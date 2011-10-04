Image 1 of 6 The remainder of the Jayco-2XU team near the summit of Mt.Wellington during their stage winning ride. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 6 The peloton await the roll-out from Wrest Point Casino with their destination Mt.Wellington surrounded by cloud and fog before stage one of the 2011 Tour of Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 6 The tour depart the Wrest Point Casino in Hobart for stage one of the 2011 Tour of Tasmania. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 6 The remaining riders on the V Australia team near the summit of Mt.Wellington where the weather can throw anything up. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 6 The winning team of Jayco-2XU on the podium in Hobart. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 6 Tour leader Mark Jamieson (Jayco-2XU) originally from Nook on Tasmania (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Jayco-2XU's team of climbing specialists proved that the hype surrounding them was very much justified, posting a blistering 48:29.9 on the team time trial up Mt Wellington to take the stage, and the race lead.

Mark Jamieson led the team over the line, taking the race's first yellow jersey, with Josh Atkins, Dale Parker and Jai Crawford following as part of an elite top four. Jamieson and Crawford also head the Tasmanian rider classification, with the latter already tasting success after starting the race as an 11th hour call-up.

"This is an exciting victory for us and I’m sure that one of our boys can win the tour," he said. "I had been over the course twice before so I knew what to expect. It was a great opening stage for us."

Jayco-2XU team manager Pat Jonker praised the work of Jamieson, who the team offered a lifeline earleir in the season, when he was without a team, and lacking racing fitness.

"This was the sweetest of victories," said Jonker. "We were hoping for a top three finish, but realised the Russians and Genesys were very professional outfits who were [specifically] prepared for this type of race.

"I am especially pleased for 'Jamo' who earlier in the year would have been struggling to win a club race."

Next best were Genesys Wealth Advisers, who despite having ridden the Mt Wellington course several times in August as part of a course reconissaince, suffered without the services of Patrick Shaw. The NRS leaders will lament a slow start though they narrowed as the climb went on, eventually finishing 17 seconds down.

The Russian squad, who rode an impressive race at the recent Launceston - New Norfolk, were a further 13 seconds back in third place. Russian team coach Heiko Salzwedel was gracious in defeat.

"I was sceptical about starting a major tour with a team time trial up a mountain," he said. "But it was a fantastic stage, a really great advertisement for the Tour of Tasmania."

The big losers on the day were Plan B Racing and BikeBug.com who both conceded big time and will now be hard-pressed to mount any real bid for the race's general classification.



Tomorrow sees the race cover a difficult 140 kilometres over two tough stages. The first, a 61.4 km transition from New Norfolk to Hamilton features four climbs, before the peloton tackles the 78.6 kilometre burn to Bronte Park in the afternoon.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 0:48:29.9 2 Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU) 3 Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU) 4 Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU) 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:17.0 6 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia) 0:00:30.6 10 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 11 Valery Kaikov (Team Russia) 12 Alexander Serov (Team Russia) 13 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:00:43.4 14 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 15 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 16 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 17 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:01:44.2 18 Trenton Day (Jayco - 2XU) 0:01:46.6 19 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:31.9 20 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 21 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 22 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 23 Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:14.2 24 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain) 0:03:16.0 25 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 26 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 27 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 28 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:39.5 29 Alex Wohler (Team Down Under) 0:03:48.6 30 Alexander Ray (Team Down Under) 31 Mark O'brien (Team Down Under) 32 Stuart Mulhern (Team Down Under) 33 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:03:50.4 34 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:26.0 35 Jamie Lacey (Team Down Under) 0:04:40.7 36 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 0:05:03.0 37 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 0:05:05.3 38 Nick Woods (Team Down Under) 0:05:08.2 39 Calvin Watson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:20.2 40 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team) 0:05:23.2 41 Blake Hose (John West Cycling Team) 42 Stuart Smith (John West Cycling Team) 43 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 44 James Bennett (John West Cycling Team) 45 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 46 Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under) 0:05:35.4 47 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 0:05:49.2 48 Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS) 49 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS) 50 Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS) 51 Alexi Markov (Team Russia) 0:06:05.6 52 Joshua Aldride (Central Coast Council) 0:06:07.4 53 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 54 Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council) 55 Timothy Cameron (Central Coast Council) 56 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:06:12.9 57 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 58 Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) 59 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 60 James Boal (Central Coast Council) 0:06:15.8 61 Liam Dove (Lawson Homes) 0:06:36.6 62 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:07:08.4 63 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 64 Logan Calder (Plan B Racing) 65 Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing) 66 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes) 0:07:16.4 67 John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:07:21.2 68 Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 69 Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 70 Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 71 Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:07:54.7 72 Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:07:56.8 73 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 74 Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 75 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 76 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes) 0:08:16.6 77 Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:09:05.1 78 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 0:09:09.3 79 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU) 0:09:40.2 80 James Hepburn (Jayco - 2XU) 81 Ben Hill (Jayco - 2XU) 82 Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:09:57.5 83 Aaron Kemps (V Australia) 0:10:20.7 84 Mathew Wheatcroft (Team Down Under) 0:10:25.2 85 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:11:04.7 86 Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia) 0:12:07.7 87 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:12:12.6 88 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:12:20.6 89 Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia) 0:12:33.1 90 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 0:13:32.2 91 Mike Henton (Central Coast Council) 0:13:41.0 92 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:13:56.5 93 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:15:03.5 94 James Mowatt (Search2Retain) 0:15:32.4 95 Jake Mcgee (Bikebug.Com) 0:17:03.7 96 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 97 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:19:08.8 98 David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:20:33.9

