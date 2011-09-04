Image 1 of 7 Troy Brosnan (Australia) en route to a repeat victory in the junior men's downhill world championship. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 7 The legendary Ned Overend came out to watch (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 7 Luke Stevens (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 7 Lewis Buchanan (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 7 David Trummer (Austria) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 7 Guillaume Cauvin (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 7 Junior men's podium (l-r): David Trummer (Austalia), Troy Brosnan (Australia), Guillaume Cauvin (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Australia's Troy Brosnan successfully defended his junior downhill world championship title on Sunday afternoon in Champery, Switzerland. David Trummer (Austria) won silver while Guillaume Cauvin (France) earned bronze."It was raining all morning but I wanted to attack it like it was dry," said Brosnan. "I didn't have any mistakes, and I won. I'm so happy. I can't believe it."

Cauvin was the first of the medallists to race. He was timed at 4:15.945.

Trummer set the bar high with a relatively early run down the slippery, wet mountain. He stopped the clock at 4:03.691 as the 20th rider to compete. He run came just after the racing action was paused for about one hour while an injured rider was taken off the mountain by a helicopter.

It wasn't until Brosnan went, as the third to last rider, that Trummer had to step down from the hot seat. The Aussie, who is also the junior downhill World Cup champion, finished in 3:51.503, just over 12 seconds faster than Trummer. He was the only junior to break four minutes.

Brosnan had a clean run overall. "I had a good run today and tried to stay smooth. The other juniors crashed, but I kept it on my two wheels and came across the line in front," he said.

"This season has been good. I got my first World Cup podium [including the elites - ed.] in Val di Sole and was eighth overall. Getting the junior world championship capped off a good season."

"I couldn't ask for more. Going into next season with the big boys is going to be fun," said Brosnan, who will move up in 2012.

Neko Mulally (United States) won silver last year, but finished 47th today. "I took it like a run I thought I could. It was really slick and I don't think anyone expected that. I got caught up in the nets toward the top, and I couldn't come back from that - I lost so much time getting out. It was a difficult race, but I tried my best."

Full Results

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan (Australia) 0:03:51.503 2 David Trummer (Austria) 0:00:12.188 3 Guillaume Cauvin (France) 0:00:19.294 4 Lewis Buchanan (Great Britain) 0:00:20.796 5 Loic Bruni (France) 0:00:22.235 6 Rafael Gutiérrez (Colombia) 0:00:22.635 7 Luke Stevens (Canada) 0:00:23.781 8 Reuben Olorenshaw (New Zealand) 0:00:27.233 9 Arthur Parret (France) 0:00:30.282 10 Slawomir Lukasik (Poland) 0:00:31.062 11 Faustin Figaret (France) 0:00:33.613 12 Jan Uruba (Czech Republic) 0:00:35.806 13 Ludovic Oget (France) 0:00:36.079 14 Connor Fearon (Australia) 0:00:36.287 15 Mark Scott (Great Britain) 0:00:37.177 16 Phillip Piazza (Australia) 0:00:38.499 17 Juan Manuel Orrego Castano (Colombia) 0:00:39.385 18 David Mcmillan (Australia) 0:00:40.558 19 Daniel Franks (New Zealand) 0:00:43.536 20 Carlo Caire (Italy) 0:00:45.799 21 Brandon Yrttiaho (Australia) 0:00:49.582 22 Riley Suhan (Canada) 0:00:49.844 23 Ben Power (Australia) 0:00:50.634 24 Dan Sheridan (Ireland) 0:00:51.119 25 Tiaan Odendaal (South Africa) 0:00:54.532 26 Maxime Chapuis (Switzerland) 0:00:55.530 27 Gavin Carroll (Ireland) 0:00:57.112 28 Rudy Cabirou (France) 0:00:58.172 29 Ville Ormo (Finland) 0:00:58.390 30 Reece Potter (New Zealand) 0:00:59.740 31 Freddy Hunziker (Switzerland) 0:01:03.952 32 Carlos Castro (Portugal) 0:01:04.462 33 Nick Bygate (New Zealand) 0:01:05.073 34 Joe Vejvoda (Australia) 0:01:08.164 35 Antoine Bagnoud (Switzerland) 0:01:10.807 36 Jonas Bernet (Switzerland) 0:01:14.285 37 Kyle Sangers (Canada) 0:01:19.339 38 Christian Wright (United States Of America) 0:01:20.625 39 Adi Van Der Merwe (South Africa) 0:01:20.810 40 Jan Cepelak (Czech Republic) 0:01:21.193 41 Peter Mlinar (Slovenia) 0:01:21.421 42 Tim Hedman (Sweden) 0:01:31.401 43 Philipp Bünnemann (Germany) 0:01:33.948 44 Martin Knapec (Slovakia) 0:01:39.176 45 Jordan Hodder (Canada) 0:01:50.691 46 Joonas Savolainen (Finland) 0:01:52.533 47 Neko Mulally (United States Of America) 0:01:54.841 48 Alasdair Fey (South Africa) 0:01:59.556 49 Ondrej Stepanek (Czech Republic) 0:02:17.609 50 Christopher Mcglinchey (Ireland) 0:02:24.267 51 Ilya Bogachev (Russian Federation) 0:03:10.563 52 Isak Leivsson (Norway) 0:03:40.219 DNF Stanislav Sehnal (Czech Republic) DNF Jay Barrett (New Zealand) DNF Kiran Mackinnon (United States Of America) DNF Romain Contreres (France) DNS Austin Hackett Klaube (United States Of America) DNS Aram Raoof (Poland)