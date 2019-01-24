Trending

UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships past winners

Podiums 2009-2018

Wout Van Aert punches the air

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Elite Women                  
2018      Sanne Cant (BEL)      Katie Compton (USA)      Lucinda Brand (NED)
2017      Sanne Cant (BEL)      Marianne Vos (NED)      Katerina Nash (CZE)
2016      Thalita de Jong (NED)      Caroline Mani (FRA)      Sanne Cant (BEL)
2015      Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA)      Sanne Cant (BEL)      Marianne Vos (NED)
2014      Marianne Vos (NED)      Eva Lechner (ITA)      Helen Wyman (GBR)
2013      Marianne Vos (NED)      Katie Compton (USA)      Lucie Chainel-Lefèvre (FRA)
2012      Marianne Vos (NED)      Daphny Van Den Brand (NED)      Sanne Cant (BEL)
2011      Marianne Vos (NED)      Katie Compton (USA)      Katerina Nash (CZE)
2010      Marianne Vos (NED)      Hanka Kupfernagel (GER)      Daphny van den Brand (NED)
2009      Marianne Vos (NED)      Hanka Kupfernagel (GER)      Katie Compton (USA)

