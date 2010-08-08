Trending

Lakata wins marathon world title

Top six men within 10 seconds of each other

Image 1 of 20

Elite men's podium at the marathon world championships in St. Wendel, Germany

Elite men's podium at the marathon world championships in St. Wendel, Germany
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 20

The lead portion of the men's peloton at the marathon World Championships in St. Wendel, Germany.

The lead portion of the men's peloton at the marathon World Championships in St. Wendel, Germany.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 3 of 20

Thomas Dietsch (France) on a climb. He would finish 9th.

Thomas Dietsch (France) on a climb. He would finish 9th.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 20

Frenchman Thomas Dietsch had plenty of fans to cheer him in Germany.

Frenchman Thomas Dietsch had plenty of fans to cheer him in Germany.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 5 of 20

Andreas Kugler (Switzerland) and Tim Bohme (Germany) sprint for 11th.

Andreas Kugler (Switzerland) and Tim Bohme (Germany) sprint for 11th.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 6 of 20

Karl Platt (Germany) leads Ralph Naef (Switzerland) uphill through a forested section.

Karl Platt (Germany) leads Ralph Naef (Switzerland) uphill through a forested section.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 7 of 20

Karl Platt, Andreas Kugler and Jochen Kass.

Karl Platt, Andreas Kugler and Jochen Kass.
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team)
Image 8 of 20

Hannes Genze was forced to abandon due to a crash.

Hannes Genze was forced to abandon due to a crash.
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team)
Image 9 of 20

David George (l) and Hannes Genze.

David George (l) and Hannes Genze.
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team)
Image 10 of 20

Jose Hermida en route to sixth place.

Jose Hermida en route to sixth place.
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team)
Image 11 of 20

Burry Stander (l) amongst the leading group.

Burry Stander (l) amongst the leading group.
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team)
Image 12 of 20

Burry Stander, Ralph Naef and Christoph Sauser in the front group.

Burry Stander, Ralph Naef and Christoph Sauser in the front group.
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team)
Image 13 of 20

Wolfram Kurschat lined up to race for Germany, despite his recent injury.

Wolfram Kurschat lined up to race for Germany, despite his recent injury.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 14 of 20

Elite men's podium for the marathon World Championships

Elite men's podium for the marathon World Championships
(Image credit: Semperlux Axevo Haibike)
Image 15 of 20

Karl Platt (Germany) finishes seventh.

Karl Platt (Germany) finishes seventh.
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 20

Alban Lakata sets the pace at the 2010 elite men's marathon world championships in Germany.

Alban Lakata sets the pace at the 2010 elite men's marathon world championships in Germany.
(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)
Image 17 of 20

Albana Lakata wins the marathon World Championship for Austria.

Albana Lakata wins the marathon World Championship for Austria.
(Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)
Image 18 of 20

Mirko Celestino (Italy) shows off his silver medal.

Mirko Celestino (Italy) shows off his silver medal.
(Image credit: Semperlux Axevo Haibike)
Image 19 of 20

Mirko Celestino (Italy) rides toward second place at marathon worlds

Mirko Celestino (Italy) rides toward second place at marathon worlds
(Image credit: Semperlux Axevo Haibike)
Image 20 of 20

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) after the finish.

Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) after the finish.
(Image credit: Multivan Merida Biking Team)

Alban Lakata (Austria) won the 107km elite men's marathon World Championships ahead of Mirko Celestino (Italy) and Burry Stander (South Africa).

"I am without words. This was my dream. I really don't know what to say," said Lakata after his victory.

The men started fast, with the first 52km ridden at an average speed of 30.4km/h.

"In the first two thirds of the race, my legs didn't feel good, and I was struggling to stay on the back of the lead group," said Lakata. "I was one whole minute down, and had almost given up hope of a good result."

"Today was brutal. It was one attack after another, as it if was a cross country race," said Jose Antonio Hermida (Spain), who finished sixth, after the race. "It was a group of around 20 in the first part of the competition, but it was clear that not all were going to hang at that pace."

With about 10km to go, Lakata attacked and opened a small gap, which he held on to until the end. The race behind him was for second, with a group sprinting each other for the remaining medals. The top six men in the race all finished within nine seconds of Lakata.

"The correct place for an attack was something I had carefully noted in training," said Lakata. "I took the opportunity, and put a gap into second place. I couldn't believe it, but simply pulled out all the stops - gave it literally everything that I have and to cross that line first - it was an amazing feeling!"

