Twenty-three-year-old Sergio Luis Henao Montoya handed the Colombian Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia team its first victory in the USA, taking a convincing victory in the 2km Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah prologue in Park City.

The little known Colombian rider and his more famous teammate Oscar Sevilla were placed first and second until Realcyclist.com's Francisco Mancebo slotted in second place, giving the Tour of Utah its first all-international stage podium.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the wind-swept mountains baking under the summer sun favored riders who are familiar with such conditions: riders from Colombia, Spain, Colorado, Montana and Utah all featured in the top positions.

It was the young Colombian who stunned the crowd with his dominating performance, having not been tipped as a race favorite before the start. Henao, who hails from Rionegro near Medellin, won the 2010 Vuelta Colombia and the Grand Prix du Portugal and Cinturon a Mallorca in 2009, but though he's finished second in the Tour de Beauce in Canada, it is his first appearance on US soil.

"I am very happy to be here and have the leader's jersey after the first stage," Henao said. "There are a lot of good teams here like RadioShack, Garmin, HTC and others. We are a modest team and in competition with other really good teams. We are here to do a great show for the people and fight until the last minute every day."

Henao fought until the very last second in the prologue, where the hardest part of the stage came at the end, according to most reports.

"The race was very short and explosive," Henao said. "I had to be very strong and you had to have a lot of strength. It was a difficult course in the last kilometre. The steepness and the wind at the top was hard to manage."

With Sevilla, Henao and climber Javier Acevedo, the Gobernacion de Antioquia team has plenty of options to keep the race leadership within their team in the coming days.

"Wearing the yellow jersey into the first stage, we have to be patient because there are strong teams here. There are a lot of stages in the mountains. We have to play day-by-day and we have to go by a plan each day. I think it was a big surprise for me and for other teams that I won," Henao said.

Mancebo, the leader of the winner of the Redlands Classic, Tour of the Gila, Tour de Beauce and Cascade Classic, was happy to have only lost a small amount of time.

"It was important today to feel the sensations and not lose too much time," Mancebo said. "I had a very good time trial and it was good for my head. I did a good rehearsal and I feel like I am in good condition. I wasn't able to win but I had a good time trial."

The winner of the 2009 Tour of Utah and a runner-up last year, Mancebo is realistic about his chance at a second victory, given the increased level of competition now that the race is a UCI 2.1.

"This year it is much more difficult with stronger teams and riders. We have to be in our best condition to compete. The last stage will be important and the level and experience of people here is much higher so that will make it more difficult to win. I have to take it day-by-day."

Sevilla joked that he and his teammates, five of which featured in the top 25 on the stage, would need all of their forces to control Mancebo, but more seriously, he acknowledged that the increased level of competition would make racing both harder and easier in some respects.

"Our team is good with strong riders. There are three of us Haeao, me and Avarero. the three of us need to stick together to control Mancbeo. If we stick together I think we can do well," Sevilla said.

"The competition has risen, there are bigger teams and more people to control the race. It makes for a good race."

Top Americans toppled

Until Henao crossed the line, the leader board was topped by the usual suspects: Tom Danielson and his Garmin-Cervélo teammate Christian Vande Velde were sitting first and second, with Danielson clocking a 4:12, two seconds better than Vande Velde. The pair of Americans had unseated early race leader Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), who set the early best time with 4:16.23.

Before Henao, the next rider to challenge was Endura Racing's Jack Bauer, who came in one second behind Vande Velde.

Starting his race as Danielson crossed the line, Henao, the winner of the 2010 Vuelta Colombia, did the unthinkable on the short, uphill course in the Utah Olympic Park - he caught and passed the rider who started one minute ahead of him en route to a winning time of 4:05.

With 16 riders still to go, including favorites Sevilla, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Mancebo, US time trial champion David Zabriskie and defending champion Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), it was not certain Henao would last as fastest rider.

