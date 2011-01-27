Trending

Earle wins Masterton Circuit

Bennet takes race lead

Image 1 of 11

The peloton rolls through the back roads of the Wairarapa.

The peloton rolls through the back roads of the Wairarapa.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 2 of 11

Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) fights hard to hold off Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) for second place on stage two.

Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) fights hard to hold off Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) for second place on stage two.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 3 of 11

Bike NZ national team members Jason Christie (82) and Cam Karwowski ride together in the peloton.

Bike NZ national team members Jason Christie (82) and Cam Karwowski ride together in the peloton.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 4 of 11

The seven rider break spent most of the day out in front of the peloton and contained eventual stage winner Nathan Earle of team Genesys Wealth Advisers.

The seven rider break spent most of the day out in front of the peloton and contained eventual stage winner Nathan Earle of team Genesys Wealth Advisers.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 5 of 11

Genesys Wealth Advisers team had two riders in the day's break...Jono Lovelock (on right) and eventual stage winner Nathan Earle (obscured).

Genesys Wealth Advisers team had two riders in the day's break...Jono Lovelock (on right) and eventual stage winner Nathan Earle (obscured).
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 6 of 11

Team Cardno's George Bennett wears the yellow leaders jersey after stage two.

Team Cardno's George Bennett wears the yellow leaders jersey after stage two.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 7 of 11

Pure Black Racing's James Williamson relinquished the race lead and yellow jersey on Admirals Hill.

Pure Black Racing's James Williamson relinquished the race lead and yellow jersey on Admirals Hill.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 8 of 11

Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) rode strong all day.

Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling) rode strong all day.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 9 of 11

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) outsprints Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) and Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) to take out the queen stage of the Tour atop Admirals Hill.

Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) outsprints Joe Cooper (Mico Revolution Racing) and Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) to take out the queen stage of the Tour atop Admirals Hill.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 10 of 11

A Pure Black Racing rider takes a bottle back at the team car.

A Pure Black Racing rider takes a bottle back at the team car.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Image 11 of 11

Patrick Lane (Jayco-AIS) fought hard for 4th place but he took George Bennett (Team Cardno) with him. Benett's 5th place moved him into the race lead.

Patrick Lane (Jayco-AIS) fought hard for 4th place but he took George Bennett (Team Cardno) with him. Benett's 5th place moved him into the race lead.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)

Full results
1Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers3:22:01
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:00:05
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
4Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:01:02
5George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
6Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com0:01:52
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:56
8Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:08
9James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:09
10Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:02:11
11Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:13
12Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:34
13Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:35
14Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:02:40
15Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House0:03:15
16Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:03:19
17Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:04:05
18Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:04:12
20Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
21Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:04:13
22Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
23Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
24Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications0:04:15
25Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:18
26Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:04:51
27Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:05:17
28Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:05:19
29James Early (NZl) R+R Team
30Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
31Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
32Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:05:21
33Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
34Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House0:05:59
35Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:06:04
36Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
37Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:06:31
38Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com0:06:33
39Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:07:00
40Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com0:08:32
41Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
42Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:08:33
43Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team0:09:38
44Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team0:09:49
45Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:09:51
46Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications0:09:53
47Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:10:40
48Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team0:11:00
49Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:11:07
50Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:11:18
51Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
52Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House
53Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
54Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
55Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
56Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:14
57Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
58Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
59Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
60Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
61Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
62Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
63David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
64Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
65Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications0:14:17
66Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:14:26
67Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
68Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:14:42
69Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:10
70Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House
71Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:16:14
72Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
73Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com0:16:15
74Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team0:18:14
75Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:18:45
76Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:19:30
77Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team0:20:18
78Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:21:59
79Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:23:11
80Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:23:22
81Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com0:23:23
82Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:26:07
83Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:27:44
84Murray Arthur (NZl) Tait Communications0:29:36
85Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications0:29:52
86Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team0:29:54
DNFChad Adair (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
DNSJeremy Stephens (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
DNSTom Libby (NZl) R+R Team

General classification after stage 2
1George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team6:20:31
2Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:38
3James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:03
4Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com0:01:26
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:30
6Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:42
7Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:54
8Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:31
9Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:02:40
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:42
11Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:49
12Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:05:55
13Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team0:06:53
14Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:08:22
15Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House0:12:42
16Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:13:30
17Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:13:31
18Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:13:40
19Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications0:13:42
20Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:14:18
21Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:14:44
22Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:15:57
23Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:16:16
24Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:16:40
25Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:16:45
26Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:17:51
27Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:18:18
28Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
29Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team0:19:26
30Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:20:09
31Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:20:45
32Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com0:22:37
33Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
34Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:22:41
35Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
36Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team0:22:43
37Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House0:23:21
38Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:25:23
39Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:25:40
40Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House0:26:03
41Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications0:27:22
42Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:28:18
43Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:29:14
44Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:29:20
45Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:30:19
46James Early (NZl) R+R Team0:30:21
47Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
48Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:30:23
49Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House0:31:33
50Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com0:31:35
51Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:32:02
52Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com0:32:50
53Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:33:29
54Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:33:35
55Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
56Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team0:34:40
57Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
58Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:34:53
59Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:35:42
60Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:36:09
61Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:36:20
62Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team0:37:35
63Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:38:16
64Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
65Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
66Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team0:39:28
67Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:39:44
68Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House0:40:12
69Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team0:40:19
70Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:41:16
71Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com0:41:17
72Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:41:48
73Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:45:03
74Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:47:01
75Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:48:13
76Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:51:09
77Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team0:51:11
78David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:51:18
79Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications0:52:21
80Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling0:52:46
81Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:53:25
82Murray Arthur (NZl) Tait Communications0:54:38
83Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications0:54:54
84Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team0:54:56
85Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team0:56:18
86Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team1:01:26

Sprints classification
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS5pts
2Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
3Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS3
4Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling3
5Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing2
6Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS1

Mountains classification
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing16pts
2Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers16
3Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS16
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS12
5Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing10
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6
7Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
8Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4
9Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com4
10Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling4
11George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team2
12Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing2

Latest on Cyclingnews