Tour of Qatar past winners
2002-2010
|2010
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2009
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|2008
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|2007
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Quick.Step-Innergetic
|2006
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step Innergetic
|2005
|Lars Michaelsen (Den) Team CSC
|2004
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Rabobank
|2003
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Lampre
|2002
|Thorsten Wilhelms (Ger) Team Coast
