Chaoufi wins in Kigali

Teklehaimanot moves into overall lead

Image 1 of 10

The second group arrives at the finish.

(Image credit: Cynthia Lou)
Image 2 of 10

The final climb took its toll.

(Image credit: Cynthia Lou)
Image 3 of 10

Javier Megias (Team Type 1) digs deep to bridge a gap to the front group

(Image credit: Cynthia Lou)
Image 4 of 10

The Moroccan team was very active today.

(Image credit: Cynthia Lou)
Image 5 of 10

Alex Bowden & Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) climbing in the peloton.

(Image credit: Cynthia Lou)
Image 6 of 10

Alex Bowden (Team Type 1) fights to return to the pack after an unfortunately timed flat at the bottom of the climb.

(Image credit: Cynthia Lou)
Image 7 of 10

The peloton saddles up for another day.

(Image credit: Cynthia Lou)
Image 8 of 10

Team Type 1 relaxes before the stage.

(Image credit: Cynthia Lou)
Image 9 of 10

The riders sign on before the start.

(Image credit: Cynthia Lou)
Image 10 of 10

Javier Megias (TEam Type 1) on the tough final climb.

(Image credit: Cynthia Lou)

Eritrean all-rounder Daniel Teklehaimanot took control of the Tour of Rwanda on Wednesday after finishing second behind Tarik Chaoufi (Morocco) on stage 8, between Butare and Kigali.

The five-time African Continental Champion already wore the yellow jersey after winning stage 2 but he went on to share the glory with his teammates in the following days. Tesfai Teklit and Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane have also led the race overall, with the latter capturing a stage win. Frekalsi Debesai also took a stage victory, underlining the supremacy of the Eritrean brigade.

What was Teklehaimanot's plan when he jumped clear of the peloton with 36km to go, even though his team-mate Natnael was still in the pace? Samson Solomon, the directeur sportif of the Eritrean national team said: “That's a normal situation. Daniel had to take the jersey today and now the race is finished.”

That version could mean that Teklehaimanot had always been the Eritreans' team supreme, and that the success of his teammates was simply a case of team politics.

However, Teklehaimanot denied that he had planned to take the yellow jersey on the day. “I counterattacked behind a breakaway because I felt everybody was tired in the peloton,” he said. In any case, the UCI World Center stagiaire seemed to be the strongest rider in the peloton, according to his rivals themselves. It should also be noted that the peloton was dropping many riders and the leading group was almost caught when he launched his attack.

Up front, Tarif Chaoufi, Abdelati Saaoune (Morocco) and Meron Russom (Eritrea) were the survivors from a big group which started at kilometre zero, with Jasson Bakke (South Africa), Guy Smet (Avia Flanders) and Faysal Alsharaa (Libia). Their gap reached 3:56 in the middle of the race.

The peloton was certainly tired come the end of the day. By the finish of stage 8, the riders had clocked up 992.3km in eight days. “That's an unusual effort at the end of the season,” Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg said. The South African, who is suffering from bronchitis, managed to hold his third place overall but lost fifteen seconds and is now under pressure from Moroccan Adil Jelloul for the final podium.

The winner of the uphill sprint, Chaoufi, was three times on the podium of the Tour of Rwanda in 2009. This year the 24-year-old has won a stage at the Tour of Mali and the GP Al Massira at home.

The Moroccan team was understandably pleased with the success of its youngest rider. They dominated the 2009 edition of the race by capturing the general classification and six stages out of eight. National coach Mohammed Bilal explained: “This year we were not powerful at the beginning because this is just the beginning of our season. We had a break from August to October and then we only rode the Tour of Tunisia. So today we rode flat out in the breakaway even though the Eritrean Russom could take Jelloul's fourth place overall. We decided to take the risk because a stage win was our big priority.”

The Tour of Rwanda seems to be a critical event for Moroccan cycling. In 2009, the team’s domination was in part a response to criticism from the King of Morocco, as cycling is one of the most popular and subsidised sports in the country. It is understood that each rider earns arround 1000€ a month and has professional status even though the national squad is not registered as an UCI Continental team.

Thursday sees the Tour of Rwanda's conclusion around Kigali, with a predominatly flat 120.9km stage that is officially dedicated to the 1994 genocide victims, when 800,000 people died. The last stage may well herald Teklehaimanot’s first win in an African tour after his best African jersey at 2007 Tour of Ivory Coast.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco3:09:20
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea0:00:03
3Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea0:00:10
4Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco0:00:24
5Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea0:01:37
6Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea0:01:41
7Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco0:01:43
8Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:01:52
9Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center
10Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda0:02:01
11Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa
12Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center0:02:08
13Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
14Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
15Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya
16Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:02:14
17Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
18Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:02:25
19Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
20Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:02:41
21Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:02:44
22Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea0:02:45
23Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea
24Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa0:02:54
25Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:03:03
26Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:03:15
27Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa0:05:14
28Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt0:06:52
29Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:07:32
30Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco0:07:49
31Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda0:08:22
32Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya
33Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya0:08:40
34Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda0:08:45
35Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt0:08:57
36Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda0:09:00
37Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt0:09:11
38Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda0:10:13
39Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya0:10:24
40Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon0:12:31
41Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt
42Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
43Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
44Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
45David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs
46Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team
47Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1
48Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1
49Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
50Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon
51Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles
52Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon0:12:45
53Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco0:12:51
54Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team0:12:54
55Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
56Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
57Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin
58Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda0:13:35
59Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
60Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya0:13:56
61Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda0:15:47
62Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:17:01
63Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:18:18
64Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda0:20:07
65Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa0:21:46

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea25:50:22
2Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea0:00:49
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa0:02:11
4Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco0:02:19
5Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:02:49
6Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea0:04:34
7Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea0:04:37
8Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda0:04:45
9Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:05:48
10Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea0:07:31
11Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco0:11:47
12Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin0:15:13
13Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda0:21:10
14Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center0:22:52
15Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa0:26:54
16Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea0:27:04
17Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa0:28:38
18Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya0:33:12
19Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:38:32
20Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya0:46:19
21Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco0:47:21
22Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa0:53:39
23Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda0:55:30
24Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco1:00:44
25Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda1:03:51
26Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda1:06:45
27Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 11:14:11
28Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt1:15:08
29Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda1:19:27
30Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco1:20:55
31Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda1:22:21
32Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya1:26:20
33Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team1:26:25
34Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team1:26:50
35Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco1:29:23
36Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin1:30:41
37Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya1:31:45
38Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt1:31:53
39David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs1:36:15
40Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team1:36:34
41Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team1:38:17
42Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin1:40:47
43Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team1:41:50
44Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center1:47:08
45Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya1:49:31
46Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya1:49:36
47Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda1:59:01
48Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya2:04:26
49Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya2:05:19
50Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya2:24:25
51Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles2:32:27
52Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda2:32:30
53Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt2:33:27
54Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon2:51:20
55Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya2:59:18
56Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt3:06:43
57Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon3:10:28
58Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon3:12:07
59Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda3:18:43
60Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin3:21:35
61Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 13:30:41
62Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda3:35:51
63Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 13:36:14
64Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya3:37:59
65Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 13:49:23

 

