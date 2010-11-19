Image 1 of 13 Team Type 1's Charles Joe Eldridge and Martijn Verschoor in the peloton during stage four. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 2 of 13 The Tour of Rwanda peloton early in stage four. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 3 of 13 Dan Craven (UCI Continental Center) powers the break. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 4 of 13 Stage three winner Benjamin Trouche (C.A. Castelsarrasin) finished more than 26 minutes off the pace in stage four. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 5 of 13 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1) tackles one of the many climbs in stage four. (Image credit: Cynthia Lou/Team Type 1) Image 6 of 13 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda) attacked the peloton and bridged to the breakaway alone. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 7 of 13 Dan Craven (UCI Continental Center) celebrates his stage victory after being off the front in a break since the first kilometre. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 8 of 13 New race leader Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda) tries to stay dry after the podium ceremony. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 9 of 13 The breakaway pushes onwards through the rain. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 10 of 13 UCI Continental Center teammates Tsgabu Grmay, left, and stage four winner Dan Craven. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 11 of 13 Cameroon team meets prior to stage four. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 12 of 13 The Egpytian team awaits the start of stage four. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 13 of 13 The Eritrean team sets tempo in the break. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey)

The Tour of Rwanda's stage 4 will be a legendary day in the history of Rwandan cycling as the national champion Adrien Niyonshuti took over the lead of his home Tour from Tesfai Teklit of the formidable Eritrean team. Namibian all-rounder Dan Craven (UCI Continental Center) won the 148.9km stage which featured five first category climbs and torrential rain at the finish. Craven bested his two breakaway companions Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eritrea) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda) at the finish for the victory.

Despite the weather a massive crowd attended the finish in Gisenyi, on the Congolese border, close to the national park known for its gorillas and volcanoes. The spectators had plenty to celebrate as the 23-year-old Niyonshuti, a professional with the South African MTN team, donned the leader's jersey.

The stage started aggressively right from the start in Kigali as a breakaway formed after only one kilometre of racing on a long ascent. The breakaway included Nicodem Habiyambere and Gasore Hategeka (Rwanda), three teammates of race leader Tesfai Teklit: Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane, Frekalsi Debresai and Meron Russom (Eritrea), Gabriel Combrinck (South Africa), Abdelati Saadoune (Morocco), John Njoroge (Kenya) plus UCI Continental Center teammates Dan Craven and Tsgabu Grmay who were the most active throughout the stage.

The UCI Continental Center squad had decided to launch a big attack that day and they succeeded. The team's coach, Jean-Pierre Van Zyl, explained: "We wanted to make the race difficult, to take time on the general classification, support Grmay who was 10th overall and help [Estifanos] Gebresilassie, who was 5th, and could take advantage later if the Eritrean riders grew tired chasing the breakaway."

In August, Ethiopia's Grmay and Gebresilassie joined the UCI Continental Center team based in Augu, near Johannesburg, South Africa. Despite slight builds, the two U23 talents have big engines as Grmay, 62kg, tested for 25 minutes at 360 watts while Gebresilassie, 57kg, rode for 25 minutes at 350 watts.

"They couldn't manage to follow a straight line on the road at the beginning but they improved a lot," Van Zyl said. "Both also gained 80 watts in four months!" Ethiopian riders are the new outside contenders of the Tour of Rwanda, their first international race.

The breakaway's lead extended to 4:25 at kilometre 60 which put Meron Russom into the virtual yellow jersey while Natnael Berhane sprinted at the top of the climbs to win the polka-dot jersey.

Three riders were dropped from the break due to crashes: Njoroge, Hategeka and Habiyambere. It was particularly unfortunate for Hategeka who was highly motivated to be in front for the stage finish in his hometown.

The Rwandan team took comfort with the performance of their leader Adrien Niyonshuti who attacked the peloton at 60km to go.

"I saw nobody was following me so I extended my effort," Niyonshuti said. After a 10km solo effort, the Rwandan joined the breakaway which soon exploded on the challenging terrain. With 30km remaining in the stage only Niyonshuti, Berhane and Craven remained at the head of the race.

With five kilometres to go, Craven, a professional for Rapha Condor professional and a former Africa Continental Champion, attacked as he knew the route having spent two weeks training in the area with the Rwanda team. The 27-year-old from Namibia held off his two breakaway companions to win by two seconds.

"That's really the cycling I like, not because of the victory but the breakaway, the epic day, the team work," said Craven, who captured his last UCI success in May, in Ireland's FDB Insurance Ras.

Craven moves to third overall in the Tour of Rwanda, 37 seconds behind Niyonshuti. Eritrea is still dominating the general classification with Natnael Berhane (2nd at 10 seconds), Teklit (4th at 42 seconds), Teklehaimanot (5th at 1:17) and Russom (7th at 1:44).

