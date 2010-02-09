Image 1 of 31 Race leader Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) retained his overall lead. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 31 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) at the start of stage three. He won the day with a powerful sprint into Mesaieed. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 31 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) takes the win on stage 3. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 31 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) en route to his 16th career Qatar stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 31 Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) dons his second leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 The lonely highway of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) salutes from the podium in Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Local wildlife in Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 Riders speed down the barren, sandy flat. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 The peloton departs for the third stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 The Quick Step team was excited to get the stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Tom Boonen thanks his teammate after getting the stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 It's been a while since Tom Boonen (Quick Step) has had to use his victory salute. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Belgian champion Tom Boonen claims the third stage in Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 Some of the local transport. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 Boonen looks relieved to have gotten a win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 31 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) powers away from Heinrich Haussler and toward his 16th career Qatar stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 Trek-Livestrong's Alex Dowsett was happy after being in the early break attempt. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 31 Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo) cools down after finishing second in the sprint. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 31 Stage winner Tom Boonen (Quick Step) heads to the podium. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 31 All hail the winner: Boonen. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 31 The Belgian national champion celebrates with the Belgian flag. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 31 he team area at the start was a McDonald's car park. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 31 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) signs on in the sunshine. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 31 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) signs box number 81. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 31 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) shows his moustache under the golden arches. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 31 Race leader Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) shows his gold jersey. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 31 Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) gets pole position at the start. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 31 Taylor Phinney (Trek - Livestrong) tries to find some shade before the start. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 31 Race leader Mol poses with some local school children. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 31 The 126 rider peloton gets ready for stage 3. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Quick Step's Tom Boonen took a dominating sprint win at the end of the third stage of the Tour of Qatar on Tuesday.

The Belgian showed he has lost none of his sprinter's pedigree as he emerged from the peloton to hold off Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) in a crash-marred bunch gallop into Mesaieed, just south of the Qatar capital of Doha

Boonen was unaffected by the crash in the middle of the peloton after getting a good lead-out by new German team mate Andreas Stauff. Boonen opened up his sprint from 200 metres to go and powered down the left-hand side of the road before swinging across to finish clear of his rivals. Boonen's computer registered a maximum speed of 72.8km/h and he described the sprint as one of the fastest finishes of his career.

"That's really fast! The highest I've ever done was against [Alessandro] Petacchi but that was with a tailwind," he said with a smile, clearly happy to be winning again.

Haussler was disappointed with the sprint after what he called a "crazy finale".

"The stage today was pretty relaxed, not too much wind and no cross winds," said Haussler. "We tried to do something in the final but realized that there was no chance. So we decided to go for the sprint. It was a really crazy finale with a roundabout in the last 500 meters. Riders were trying to go through gaps where it was not possible. There was a guy who crashed in front of me and that opened up the sprint, but Boonen was just faster today. Tomorrow we'll try again and hopefully we will have more wind if not then we will go again for the sprint."

Dutchman Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) avoided the chaos of the finish, finished 19th in the bunch, in the same time as Boonen and so retained his overall race lead. Geert Steurs (Topsport-Vlaanderen) is second at nine second and Boonen moved up to third at 1:55, thanks to the ten-second stage winner's time bonus.

Taylor Phinney of the Under 23 Trek-Livestrong team was an impressive seventh in the sprint. The 19 year-old beat fellow American Tyler Farrar (Garmin), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma) and Roger Hammond (Cervelo TestTeam).

Garmin's Kirk Carlsen joined his teammate and former roommate Steven Cozza on the injured list. Carlsen broke his scaphoid in a crash at the first intermediate sprint as Johnny Weltz confirmed to Cyclingnews.

First win of the season

It was Boonen's first win of the season and his first victory since last October's Circuit Franco-Belge.

A relieved looking Boonen was quickly surrounded by his Quick Step teammates as they celebrated an encouraging start to the season for the Belgian star. It was Boonen's 16th individual stage win at the Qatari race.

