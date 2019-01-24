UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships past winners
Podiums 2009-2018
Elite Women
2018 Sanne Cant (BEL) Katie Compton (USA) Lucinda Brand (NED)
2017 Sanne Cant (BEL) Marianne Vos (NED) Katerina Nash (CZE)
2016 Thalita de Jong (NED) Caroline Mani (FRA) Sanne Cant (BEL)
2015 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (FRA) Sanne Cant (BEL) Marianne Vos (NED)
2014 Marianne Vos (NED) Eva Lechner (ITA) Helen Wyman (GBR)
2013 Marianne Vos (NED) Katie Compton (USA) Lucie Chainel-Lefèvre (FRA)
2012 Marianne Vos (NED) Daphny Van Den Brand (NED) Sanne Cant (BEL)
2011 Marianne Vos (NED) Katie Compton (USA) Katerina Nash (CZE)
2010 Marianne Vos (NED) Hanka Kupfernagel (GER) Daphny van den Brand (NED)
2009 Marianne Vos (NED) Hanka Kupfernagel (GER) Katie Compton (USA)