On Saturday, stage 5 will cover the same route at today's stage but in the opposite direction. The peloton will immediately face a climb nearly 30km long which should shatter the field.

Full Results 1 Dan Craven (Nam) UCI Continental Center 3:56:44 2 Teweldemedhin Natnael Berhane (Eri) Eritrea 0:00:02 3 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Rwanda 4 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco 0:01:41 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Eritrea 6 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 7 Meron Russom (Eri) Eritrea 8 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:01:46 9 Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco 0:01:49 10 Tesfai Teklit (Eri) Eritrea 0:04:14 11 Frekalsi Debesai (Eri) Eritrea 12 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI Continental Center 13 Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) South Africa 14 Julien Schick (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:04:29 15 Paul Agorir (Ken) Kenya 0:04:14 16 Sollomon Bittew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI Continental Center 0:10:19 17 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda 18 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) South Africa 19 Emmanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda 0:16:12 20 Ibrahim James Yousef (Egy) Egypt 0:20:00 21 Nyandwi Uwase (Rwa) Rwanda 22 Med Said El Ammoury (Mar) Morocco 23 Fathi Ahmed Atunsi (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 24 Adnane Aarbia (Mar) Morocco 25 Issiaka Cisse (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:20:12 26 Samuel Ekiru (Ken) Kenya 27 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda 28 Innocent Sibomana (Rwa) Rwanda 29 Luthando Kaka (RSA) South Africa 30 Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 31 Jasson Bakke (RSA) South Africa 0:20:32 32 Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Morocco 0:20:42 33 Obed Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda 34 Araya Medhin Dawit Haile (Eri) Eritrea 0:20:50 35 Jean De Dieu Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda 0:21:00 36 Samuel Mwangi (Ken) Kenya 37 Eddin Asran Osamahussam (Egy) Egypt 0:21:12 38 Mohamed Ali Almabruk (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:23:26 39 Ahmed Mohamed Abdalla (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 40 Issiaka Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:23:53 41 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 0:26:03 42 Evert Verbist (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 43 Innocent Uwamungu (Rwa) Rwanda 44 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:26:08 45 Philip Van Baele (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 46 Issa Ntibitura (Rwa) Rwanda 0:26:13 47 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco 0:26:18 48 Guillaume Soula (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:26:33 49 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) C.A. Castelsarrasin 50 Mohamed Saad Abou Hegazy (Egy) Egypt 0:27:26 51 Bram Delie (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:27:38 52 Amr Mahmoud Ahmed Mohamed (Egy) Egypt 0:27:53 53 Kipchumba Benjamin Kogo (Ken) Kenya 0:29:01 54 Obert Chembe (Zam) UCI Continental Center 0:30:32 55 Peter Loriko (Ken) Kenya 0:31:40 56 Chris Germain (Sey) Seychelles 0:32:52 57 John Delong (USA) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:35:58 58 Raoul Herve Mbah (Cmr) Cameroon 0:41:23 59 Alex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 60 Stradford James Helms (USA) Team Type 1 61 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 62 Ali Al-Sayed Ali Abdullah (Egy) Egypt 63 Sah Noel Tanessop (Cmr) Cameroon 64 Robert Tawedi Modi (Cmr) Cameroon 0:41:36 65 Eric Sinamenye (Rwa) Rwanda 0:43:28 66 Guy Smet (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:43:40 67 David Matovu (Uga) Mixt Team Grands Lacs 0:44:11 68 Simeon Green (GBr) C.A. Castelsarrasin 0:45:33 69 Gunther Cuylits (Bel) Flanders Avia Team 0:48:08 70 Mahmoud Mohamed Alaa Eddin (Egy) Egypt 0:51:10 71 Trust Munangandu (Zam) UCI Continental Center 0:51:19 72 Faysal Alsharaa (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 73 Youssef Belgasem Ahmed (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:51:55 74 Amin Abdelrazag Alkilani (Lba) Libyan Arab Jamahiriya 0:52:21 HD Dieunedort Simo Sando (Cmr) Cameroon 1:08:49 HD James Bristol (Sey) Seychelles 1:09:46 HD Edward Pothin (Sey) Seychelles 1:11:11 HD Francis Louis (Sey) Seychelles 1:12:08 DNS Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon DNF Songezo Jim (RSA) South Africa DNF Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda DNF John Njoroge (Ken) Kenya DNF Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast DNF Charles Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 DNF Juvenal Nduwimana (Bdi) Mixt Team Grands Lacs DNF Andy Rose (Sey) Seychelles DNF Bolotigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast