De Marchi wins Tre Valli Varesine
By Cyclingnews
Formolo finishes second in two-up sprint
Image 1 of 18
Image 2 of 18
Image 3 of 18
Image 4 of 18
Image 5 of 18
Image 6 of 18
Image 7 of 18
Image 8 of 18
Image 9 of 18
Image 10 of 18
Image 11 of 18
Image 12 of 18
Image 13 of 18
Image 14 of 18
Image 15 of 18
Image 16 of 18
Image 17 of 18
Image 18 of 18
Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) claimed victory at the 2021 Tre Valli Varesine, outsprinting Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) in a two-up sprint in Varese.
Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar made it two UAE Team Emirates riders on the podium, taking the sprint from a strong chase group half a minute behind the leading duo.
More to follow!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|4:47:04
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
