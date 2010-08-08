Lakata wins marathon world title
Top six men within 10 seconds of each other
Alban Lakata (Austria) won the 107km elite men's marathon World Championships ahead of Mirko Celestino (Italy) and Burry Stander (South Africa).
"I am without words. This was my dream. I really don't know what to say," said Lakata after his victory.
The men started fast, with the first 52km ridden at an average speed of 30.4km/h.
"In the first two thirds of the race, my legs didn't feel good, and I was struggling to stay on the back of the lead group," said Lakata. "I was one whole minute down, and had almost given up hope of a good result."
"Today was brutal. It was one attack after another, as it if was a cross country race," said Jose Antonio Hermida (Spain), who finished sixth, after the race. "It was a group of around 20 in the first part of the competition, but it was clear that not all were going to hang at that pace."
With about 10km to go, Lakata attacked and opened a small gap, which he held on to until the end. The race behind him was for second, with a group sprinting each other for the remaining medals. The top six men in the race all finished within nine seconds of Lakata.
"The correct place for an attack was something I had carefully noted in training," said Lakata. "I took the opportunity, and put a gap into second place. I couldn't believe it, but simply pulled out all the stops - gave it literally everything that I have and to cross that line first - it was an amazing feeling!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alban Lakata (Austria)
|3:49:55
|2
|Mirko Celestino (Italy)
|0:00:05
|3
|Burry Stander (South Africa)
|0:00:06
|4
|Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
|0:00:06
|5
|Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)
|0:00:07
|6
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain)
|0:00:09
|7
|Karl Platt (Germany)
|0:00:25
|8
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)
|0:00:28
|9
|Thomas Dietsch (France)
|0:00:32
|10
|Urs Huber (Switzerland)
|0:00:59
|11
|Andreas Kugler (Switzerland)
|0:01:22
|12
|Tim Bohme (Germany)
|0:01:23
|13
|Jochen Kass (Germany)
|0:02:07
|14
|Mike Felderer (Italy)
|0:04:44
|15
|Karl Markt (Austria)
|0:04:48
|16
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)
|0:05:05
|17
|Matej Mugerli (Slovenia)
|0:05:06
|18
|Lukas Buchli (Switzerland)
|0:05:07
|19
|Marc Trayter Alemany (Spain)
|0:06:47
|20
|Bas Peters (Netherlands)
|0:06:55
|21
|Thomas Zahnd (Switzerland)
|0:07:16
|22
|Torsten Marx (Germany)
|0:07:21
|23
|Jure Golcer (Slovenia)
|0:07:51
|24
|Johann Pallhuber (Italy)
|0:08:02
|25
|Kevin Evans (South Africa)
|0:08:44
|26
|Frank Schotman (Netherlands)
|0:10:22
|27
|Massimo De Bertolis (Italy)
|0:10:47
|28
|Rene Tann (Germany)
|0:10:56
|29
|Stefan Sahm (Germany)
|0:11:43
|30
|Walter Costa (Italy)
|0:12:06
|31
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Belgium)
|0:12:27
|32
|Roland Golderer (Germany)
|0:12:31
|33
|Uwe Hardter (Germany)
|0:13:32
|34
|Luka Rakusa (Slovenia)
|0:13:32
|35
|David George (South Africa)
|0:13:35
|36
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Denmark)
|0:14:04
|37
|Ivan Rybarik (Czech Republic)
|0:14:04
|38
|Benjamin Sonntag (Germany)
|0:14:04
|39
|Markus Kaufmann (Germany)
