Farias and Munoz win Chilean marathon

UCI Marathon Series visits South America

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)4:23:29
2Eyair Astudillo Gallardo (Chi)0:12:27
3Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi)0:16:00
4Claus Plaut Guzman (Chi)0:25:20
5Hector Marchant (Chi)0:33:18
6Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)0:39:08
7Ricardo Püschel (Chi)0:42:30
8Leonardo Andres Romero Ibanez (Chi)0:54:41
9Federico De La Porte (Arg)1:17:27

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Munoz Jaramillo (Chi)3:18:06
2Carla Ewert (Chi)0:00:01
3Florencia Delaporte (Arg)0:10:09

