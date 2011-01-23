Trending

Albert seals World Cup with Hoogerheide win

Pauwels, Nys best of the rest

Image 1 of 19

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 19

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) said he didn't have good legs, but that didn't stop him from crushing the field.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

Niels Albert claimed the overall World Cup

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

The podium in Hoogerheide: Kevin Pauwels, Niels Albert and Sven Nys

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

Niels Albert celebrates the win in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

Niels Albert crosses the line for the win in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

Zdenek Stybar led the race solo, but faded to fourth by the end

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) emerged from the chase group to take third.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 19

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) held the lead for the first half of the race

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 19

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Revor) leads the chase

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 19

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 19

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) completed his World Cup title with a win in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 19

Niels Albert is now the top contender for the rainbow jersey after dominating in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 19

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) was beaten by Nys for the final podium spot

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 19

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) rolled in for sixth place

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 19

Stybar checks the clock at the finish

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 19

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) held on for third in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 19

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) celebrates his win in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 19

American Tim Johnson led the chase group early on

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

A third UCI cyclo-cross World Cup win was more than enough for Belgian champion Niels Albert (BCKP-Powerplus) to clinch the overall series 7victory. The 24 year-old Belgian gapped Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) during the seventh lap on the slippery muddy course and he didn't allow his compatriot to bridge back up in the closing two laps.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) won the battle for the remaining podium spot from world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) at half a minute behind winner Albert.

For Albert it is the fourth consecutive win in Hoogerheide where he won the Men U23 race in 2008, the elite men's world championships in 2009 and the two World Cup rounds that were organized since then. After winning the race, Albert surprised by saying he wasn't having great legs during the race on Sunday afternoon.

"I didn't have the sensations that I needed to ride a race," Albert said. Early on that was apparent since Albert wasn't featuring in the top 10.

Stybar had a fast start and quickly created a 20 second gap on a large group led by Timothy Johnson (Cannondale). "The others weren't slowing down but I figured that it was best for me to ride my own pace in front while I had the chance," Johnson told Cyclingnews.

Albert noticed that the efforts from Johnson and later Pauwels weren't enough to bring back leader Stybar. "We were not taking time back on Stybar until I led the chase after moving up in the group," Albert said. Despite taking time back on the leader Albert wasn't happy with the lack of support in the pursuit on world champion Stybar.

"I know that I wasn't going to lose the World Cup today but I didn't want to lose the race because others didn't want to co-operate in the chase. I told the guys in the pit that I would try one more time to get back to Stybar and if it wouldn't work out I would take my foot of the gas.

"I simply can't believe that Kevin wasn't able to do a bit of work because later in the race I gapped him and he was able to stay within ten seconds for several laps," Albert said.

It doesn't happen too often that once Stybar is brought back after creating such a big gap. The Czech rider explained that the training efforts of the past few weeks may have taken their toll during the second half of the race. "I made too many mistakes because I was no longer feeling fresh. I'm actually never feeling good in Hoogerheide while I'm always feeling great one week later at the world championships," Stybar said.

With less than three laps remaining Albert had another acceleration left in his legs. Stybar, Nys and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) were quickly dropped but Pauwels remained within reach. The gap never grew up to more than 10 seconds but it was enough for Albert to win once again in Hoogerheide.

Pauwels was second at 6 seconds from Albert. Nys and Stybar battled for third place and it was Nys who won the prestige duel. "It's always better to finish on than off the podium. Last week I wasn't able to respond on any acceleration while today was much different. On both occasions I finished third but today that was a well-deserved result; I'm happy," Nys said.

