Trending

Tre Valli Varesine past winners

Champions from 2005-2010

Past winners since upgrade to 1.HC
#
2010Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Transitions
2009Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Lampre-NGC
2008Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Diquigiovanni-Androni
2007Christian Murro (Ita) Tenax
2006Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Liquigas
2005Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi

Latest on Cyclingnews