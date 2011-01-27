Earle wins Masterton Circuit
Bennet takes race lead
|1
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3:22:01
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:00:05
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:01:02
|5
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|6
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:01:52
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:56
|8
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:02:08
|9
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:02:09
|10
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:02:11
|11
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:13
|12
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:02:34
|13
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:35
|14
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:02:40
|15
|Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
|0:03:15
|16
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:03:19
|17
|Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|18
|Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:04:12
|20
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
|21
|Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:04:13
|22
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
|23
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|24
|Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:04:15
|25
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:18
|26
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:04:51
|27
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:05:17
|28
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:05:19
|29
|James Early (NZl) R+R Team
|30
|Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|31
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|32
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:05:21
|33
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
|34
|Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House
|0:05:59
|35
|Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:06:04
|36
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
|37
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:06:31
|38
|Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:06:33
|39
|Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|40
|Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:08:32
|41
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|42
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:08:33
|43
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:09:38
|44
|Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team
|0:09:49
|45
|Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:09:51
|46
|Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:09:53
|47
|Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:10:40
|48
|Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
|0:11:00
|49
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:11:07
|50
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:11:18
|51
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|52
|Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House
|53
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|54
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|55
|Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|56
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:14
|57
|Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
|58
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|59
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|60
|Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|61
|Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
|62
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|63
|David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|64
|Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|65
|Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications
|0:14:17
|66
|Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:14:26
|67
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
|68
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:14:42
|69
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:10
|70
|Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House
|71
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:16:14
|72
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|73
|Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:16:15
|74
|Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:18:14
|75
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:18:45
|76
|Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:19:30
|77
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:20:18
|78
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:21:59
|79
|Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:23:11
|80
|Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:23:22
|81
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:23:23
|82
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:26:07
|83
|Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:27:44
|84
|Murray Arthur (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:29:36
|85
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:29:52
|86
|Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:29:54
|DNF
|Chad Adair (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|DNS
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|DNS
|Tom Libby (NZl) R+R Team
|1
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|6:20:31
|2
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:38
|3
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:01:03
|4
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:01:26
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:30
|6
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:01:42
|7
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:01:54
|8
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:31
|9
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:02:40
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:42
|11
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:49
|12
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:05:55
|13
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:06:53
|14
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:08:22
|15
|Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
|0:12:42
|16
|Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:13:30
|17
|Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:13:31
|18
|Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:13:40
|19
|Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:13:42
|20
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:14:18
|21
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:14:44
|22
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:15:57
|23
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:16:16
|24
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:16:40
|25
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:16:45
|26
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:17:51
|27
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:18:18
|28
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
|29
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:19:26
|30
|Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:20:09
|31
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:20:45
|32
|Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:22:37
|33
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|34
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:22:41
|35
|Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|36
|Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
|0:22:43
|37
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
|0:23:21
|38
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:25:23
|39
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:25:40
|40
|Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House
|0:26:03
|41
|Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:27:22
|42
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:28:18
|43
|Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:29:14
|44
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:29:20
|45
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:30:19
|46
|James Early (NZl) R+R Team
|0:30:21
|47
|Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|48
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:30:23
|49
|Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House
|0:31:33
|50
|Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:31:35
|51
|Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:32:02
|52
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:32:50
|53
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:33:29
|54
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:33:35
|55
|Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|56
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:34:40
|57
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|58
|Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:34:53
|59
|Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:35:42
|60
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:36:09
|61
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:36:20
|62
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:37:35
|63
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:38:16
|64
|Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
|65
|Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|66
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:39:28
|67
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:39:44
|68
|Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House
|0:40:12
|69
|Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team
|0:40:19
|70
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:41:16
|71
|Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
|0:41:17
|72
|Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:41:48
|73
|Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:45:03
|74
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:47:01
|75
|Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:48:13
|76
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:51:09
|77
|Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
|0:51:11
|78
|David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:51:18
|79
|Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications
|0:52:21
|80
|Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|0:52:46
|81
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:53:25
|82
|Murray Arthur (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:54:38
|83
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:54:54
|84
|Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:54:56
|85
|Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team
|0:56:18
|86
|Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|1:01:26
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|3
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|3
|4
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|6
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|1
|1
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|16
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|16
|3
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|16
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|12
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|10
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|7
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4
|8
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|9
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|4
|10
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|4
|11
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|2
|12
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
