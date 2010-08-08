Image 1 of 20 Elite men's podium at the marathon world championships in St. Wendel, Germany (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 20 The lead portion of the men's peloton at the marathon World Championships in St. Wendel, Germany. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 20 Thomas Dietsch (France) on a climb. He would finish 9th. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 20 Frenchman Thomas Dietsch had plenty of fans to cheer him in Germany. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 20 Andreas Kugler (Switzerland) and Tim Bohme (Germany) sprint for 11th. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 20 Karl Platt (Germany) leads Ralph Naef (Switzerland) uphill through a forested section. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 20 Karl Platt, Andreas Kugler and Jochen Kass. (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team) Image 8 of 20 Hannes Genze was forced to abandon due to a crash. (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team) Image 9 of 20 David George (l) and Hannes Genze. (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team) Image 10 of 20 Jose Hermida en route to sixth place. (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team) Image 11 of 20 Burry Stander (l) amongst the leading group. (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team) Image 12 of 20 Burry Stander, Ralph Naef and Christoph Sauser in the front group. (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team) Image 13 of 20 Wolfram Kurschat lined up to race for Germany, despite his recent injury. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 14 of 20 Elite men's podium for the marathon World Championships (Image credit: Semperlux Axevo Haibike) Image 15 of 20 Karl Platt (Germany) finishes seventh. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 20 Alban Lakata sets the pace at the 2010 elite men's marathon world championships in Germany. (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 17 of 20 Albana Lakata wins the marathon World Championship for Austria. (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 18 of 20 Mirko Celestino (Italy) shows off his silver medal. (Image credit: Semperlux Axevo Haibike) Image 19 of 20 Mirko Celestino (Italy) rides toward second place at marathon worlds (Image credit: Semperlux Axevo Haibike) Image 20 of 20 Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) after the finish. (Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Alban Lakata (Austria) won the 107km elite men's marathon World Championships ahead of Mirko Celestino (Italy) and Burry Stander (South Africa).

"I am without words. This was my dream. I really don't know what to say," said Lakata after his victory.

The men started fast, with the first 52km ridden at an average speed of 30.4km/h.

"In the first two thirds of the race, my legs didn't feel good, and I was struggling to stay on the back of the lead group," said Lakata. "I was one whole minute down, and had almost given up hope of a good result."

"Today was brutal. It was one attack after another, as it if was a cross country race," said Jose Antonio Hermida (Spain), who finished sixth, after the race. "It was a group of around 20 in the first part of the competition, but it was clear that not all were going to hang at that pace."

With about 10km to go, Lakata attacked and opened a small gap, which he held on to until the end. The race behind him was for second, with a group sprinting each other for the remaining medals. The top six men in the race all finished within nine seconds of Lakata.

"The correct place for an attack was something I had carefully noted in training," said Lakata. "I took the opportunity, and put a gap into second place. I couldn't believe it, but simply pulled out all the stops - gave it literally everything that I have and to cross that line first - it was an amazing feeling!"