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jayco - 2XU 2:25:29 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:51 3 Team Russia 0:01:31 4 V Australia 0:02:10 5 Bikebug.com 0:07:35 6 search2retain 0:09:48 7 Team Down Under 0:11:25 8 John West Cycling Team 0:16:09 9 Jayco - AIS 0:17:27 10 Central Coast Council 0:18:22 11 Lawson Homes 0:18:38 12 Plan B Racing 0:21:25 13 ride.net.au/Hobart Wheelers 0:22:03 14 Pure Tas - Deloitte 0:23:50

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 0:48:30 2 Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU) 3 Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU) 4 Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU) 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:17 6 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 9 Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia) 0:00:31 10 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 11 Valery Kaikov (Team Russia) 12 Alexander Serov (Team Russia) 13 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:00:43 14 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 15 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 16 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 17 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:01:44 18 Trenton Day (Jayco - 2XU) 0:01:47 19 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:32 20 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 21 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 22 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 23 Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:14 24 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain) 0:03:16 25 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 26 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 27 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 28 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:39 29 Alex Wohler (Team Down Under) 0:03:49 30 Alexander Ray (Team Down Under) 31 Mark O'brien (Team Down Under) 32 Stuart Mulhern (Team Down Under) 33 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:03:50 34 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:26 35 Jamie Lacey (Team Down Under) 0:04:41 36 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 0:05:03 37 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 0:05:05 38 Nick Woods (Team Down Under) 0:05:08 39 Calvin Watson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:20 40 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team) 0:05:23 41 Blake Hose (John West Cycling Team) 42 Stuart Smith (John West Cycling Team) 43 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 44 James Bennett (John West Cycling Team) 45 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 46 Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under) 0:05:35 47 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 0:05:49 48 Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS) 49 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS) 50 Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS) 51 Alexi Markov (Team Russia) 0:06:06 52 Joshua Aldride (Central Coast Council) 0:06:07 53 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 54 Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council) 55 Timothy Cameron (Central Coast Council) 56 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:06:13 57 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 58 Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) 59 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 60 James Boal (Central Coast Council) 0:06:16 61 Liam Dove (Lawson Homes) 0:06:37 62 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:07:08 63 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 64 Logan Calder (Plan B Racing) 65 Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing) 66 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes) 0:07:16 67 John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:07:21 68 Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 69 Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 70 Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 71 Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:07:55 72 Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:07:57 73 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 74 Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 75 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 76 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes) 0:08:17 77 Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:09:05 78 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 0:09:09 79 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU) 0:09:40 80 James Hepburn (Jayco - 2XU) 81 Ben Hill (Jayco - 2XU) 82 Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:09:57 83 Aaron Kemps (V Australia) 0:10:21 84 Mathew Wheatcroft (Team Down Under) 0:10:25 85 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:11:05 86 Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia) 0:12:08 87 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:12:13 88 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:12:21 89 Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia) 0:12:33 90 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 0:13:32 91 Mike Henton (Central Coast Council) 0:13:41 92 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:13:56 93 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:15:03 94 James Mowatt (Search2Retain) 0:15:32 95 Jake Mcgee (Bikebug.Com) 0:17:04 96 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 97 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:19:09 98 David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:20:34

Tasmanian Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 0:48:29 2 Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU) 3 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:17 4 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 0:00:44 6 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:06:13 7 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 8 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes) 0:07:17 9 John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:07:22 10 Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 11 Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 12 Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 13 Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:07:55 14 Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:07:57 15 Jake McMahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 16 Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 17 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 18 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes) 0:08:17 19 Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:09:06 20 Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:09:58 21 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:12:13 22 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:12:21 23 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:13:57 24 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:19:09 25 David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:20:34