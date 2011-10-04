Trending

Jayco-2XU's team of superstars topple Genesys on opening day

Tasmanian Mark Jamieson dons first yellow jersey in home Tour

Image 1 of 6

The remainder of the Jayco-2XU team near the summit of Mt.Wellington during their stage winning ride.

The remainder of the Jayco-2XU team near the summit of Mt.Wellington during their stage winning ride.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 6

The peloton await the roll-out from Wrest Point Casino with their destination Mt.Wellington surrounded by cloud and fog before stage one of the 2011 Tour of Tasmania.

The peloton await the roll-out from Wrest Point Casino with their destination Mt.Wellington surrounded by cloud and fog before stage one of the 2011 Tour of Tasmania.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 6

The tour depart the Wrest Point Casino in Hobart for stage one of the 2011 Tour of Tasmania.

The tour depart the Wrest Point Casino in Hobart for stage one of the 2011 Tour of Tasmania.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 6

The remaining riders on the V Australia team near the summit of Mt.Wellington where the weather can throw anything up.

The remaining riders on the V Australia team near the summit of Mt.Wellington where the weather can throw anything up.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 6

The winning team of Jayco-2XU on the podium in Hobart.

The winning team of Jayco-2XU on the podium in Hobart.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 6

Tour leader Mark Jamieson (Jayco-2XU) originally from Nook on Tasmania

Tour leader Mark Jamieson (Jayco-2XU) originally from Nook on Tasmania
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Jayco-2XU's team of climbing specialists proved that the hype surrounding them was very much justified, posting a blistering 48:29.9 on the team time trial up Mt Wellington to take the stage, and the race lead.

Mark Jamieson led the team over the line, taking the race's first yellow jersey, with Josh Atkins, Dale Parker and Jai Crawford following as part of an elite top four. Jamieson and Crawford also head the Tasmanian rider classification, with the latter already tasting success after starting the race as an 11th hour call-up.

"This is an exciting victory for us and I’m sure that one of our boys can win the tour," he said. "I had been over the course twice before so I knew what to expect. It was a great opening stage for us."

Jayco-2XU team manager Pat Jonker praised the work of Jamieson, who the team offered a lifeline earleir in the season, when he was without a team, and lacking racing fitness.

"This was the sweetest of victories," said Jonker. "We were hoping for a top three finish, but realised the Russians and Genesys were very professional outfits who were [specifically] prepared for this type of race.

"I am especially pleased for 'Jamo' who earlier in the year would have been struggling to win a club race."

Next best were Genesys Wealth Advisers, who despite having ridden the Mt Wellington course several times in August as part of a course reconissaince, suffered without the services of Patrick Shaw. The NRS leaders will lament a slow start though they narrowed as the climb went on, eventually finishing 17 seconds down.

The Russian squad, who rode an impressive race at the recent Launceston - New Norfolk, were a further 13 seconds back in third place. Russian team coach Heiko Salzwedel was gracious in defeat.

"I was sceptical about starting a major tour with a team time trial up a mountain," he said. "But it was a fantastic stage, a really great advertisement for the Tour of Tasmania."

The big losers on the day were Plan B Racing and BikeBug.com who both conceded big time and will now be hard-pressed to mount any real bid for the race's general classification.

Tomorrow sees the race cover a difficult 140 kilometres over two tough stages. The first, a 61.4 km transition from New Norfolk to Hamilton features four climbs, before the peloton tackles the 78.6 kilometre burn to Bronte Park in the afternoon.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU)0:48:29.9
2Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU)
3Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU)
4Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU)
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:17.0
6Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia)0:00:30.6
10Valery Valynin (Team Russia)
11Valery Kaikov (Team Russia)
12Alexander Serov (Team Russia)
13Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:00:43.4
14Christopher Winn (V Australia)
15Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)
16Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)
17Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:01:44.2
18Trenton Day (Jayco - 2XU)0:01:46.6
19Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:02:31.9
20Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
21Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
22Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)
23Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com)0:03:14.2
24Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)0:03:16.0
25Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
26Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
27Paul Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
28Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:03:39.5
29Alex Wohler (Team Down Under)0:03:48.6
30Alexander Ray (Team Down Under)
31Mark O'brien (Team Down Under)
32Stuart Mulhern (Team Down Under)
33Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:03:50.4
34Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:26.0
35Jamie Lacey (Team Down Under)0:04:40.7
36Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:05:03.0
37Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)0:05:05.3
38Nick Woods (Team Down Under)0:05:08.2
39Calvin Watson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:20.2
40Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team)0:05:23.2
41Blake Hose (John West Cycling Team)
42Stuart Smith (John West Cycling Team)
43Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
44James Bennett (John West Cycling Team)
45Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)
46Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under)0:05:35.4
47Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS)0:05:49.2
48Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS)
49Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS)
50Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS)
51Alexi Markov (Team Russia)0:06:05.6
52Joshua Aldride (Central Coast Council)0:06:07.4
53Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
54Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council)
55Timothy Cameron (Central Coast Council)
56Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)0:06:12.9
57Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
58Trent Morey (Lawson Homes)
59Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
60James Boal (Central Coast Council)0:06:15.8
61Liam Dove (Lawson Homes)0:06:36.6
62Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:07:08.4
63Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)
64Logan Calder (Plan B Racing)
65Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing)
66Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes)0:07:16.4
67John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:07:21.2
68Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
69Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
70Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
71Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:07:54.7
72Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:07:56.8
73Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
74Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
75Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
76Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes)0:08:16.6
77Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:09:05.1
78Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)0:09:09.3
79Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU)0:09:40.2
80James Hepburn (Jayco - 2XU)
81Ben Hill (Jayco - 2XU)
82Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:09:57.5
83Aaron Kemps (V Australia)0:10:20.7
84Mathew Wheatcroft (Team Down Under)0:10:25.2
85Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)0:11:04.7
86Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia)0:12:07.7
87Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:12:12.6
88Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:12:20.6
89Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia)0:12:33.1
90Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)0:13:32.2
91Mike Henton (Central Coast Council)0:13:41.0
92Sean Sullivan (V Australia)0:13:56.5
93Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:15:03.5
94James Mowatt (Search2Retain)0:15:32.4
95Jake Mcgee (Bikebug.Com)0:17:03.7
96Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
97Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:19:08.8
98David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:20:33.9

