Trofeo Piva Banca Popolare di Vicenza past winners
Champions from 2001 to 2010
|2010
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Zalf Désirée Fior
|2009
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Marchiol Pasta Montegrappa Heraclia Site Liquigas
|2008
|Roman Maximov (Rus) Cycling Team Friuli
|2007
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Carraro
|2006
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Unidelta Gls Garda
|2005
|Marco Vivian (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon
|2004
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Krka Novo Mesto
|2003
|Alexander Bajenov (Rus) Cotto Ref
|2002
|Mirko Lorenzetto (Ita) Marchiol Hit
|2001
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
