
7Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:01:30
8Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:01:48
9Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:02
10Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:02:18
11Lukas Fluckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:26
12Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:02:35
13Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
14Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team0:02:45
15Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus XC Team0:02:52
16Fabian Giger (Swi) Kross Racing Team0:02:54
17Anton Sintsov (Rus) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team0:02:56
18David Valero Serrano (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team0:02:57
19Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:11
20Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing XC0:03:28
21Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team0:03:33
22Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team0:03:35
23Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT0:04:09
24Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:04:20
25Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek0:04:36
26Luca Braidot (Ita)0:04:54
27Ruben Scheire (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:05:05
28Andrea Tiberi (Ita) FRM Factory Racing Team
29Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Bianchi Countervail0:05:12
30Jens Schuermans (Bel) Versluys Team0:05:29
31Didier Bats (Bel)0:05:38
32Miguel Martinez (Fra)0:05:50
33Karl Markt (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team0:05:55
34Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing XC0:05:59
35Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team0:06:28
36Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Evopro MTB Team0:06:39
37Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:06:57
38Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:07:03
39Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing XC0:07:18
40Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:07:28
41Gregor Raggl (Aut) Haibike Oetztal Pro Team0:07:43
42Christian Pfaffle (Ger)0:07:47
43Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Novus OMX Pro Team0:07:54
44Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:08:01
45Martin Gluth (Ger) Novus OMX Pro Team0:08:17
46Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) MMR Factory Racing Team0:08:37
47Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)0:08:49
48Bart De Vocht (Bel) Versluys Team0:08:55
49Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:08:57
50Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Merida Wallonie MTB Team0:09:01
51Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:10:37
52Emilien Barben (Swi)0:10:54
53Michael Stunzi (Swi)- 1 lap
54Fabian Paumann (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team
55Martin Gujan (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team
56Daniel Eymann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
57Andrew L'Esperance (Can)
58Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team
59Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) Sixs Devinci Pro Team
60Ivan Diaz (Spa)
61Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
62Emil Lindgren (Swe) Serneke Allebike MTB Team
63Mario Sinues Mico (Spa)- 2 laps
64Benoit Igoulen (Fra) Look - Beaumes De Venise
65Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
66Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
67Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)
68Saul Lopez (Spa)
69Roberto Bou Martin (Spa)
70Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
71Fco. Javier Poza Ruiz (Spa)
72Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
73Sakari Lehtinen (Fin)
74Oriol Domenech (Spa)
75Guy Diaz Grollier (And)- 3 laps
76Cristian Garcia (Spa)
77Emelien Joseph De Poortere (Fra)
78Grant Ferguson (GBr) CST Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
79Jon Erguin (Spa)
80Victor Selles (Spa)
81Albert Masana (Spa)
82Oscar Ferrer (Spa)- 4 laps
DNFTom Bell (GBr)
DNFMartin Loo (Est)
DNFMarc Stutzmann (Swi)
DNSDavid Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
DNSRudi Van Houts (Ned) CST Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team