After a great start Johnson lost a bit of ground during the second half of the race and he eventually finished 16th. Jonathan Page (Planetbike) made the best of his race after a not-so-great start by finishing twentieth. Fellow US-riders James Driscoll (Cannondale) and Jeremy Powers (Cannondale) finished respectively 28th and 36th. British rider Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) was 35th.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus1:04:21
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:06
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:32
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:00:37
5Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:38
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:47
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:00
8Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ0:01:11
9Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:01:35
10Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:02:00
11Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team0:02:05
12Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
13Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:06
14Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)0:02:16
15John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:26
16Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld0:02:29
17Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:02:34
18Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:40
19Christian Heule (Swi)0:02:43
20Jonathan Page (USA)0:02:49
21Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)0:02:58
22Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:03:10
23Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink/Leontien.nl0:03:12
24Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing0:03:28
25Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink/Leontien.nl0:03:29
26Mariusz Gil (Pol)0:03:30
27Marco Bianco (Ita)0:03:43
28James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld0:03:59
29Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing0:04:06
30Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea0:04:11
31Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:04:12
32Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
33Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi0:04:23
34Marek Cichosz (Pol)0:04:29
35Ian Field (GBr)0:04:39
36Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld0:04:44
37Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:04:52
38Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink/Leontien.nl0:05:04
39Ondrej Bambula (Cze)0:05:07
40René Birkenfeld (Ger)0:05:11
41Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:05:16
42Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)0:05:44
43Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)0:06:08
44 (-1 lap)Fabio Ursi (Ita)
45Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
46Hannes Genze (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
47Ludovic Renard (Fra)
48Wilant Van Gils (Ned)
49Gusty Bausch (Lux)
50David Kasek (Cze)
51 (-2 laps)Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)
52Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
53Tommy Nielsen (Den)
54 (-3 laps)Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)
55Derrick St John (Can)
56Craig Richey (Can)
57 (-4 laps)Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa)
58 (-5 laps)Shaun Adamson (Can)
DNFEnrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFSascha Weber (Ger)
DNFMitchell Huenders (Ned)

Final World Cup standings
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus570pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team499
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet484
4Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team392
5Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ369
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor357
7Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team341
8Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus330
9Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus299
10Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team294
11Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team290
12Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team261
13Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93260
14Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS259
15Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus254
16Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ252
17Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing246
18Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team242
19Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team240
20Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team240
21Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team214
22Marco Bianco (Ita)199
23Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor190
24Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team175
25Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof170
26Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team165
27John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale159
28Jonathan Page (USA)153
29Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)152
30Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus149
31Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)144
32Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb133
33Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles129
34Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com117
35Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Racing Team110
36Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor105
37Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus104
38Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team102
39David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor89
40Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor82
41Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank80
42Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com78
43Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)76
44Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)74
45James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com73
46Romain Villa (Fra)69
47Fabio Ursi (Ita) Buergi66
48Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team59
49Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt52
50Florian Le Corré (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 6147
51Joachim Parbo (Den) Kch Leopard Cycles47
52Laurent Colombatto (Fra) AC Bisontine46
53Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor41
54Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing39
55Guillaume Perrot (Fra)39
56Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland39
57Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor37
58Pirmin Lang (Swi) Buergi37
59Jérome Chevallier (Fra) AC Bisontine30
60Simon Zahner (Swi)29
61Marco Ponta (Ita)27
62Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor26
63Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv26
64Ludovic Renard (Fra) Oceane Cycle Poitevin25
65Magnus Darvell (Swe)24
66Milan Barenyi (Svk)23
67Karel Hník (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team22
68David Lozano Riba (Spa)21
69Tommy Nielsen (Den)21
70Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)20
71Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)20
72Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona19
73Kenneth Hansen (Den)19
74Cristian Cominelli (Ita)18
75Geert van der Horst (Ned)18
76Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)17
77Mik Garrigan (Can)17
78Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)16
79Sean Babcock (USA) Kona15
80David Juarez Alday (Spa)15
81Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue15
82Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy14
83Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole13
84René Lang (Swi)12
85Julien Pion (Fra)11
86Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb11
87Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)9
88Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team7
89Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart6
90Martin Haring (Svk) CK Banská Bystrica6
91Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)6
92Hannes Genze (Ger)5
93Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)5
94Mark Lalonde (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized3
95David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus3
96Gusty Bausch (Lux)3
97Robert Glajza (Svk) BKP2
98Paul Voss (Ger)1
99Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)1

