Rinderknecht qualifies fastest in four cross

Buchanan speeds to number one spot in women's field

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland)0:00:46.679
2Romain Saladini (France)0:00:00.312
3Joost Wichman (Netherlands)0:00:00.564
4Aurélien Giordanengo (France)0:00:00.701
5Johannes Fischbach (Germany)0:00:01.248
6Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)0:00:01.494
7Barry Nobles (United States Of America)0:00:01.536
8Filip Polc (Slovakia)0:00:01.575
9Blake Carney (United States Of America)0:00:01.795
10Jurg Meijer (Netherlands)0:00:01.802
11Daniel Franks (New Zealand)0:00:01.879
12Hannes Slavik (Austria)0:00:02.146
13David Habicht (Australia)0:00:02.216
14Matt Zdriluk (Canada)0:00:02.223
15Erik Nelson (United States Of America)0:00:02.286
16David Graf (Switzerland)0:00:02.326
17Camilo Andres Sanchez Paez (Colombia)0:00:02.732
18Petr Muhlhans (Czech Republic)0:00:02.770
19Nico Seidel (Germany)0:00:02.949
20Felix Beckeman (Sweden)0:00:03.045
21Randal Huntington (Australia)0:00:03.399
22Kye Walstrom (Canada)0:00:03.473
23Michal Marosi (Czech Republic)0:00:03.531
24Richard Levinson (Australia)0:00:04.423
25Matej Stapic (Slovenia)0:00:05.713
26Drew Pautler (Canada)0:00:06.074
27Scott Beaumont (Great Britain)0:00:06.591
28Jakub Riha (Czech Republic)0:00:08.913
29Jared Graves (Australia)0:00:09.460
30Ross Milan (United States Of America)0:00:09.522
31Michal Prokop (Czech Republic)0:00:11.291
32Kamil Tatarkovic (Czech Republic)0:00:19.730
DNSEnrique Genova (Chile)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Buchanan (Australia)0:00:52.081
2Fionn Griffiths (Great Britain)0:00:01.518
3Jana Horakova (Czech Republic)0:00:01.994
4Romana Labounkova (Czech Republic)0:00:02.013
5Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Brazil)0:00:02.035
6Anita Molcik (Austria)0:00:02.508
7Anne Laplante (Canada)0:00:04.138
8Joanna Petterson (South Africa)0:00:05.701
9Sarsha Huntington (Australia)0:00:05.948
10Steffi Marth (Germany)0:00:06.104
11Angelika Hohenwarter (Austria)0:00:06.418
12Anneke Beerten (Netherlands)0:00:06.944
13Neven Steinmetz (United States Of America)0:00:08.027
14Neza Knez (Slovenia)0:00:10.709
15Katy Curd (Great Britain)0:00:12.470
16Lucia Oetjen (Switzerland)0:00:16.935

