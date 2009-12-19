Trending

UCI World Cup - Kalmthout - Past Winners

1999-2008

Elite Men
2008Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2007Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Fidea Cycling Team
2006Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2005Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank
2004Sven Nys (Bel) Rabobank (C1)
2003Bart Wellens (Bel) (C1)
2002Richard Groenendaal (Ned) (CDM)
2001Bart Wellens (Bel) Spaar Select (C1)
2000Sven Nijs (Bel) Rabobank (C1)
1999Bart Wellens (Bel)

Women
2008Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)

