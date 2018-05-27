Langvad, Gaze win Short Track races in Nove Mesto
Van der Poel misses out
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)
|0:25:42
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Racing Xc)
|0:00:01
|3
|Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team)
|0:00:07
|4
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Team Merida Gunn-Rita)
|0:00:09
|5
|Chloe Woodruff (Stan's-Pivot Pro Team P/B Maxxis)
|6
|Alessandra Keller (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)
|0:00:10
|7
|Anne Tauber (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)
|0:00:11
|8
|Elisabeth Brandau
|0:00:12
|9
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)
|0:00:15
|10
|Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team)
|11
|Linda Indergand (Focus Xc Team)
|0:00:16
|12
|Barbara Benko (Ghost Factory Racing)
|0:00:17
|13
|Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team Xc)
|0:00:18
|14
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Gapp System - Cabtech Mtb Racing Team)
|0:00:19
|15
|Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)
|0:00:23
|16
|Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team)
|0:00:26
|17
|Claudia Galicia Cortina (Megamo Factory Team)
|0:00:36
|18
|Jovana Crnogorac (Bike Way Racing Team)
|0:00:37
|19
|Annie Last (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)
|0:00:41
|20
|Daniela 0 Campuzano Chavez Peon
|0:00:44
|21
|Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing Xc)
|0:00:45
|22
|Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing)
|23
|Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team)
|0:00:48
|24
|Tanja Zakelj (Unior/Devinci Factory Racing)
|0:00:51
|25
|Githa Michiels
|0:00:54
|26
|Mariske Strauss (Silverback Omx Pro Team)
|0:00:58
|27
|Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team)
|0:01:05
|28
|Ramona Forchini (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)
|0:01:33
|29
|Sandra Walter
|0:01:37
|30
|Karla Stepanova
|0:01:59
|31
|Serena Calvetti (Ktm Protek Dama)
|0:02:19
|32
|Sabrina Enaux
|33
|Raiza Goulao Henrique (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
|34
|Elisabeth Osl (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)
|0:02:22
|DNF
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe Mtb Team)
|DNF
|Rebecca Mcconnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Gaze (Specialized Racing)
|0:24:55
|2
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
|0:00:01
|3
|Nino Schurter (Scott-Sram Mtb Racing)
|0:00:02
|4
|Florian Vogel (Focus Xc Team)
|0:00:04
|5
|Lars Forster (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)
|6
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Bianchi Countervail)
|0:00:05
|7
|Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)
|0:00:06
|8
|Reto Indergand (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)
|9
|Titouan Carod (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)
|10
|Mathias Flueckiger (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)
|0:00:07
|11
|Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing Xc)
|0:00:08
|12
|Nicola Rohrbach
|0:00:09
|13
|Lukas Flueckiger (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)
|14
|Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)
|0:00:10
|15
|Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)
|16
|David Valero Serrano (Mmr Factory Racing Team)
|17
|Daniel Mcconnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
|18
|Jan Skarnitzl (Mitas Trek)
|19
|Catriel Soto (Mmr Factory Racing Team)
|20
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)
|21
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
|0:00:11
|22
|Victor Koretzky (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)
|0:00:13
|23
|Jordan Sarrou (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)
|0:00:14
|24
|Karl Markt (Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team)
|0:00:18
|25
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Mmr Factory Racing Team)
|0:00:21
|26
|Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail)
|0:00:25
|27
|Luca Braidot (Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia)
|0:00:37
|28
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing Xc)
|0:00:53
|29
|Thomas Litscher (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)
|0:01:26
|30
|Nadir Colledani (Bianchi Countervail)
|0:01:54
|31
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)
|32
|Marcel Guerrini (Focus Xc Team)
|DNF
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas)
|DNF
|Gregor Raggl (Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team)
|DNF
|Hugo Drechou (Massi)
|DNF
|Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi
|DNF
|Martins Blums (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)
