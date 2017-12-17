Trending

Rouiller wins junior men's race in Namur

Kamp second and Tulett third

Loris Rouiller (Switzerland) and Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loris Rouiller (Swi)0:42:01
2Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:00:21
3Ben Tulett (GBr)0:00:30
4Ryan Cortjens (Bel)0:00:46
5Sean Flynn (GBr)0:01:01
6Mees Hendrikx (Ned)0:01:17
7Tomas Kopecky (Cze)0:01:24
8Pim Ronhaar (Ned)0:01:33
9Filippo Fontana (Ita)0:01:46
10Niels Vandeputte (Bel)0:02:09
11Anton Ferdinande (Bel)0:02:15
12Jarno Bellens (Bel)
13Witse Meeussen (Bel)0:02:30
14Tomáš Ježek (Cze)0:02:38
15Alois Charrin (Fra)0:02:39
16Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
17Leonardo Cover (Ita)0:03:04
18Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)0:03:13
19Gerben Kuypers (Bel)0:03:22
20Davide Toneatti (Ita)0:03:25
21Lane Maher (USA)0:03:37
22Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)0:03:45
23Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)0:03:47
24Jakub Ríman (Cze)
25Federico Ceolin (Ita)0:03:56
26Thibault Valognes (Fra)0:04:12
27Jelle Vermoote (Bel)0:04:14
28Arthur Kluckers (Lux)
29Len Dejonghe (Bel)0:04:15
30Sam Noel (USA)0:04:21
31Dillon Mcneill (USA)0:04:28
32Anton Niederbach (Swe)0:04:30
33Andrin Gees (Swi)0:04:32
34Bart Artz (Ned)0:04:34
35Wout Vervoort (Bel)
36Jakub Schierl (Cze)0:04:52
37Luke Verburg (Ned)0:05:11
38Tim Wollenberg (Ger)0:05:22
39Pascal Tömke (Ger)0:05:23
40Emil Lindgren (Swe)0:05:30
41Tommaso Dalla Valle (Ita)
42Frederik Raßmann (Ger)0:05:35
43Gregory Gunsalus (USA)
44Vladimír Mikšaník (Cze)0:05:47
45Callum Macleod (GBr)0:05:53
46Benjamin Rivet (Fra)0:06:03
47Mik Esser (Lux)0:06:26
48Loris Conca (Ita)
49Luk Noah Boving (Ger)0:07:06
50Aketza Arana Carrera (Spa)0:07:44
51Joris Delbove (Fra)
52Rémi Premand (Swi)
53Conor Martin (Can)
54Torin Bickmore (USA)
55Lennart Jung (Ger)
56Leon Eduard Brescher (Ger)
DNFJenson Young (GBr)
DNFŠTepán Stloukal (Cze)
DNFMaxim Dewulf (Bel)
DNFElias Gustafsson (Swe)
DNSFelix Stehli (Swi)

