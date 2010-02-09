Trending

Boonen wins in Mesaieed

Belgian takes victory in chaotic, crash-marred sprint finale

Image 1 of 31

Race leader Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) retained his overall lead.

Race leader Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) retained his overall lead.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 31

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) at the start of stage three. He won the day with a powerful sprint into Mesaieed.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) at the start of stage three. He won the day with a powerful sprint into Mesaieed.
(Image credit: AFP)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 31

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) takes the win on stage 3.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) takes the win on stage 3.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 31

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) en route to his 16th career Qatar stage win

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) en route to his 16th career Qatar stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 31

Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) dons his second leader's jersey

Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) dons his second leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 31

The lonely highway of the Tour of Qatar

The lonely highway of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 31

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) salutes from the podium in Qatar.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) salutes from the podium in Qatar.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 31

Local wildlife in Qatar.

Local wildlife in Qatar.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 31

Riders speed down the barren, sandy flat.

Riders speed down the barren, sandy flat.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 31

The peloton departs for the third stage.

The peloton departs for the third stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 31

The Quick Step team was excited to get the stage win.

The Quick Step team was excited to get the stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 31

Tom Boonen thanks his teammate after getting the stage win.

Tom Boonen thanks his teammate after getting the stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 31

It's been a while since Tom Boonen (Quick Step) has had to use his victory salute.

It's been a while since Tom Boonen (Quick Step) has had to use his victory salute.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 31

Belgian champion Tom Boonen claims the third stage in Qatar.

Belgian champion Tom Boonen claims the third stage in Qatar.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 31

Some of the local transport.

Some of the local transport.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 31

Boonen looks relieved to have gotten a win.

Boonen looks relieved to have gotten a win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 31

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) powers away from Heinrich Haussler and toward his 16th career Qatar stage win

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) powers away from Heinrich Haussler and toward his 16th career Qatar stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 31

Trek-Livestrong's Alex Dowsett was happy after being in the early break attempt.

Trek-Livestrong's Alex Dowsett was happy after being in the early break attempt.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 19 of 31

Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo) cools down after finishing second in the sprint.

Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo) cools down after finishing second in the sprint.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 20 of 31

Stage winner Tom Boonen (Quick Step) heads to the podium.

Stage winner Tom Boonen (Quick Step) heads to the podium.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 21 of 31

All hail the winner: Boonen.

All hail the winner: Boonen.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 22 of 31

The Belgian national champion celebrates with the Belgian flag.

The Belgian national champion celebrates with the Belgian flag.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 23 of 31

he team area at the start was a McDonald's car park.

he team area at the start was a McDonald's car park.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 24 of 31

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) signs on in the sunshine.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) signs on in the sunshine.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 25 of 31

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) signs box number 81.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) signs box number 81.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 26 of 31

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) shows his moustache under the golden arches.

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) shows his moustache under the golden arches.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 27 of 31

Race leader Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) shows his gold jersey.

Race leader Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) shows his gold jersey.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 28 of 31

Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) gets pole position at the start.

Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) gets pole position at the start.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 29 of 31

Taylor Phinney (Trek - Livestrong) tries to find some shade before the start.

Taylor Phinney (Trek - Livestrong) tries to find some shade before the start.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 30 of 31

Race leader Mol poses with some local school children.

Race leader Mol poses with some local school children.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 31 of 31

The 126 rider peloton gets ready for stage 3.

The 126 rider peloton gets ready for stage 3.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Quick Step's Tom Boonen took a dominating sprint win at the end of the third stage of the Tour of Qatar on Tuesday.

The Belgian showed he has lost none of his sprinter's pedigree as he emerged from the peloton to hold off Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) in a crash-marred bunch gallop into Mesaieed, just south of the Qatar capital of Doha

Boonen was unaffected by the crash in the middle of the peloton after getting a good lead-out by new German team mate Andreas Stauff. Boonen opened up his sprint from 200 metres to go and powered down the left-hand side of the road before swinging across to finish clear of his rivals. Boonen's computer registered a maximum speed of 72.8km/h and he described the sprint as one of the fastest finishes of his career.

"That's really fast! The highest I've ever done was against [Alessandro] Petacchi but that was with a tailwind," he said with a smile, clearly happy to be winning again.

Haussler was disappointed with the sprint after what he called a "crazy finale".

"The stage today was pretty relaxed, not too much wind and no cross winds," said Haussler. "We tried to do something in the final but realized that there was no chance. So we decided to go for the sprint. It was a really crazy finale with a roundabout in the last 500 meters. Riders were trying to go through gaps where it was not possible. There was a guy who crashed in front of me and that opened up the sprint, but Boonen was just faster today. Tomorrow we'll try again and hopefully we will have more wind if not then we will go again for the sprint."

