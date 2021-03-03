Live coverage
Trofeo Laigueglia - Live coverage
Nibali, Bernal, Pinot and Quintana in action at the Italian season opener
166 started the race. The seven riders from the Italian Continental team Giotti Victoria - Savini Due did not start.
We will try to find out why.
This is the moment the Italian officially started.
Al @il_Laigueglia grandi stelle al via e finalmente si torna a correre in Italia!Segui la diretta qui👉 https://t.co/nngI6bRsuH #tuttobici #tuttobiciweb #tuttobicitech #TrofeoLaigueglia pic.twitter.com/d6WaRW4nj3March 3, 2021
The opening 26km head along the flat coast road but there have already been some attacks.
The Deceuninck-QuickStep line-up is also impressive. It includes Omloop winner Davide Ballerini, Britain's James Knox, talented young Italian Andrea Bagioli who won the Royal Bernard Drome Classic at the weekend.
Getting ready for the start of the #TrofeoLaigueglia, our first Italian race of the season. pic.twitter.com/r18lpiM6ANMarch 3, 2021
Giulio Ciccone won the Trofeo Laigueglia last year while riding for the Italian national team.
He leads the Trek-Segafredo team this year, with Nibali and Mollema also in their strong line-up.
Sun, sea and good weather. Welcome to Laigueglia for the historical Trofeo @il_Laigueglia 🇮🇹202 km with an hectic finale 👊 Looking forward to see our guys in action 👉 @vincenzonibali @giuliocicco1 @BaukeMollema @glbrambilla @SunJjak @nikconci @ghebreigzabhie pic.twitter.com/aRD2RU2nvlMarch 3, 2021
Via Via!
The flag is dropped and the 58th edition of the Trofeo Laigueglia is under way.
The Trofeo Laigueglia is traditionally held in mid-February but has a new March date making it part of the Italian races. Indeed many of the teams and riders will head south from Liguria to Tuscany this evening to prepare for Saturday's Strade Bianche.
The Italian calendar then continues with the GP Industria & Artigianato, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milano-San Remo, the new one-day Per Sempre Alfredo race in Tuscany, the Settimana Coppi & Bartali and then the Giro di Sicilia.
The riders are in the 1.5 neutralised sector. We are about to start racing.
The cancellation and postponement of several races means the start list of the Trofeo Laigueglia has attracted a classic-like start list.
Big names include Vincenzo Nibali, Egan Bernal, Thibaut Pinot, Mikel Landa and Nairo Quintana.
The first race of the Italian season is 202km long with several different loops inland into the Ligurian hills.
The Trofeo Laigueglia is always a hard day in the saddle of climbs but also testing descents.
This was the scene at the sign-on earlier.
🇮🇹 @il_Laigueglia Team presentation ✅ We’re 40 minutes away from the start here in Liguria, a hilly 202km coming up for the boys, nice way to get our 2021 season rolling 💪#ChangingDiabetes#TrofeoLaigueglia pic.twitter.com/pK9vDBoQltMarch 3, 2021
The riders awoke to this stunning sunrise and will race in warm, sunny weather.
What a sunrise from @il_Laigueglia! it will be a nice day, sure! #EOLOKOMETACyclingTeam #TrofeoLaigueglia pic.twitter.com/f7ekrn7oVyMarch 3, 2021
As the Cyclingnews virtual blimp takes height, the riders are lined up and about to roll out of the start.
Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the Trofeo Laigueglia.
