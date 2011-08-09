Trending

Henao smashes Utah prologue

Little known Colombian surprises favorites

Image 1 of 28

Sergio Luis Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia) charges up the uphill prologue time trial in Park City

Sergio Luis Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia) charges up the uphill prologue time trial in Park City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 28

Alexandre Efimkin (Team Type 1) rounds a corner

Alexandre Efimkin (Team Type 1) rounds a corner
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 28

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) fights his way up the 2km course

Chris Baldwin (Bissell) fights his way up the 2km course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 28

Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) finished in second place

Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) finished in second place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 28

Jeff Louder (BMC) is a hometown favourite

Jeff Louder (BMC) is a hometown favourite
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 28

'Captain America', Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo)

'Captain America', Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 28

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) could only manage sixth place

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) could only manage sixth place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 28

Tyler Wren (Jamis) wears the jersey for Best Utah rider

Tyler Wren (Jamis) wears the jersey for Best Utah rider
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 28

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) leads the Under 23 classification

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) leads the Under 23 classification
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 28

Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) stands victorious on the podium

Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) stands victorious on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 28

On the only downhill section of the uphill 2km course

On the only downhill section of the uphill 2km course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 28

Clear skies in Park City for the Tour of Utah prologue

Clear skies in Park City for the Tour of Utah prologue
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 28

Australia's Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare)

Australia's Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 28

Marcel Wyss (GEOX-TMC) followed by television cameras

Marcel Wyss (GEOX-TMC) followed by television cameras
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 28

Pat McCarty (Team Spidertech) gets some encouragement

Pat McCarty (Team Spidertech) gets some encouragement
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 28

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) winds up at the base of the climb

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) winds up at the base of the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 28

The long winding climb to the top of the Nordic ski jump from the 2002 Olympic Winter Games

The long winding climb to the top of the Nordic ski jump from the 2002 Olympic Winter Games
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 28

RadioShack's Levi Leipheimer pushes himself up the road

RadioShack's Levi Leipheimer pushes himself up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 28

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) grits his teeth

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) grits his teeth
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 28

Paul Mach (Bissell) looked focussed

Paul Mach (Bissell) looked focussed
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 28

George Hincapie (BMC) went out sans aero-gear

George Hincapie (BMC) went out sans aero-gear
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 28

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finished in seventh for the prologue

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finished in seventh for the prologue
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 28

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be better suited to some of the stages later in the week

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) will be better suited to some of the stages later in the week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 28

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits) pushes on

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefits) pushes on
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 28

Out of the saddle and looking for rhythm - Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Out of the saddle and looking for rhythm - Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 28

Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) in his national time trial champion's kit

Jani Brajkovic (Radioshack) in his national time trial champion's kit
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 28

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo)was a picture of concentration

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo)was a picture of concentration
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 28

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad)

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Twenty-three-year-old Sergio Luis Henao Montoya handed the Colombian Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia team its first victory in the USA, taking a convincing victory in the 2km Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah prologue in Park City.

The little known Colombian rider and his more famous teammate Oscar Sevilla were placed first and second until Realcyclist.com's Francisco Mancebo slotted in second place, giving the Tour of Utah its first all-international stage podium.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the wind-swept mountains baking under the summer sun favored riders who are familiar with such conditions: riders from Colombia, Spain, Colorado, Montana and Utah all featured in the top positions.

It was the young Colombian who stunned the crowd with his dominating performance, having not been tipped as a race favorite before the start. Henao, who hails from Rionegro near Medellin, won the 2010 Vuelta Colombia and the Grand Prix du Portugal and Cinturon a Mallorca in 2009, but though he's finished second in the Tour de Beauce in Canada, it is his first appearance on US soil.

"I am very happy to be here and have the leader's jersey after the first stage," Henao said. "There are a lot of good teams here like RadioShack, Garmin, HTC and others. We are a modest team and in competition with other really good teams. We are here to do a great show for the people and fight until the last minute every day."

Henao fought until the very last second in the prologue, where the hardest part of the stage came at the end, according to most reports.

"The race was very short and explosive," Henao said. "I had to be very strong and you had to have a lot of strength. It was a difficult course in the last kilometre. The steepness and the wind at the top was hard to manage."

With Sevilla, Henao and climber Javier Acevedo, the Gobernacion de Antioquia team has plenty of options to keep the race leadership within their team in the coming days.

"Wearing the yellow jersey into the first stage, we have to be patient because there are strong teams here. There are a lot of stages in the mountains. We have to play day-by-day and we have to go by a plan each day. I think it was a big surprise for me and for other teams that I won," Henao said.

Mancebo, the leader of the winner of the Redlands Classic, Tour of the Gila, Tour de Beauce and Cascade Classic, was happy to have only lost a small amount of time.

"It was important today to feel the sensations and not lose too much time," Mancebo said. "I had a very good time trial and it was good for my head. I did a good rehearsal and I feel like I am in good condition. I wasn't able to win but I had a good time trial."

The winner of the 2009 Tour of Utah and a runner-up last year, Mancebo is realistic about his chance at a second victory, given the increased level of competition now that the race is a UCI 2.1.

"This year it is much more difficult with stronger teams and riders. We have to be in our best condition to compete. The last stage will be important and the level and experience of people here is much higher so that will make it more difficult to win. I have to take it day-by-day."

Sevilla joked that he and his teammates, five of which featured in the top 25 on the stage, would need all of their forces to control Mancebo, but more seriously, he acknowledged that the increased level of competition would make racing both harder and easier in some respects.

"Our team is good with strong riders. There are three of us Haeao, me and Avarero. the three of us need to stick together to control Mancbeo. If we stick together I think we can do well," Sevilla said.

"The competition has risen, there are bigger teams and more people to control the race. It makes for a good race."

Top Americans toppled

Until Henao crossed the line, the leader board was topped by the usual suspects: Tom Danielson and his Garmin-Cervélo teammate Christian Vande Velde were sitting first and second, with Danielson clocking a 4:12, two seconds better than Vande Velde. The pair of Americans had unseated early race leader Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), who set the early best time with 4:16.23.

Before Henao, the next rider to challenge was Endura Racing's Jack Bauer, who came in one second behind Vande Velde.

Starting his race as Danielson crossed the line, Henao, the winner of the 2010 Vuelta Colombia, did the unthinkable on the short, uphill course in the Utah Olympic Park - he caught and passed the rider who started one minute ahead of him en route to a winning time of 4:05.

With 16 riders still to go, including favorites Sevilla, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Mancebo, US time trial champion David Zabriskie and defending champion Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), it was not certain Henao would last as fastest rider.

But one by one, they came and failed to unseat the Colombian dynamo. Sevilla came in with a 4:10, before Mancebo came in four minutes later with a time three seconds faster to take second on the day. Leipheimer, the last rider to start, could only muster a 4:12, good for sixth on the day.

Henao will wear the yellow jersey of race leader in tomorrow's first full stage, a challenging 187km circuit that takes in the difficult North Ogden Pass three times for a total of 8250 feet of climbing.

Wren held on as best Utah rider, while Van Garderen claimed the best young rider's jersey, coming in fractions of a second behind Sevilla in fourth place.

"I've been targeting this week for a long time," said Wren. "I didn't necessarily expect to win, but seeing some big names behind me is exciting. I'm happy to end up in the top 10 and in the Utah jersey. It's given me confidence to do well later in the week.