Dutchman Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) avoided the chaos of the finish, finished 19th in the bunch, in the same time as Boonen and so retained his overall race lead. Geert Steurs (Topsport-Vlaanderen) is second at nine second and Boonen moved up to third at 1:55, thanks to the ten-second stage winner's time bonus.

Taylor Phinney of the Under 23 Trek-Livestrong team was an impressive seventh in the sprint. The 19 year-old beat fellow American Tyler Farrar (Garmin), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma) and Roger Hammond (Cervelo TestTeam).

Garmin's Kirk Carlsen joined his teammate and former roommate Steven Cozza on the injured list.  Carlsen broke his scaphoid in a crash at the first intermediate sprint as Johnny Weltz confirmed to Cyclingnews.

First win of the season

It was Boonen's first win of the season and his first victory since last October's Circuit Franco-Belge.

A relieved looking Boonen was quickly surrounded by his Quick Step teammates as they celebrated an encouraging start to the season for the Belgian star. It was Boonen's 16th individual stage win at the Qatari race.

In contrast to Boonen's delight, sprint rival Gerald Ciolek (Milram) joined a growing list of riders to have broken their collarbones in Qatar after he was caught up in the late-race pile up. Riders crashed in front of him and he landed heavily and fractured his right collarbone. He is the third rider to fracture his collarbone after Kurt Asle-Arvesen (Team Sky) and Steven Cozza (Garmin) on Monday.

Sprinters take no chances on stage three

With the peloton in no mood for a repeat of stage two's breakaway success, the sprinters' teams gave no quarter during the 136km stage, as they controlled the peloton throughout the day. With only a slight breeze blowing, stage three was a lot more relaxed for the 126 riders left in the race.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong), Klaas Lodewijk (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Sebastien Hinault (AG2R) went clear after two kilometres but they were pulled back after 23km.

Gatis Smukulis (AG2R) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) had a go and opened a 2:30 gap but they were swept up 30km from the finish.

As the race entered its final 25 kilometres it was BMC Racing Team who led the wind-assisted charge to the final sprint of the day, where Milram's Roger Kluge leapt out of the bunch to secure the small points total and three bonus seconds on offer.

The German's enthusiasm quickly gave way to Cervélo TestTeam and Garmin-Transitions as they took turns in joining the Vacansoleil team of race leader Wouter Mol at the head of the peloton. With 18 kilometres to go, Quick Step also sent a token representative to the front as their man Tom Boonen patrolled the back half of the bunch.

Despite the gradual rotation of teams around them, Garmin was clearly anxious to see Tyler Farrar open his season account as the front of the peloton remained awash with orange helmets as it entered the final 10 kilometres of the stage.

As the scramble intensified at six kilometres to go, HTC-Columbia, Milram and Saxo Bank emerged, with Omega Pharma-Lotto also contributing to the confusion at the front.

With three kilometres remaining, as the race turned right and began a series of roundabouts, Saxo Bank had managed to assert a level of authority. Stuart O'Grady lead the team through two kilometres to go and compatriot Baden Cooke safely tucked at the back of the train.

Omega Pharma-Lotto and Cervélo disturbed the peace as the race entered its final 1000 metres, trying to move up for the sprint. Moments after the peloton swung through a final roundabout, some 500 metres from the line, a stutter in the middle of the bunch was followed by the sight of bikes and riders bouncing across the road, with a number of Milram's men caught up in the incident. Ciolek came off the worst.

Ahead, Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) led the charge to the line, with Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) in close attendance. But it was the red, yellow and black of Boonen's national champion jersey which emerged first as he powered past his rivals to take a strong win by a bike-length. Tomke was back.

Results
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step3:01:39
2Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
3Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
4Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
7Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
8Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
11Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
12Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
13John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
17Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
18Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
19Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
20Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
21Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
22Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
25Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
26Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
27Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
28Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
29Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
30Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
31Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
32Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
33Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
34Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
35Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
36Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
37Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
38Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
40Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
41Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
42Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
43Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
44Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
45Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
46Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
47Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
48Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
49Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
50Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
51Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
52Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
53Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
54Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
55Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
56Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
58Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
59Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
60Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
62Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
63Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
64Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
65Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
66Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
67Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
68Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
70Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
71Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
72Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
73Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
74Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
75Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
77Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
78Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
79Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
80Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
81Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
82Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
83Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
84Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
85Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
86Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
87Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
88Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
89Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
90Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
91Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
92Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
93Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
94Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
95Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
96Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
97Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
98Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:44
99Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
100Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
101Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
102Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
103Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
104Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
105Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
106Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
107Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
108Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:01:20
109Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:24
110Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
111Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:33
112Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
113Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:01:35
114Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
115Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
116Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
117Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:22
119Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:02:40
121Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
122Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
123Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
124Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
125Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
DNFKirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Wadi Lejmal
1Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha3pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam2
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Al Wakra
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram3pts
2Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto1

Mesaieed
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step30pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam27
3Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank25
4Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto23
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
6Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram19
7Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong17
8Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions13
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto11
11Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam10
12Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank9
13John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team8
14Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator7
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia6
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator5
17Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4
18Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team3
19Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
20Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale1

Young Riders
1Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong3:01:39
2Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
8Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
9Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
10Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
11Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
13Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
16Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
18Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
22Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
23Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
24Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
26Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
27Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
30Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
31Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
32Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
33Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
34Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:44
35Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
36Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
37Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
38Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
39Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:33
40Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
41Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
42Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
43Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:02:22
44Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
45Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
46Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
DNFKirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Teams
1Cervélo Test Team9:04:57
2Team Saxo bank
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
4Omega Pharma - Lotto
5Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Garmin-Transitions
7BMC Racing Team
8Quick Step
9Liquigas - Doimos
10Team Milram
11Team Katusha
12AG2R - La mondiale
13Sky Pro Cycling Team
14Saur - Sojasun
15Trek Livestrong U23
16Team HTC - Columbia

General Classification
1Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6:42:30
2Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:09
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:01:55
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:01:59
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
6Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha0:02:15
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:17
8Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:40
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:41
10Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:02:43
11Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:47
12Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:48
13Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
14Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam0:02:53
15Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
16Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:54
17Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:02:58
18Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:03:00
19Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:03:03
20Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:03:31
21Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:03:35
22Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
23Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:03:37
24Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:41
25Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:44
26Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
27Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:47
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:03:56
30Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
31Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
32Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
33Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:03:57
34Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:00
35Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam0:04:31
36Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:04:34
37Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam0:04:36
38Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:05:37
39Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:41
40Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:44
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:09:33
42Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
43Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:09:41
44Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
45Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:09:46
46Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:51
47Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
48Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:09:53
49Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
50Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:54
51Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
53Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
54Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
55Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
56Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
57Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
58Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
59Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
60Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:09:56
61Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:09:58
62Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
63Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:59
64Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:00
65Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha0:10:06
66Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
67Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
68Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
69Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:10:10
70Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
71Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
72Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
73Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong0:10:12
74Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:10:35
75Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
76Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:10:41
77Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:11:00
78Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
79Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:11:02
80Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:11:03
81Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:11:08
82Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:10
83Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:11:13
84Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:11:20
85John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:21
86Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
87Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
89Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:22
90Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:24
91Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:11:25
92Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
93Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:27
94Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:11:33
95Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
96Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
97Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
98Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
99Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
100Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
101Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
102Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:11:37
103Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
104Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:11:39
105Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
106Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
107Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:11:49
108Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:12:08
109Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:13
110Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:12:32
111Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:37
112Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:51
113Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:14:07
114Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:28
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
116Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:29
117Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:14:38
118Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:14:46
119Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:14:49
120Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:15:39
121Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:15:41
122Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:42
123Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:16:12
124Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:16:20
125Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:16:21

Points Classification
1Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam53pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step47
3Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team35
4Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator34
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto33
6Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam29
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram28
8Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank25
9Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto23
10Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram21
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
12Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong17
13Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha16
14Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam15
15Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
16Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions13
17Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team12
18Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator10
19Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam9
20Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank9
21Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam8
22John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team8
23Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha7
24Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator7
25Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank6
26Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia6
27Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator5
29Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step4
30Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4
31Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
32Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step3
33Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team3
34Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun1
35Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale1

Young Riders Classification
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram6:44:29
2Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:01
3Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:01:36
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:48
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:57
7Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
8Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:03:38
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:07:34
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:52
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:55
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
15Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
17Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:08:00
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:01
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:07
20Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
21Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:08:11
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
23Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong0:08:13
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:08:36
25Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
26Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:08:42
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:22
28Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:25
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:09:26
30Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:09:34
31Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
33Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
34Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
35Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:09:40
36Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
37Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
38Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:10:09
39Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:10:33
40Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:52
41Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:30
42Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:12:47
43Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:13:40
44Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:13:42
45Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:14:13
46Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:14:21

Teams Classification
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team19:54:21
2Cervélo Test Team0:00:09
3Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
4Quick Step0:00:51
5BMC Racing Team0:01:43
6Team Katusha0:01:55
7Garmin-Transitions0:03:14
8Team Milram0:07:59
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:01
10Team Saxo bank0:09:23
11Liquigas - Doimos0:15:41
12Saur - Sojasun0:15:47
13Sky Pro Cycling Team0:16:16
14Team HTC - Columbia0:16:34
15AG2R - La mondiale0:16:53
16Trek Livestrong U230:25:59

 

