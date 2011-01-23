Boulo wins but falls one point short
Van der Haar wins World Cup
Matthieu Boulo (France) grabbed his second consecutive win in the World Cup in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands. The French champion held off Belgian champion Joeri Adams in a long sprint on the muddy course. The two wins from Boulo were not enough to take the overall World Cup win, however, as European champion Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) showed more consistency this season. Although he didn’t win a single World Cup round, the Dutchman tops the overall ranking with one point more than Boulo.
“I was only thinking about the victory today, not the overall standings. During the last lap there were a lot of fights going on to get the best position in our large group. I started my sprint from far out and was able keep it until the line,” Boulo told Cyclingnews.
During the first half of the race Boulo featured in a large lead group that also included World Cup leader Vincent Baestaens (Belgium). The latter seemingly blew his engine during the fourth lap and he quickly lost ground. Van der Haar and Boulo were the only riders left in contention for the overall win and both featured at the front.
Adams made up for a bad start and bridged up to the six leaders during the fifth lap and he went on to surprise his opponents by leading for the first half of the final lap. “I tried to lower the speed in the group so I could recover but suddenly Boulo ran past me in the mud. Right after that I couldn't click quickly into my pedal and lost his wheel. It was too much to make up before the finish,” Adams said.
Boulo steamed towards the win ahead of Adams. Van der Haar did just enough to win the World Cup by grabbing third place on home soil. Belgians Jim Aernouts and Vinnie Braet fell just short of the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) France
|0:51:48
|2
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:01
|3
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:03
|4
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:06
|5
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:07
|6
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Poland
|0:00:10
|7
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:20
|8
|Irwin Gras (Fra) France
|0:00:40
|9
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|Ole Quast (Ger) Germany
|0:00:42
|11
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:45
|12
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands-B
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:46
|14
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:58
|15
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:01:07
|16
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy
|17
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|18
|Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:13
|19
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:20
|20
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Germany
|0:01:22
|21
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Netherlands-B
|22
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) United States
|0:01:27
|23
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France
|0:01:28
|24
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) Italy
|0:01:38
|25
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:44
|26
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:49
|27
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Germany
|0:02:15
|28
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:21
|29
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:27
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Italy
|0:02:45
|31
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:50
|32
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:54
|33
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:02:58
|34
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|0:03:03
|35
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:04
|36
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:03:25
|37
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:35
|38
|Michael Winterberg (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:43
|39
|Fabian Danner (Ger) Germany
|0:03:44
|40
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:46
|41
|Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:04:02
|42
|Cody Kaiser (USA) United States
|0:04:16
|43
|Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:04:17
|44
|Zach McDonald (USA) United States
|0:04:36
|45
|Jerome Townsend (USA) United States
|0:05:31
|46
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany
|0:05:51
|47
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:10
|48 (-1 lap)
|Wojciech Herba (Pol) Poland
|49
|Jonas Guddal (Den) Denmark
|50 (-3 laps)
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) Poland
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Netherlands)
|220
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Boulo (France)
|219
|3
|Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
|186
|4
|Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)
|183
|5
|Joeri Adams (Belgium)
|166
|6
|Jim Aernouts (Belgium)
|139
|7
|Elia Silvestri (Italy)
|121
|8
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|112
|9
|Vinnie Braet (Belgium)
|110
|10
|Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)
|81
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|79
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Italy)
|78
|13
|Ole Quast (Germany)
|75
|14
|Marcel Meisen (Germany)
|74
|15
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|65
|16
|Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
|64
|17
|Irwin Gras (France)
|63
|18
|Marek Konwa (Poland)
|62
|19
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|52
|20
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|49
|21
|Twan Van Den Brand (Netherlands)
|48
|22
|Sean De Bie (Belgium)
|45
|23
|Daniel Summerhill (United States)
|37
|24
|Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
|34
|25
|Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)
|28
|26
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|28
|27
|Jimmy Turgis (France)
|27
|28
|David Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|26
|29
|Michael Schweizer (Germany)
|26
|30
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|26
|31
|Sven Beelen (Belgium)
|25
|32
|Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)
|23
|33
|Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|22
|34
|Zach McDonald (United States)
|22
|35
|Mirko Tabacchi (Italy)
|22
|36
|Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)
|19
|37
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|18
|38
|Angelo De Clercq (Belgium)
|18
|39
|Thibault Taboury (France)
|16
|40
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|16
|41
|David Menut (France)
|15
|42
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|14
|43
|Théo Vimpere (France)
|12
|44
|Lubomir Petrus (Czech Republic)
|11
|45
|Melvin Rulliere (France)
|11
|46
|Kobus Hereijgers (Netherlands)
|10
|47
|Camille Thominet (France)
|8
|48
|Théo Dumanchin (France)
|8
|49
|Jérémy Grimal (France)
|6
|50
|Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)
|6
|51
|Valentin Scherz (Switzerland)
|5
|52
|Freddie Guilloux (France)
|5
|53
|Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|4
|54
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Luxembourg)
|4
|55
|Matthias Bossuyt (Belgium)
|3
|56
|Yannick Mayer (Germany)
|2
|57
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|1
|58
|Michael Winterberg (Switzerland)
|1