"I saw the course last week and I was confident. It's kind of my specialty - short, uphill prologues. I'm excited to have a good week with the team, they're all riding well."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:04:05.820
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:01.960
3Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:04.340
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:04.570
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06.580
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:06.800
7Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08.910
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:00:09.570
9Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:10.410
10Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:11.490
11Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:11.520
12Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:11.840
13Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:12.360
14Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:00:14.560
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:14.810
16Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:14.840
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:14.890
18Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:15.570
19Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:15.960
20Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:16.850
21Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:17.460
22Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:18.190
23Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:19.100
24Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:19.840
25Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:19.920
26Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:20.100
27Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:20.120
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:20.850
29Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21.000
30Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:21.540
31Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21.890
32Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:22.420
33Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:22.630
34Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:22.800
35Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:22.900
36Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:22.980
37Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:00:23.650
38Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:24.280
39George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:24.470
40Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:24.500
41Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:25.190
42Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:25.660
43Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:00:26.230
44Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:26.580
45Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:27.330
46Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:00:27.370
47Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:27.780
48Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:27.820
49Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:27.950
50Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:28.030
51Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:28.110
52Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
53Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:28.630
54Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:29.270
55Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:29.610
56Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:29.800
57James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:30.270
58Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:30.450
59Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:30.700
60Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:31.100
61Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:31.510
62Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:31.630
63Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:00:31.930
64Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:32.120
65Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:32.290
66David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:32.300
67David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:32.410
68Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:32.560
69Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:32.860
70Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:33.240
71Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:00:33.440
72George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:33.810
73Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:33.960
74Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:34.240
75Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:34.360
76Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:35.220
77Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:35.810
78Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:36.820
79Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:36.830
80Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:37.930
81Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:38.490
82Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:38.500
83Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:39.060
84Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:39.250
85Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:39.280
86Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:39.310
87Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:39.670
88William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:39.830
89Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:40.580
90Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:40.710
91Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:41.260
92Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:00:41.820
93Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:41.870
94Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:41.910
95Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:42.740
96Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:43.160
97John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing0:00:43.670
98Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:44.580
99Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45.550
100Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:45.710
101Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:46.420
102Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:47.910
103Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:00:48.010
104Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:48.120
105Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:48.430
106Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:49.490
107Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:50.330
108Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:50.390
109Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:57.500
110Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:58.130
111Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:58.140
112Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:03.220
113Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:04.380
114Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:01:04.720
115Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:08.840
116Mark Langlands (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:11.250
117Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:12.990
118Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:16.500

General classification after prologue

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:04:05
2Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:01
3Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:04
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:04
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:06
7Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:08
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:00:09
9Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:10
10Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:11
11Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:11
12Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:11
13Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:12
14Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:00:14
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:14
16Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:14
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:14
18Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:15
19Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:15
20Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:16
21Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
22Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:18
23Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:19
24Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:19
25Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:19
26Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:20
27Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:20
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
29Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21
30Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:21
31Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21
32Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:22
33Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:22
34Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:22
35Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:22
36Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:22
37Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:00:23
38Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:24
39George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
40Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:24
41Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:25
42Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:25
43Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:00:26
44Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:26
45Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:27
46Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:00:27
47Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:27
48Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:27
49Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:27
50Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:28
51Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:28
52Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
53Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:28
54Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:29
55Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:29
56Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
57James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:30
58Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:30
59Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:30
60Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:31
61Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
62Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:31
63Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:00:31
64Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:32
65Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:32
66David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:32
67David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:32
68Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:32
69Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:32
70Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:33
71Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:00:33
72George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:33
73Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:33
74Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:34
75Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:34
76Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:35
77Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:35
78Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:36
79Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:36
80Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:37
81Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:38
82Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:38
83Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:39
84Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:39
85Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:39
86Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:39
87Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:39
88William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:39
89Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:40
90Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:40
91Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:41
92Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:00:41
93Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:41
94Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:41
95Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:42
96Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:43
97John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing0:00:43
98Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:44
99Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45
100Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:45
101Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:00:46
102Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:47
103Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:00:48
104Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:48
105Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:48
106Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:49
107Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:50
108Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:50
109Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:57
110Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
111Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:58
112Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:01:03
113Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:04
114Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:01:04
115Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:08
116Mark Langlands (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:01:11
117Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:12
118Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:16

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:04:10
2Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:00:10
3Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:00:11
4Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:00:18
5Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pureblack Racing
6Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:20
7Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:21
8Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:23
9Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:27
10Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:28
11George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:29
12Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:31
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:32
14Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Cycling
15Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:34
16Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Cycling
17Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:35
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Luis Crosby (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:00:36
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:41
21Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:00:43
22Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
23Daniel Barry (NZl) Pureblack Racing0:00:44
24Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
25Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:00

Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:16
2Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
3Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:15
4Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:00:19
5Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:00:40

