Trofeo Laigueglia - Live coverage

Nibali, Bernal, Pinot and Quintana in action at the Italian season opener

2021 Trofeo Laigueglia - Start list

Strade Bianche confirmed despite Siena lockdown

Egan Bernal: It’s difficult to say how my recovery is going

The profile of the 2021 Trofeo Laigueglia

166 started the race.  The seven riders from the Italian Continental team Giotti Victoria - Savini Due did not start.

We will try to find out why. 

This is the moment the Italian officially started.

The opening 26km head along the flat coast road but there have already been some attacks.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep line-up is also impressive. It includes Omloop winner Davide Ballerini, Britain's James Knox, talented young Italian Andrea Bagioli who won  the Royal Bernard Drome Classic at the weekend. 

 

Giulio Ciccone won the Trofeo Laigueglia last year while riding for the Italian national team. 

He leads the Trek-Segafredo team this year, with Nibali and Mollema also in their strong line-up.

Via Via! 

The flag is dropped and the 58th edition of the Trofeo Laigueglia is under way.

The Trofeo Laigueglia is traditionally held in mid-February but has a new March date making it part of the  Italian races. Indeed many of the teams and riders will head south from Liguria to Tuscany this evening to prepare for Saturday's Strade Bianche.

The Italian calendar then continues with the GP Industria & Artigianato, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milano-San Remo, the new one-day Per Sempre Alfredo race in Tuscany, the Settimana Coppi & Bartali and then the Giro di Sicilia.

The riders are in the 1.5 neutralised sector. We are about to start racing.  

The cancellation and postponement of several races means the start list of the Trofeo Laigueglia has attracted a classic-like start list. 

Big names  include Vincenzo Nibali, Egan Bernal, Thibaut Pinot, Mikel Landa and Nairo Quintana.

The first race of the Italian season is 202km long with several different loops inland into the Ligurian hills. 

The Trofeo Laigueglia is always a hard day in the saddle of  climbs but also testing descents.

This was the scene at the sign-on earlier.

The riders awoke to this stunning sunrise and will race in warm, sunny weather.

As the Cyclingnews virtual blimp takes height, the riders are lined up and about to roll out of the start.

Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the Trofeo Laigueglia.

