Courtney claims Albstadt World Cup win

World champion tops Neff, Belomoina

Image 1 of 18

Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing) wins

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 18

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 18

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) and Anne Tauber (CST Sandd Bafang MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 18

Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing XC) leading at start

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 18

Jolanda Neff fans

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 18

Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd Bafang MTB Racing Team), Catharine Pendrel (Cliff Pro) and Chloe Woodruff

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 18

Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 18

Elisabeth Brandau and Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 18

Anne Tauber (CST Sandd Bafang MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 18

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing) showing signs of her crash

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 18

Australian Champion Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker Rotor)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 18

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing) went to the front, and stayed there

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 18

Top team Ghost Factory Racing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 18

World Cup leader Kate Courtney

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 18

Podium: l to r - Anne Tauber, Jolanda Neff, Kate Courtney, Yana Belomoina, Anne Terpstra

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 18

Podium: l to r - Anne Tauber, Jolanda Neff, Kate Courtney, Yana Belomoina, Anne Terpstra

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 18

Kate Courtney (Scott- SRAM MTB Racing) taking her first World Cup win

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 18

Chloe Woodruff (Team USA)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Rain had been forecast all week for Sunday's Mountain Bike World Cup in Albstadt, Germany, but the women lucked out, with only some sticky mud to contend with.

The women's race saw Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory) and world champion Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) drop the field early in the start loop, but by the end of the loop, it was all Courtney. The American, already in the World Cup leader's jersey after winning the Short Track on Friday, was untouchable, setting the fastest splits every lap as she rode away from the field, despite a crash. Neff dropped back to third with Anne Tauber (CST Sandd Bafang) moving into second, until she crashed on the third lap. Her team mate, Yana Belomoina moved ahead of Tauber into third, and was making time on Neff in second, but ran out of laps. Courtney's wins in both the XCC and XCO - the first of her career - solidified her lead in the standings, with 375 points to Neff's 300 and Tauber's 200.

"To win means everything," said Courtney. "Last year at the Worlds was a surprise and a sign that I could maybe make it to the top, but anyone can deliver at each of these races. So I'm happy to start the season with a strong ride. It was all about riding within myself and staying focussed and calm."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (USA)1:26:03
2Jolanda Neff (Swi)0:00:49
3Yana Belomoina (Ukr)0:01:31
4Anne Tauber (Ned)0:01:49
5Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:02:20
6Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:02:57
7Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:03:00
8Rebecca Ellen Mcconnell (Aus)0:03:10
9Haley Smith (Can)0:03:16
10Malene Degn (Den)0:03:29
11Sina Frei (Swi)0:03:39
12Catharine Pendrel (Can)0:04:02
13Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)0:04:14
14Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mex)0:04:26
15Githa Michiels (Bel)0:04:29
16Ramona Forchini (Swi)0:05:15
17Barbara Benkó (Hun)0:05:45
18Candice Lill (RSA)0:05:58
19Jitka Čábelická (Cze)0:06:00
20Linda Indergand (Swi)0:06:03
21Eva Lechner (Ita)0:06:19
22Isla Short (GBr)0:06:24
23Nadine Rieder (Ger)0:06:40
24Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)0:06:58
25Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)0:07:09
26Tanja Žakelj (Slo)0:07:21
27Lucie Urruty (Fra)0:07:38
28Emily Batty (Can)0:07:44
29Julie Bresset (Fra)0:07:56
30Cherie Redecker (RSA)0:08:06
31Jennifer Jackson (Can)0:08:14
32Sandra Walter (Can)0:08:28
33Janika Lõiv (Est)0:08:31
34Chiara Teocchi (Ita)0:08:52
35Sophie Von Berswordt (Ned)0:08:55
36Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:08:56
37Lena Gerault (Fra)0:09:17
38Olga Terentyeva (Rus)0:10:23
39Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:10:37
40Perrine Clauzel (Fra)0:10:49
41Hongfeng Li (Chn)0:11:04
42Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)0:11:08
43Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:11:10
44Lea Davison (USA)0:12:05
45Hanna Klein (Ger)0:12:19
46Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)0:13:35
47Iryna Popova (Ukr)0:13:38
48Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:14:51
49Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
50Paula Gorycka (Pol)
51Karla Štěpánová (Cze)
52Linn Gustafzzon (Swe)
53Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
54Chrystelle Baumann (Swi)
55Bianwa Yao (Chn)
56Lotte Koopmans (Ned)
57Viktoria Smidth Knudsen (Den)
58Cindy Montambault (Can)
59Fabienne Schaus (Lux)
60Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
61Theresia Schwenk (Ger)
62Janina Wüst (Swi)
63Ellen Noble (USA)
64Hana Ježková (Cze)
65Wenjing Ren (Chn)
66Faranak Partoazar (IRI)
67Lejla Tanovic (BiH)
68Lucie Veselá (Cze)
69Jaqueline Mourao (Bra)
70Alaina Casioppo (USA)
71Tatsiana Soupel (Blr)
DNFSabrina Enaux (Fra)
DNFAnnie Last (GBr)
DNFNatalia Fischer Egusquiza (Spa)
DNFKatazina Sosna (Ltu)
DNFAnnika Langvad (Den)
DNSJenny Rissveds (Swe)

 

