UAE Tour Stage 3 - Live coverage

Speaking of Pozzovivo, we grabbed a word with the diminutive Italian at the start.
"I’m very happy to be back six months after my crash and big accident. I’m still trying to get to my original level, I’m on a good way but I still have work to do. I still need a couple more months for recovery and I still need to have one more screw removed from my tibia. After that I should be better.
"We’re discussing with the team if it’s better for me to do the Tour de France. It’s still under discussion. After the crash I was in a very bad way. It was a really bad fracture and it was difficult to predict how the recovery would go. At the start I could only think about recovering as a normal person and it was only after that, that I could think about becoming a professional again. I made some good improvements and that’s when I thought about coming back to the right level."
There was a crash in the bunch a little earlier, with Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Carlos Rodgriguez (Ineos) among those to hit the deck. No serious harm done.
The gap between the four escapees and the peloton stands at five minutes with 100km to go.
My colleagues Daniel Benson and Sophie Smith are podcasting from the UAE Tour, and their latest offering covers the action from the opening two stages and, bizarrely, the Australian Emu War of the 1930s. For more on the emus (and to hear from Chris Froome, Adam Yates, and Sam Bennett), here's the link.
We grabbed a word with a few of the riders at the start. Adam Yates was one of them, and here's what he had to say about today's stage.
"It's the first big day. We’ll see. I came here a few days early to check out the climb. It’s going to be tough because already with the heat it’s 33. That’s not ideal for me but, like I said before, I’ll get stuck in.
"The climb is really tough. It’s a big road so it looks a lot shallower than it really is. You think it’s four or five percent but actually it’s closer to double that. It’s going to be tough and there’s a lot of competition."
As we pick up the action, with around 115km to go, we have a breakaway of four riders clear of the peloton. They are:
Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)
Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling)
Umberto Marengo (Vini Zabù-KTM)
Stijn Steels (Deceuninck-QuickStep)
They managed to carve out an advantage of seven minutes but that has come falling down in recent kilometres under increased pressure from the peloton, who are wary of crosswinds, it seems.
Hello there and welcome back to the Cyclingnews live race centre for coverage of stage 3 of the UAE Tour. It's a big one today, as we're currently heading for Jebel Hafeet and the 10-kilometre final climb. It's one of two key summit finishes in the race along with... Jebel Hafeet again, two days later.
