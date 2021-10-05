Trending

De Marchi wins Tre Valli Varesine

By

Formolo finishes second in two-up sprint

Image 1 of 18

Tre Valli Varesine 2021 100th Edition Busto Arsizio Varese 1967 km 05102021 Alessandro De Marchi ITA Israel StartUp Nation photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation celebrates winning during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Sprint win for Alessandro De Marchi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation celebrates winning ahead of Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Israel Start-Up Nation celebrates winning ahead of Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates competes in the breakaway during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates pushes ahead of breakaway partner Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Israel Start-Up Nation but would finish second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 A general view of the peloton compete during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton on the circuits of the 100th Tre Valli Varesine (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Larry Warbasse of United States and Ag2R Citroen Team competes during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Larry Warbasse of AG2R Citroën leading peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo competes during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Attack with 98km to go by Vincenzo Nibali of Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo competes during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Vincenzo Nibali of Trek - Segafredo during wet race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal Erik Fetter of Hungary and EoloKometa Cycling Team and Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal compete in the breakaway during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Breakaway led by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 LR Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech Remy Rochas of France and Team Cofidis Simon Geschke of Germany and Team Cofidis and the peloton compete during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton during 196.7km race, with finish in Varese (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes in the breakaway during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Rigoberto Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo competes during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Rigoberto Uran of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal competes in the breakaway during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates competes in the breakaway during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates with Erik Fetter of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Andreas Lorentz Kron of Denmark and Team Lotto Soudal competes in the breakaway during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Andreas Lorentz Kron of Team Lotto Soudal on the attack in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 18

VARESE ITALY OCTOBER 05 Alessandro De Marchi of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation competes during the 100th Tre Valli Varesine a 1967km race from Busto Arsizio to Varese 377m AlfredoBindaVa on October 05 2021 in Varese Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alessandro De Marchi of Israel Start-Up Nation accelerates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 18

Tre Valli Varesine 2021 -100th Edition - Busto Arsizio - Varese 196,7 km - 05/10/2021 - Alessandro De Marchi (ITA - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

Tre Valli Varesine 2021 -100th Edition - Busto Arsizio - Varese 196,7 km - 05/10/2021 - Davide Formolo (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) claimed victory at the 2021 Tre Valli Varesine, outsprinting Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) in a two-up sprint in Varese. 

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar made it two UAE Team Emirates riders on the podium, taking the sprint from a strong chase group half a minute behind the leading duo.

More to follow!

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 4:47:04
2Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

