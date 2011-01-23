Trending

Boulo wins but falls one point short

Van der Haar wins World Cup

Image 1 of 3

Matthieu Boulo on the podium with Joeri Adams and Lars van der Haar.

Matthieu Boulo on the podium with Joeri Adams and Lars van der Haar.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 3

Matthieu Boulo takes victory in Hoogerheide.

Matthieu Boulo takes victory in Hoogerheide.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 3

Joeri Adams impressed to finish in 2nd place.

Joeri Adams impressed to finish in 2nd place.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Matthieu Boulo (France) grabbed his second consecutive win in the World Cup in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands. The French champion held off Belgian champion Joeri Adams in a long sprint on the muddy course. The two wins from Boulo were not enough to take the overall World Cup win, however, as European champion Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) showed more consistency this season. Although he didn’t win a single World Cup round, the Dutchman tops the overall ranking with one point more than Boulo.

“I was only thinking about the victory today, not the overall standings. During the last lap there were a lot of fights going on to get the best position in our large group. I started my sprint from far out and was able keep it until the line,” Boulo told Cyclingnews.

During the first half of the race Boulo featured in a large lead group that also included World Cup leader Vincent Baestaens (Belgium). The latter seemingly blew his engine during the fourth lap and he quickly lost ground. Van der Haar and Boulo were the only riders left in contention for the overall win and both featured at the front.

Adams made up for a bad start and bridged up to the six leaders during the fifth lap and he went on to surprise his opponents by leading for the first half of the final lap. “I tried to lower the speed in the group so I could recover but suddenly Boulo ran past me in the mud. Right after that I couldn't click quickly into my pedal and lost his wheel. It was too much to make up before the finish,” Adams said.

Boulo steamed towards the win ahead of Adams. Van der Haar did just enough to win the World Cup by grabbing third place on home soil. Belgians Jim Aernouts and Vinnie Braet fell just short of the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Boulo (Fra) France0:51:48
2Joeri Adams (Bel) Belgium0:00:01
3Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands0:00:03
4Jim Aernouts (Bel) Belgium0:00:06
5Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium0:00:07
6Marek Konwa (Pol) Poland0:00:10
7Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium0:00:20
8Irwin Gras (Fra) France0:00:40
9Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
10Ole Quast (Ger) Germany0:00:42
11Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland0:00:45
12Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands-B
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands0:00:46
14Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands0:00:58
15David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands-B0:01:07
16Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy
17Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
18Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium0:01:13
19Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands0:01:20
20Marcel Meisen (Ger) Germany0:01:22
21Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Netherlands-B
22Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States0:01:27
23Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France0:01:28
24Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) Italy0:01:38
25Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:44
26Valentin Scherz (Swi) Switzerland0:01:49
27Michael Schweizer (Ger) Germany0:02:15
28Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Belgium0:02:21
29Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:27
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy0:02:45
31Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:50
32Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:54
33Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark0:02:58
34Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy0:03:03
35Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:04
36Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands-B0:03:25
37Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland0:03:35
38Michael Winterberg (Swi) Switzerland0:03:43
39Fabian Danner (Ger) Germany0:03:44
40Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:46
41Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Netherlands-B0:04:02
42Cody Kaiser (USA) United States0:04:16
43Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Netherlands-B0:04:17
44Zach McDonald (USA) United States0:04:36
45Jerome Townsend (USA) United States0:05:31
46Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany0:05:51
47Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:10
48 (-1 lap)Wojciech Herba (Pol) Poland
49Jonas Guddal (Den) Denmark
50 (-3 laps)Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Poland

Final World Cup standings
1Lars van der Haar (Netherlands)220pts
2Matthieu Boulo (France)219
3Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)186
4Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)183
5Joeri Adams (Belgium)166
6Jim Aernouts (Belgium)139
7Elia Silvestri (Italy)121
8Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)112
9Vinnie Braet (Belgium)110
10Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)81
11Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)79
12Matteo Trentin (Italy)78
13Ole Quast (Germany)75
14Marcel Meisen (Germany)74
15Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)65
16Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)64
17Irwin Gras (France)63
18Marek Konwa (Poland)62
19Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)52
20Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)49
21Twan Van Den Brand (Netherlands)48
22Sean De Bie (Belgium)45
23Daniel Summerhill (United States)37
24Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)34
25Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)28
26Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)28
27Jimmy Turgis (France)27
28David Van Der Poel (Netherlands)26
29Michael Schweizer (Germany)26
30Jens Adams (Belgium)26
31Sven Beelen (Belgium)25
32Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)23
33Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)22
34Zach McDonald (United States)22
35Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)22
36Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)19
37Tim Merlier (Belgium)18
38Angelo De Clercq (Belgium)18
39Thibault Taboury (France)16
40Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)16
41David Menut (France)15
42Michael Boros (Czech Republic)14
43Théo Vimpere (France)12
44Lubomir Petrus (Czech Republic)11
45Melvin Rulliere (France)11
46Kobus Hereijgers (Netherlands)10
47Camille Thominet (France)8
48Théo Dumanchin (France)8
49Jérémy Grimal (France)6
50Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)6
51Valentin Scherz (Switzerland)5
52Freddie Guilloux (France)5
53Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)4
54Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Luxembourg)4
55Matthias Bossuyt (Belgium)3
56Yannick Mayer (Germany)2
57Luca Braidot (Italy)1
58Michael Winterberg (Switzerland)1

Latest on Cyclingnews