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alban Lakata (Austria)3:49:55
2Mirko Celestino (Italy)0:00:05
3Burry Stander (South Africa)0:00:06
4Ralph Naef (Switzerland)0:00:06
5Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)0:00:07
6José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain)0:00:09
7Karl Platt (Germany)0:00:25
8Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)0:00:28
9Thomas Dietsch (France)0:00:32
10Urs Huber (Switzerland)0:00:59
11Andreas Kugler (Switzerland)0:01:22
12Tim Bohme (Germany)0:01:23
13Jochen Kass (Germany)0:02:07
14Mike Felderer (Italy)0:04:44
15Karl Markt (Austria)0:04:48
16Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)0:05:05
17Matej Mugerli (Slovenia)0:05:06
18Lukas Buchli (Switzerland)0:05:07
19Marc Trayter Alemany (Spain)0:06:47
20Bas Peters (Netherlands)0:06:55
21Thomas Zahnd (Switzerland)0:07:16
22Torsten Marx (Germany)0:07:21
23Jure Golcer (Slovenia)0:07:51
24Johann Pallhuber (Italy)0:08:02
25Kevin Evans (South Africa)0:08:44
26Frank Schotman (Netherlands)0:10:22
27Massimo De Bertolis (Italy)0:10:47
28Rene Tann (Germany)0:10:56
29Stefan Sahm (Germany)0:11:43
30Walter Costa (Italy)0:12:06
31Nicolas Vermeulen (Belgium)0:12:27
32Roland Golderer (Germany)0:12:31
33Uwe Hardter (Germany)0:13:32
34Luka Rakusa (Slovenia)0:13:32
35David George (South Africa)0:13:35
36Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Denmark)0:14:04
37Ivan Rybarik (Czech Republic)0:14:04
38Benjamin Sonntag (Germany)0:14:04
39Markus Kaufmann (Germany)0:14:04
40Jan Jobanek (Czech Republic)0:15:03
41Patrick Uhlig (Germany)0:15:03
42Friedrich Dahler (Switzerland)0:15:03
43Carsten Bresser (Germany)0:15:06
44Jens Gorm Hansen (Denmark)0:15:07
45Stefan Roffler (Switzerland)0:15:08
46Marco Lang (Switzerland)0:15:11
47Tomas Vokrouhlik (Czech Republic)0:15:20
48Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Colombia)0:17:20
49Ramses Bekkenk (Netherlands)0:17:37
50Klaus Nielsen (Denmark)0:17:44
51Mannie Heymans (Namibia)0:18:01
52Matthias Leisling (Germany)0:18:45
53Frans Claes (Belgium)0:19:51
54Stefan Schaufuss (Germany)0:20:07
55Christof Bischof (Switzerland)0:20:44
56Julio Humberto Caro Silva (Colombia)0:20:58
57Oscar Lazzaroni (Italy)0:21:02
58Pierluigi Bettelli (Italy)0:21:02
59Artyom Golovaschenko (Kazakhstan)0:21:04
60Thomas Strobl (Austria)0:21:07
61Adrien Niyonshuti RWA198702020:21:15
62Peter Glassford (Canada)0:21:31
63Bram Rood (Netherlands)0:22:10
64Mikael Salomonsson (Sweden)0:22:42
65Kristofers Racenajs (Latvia)0:22:55
66Johannes Sickmueller (Germany)0:23:33
67Allan Bachmann (Denmark)0:23:49
68Ervins Smolins (Latvia)0:24:40
69Gusti Wildhaber (Switzerland)0:25:05
70Robert Banach (Poland)0:25:34
71Adrian Jackson (Australia)0:25:44
72Christopher Maletz (Germany)0:25:57
73Roland Plank (Austria)0:26:07
74Bartosz Banach (Poland)0:27:31
75Rasmus Jessing (Denmark)0:27:46
76Lenart Noc (Slovenia)0:28:27
77Björn Papstein (Germany)0:28:27
78Nejc Cernilogar (Slovenia)0:29:12
79Norbert Wyss (Switzerland)0:31:13
80Jesper Dahlström (Sweden)0:32:03
81Wolfgang Mayer (Germany)0:32:28
82Daniel Gathof (Germany)0:35:12
83Ryan Sherlock (Ireland)0:35:15
84Syun Matsumoto (Japan)0:35:31
85Joaquin Cammisi (Argentina)0:35:45
86Alexander Pscheidl (Germany)0:37:13
87Ebertowski Przemyslaw (Poland)0:37:30
88Pavao Roset (Croatia)0:37:36
89Thomas Achouri (Belgium)0:37:36
90Krzywy Krzysztof (Poland)0:39:01
91Timothy Carleton (Canada)0:40:01
92Jukka Vastaranta (Finland)0:40:26
93Guido Thaler (Austria)0:41:35
94Yanosuke Fujimoto (Japan)0:43:40
95Daniel Bintz (Luxembourg)0:44:49
96Gusty Bausch (Luxembourg)0:46:41
97Nelson Luis (Luxembourg)0:47:47
98Nikolay Zaitsev (Kazakhstan)0:53:08
99Kirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)0:58:11
100Philipp Bützow (Luxembourg)1:01:02
101Tom Wecker (Luxembourg)1:01:04
102Dmytro Petrov (Ukraine)1:01:12
103Mike Blewitt (Australia)1:01:51
104Matt Ligtermoet (Australia)1:13:14
105Ales Hrvatin (Croatia)1:18:13
106Tommy Arnoldy (Luxembourg)1:30:09
107Sébastien Einsle (Luxembourg)1:51:26
DNFDaniel Geismayr (Austria)
DNFJohnny Cattaneo (Italy)
DNFJérôme Junker (Luxembourg)
DNFSteve Fries (Luxembourg)
DNFAlexandre Moos (Switzerland)
DNFThomas Stoll (Switzerland)
DNFWolfram Kurschat (Germany)
DNFPutz Michal (Poland)
DNFEddie Andres Rendon (Colombia)
DNFSanjin Sirotic (Croatia)
DNFHannes Genze (Germany)
DNFVolker Ordowski (Germany)

 

