Rinderknecht qualifies fastest in four cross
Buchanan speeds to number one spot in women's field
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Rinderknecht (Switzerland)
|0:00:46.679
|2
|Romain Saladini (France)
|0:00:00.312
|3
|Joost Wichman (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.564
|4
|Aurélien Giordanengo (France)
|0:00:00.701
|5
|Johannes Fischbach (Germany)
|0:00:01.248
|6
|Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)
|0:00:01.494
|7
|Barry Nobles (United States Of America)
|0:00:01.536
|8
|Filip Polc (Slovakia)
|0:00:01.575
|9
|Blake Carney (United States Of America)
|0:00:01.795
|10
|Jurg Meijer (Netherlands)
|0:00:01.802
|11
|Daniel Franks (New Zealand)
|0:00:01.879
|12
|Hannes Slavik (Austria)
|0:00:02.146
|13
|David Habicht (Australia)
|0:00:02.216
|14
|Matt Zdriluk (Canada)
|0:00:02.223
|15
|Erik Nelson (United States Of America)
|0:00:02.286
|16
|David Graf (Switzerland)
|0:00:02.326
|17
|Camilo Andres Sanchez Paez (Colombia)
|0:00:02.732
|18
|Petr Muhlhans (Czech Republic)
|0:00:02.770
|19
|Nico Seidel (Germany)
|0:00:02.949
|20
|Felix Beckeman (Sweden)
|0:00:03.045
|21
|Randal Huntington (Australia)
|0:00:03.399
|22
|Kye Walstrom (Canada)
|0:00:03.473
|23
|Michal Marosi (Czech Republic)
|0:00:03.531
|24
|Richard Levinson (Australia)
|0:00:04.423
|25
|Matej Stapic (Slovenia)
|0:00:05.713
|26
|Drew Pautler (Canada)
|0:00:06.074
|27
|Scott Beaumont (Great Britain)
|0:00:06.591
|28
|Jakub Riha (Czech Republic)
|0:00:08.913
|29
|Jared Graves (Australia)
|0:00:09.460
|30
|Ross Milan (United States Of America)
|0:00:09.522
|31
|Michal Prokop (Czech Republic)
|0:00:11.291
|32
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Czech Republic)
|0:00:19.730
|DNS
|Enrique Genova (Chile)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Buchanan (Australia)
|0:00:52.081
|2
|Fionn Griffiths (Great Britain)
|0:00:01.518
|3
|Jana Horakova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:01.994
|4
|Romana Labounkova (Czech Republic)
|0:00:02.013
|5
|Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Brazil)
|0:00:02.035
|6
|Anita Molcik (Austria)
|0:00:02.508
|7
|Anne Laplante (Canada)
|0:00:04.138
|8
|Joanna Petterson (South Africa)
|0:00:05.701
|9
|Sarsha Huntington (Australia)
|0:00:05.948
|10
|Steffi Marth (Germany)
|0:00:06.104
|11
|Angelika Hohenwarter (Austria)
|0:00:06.418
|12
|Anneke Beerten (Netherlands)
|0:00:06.944
|13
|Neven Steinmetz (United States Of America)
|0:00:08.027
|14
|Neza Knez (Slovenia)
|0:00:10.709
|15
|Katy Curd (Great Britain)
|0:00:12.470
|16
|Lucia Oetjen (Switzerland)
|0:00:16.935
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy