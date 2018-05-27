Trending

Langvad, Gaze win Short Track races in Nove Mesto

Van der Poel misses out

Image 1 of 22

Start of the final sprint

Start of the final sprint
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 22

Start of men's race, first corner

Start of men's race, first corner
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 22

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) takes the lead in the World Cup, bumping Nino Schurter

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) takes the lead in the World Cup, bumping Nino Schurter
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 22

Women start with Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) getting the hole shot

Women start with Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) getting the hole shot
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 22

Annie Last (KMC-Ekoi-SRSuntour) at the front

Annie Last (KMC-Ekoi-SRSuntour) at the front
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 22

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Team Merida Gunn-Rita) and Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Team Merida Gunn-Rita) and Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 22

Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team) and Tanja Zakelj (Unior/Devinci Factory Racing)

Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team) and Tanja Zakelj (Unior/Devinci Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 22

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) was very agressive

Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing) was very agressive
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 22

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) struggled

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing XC) struggled
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 22

Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) and Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)

Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team) and Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 22

Starting the last lap

Starting the last lap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 22

Some of the women did their cool down watching the men race

Some of the women did their cool down watching the men race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 22

Sam Gaze (Specialized Racing) at the front

Sam Gaze (Specialized Racing) at the front
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 22

There were lots of dust eaters at the back

There were lots of dust eaters at the back
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 22

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 22

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 22

Sam Gaze (Specialized Racing) at the front

Sam Gaze (Specialized Racing) at the front
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 22

Sam Gaze (Specialized Racing) at the front

Sam Gaze (Specialized Racing) at the front
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 22

Sebastian Fini Carstensen (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team) takes a turn in the lead

Sebastian Fini Carstensen (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team) takes a turn in the lead
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 22

Final select group

Final select group
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 22

Sam Gaze (Specialized Racing) with Marco Aurelio Fontana (Bianchi Countervail)

Sam Gaze (Specialized Racing) with Marco Aurelio Fontana (Bianchi Countervail)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 22

Final select group

Final select group
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Elite Women Short Track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Specialized Racing)0:25:42
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Canyon Factory Racing Xc)0:00:01
3Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing Team)0:00:07
4Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Team Merida Gunn-Rita)0:00:09
5Chloe Woodruff (Stan's-Pivot Pro Team P/B Maxxis)
6Alessandra Keller (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)0:00:10
7Anne Tauber (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)0:00:11
8Elisabeth Brandau0:00:12
9Kathrin Stirnemann (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)0:00:15
10Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes Pro Team)
11Linda Indergand (Focus Xc Team)0:00:16
12Barbara Benko (Ghost Factory Racing)0:00:17
13Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team Xc)0:00:18
14Jitka Skarnitzlova (Gapp System - Cabtech Mtb Racing Team)0:00:19
15Kate Courtney (Specialized Racing)0:00:23
16Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team)0:00:26
17Claudia Galicia Cortina (Megamo Factory Team)0:00:36
18Jovana Crnogorac (Bike Way Racing Team)0:00:37
19Annie Last (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)0:00:41
20Daniela 0 Campuzano Chavez Peon0:00:44
21Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing Xc)0:00:45
22Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing)
23Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team)0:00:48
24Tanja Zakelj (Unior/Devinci Factory Racing)0:00:51
25Githa Michiels0:00:54
26Mariske Strauss (Silverback Omx Pro Team)0:00:58
27Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team)0:01:05
28Ramona Forchini (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)0:01:33
29Sandra Walter0:01:37
30Karla Stepanova0:01:59
31Serena Calvetti (Ktm Protek Dama)0:02:19
32Sabrina Enaux
33Raiza Goulao Henrique (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
34Elisabeth Osl (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)0:02:22
DNFKatarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe Mtb Team)
DNFRebecca Mcconnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)

Elite Men Short Track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Gaze (Specialized Racing)0:24:55
2Mathieu Van Der Poel (Corendon-Circus)0:00:01
3Nino Schurter (Scott-Sram Mtb Racing)0:00:02
4Florian Vogel (Focus Xc Team)0:00:04
5Lars Forster (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)
6Marco Aurelio Fontana (Bianchi Countervail)0:00:05
7Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)0:00:06
8Reto Indergand (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)
9Titouan Carod (Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team)
10Mathias Flueckiger (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)0:00:07
11Anton Cooper (Trek Factory Racing Xc)0:00:08
12Nicola Rohrbach0:00:09
13Lukas Flueckiger (Thömus - Rn Racing Team)
14Henrique Avancini (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)0:00:10
15Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory Racing Xc)
16David Valero Serrano (Mmr Factory Racing Team)
17Daniel Mcconnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)
18Jan Skarnitzl (Mitas Trek)
19Catriel Soto (Mmr Factory Racing Team)
20Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)
21Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)0:00:11
22Victor Koretzky (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)0:00:13
23Jordan Sarrou (Kmc-Ekoi-Srsuntour)0:00:14
24Karl Markt (Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team)0:00:18
25Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Mmr Factory Racing Team)0:00:21
26Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail)0:00:25
27Luca Braidot (Centro Sportivo Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia)0:00:37
28Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek Factory Racing Xc)0:00:53
29Thomas Litscher (Jb Brunex Felt Factory Team)0:01:26
30Nadir Colledani (Bianchi Countervail)0:01:54
31Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing)
32Marcel Guerrini (Focus Xc Team)
DNFGerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas)
DNFGregor Raggl (Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team)
DNFHugo Drechou (Massi)
DNFLuiz Henrique Cocuzzi
DNFMartins Blums (Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team)