But one by one, they came and failed to unseat the Colombian dynamo. Sevilla came in with a 4:10, before Mancebo came in four minutes later with a time three seconds faster to take second on the day. Leipheimer, the last rider to start, could only muster a 4:12, good for sixth on the day.





Henao will wear the yellow jersey of race leader in tomorrow's first full stage, a challenging 187km circuit that takes in the difficult North Ogden Pass three times for a total of 8250 feet of climbing.

Wren held on as best Utah rider, while Van Garderen claimed the best young rider's jersey, coming in fractions of a second behind Sevilla in fourth place.

"I've been targeting this week for a long time," said Wren. "I didn't necessarily expect to win, but seeing some big names behind me is exciting. I'm happy to end up in the top 10 and in the Utah jersey. It's given me confidence to do well later in the week.

"I saw the course last week and I was confident. It's kind of my specialty - short, uphill prologues. I'm excited to have a good week with the team, they're all riding well."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:04:05.820 2 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:00:01.960 3 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:04.340 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:04.570 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06.580 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:06.800 7 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:08.910 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:00:09.570 9 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:10.410 10 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:00:11.490 11 Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:11.520 12 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:11.840 13 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:12.360 14 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:00:14.560 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:14.810 16 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:00:14.840 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:14.890 18 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:00:15.570 19 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:15.960 20 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:16.850 21 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17.460 22 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:18.190 23 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:19.100 24 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:19.840 25 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:19.920 26 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:20.100 27 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:20.120 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20.850 29 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:21.000 30 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:21.540 31 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:21.890 32 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:00:22.420 33 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:22.630 34 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:22.800 35 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:22.900 36 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:22.980 37 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 0:00:23.650 38 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:24.280 39 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24.470 40 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:24.500 41 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:25.190 42 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:25.660 43 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:00:26.230 44 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:26.580 45 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:27.330 46 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 0:00:27.370 47 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:27.780 48 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:27.820 49 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:27.950 50 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:28.030 51 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:00:28.110 52 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 53 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:28.630 54 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:00:29.270 55 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:29.610 56 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29.800 57 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:30.270 58 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:30.450 59 Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:30.700 60 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:31.100 61 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31.510 62 Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:31.630 63 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:00:31.930 64 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:32.120 65 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:32.290 66 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:32.300 67 David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:32.410 68 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:32.560 69 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:32.860 70 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:33.240 71 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:00:33.440 72 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:33.810 73 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:33.960 74 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:34.240 75 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:34.360 76 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:35.220 77 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:35.810 78 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:36.820 79 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:36.830 80 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:37.930 81 Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:38.490 82 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:38.500 83 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:39.060 84 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:39.250 85 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:39.280 86 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:39.310 87 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:39.670 88 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:39.830 89 Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:40.580 90 Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:40.710 91 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:41.260 92 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:00:41.820 93 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:41.870 94 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:41.910 95 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:42.740 96 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:43.160 97 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 0:00:43.670 98 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:44.580 99 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:45.550 100 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:45.710 101 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:00:46.420 102 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:47.910 103 Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 0:00:48.010 104 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:48.120 105 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:00:48.430 106 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:49.490 107 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:50.330 108 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:50.390 109 Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:57.500 110 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58.130 111 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:58.140 112 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:01:03.220 113 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:04.380 114 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:01:04.720 115 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:08.840 116 Mark Langlands (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:01:11.250 117 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:12.990 118 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:16.500

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:04:10 2 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:00:11 4 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:00:18 5 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pureblack Racing 6 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:20 7 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:21 8 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:23 9 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:27 10 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:28 11 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:29 12 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:31 13 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:32 14 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling 15 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:34 16 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Cycling 17 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:35 18 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Luis Crosby (NZl) Pureblack Racing 0:00:36 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:41 21 Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 0:00:43 22 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 23 Daniel Barry (NZl) Pureblack Racing 0:00:44 24 Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 25 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:00