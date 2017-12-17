Rouiller wins junior men's race in Namur
Kamp second and Tulett third
Junior Men: Namur - Namur
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:42:01
|2
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:00:21
|3
|Ben Tulett (GBr)
|0:00:30
|4
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel)
|0:00:46
|5
|Sean Flynn (GBr)
|0:01:01
|6
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:01:17
|7
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze)
|0:01:24
|8
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|0:01:33
|9
|Filippo Fontana (Ita)
|0:01:46
|10
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:02:09
|11
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:02:15
|12
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|13
|Witse Meeussen (Bel)
|0:02:30
|14
|Tomáš Ježek (Cze)
|0:02:38
|15
|Alois Charrin (Fra)
|0:02:39
|16
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|17
|Leonardo Cover (Ita)
|0:03:04
|18
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|0:03:13
|19
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:03:22
|20
|Davide Toneatti (Ita)
|0:03:25
|21
|Lane Maher (USA)
|0:03:37
|22
|Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:03:45
|23
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)
|0:03:47
|24
|Jakub Ríman (Cze)
|25
|Federico Ceolin (Ita)
|0:03:56
|26
|Thibault Valognes (Fra)
|0:04:12
|27
|Jelle Vermoote (Bel)
|0:04:14
|28
|Arthur Kluckers (Lux)
|29
|Len Dejonghe (Bel)
|0:04:15
|30
|Sam Noel (USA)
|0:04:21
|31
|Dillon Mcneill (USA)
|0:04:28
|32
|Anton Niederbach (Swe)
|0:04:30
|33
|Andrin Gees (Swi)
|0:04:32
|34
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:04:34
|35
|Wout Vervoort (Bel)
|36
|Jakub Schierl (Cze)
|0:04:52
|37
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|0:05:11
|38
|Tim Wollenberg (Ger)
|0:05:22
|39
|Pascal Tömke (Ger)
|0:05:23
|40
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|0:05:30
|41
|Tommaso Dalla Valle (Ita)
|42
|Frederik Raßmann (Ger)
|0:05:35
|43
|Gregory Gunsalus (USA)
|44
|Vladimír Mikšaník (Cze)
|0:05:47
|45
|Callum Macleod (GBr)
|0:05:53
|46
|Benjamin Rivet (Fra)
|0:06:03
|47
|Mik Esser (Lux)
|0:06:26
|48
|Loris Conca (Ita)
|49
|Luk Noah Boving (Ger)
|0:07:06
|50
|Aketza Arana Carrera (Spa)
|0:07:44
|51
|Joris Delbove (Fra)
|52
|Rémi Premand (Swi)
|53
|Conor Martin (Can)
|54
|Torin Bickmore (USA)
|55
|Lennart Jung (Ger)
|56
|Leon Eduard Brescher (Ger)
|DNF
|Jenson Young (GBr)
|DNF
|ŠTepán Stloukal (Cze)
|DNF
|Maxim Dewulf (Bel)
|DNF
|Elias Gustafsson (Swe)
|DNS
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
