Boonen wins in Mesaieed
Belgian takes victory in chaotic, crash-marred sprint finale
Quick Step's Tom Boonen took a dominating sprint win at the end of the third stage of the Tour of Qatar on Tuesday.
The Belgian showed he has lost none of his sprinter's pedigree as he emerged from the peloton to hold off Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) in a crash-marred bunch gallop into Mesaieed, just south of the Qatar capital of Doha
Boonen was unaffected by the crash in the middle of the peloton after getting a good lead-out by new German team mate Andreas Stauff. Boonen opened up his sprint from 200 metres to go and powered down the left-hand side of the road before swinging across to finish clear of his rivals. Boonen's computer registered a maximum speed of 72.8km/h and he described the sprint as one of the fastest finishes of his career.
"That's really fast! The highest I've ever done was against [Alessandro] Petacchi but that was with a tailwind," he said with a smile, clearly happy to be winning again.
Haussler was disappointed with the sprint after what he called a "crazy finale".
"The stage today was pretty relaxed, not too much wind and no cross winds," said Haussler. "We tried to do something in the final but realized that there was no chance. So we decided to go for the sprint. It was a really crazy finale with a roundabout in the last 500 meters. Riders were trying to go through gaps where it was not possible. There was a guy who crashed in front of me and that opened up the sprint, but Boonen was just faster today. Tomorrow we'll try again and hopefully we will have more wind if not then we will go again for the sprint."
Dutchman Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) avoided the chaos of the finish, finished 19th in the bunch, in the same time as Boonen and so retained his overall race lead. Geert Steurs (Topsport-Vlaanderen) is second at nine second and Boonen moved up to third at 1:55, thanks to the ten-second stage winner's time bonus.
Taylor Phinney of the Under 23 Trek-Livestrong team was an impressive seventh in the sprint. The 19 year-old beat fellow American Tyler Farrar (Garmin), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma) and Roger Hammond (Cervelo TestTeam).
Garmin's Kirk Carlsen joined his teammate and former roommate Steven Cozza on the injured list. Carlsen broke his scaphoid in a crash at the first intermediate sprint as Johnny Weltz confirmed to Cyclingnews.
First win of the season
It was Boonen's first win of the season and his first victory since last October's Circuit Franco-Belge.
A relieved looking Boonen was quickly surrounded by his Quick Step teammates as they celebrated an encouraging start to the season for the Belgian star. It was Boonen's 16th individual stage win at the Qatari race.
In contrast to Boonen's delight, sprint rival Gerald Ciolek (Milram) joined a growing list of riders to have broken their collarbones in Qatar after he was caught up in the late-race pile up. Riders crashed in front of him and he landed heavily and fractured his right collarbone. He is the third rider to fracture his collarbone after Kurt Asle-Arvesen (Team Sky) and Steven Cozza (Garmin) on Monday.
Sprinters take no chances on stage three
With the peloton in no mood for a repeat of stage two's breakaway success, the sprinters' teams gave no quarter during the 136km stage, as they controlled the peloton throughout the day. With only a slight breeze blowing, stage three was a lot more relaxed for the 126 riders left in the race.
Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong), Klaas Lodewijk (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Sebastien Hinault (AG2R) went clear after two kilometres but they were pulled back after 23km.
Gatis Smukulis (AG2R) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) had a go and opened a 2:30 gap but they were swept up 30km from the finish.
As the race entered its final 25 kilometres it was BMC Racing Team who led the wind-assisted charge to the final sprint of the day, where Milram's Roger Kluge leapt out of the bunch to secure the small points total and three bonus seconds on offer.
The German's enthusiasm quickly gave way to Cervélo TestTeam and Garmin-Transitions as they took turns in joining the Vacansoleil team of race leader Wouter Mol at the head of the peloton. With 18 kilometres to go, Quick Step also sent a token representative to the front as their man Tom Boonen patrolled the back half of the bunch.
Despite the gradual rotation of teams around them, Garmin was clearly anxious to see Tyler Farrar open his season account as the front of the peloton remained awash with orange helmets as it entered the final 10 kilometres of the stage.
As the scramble intensified at six kilometres to go, HTC-Columbia, Milram and Saxo Bank emerged, with Omega Pharma-Lotto also contributing to the confusion at the front.
With three kilometres remaining, as the race turned right and began a series of roundabouts, Saxo Bank had managed to assert a level of authority. Stuart O'Grady lead the team through two kilometres to go and compatriot Baden Cooke safely tucked at the back of the train.
Omega Pharma-Lotto and Cervélo disturbed the peace as the race entered its final 1000 metres, trying to move up for the sprint. Moments after the peloton swung through a final roundabout, some 500 metres from the line, a stutter in the middle of the bunch was followed by the sight of bikes and riders bouncing across the road, with a number of Milram's men caught up in the incident. Ciolek came off the worst.