In contrast to Boonen's delight, sprint rival Gerald Ciolek (Milram) joined a growing list of riders to have broken their collarbones in Qatar after he was caught up in the late-race pile up. Riders crashed in front of him and he landed heavily and fractured his right collarbone. He is the third rider to fracture his collarbone after Kurt Asle-Arvesen (Team Sky) and Steven Cozza (Garmin) on Monday.

Sprinters take no chances on stage three

With the peloton in no mood for a repeat of stage two's breakaway success, the sprinters' teams gave no quarter during the 136km stage, as they controlled the peloton throughout the day. With only a slight breeze blowing, stage three was a lot more relaxed for the 126 riders left in the race.

Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong), Klaas Lodewijk (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Sebastien Hinault (AG2R) went clear after two kilometres but they were pulled back after 23km.

Gatis Smukulis (AG2R) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) had a go and opened a 2:30 gap but they were swept up 30km from the finish.

As the race entered its final 25 kilometres it was BMC Racing Team who led the wind-assisted charge to the final sprint of the day, where Milram's Roger Kluge leapt out of the bunch to secure the small points total and three bonus seconds on offer.

The German's enthusiasm quickly gave way to Cervélo TestTeam and Garmin-Transitions as they took turns in joining the Vacansoleil team of race leader Wouter Mol at the head of the peloton. With 18 kilometres to go, Quick Step also sent a token representative to the front as their man Tom Boonen patrolled the back half of the bunch.

Despite the gradual rotation of teams around them, Garmin was clearly anxious to see Tyler Farrar open his season account as the front of the peloton remained awash with orange helmets as it entered the final 10 kilometres of the stage.

As the scramble intensified at six kilometres to go, HTC-Columbia, Milram and Saxo Bank emerged, with Omega Pharma-Lotto also contributing to the confusion at the front.

With three kilometres remaining, as the race turned right and began a series of roundabouts, Saxo Bank had managed to assert a level of authority. Stuart O'Grady lead the team through two kilometres to go and compatriot Baden Cooke safely tucked at the back of the train.

Omega Pharma-Lotto and Cervélo disturbed the peace as the race entered its final 1000 metres, trying to move up for the sprint. Moments after the peloton swung through a final roundabout, some 500 metres from the line, a stutter in the middle of the bunch was followed by the sight of bikes and riders bouncing across the road, with a number of Milram's men caught up in the incident. Ciolek came off the worst.

Ahead, Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) led the charge to the line, with Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) in close attendance. But it was the red, yellow and black of Boonen's national champion jersey which emerged first as he powered past his rivals to take a strong win by a bike-length. Tomke was back.

Results 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 3:01:39 2 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 3 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 4 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 8 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 12 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 13 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 17 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 18 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 19 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 21 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 22 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 25 Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 26 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 28 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 29 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 30 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 31 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 32 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 33 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 34 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 35 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha 36 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 37 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 38 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 39 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 40 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 41 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 42 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 43 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 44 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 45 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 46 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 47 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 48 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 49 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 50 Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 52 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 53 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 54 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 55 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 56 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 58 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 59 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 60 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 62 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 63 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 64 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 65 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 66 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 67 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 68 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 69 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 70 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 71 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 72 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 73 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 74 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 75 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 77 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 78 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 79 Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 80 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 81 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 82 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 83 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 84 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 85 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 86 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 87 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 88 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 89 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 90 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 91 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 92 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 93 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 94 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 95 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 96 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 97 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 98 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:44 99 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 100 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 101 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 102 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 103 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 104 Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 105 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 106 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 107 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 108 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:20 109 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:24 110 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 111 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:33 112 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 113 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:35 114 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 115 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 116 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 117 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:22 119 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:02:40 121 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 122 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 123 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 124 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 125 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator DNF Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Wadi Lejmal 1 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 3 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 2 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Al Wakra 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 3 pts 2 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 1

Mesaieed 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 30 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 27 3 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 25 4 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 23 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 6 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 19 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 17 8 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 13 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 11 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 10 12 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 9 13 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 7 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 6 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 17 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4 18 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1

Young Riders 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 3:01:39 2 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 5 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 8 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 9 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 10 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 11 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 13 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 16 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 18 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 19 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 21 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 22 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 23 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 24 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 26 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 27 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 30 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 31 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 32 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 33 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 34 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:44 35 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 36 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 37 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 38 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 39 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:33 40 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 41 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 42 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 43 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:22 44 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 45 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 46 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator DNF Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions

Teams 1 Cervélo Test Team 9:04:57 2 Team Saxo bank 3 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team 4 Omega Pharma - Lotto 5 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 Garmin-Transitions 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Quick Step 9 Liquigas - Doimos 10 Team Milram 11 Team Katusha 12 AG2R - La mondiale 13 Sky Pro Cycling Team 14 Saur - Sojasun 15 Trek Livestrong U23 16 Team HTC - Columbia

General Classification 1 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6:42:30 2 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:09 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:55 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:59 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 6 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:02:15 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:17 8 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:40 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:41 10 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:43 11 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:47 12 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 13 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:53 15 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 16 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:54 17 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:58 18 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:03:00 19 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:03:03 20 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:31 21 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:35 22 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 23 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:37 24 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:41 25 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:44 26 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 27 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:03:47 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:03:56 30 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 31 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 32 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 33 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:03:57 34 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:00 35 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 0:04:31 36 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:34 37 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 0:04:36 38 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:05:37 39 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:41 40 Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:44 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:09:33 42 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 43 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:41 44 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 45 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:46 46 Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:51 47 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 48 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:09:53 49 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 50 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:54 51 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 53 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 54 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 55 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 56 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 57 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 58 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 60 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:09:56 61 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:09:58 62 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 63 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:59 64 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:00 65 Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha 0:10:06 66 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 67 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 68 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 69 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:10:10 70 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha 71 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 72 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 73 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:10:12 74 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:10:35 75 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 76 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:10:41 77 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:11:00 78 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 79 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:11:02 80 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:11:03 81 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:08 82 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:10 83 Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:13 84 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:11:20 85 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:21 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 87 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:22 90 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:24 91 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:11:25 92 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 93 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:27 94 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:11:33 95 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 96 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 97 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 98 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 99 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 100 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 101 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 102 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:11:37 103 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 104 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:11:39 105 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 106 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 107 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:49 108 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:08 109 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:13 110 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:12:32 111 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:37 112 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:51 113 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:14:07 114 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:28 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 116 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:29 117 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:14:38 118 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:14:46 119 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:14:49 120 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:15:39 121 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:15:41 122 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:42 123 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:16:12 124 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:16:20 125 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:16:21

Points Classification 1 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 53 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 47 3 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 35 4 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 34 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 33 6 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 29 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 28 8 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 25 9 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 23 10 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 21 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 17 13 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 16 14 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 15 15 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 16 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 13 17 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 12 18 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 19 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 9 20 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 9 21 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 8 22 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 23 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 7 24 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 7 25 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 6 27 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 29 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 4 30 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4 31 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 32 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 3 33 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 34 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 1 35 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1

Young Riders Classification 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 6:44:29 2 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:01 3 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:36 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:57 7 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 8 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:03:38 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:07:34 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 12 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:52 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:55 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:08:00 18 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:01 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:07 20 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 21 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:08:11 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 23 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:08:13 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:08:36 25 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:08:42 27 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:22 28 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:25 29 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:26 30 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:09:34 31 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 32 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 33 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 34 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 35 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:09:40 36 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 37 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 38 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:09 39 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:10:33 40 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:52 41 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:30 42 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:12:47 43 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:13:40 44 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:13:42 45 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:14:13 46 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:14:21