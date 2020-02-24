Chris Froome, Adam Yates, and the emu war – UAE Tour Podcast

In the second of our podcasts from the UAE Tour, we hear from Chris Froome (Team Ineos), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), and yes, as the title suggests, we also discuss the Australian Emu War of the 1930s. Spoiler alert: the emus won.

We start with a recap of the first two days of racing after Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan – the new leader of the race – shared the spoils.

Joined once again by Australian writer Sophie Smith, we hear from Chris Froome. The British rider opens up about his rehab, and learning to walk again, and he reveals that he had further surgery in December after internal stitches became infected.

We also talk to Adam Yates. The British climber took fourth overall and the white jersey at the 2016 Tour de France, but has not hit those heights in a Grand Tour since. He tells us why it's going to be different this time at the Tour, and what he's changed in terms of his schedule and plans.

Smith gives an insight into how stage 3 might play out and what level of popularity the Yates brothers share back in Australia. And then there are the emus.

