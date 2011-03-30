Trending

Past winners
2010Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
2009Davide Cimolai (Ita) Marchiol Pasta Montegrappa Heraclia Site Liquigas
2008Roman Maximov (Rus) Cycling Team Friuli
2007Manuel Belletti (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Carraro
2006Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Unidelta Gls Garda
2005Marco Vivian (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon
2004Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Krka Novo Mesto
2003Alexander Bajenov (Rus) Cotto Ref
2002Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Marchiol Hit
2001Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)