Ahead, Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) led the charge to the line, with Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) in close attendance. But it was the red, yellow and black of Boonen's national champion jersey which emerged first as he powered past his rivals to take a strong win by a bike-length. Tomke was back.
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|3:01:39
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|3
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|8
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|12
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|17
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|18
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|21
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|22
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|25
|Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|29
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|30
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|31
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|32
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|33
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|34
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
|36
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|37
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|38
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|40
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|41
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|42
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|44
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|45
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|47
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|50
|Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|52
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|53
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|54
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|55
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|56
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|59
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|60
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|62
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|63
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|65
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|66
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|67
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|68
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|70
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|71
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|72
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|73
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|74
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|75
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|78
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|79
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|81
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|82
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|83
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|84
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|86
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|88
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|89
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|90
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|91
|Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|93
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|94
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|95
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|96
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|97
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|98
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:44
|99
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|100
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|101
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|102
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|103
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|104
|Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|105
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|106
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|107
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|108
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:20
|109
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:24
|110
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|111
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:33
|112
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|113
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:35
|114
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|115
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|116
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:22
|119
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:02:40
|121
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|122
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|125
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|DNF
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|2
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|27
|3
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|4
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|23
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|6
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|19
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|17
|8
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|11
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|10
|12
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|13
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|7
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|17
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4
|18
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|3:01:39
|2
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|8
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|10
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|11
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|21
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|22
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|23
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|24
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|26
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|27
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|30
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|31
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|32
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|33
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|34
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:44
|35
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|36
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|37
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:33
|40
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|42
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|43
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:22
|44
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|46
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|DNF
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|Cervélo Test Team
|9:04:57
|2
|Team Saxo bank
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|5
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Garmin-Transitions
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Quick Step
|9
|Liquigas - Doimos
|10
|Team Milram
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|AG2R - La mondiale
|13
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Trek Livestrong U23
|16
|Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6:42:30
|2
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:09
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:55
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:59
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|0:02:15
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:17
|8
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:40
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:41
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:02:43
|11
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:47
|12
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|13
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:02:53
|15
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|16
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:54
|17
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:58
|18
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:03:00
|19
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:03:03
|20
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:31
|21
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:03:35
|22
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|23
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:37
|24
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:41
|25
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|26
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|27
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:03:56
|30
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|31
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|32
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|33
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|0:03:57
|34
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|35
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:04:31
|36
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:34
|37
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:04:36
|38
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:05:37
|39
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|40
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|41
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:33
|42
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:41
|44
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:46
|46
|Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:51
|47
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|48
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:09:53
|49
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|50
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:54
|51
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|53
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|54
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|55
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|56
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|57
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|58
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|59
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|60
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:09:56
|61
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:09:58
|62
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|63
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:59
|64
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:00
|65
|Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
|0:10:06
|66
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|67
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|68
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|69
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:10:10
|70
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
|71
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|72
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|73
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:10:12
|74
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:35
|75
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:10:41
|77
|Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|78
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:02
|80
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:11:03
|81
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:08
|82
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:10
|83
|Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:13
|84
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:11:20
|85
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:21
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|87
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:22
|90
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:24
|91
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:11:25
|92
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|93
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:27
|94
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:11:33
|95
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|96
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|97
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|98
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|99
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|100
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|101
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|102
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:11:37
|103
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|104
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:11:39
|105
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|106
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|107
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:49
|108
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:08
|109
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:13
|110
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:12:32
|111
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:37
|112
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:51
|113
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:07
|114
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:28
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|116
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:29
|117
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:14:38
|118
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:14:46
|119
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:14:49
|120
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:39
|121
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:15:41
|122
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:42
|123
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:16:12
|124
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:16:20
|125
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:16:21
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|53
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|47
|3
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|35
|4
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|34
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|33
|6
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|29
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|28
|8
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|9
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|23
|10
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|21
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|17
|13
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|16
|14
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|15
|15
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|16
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|17
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|18
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|19
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|9
|20
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|21
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|8
|22
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|23
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|7
|24
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|7
|25
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|27
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|29
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|30
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4
|31
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|32
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|33
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|1
|35
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|6:44:29
|2
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:01
|3
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:01:36
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:57
|7
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|8
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|9
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:03:38
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:52
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:55
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:00
|18
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:01
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:07
|20
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|21
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:08:11
|22
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|23
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:08:13
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:36
|25
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:08:42
|27
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:22
|28
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:25
|29
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:26
|30
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:34
|31
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|33
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|34
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|35
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:09:40
|36
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|37
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|38
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:09
|39
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:10:33
|40
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:52
|41
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:30
|42
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:12:47
|43
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:13:40
|44
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:42
|45
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:14:13
|46
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:14:21
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
|19:54:21
|2
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Quick Step
|0:00:51
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|7
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:14
|8
|Team Milram
|0:07:59
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:01
|10
|Team Saxo bank
|0:09:23
|11
|Liquigas - Doimos
|0:15:41
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:47
|13
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:34
|15
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:16:53
|16
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:25:59