|0:14:04
|40
|Jan Jobanek (Czech Republic)
|0:15:03
|41
|Patrick Uhlig (Germany)
|0:15:03
|42
|Friedrich Dahler (Switzerland)
|0:15:03
|43
|Carsten Bresser (Germany)
|0:15:06
|44
|Jens Gorm Hansen (Denmark)
|0:15:07
|45
|Stefan Roffler (Switzerland)
|0:15:08
|46
|Marco Lang (Switzerland)
|0:15:11
|47
|Tomas Vokrouhlik (Czech Republic)
|0:15:20
|48
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Colombia)
|0:17:20
|49
|Ramses Bekkenk (Netherlands)
|0:17:37
|50
|Klaus Nielsen (Denmark)
|0:17:44
|51
|Mannie Heymans (Namibia)
|0:18:01
|52
|Matthias Leisling (Germany)
|0:18:45
|53
|Frans Claes (Belgium)
|0:19:51
|54
|Stefan Schaufuss (Germany)
|0:20:07
|55
|Christof Bischof (Switzerland)
|0:20:44
|56
|Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Colombia)
|0:20:58
|57
|Oscar Lazzaroni (Italy)
|0:21:02
|58
|Pierluigi Bettelli (Italy)
|0:21:02
|59
|Artyom Golovaschenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:21:04
|60
|Thomas Strobl (Austria)
|0:21:07
|61
|Adrien Niyonshuti RWA19870202
|0:21:15
|62
|Peter Glassford (Canada)
|0:21:31
|63
|Bram Rood (Netherlands)
|0:22:10
|64
|Mikael Salomonsson (Sweden)
|0:22:42
|65
|Kristofers Racenajs (Latvia)
|0:22:55
|66
|Johannes Sickmueller (Germany)
|0:23:33
|67
|Allan Bachmann (Denmark)
|0:23:49
|68
|Ervins Smolins (Latvia)
|0:24:40
|69
|Gusti Wildhaber (Switzerland)
|0:25:05
|70
|Robert Banach (Poland)
|0:25:34
|71
|Adrian Jackson (Australia)
|0:25:44
|72
|Christopher Maletz (Germany)
|0:25:57
|73
|Roland Plank (Austria)
|0:26:07
|74
|Bartosz Banach (Poland)
|0:27:31
|75
|Rasmus Jessing (Denmark)
|0:27:46
|76
|Lenart Noc (Slovenia)
|0:28:27
|77
|Björn Papstein (Germany)
|0:28:27
|78
|Nejc Cernilogar (Slovenia)
|0:29:12
|79
|Norbert Wyss (Switzerland)
|0:31:13
|80
|Jesper Dahlström (Sweden)
|0:32:03
|81
|Wolfgang Mayer (Germany)
|0:32:28
|82
|Daniel Gathof (Germany)
|0:35:12
|83
|Ryan Sherlock (Ireland)
|0:35:15
|84
|Syun Matsumoto (Japan)
|0:35:31
|85
|Joaquin Cammisi (Argentina)
|0:35:45
|86
|Alexander Pscheidl (Germany)
|0:37:13
|87
|Ebertowski Przemyslaw (Poland)
|0:37:30
|88
|Pavao Roset (Croatia)
|0:37:36
|89
|Thomas Achouri (Belgium)
|0:37:36
|90
|Krzywy Krzysztof (Poland)
|0:39:01
|91
|Timothy Carleton (Canada)
|0:40:01
|92
|Jukka Vastaranta (Finland)
|0:40:26
|93
|Guido Thaler (Austria)
|0:41:35
|94
|Yanosuke Fujimoto (Japan)
|0:43:40
|95
|Daniel Bintz (Luxembourg)
|0:44:49
|96
|Gusty Bausch (Luxembourg)
|0:46:41
|97
|Nelson Luis (Luxembourg)
|0:47:47
|98
|Nikolay Zaitsev (Kazakhstan)
|0:53:08
|99
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)
|0:58:11
|100
|Philipp Bützow (Luxembourg)
|1:01:02
|101
|Tom Wecker (Luxembourg)
|1:01:04
|102
|Dmytro Petrov (Ukraine)
|1:01:12
|103
|Mike Blewitt (Australia)
|1:01:51
|104
|Matt Ligtermoet (Australia)
|1:13:14
|105
|Ales Hrvatin (Croatia)
|1:18:13
|106
|Tommy Arnoldy (Luxembourg)
|1:30:09
|107
|Sébastien Einsle (Luxembourg)
|1:51:26
|DNF
|Daniel Geismayr (Austria)
|DNF
|Johnny Cattaneo (Italy)
|DNF
|Jérôme Junker (Luxembourg)
|DNF
|Steve Fries (Luxembourg)
|DNF
|Alexandre Moos (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Thomas Stoll (Switzerland)
|DNF
|Wolfram Kurschat (Germany)
|DNF
|Putz Michal (Poland)
|DNF
|Eddie Andres Rendon (Colombia)
|DNF
|Sanjin Sirotic (Croatia)
|DNF
|Hannes Genze (Germany)
|DNF
|Volker Ordowski (Germany)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy