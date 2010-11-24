Image 1 of 10 The second group arrives at the finish. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 2 of 10 The final climb took its toll. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 3 of 10 Javier Megias (Team Type 1) digs deep to bridge a gap to the front group (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 4 of 10 The Moroccan team was very active today. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 5 of 10 Alex Bowden & Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) climbing in the peloton. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 6 of 10 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1) fights to return to the pack after an unfortunately timed flat at the bottom of the climb. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 7 of 10 The peloton saddles up for another day. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 8 of 10 Team Type 1 relaxes before the stage. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 9 of 10 The riders sign on before the start. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou) Image 10 of 10 Javier Megias (TEam Type 1) on the tough final climb. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou)

Eritrean all-rounder Daniel Teklehaimanot took control of the Tour of Rwanda on Wednesday after finishing second behind Tarik Chaoufi (Morocco) on stage 8, between Butare and Kigali.

The five-time African Continental Champion already wore the yellow jersey after winning stage 2 but he went on to share the glory with his teammates in the following days. Tesfai Teklit and Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane have also led the race overall, with the latter capturing a stage win. Frekalsi Debesai also took a stage victory, underlining the supremacy of the Eritrean brigade.

What was Teklehaimanot's plan when he jumped clear of the peloton with 36km to go, even though his team-mate Natnael was still in the pace? Samson Solomon, the directeur sportif of the Eritrean national team said: “That's a normal situation. Daniel had to take the jersey today and now the race is finished.”

That version could mean that Teklehaimanot had always been the Eritreans' team supreme, and that the success of his teammates was simply a case of team politics.

However, Teklehaimanot denied that he had planned to take the yellow jersey on the day. “I counterattacked behind a breakaway because I felt everybody was tired in the peloton,” he said. In any case, the UCI World Center stagiaire seemed to be the strongest rider in the peloton, according to his rivals themselves. It should also be noted that the peloton was dropping many riders and the leading group was almost caught when he launched his attack.

Up front, Tarif Chaoufi, Abdelati Saaoune (Morocco) and Meron Russom (Eritrea) were the survivors from a big group which started at kilometre zero, with Jasson Bakke (South Africa), Guy Smet (Avia Flanders) and Faysal Alsharaa (Libia). Their gap reached 3:56 in the middle of the race.

The peloton was certainly tired come the end of the day. By the finish of stage 8, the riders had clocked up 992.3km in eight days. “That's an unusual effort at the end of the season,” Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg said. The South African, who is suffering from bronchitis, managed to hold his third place overall but lost fifteen seconds and is now under pressure from Moroccan Adil Jelloul for the final podium.

The winner of the uphill sprint, Chaoufi, was three times on the podium of the Tour of Rwanda in 2009. This year the 24-year-old has won a stage at the Tour of Mali and the GP Al Massira at home.

The Moroccan team was understandably pleased with the success of its youngest rider. They dominated the 2009 edition of the race by capturing the general classification and six stages out of eight. National coach Mohammed Bilal explained: “This year we were not powerful at the beginning because this is just the beginning of our season. We had a break from August to October and then we only rode the Tour of Tunisia. So today we rode flat out in the breakaway even though the Eritrean Russom could take Jelloul's fourth place overall. We decided to take the risk because a stage win was our big priority.”

The Tour of Rwanda seems to be a critical event for Moroccan cycling. In 2009, the team’s domination was in part a response to criticism from the King of Morocco, as cycling is one of the most popular and subsidised sports in the country. It is understood that each rider earns arround 1000€ a month and has professional status even though the national squad is not registered as an UCI Continental team.

Thursday sees the Tour of Rwanda's conclusion around Kigali, with a predominatly flat 120.9km stage that is officially dedicated to the 1994 genocide victims, when 800,000 people died. The last stage may well herald Teklehaimanot’s first win in an African tour after his best African jersey at 2007 Tour of Ivory Coast.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco 3:09:20 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:03 3 Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:10 4 Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco 0:00:24 5 Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea 0:01:37 6 Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea 0:01:41 7 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco 0:01:43 8 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:01:52 9 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center 10 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda 0:02:01 11 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 12 Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center 0:02:08 13 Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 14 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco 15 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya 16 Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:02:14 17 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda 18 Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:02:25 19 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda 20 Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:02:41 21 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:02:44 22 Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea 0:02:45 23 Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea 24 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 0:02:54 25 Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:03:03 26 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:03:15 27 Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa 0:05:14 28 Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt 0:06:52 29 Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:07:32 30 Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco 0:07:49 31 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda 0:08:22 32 Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya 33 Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya 0:08:40 34 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda 0:08:45 35 Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt 0:08:57 36 Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda 0:09:00 37 Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt 0:09:11 38 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda 0:10:13 39 Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya 0:10:24 40 Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon 0:12:31 41 Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt 42 Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 43 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 44 Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 45 David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 46 Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 47 Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1 48 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 49 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 50 Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon 51 Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles 52 Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon 0:12:45 53 Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco 0:12:51 54 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:12:54 55 Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 56 Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 57 Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 58 Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda 0:13:35 59 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda 60 Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya 0:13:56 61 Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda 0:15:47 62 Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:17:01 63 Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:18:18 64 Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda 0:20:07 65 Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa 0:21:46