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayco - 2XU2:25:29
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:51
3Team Russia0:01:31
4V Australia0:02:10
5Bikebug.com0:07:35
6search2retain0:09:48
7Team Down Under0:11:25
8John West Cycling Team0:16:09
9Jayco - AIS0:17:27
10Central Coast Council0:18:22
11Lawson Homes0:18:38
12Plan B Racing0:21:25
13ride.net.au/Hobart Wheelers0:22:03
14Pure Tas - Deloitte0:23:50

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU)0:48:30
2Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU)
3Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU)
4Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU)
5Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:17
6Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia)0:00:31
10Valery Valynin (Team Russia)
11Valery Kaikov (Team Russia)
12Alexander Serov (Team Russia)
13Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:00:43
14Christopher Winn (V Australia)
15Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)
16Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)
17Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:01:44
18Trenton Day (Jayco - 2XU)0:01:47
19Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:02:32
20Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
21Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
22Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)
23Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com)0:03:14
24Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain)0:03:16
25Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
26Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
27Paul Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
28Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:03:39
29Alex Wohler (Team Down Under)0:03:49
30Alexander Ray (Team Down Under)
31Mark O'brien (Team Down Under)
32Stuart Mulhern (Team Down Under)
33Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:03:50
34Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:26
35Jamie Lacey (Team Down Under)0:04:41
36Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:05:03
37Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)0:05:05
38Nick Woods (Team Down Under)0:05:08
39Calvin Watson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:20
40Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team)0:05:23
41Blake Hose (John West Cycling Team)
42Stuart Smith (John West Cycling Team)
43Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
44James Bennett (John West Cycling Team)
45Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)
46Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under)0:05:35
47Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS)0:05:49
48Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS)
49Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS)
50Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS)
51Alexi Markov (Team Russia)0:06:06
52Joshua Aldride (Central Coast Council)0:06:07
53Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
54Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council)
55Timothy Cameron (Central Coast Council)
56Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)0:06:13
57Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
58Trent Morey (Lawson Homes)
59Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
60James Boal (Central Coast Council)0:06:16
61Liam Dove (Lawson Homes)0:06:37
62Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:07:08
63Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)
64Logan Calder (Plan B Racing)
65Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing)
66Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes)0:07:16
67John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:07:21
68Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
69Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
70Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
71Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:07:55
72Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:07:57
73Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
74Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
75Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
76Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes)0:08:17
77Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:09:05
78Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)0:09:09
79Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU)0:09:40
80James Hepburn (Jayco - 2XU)
81Ben Hill (Jayco - 2XU)
82Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:09:57
83Aaron Kemps (V Australia)0:10:21
84Mathew Wheatcroft (Team Down Under)0:10:25
85Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)0:11:05
86Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia)0:12:08
87Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:12:13
88Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:12:21
89Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia)0:12:33
90Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)0:13:32
91Mike Henton (Central Coast Council)0:13:41
92Sean Sullivan (V Australia)0:13:56
93Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:15:03
94James Mowatt (Search2Retain)0:15:32
95Jake Mcgee (Bikebug.Com)0:17:04
96Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
97Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:19:09
98David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:20:34

Tasmanian Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU)0:48:29
2Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU)
3Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:17
4Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
5Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)0:00:44
6Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)0:06:13
7Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
8Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes)0:07:17
9John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:07:22
10Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
11Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
12Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
13Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:07:55
14Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:07:57
15Jake McMahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
16Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
17Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
18Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes)0:08:17
19Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:09:06
20Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:09:58
21Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:12:13
22Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:12:21
23Sean Sullivan (V Australia)0:13:57
24Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:19:09
25David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:20:34

