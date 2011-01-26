Trending

2010Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
2009Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
2008Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
2007Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Quick.Step-Innergetic
2006Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step Innergetic
2005Lars Michaelsen (Den) Team CSC
2004Robert Hunter (RSA) Rabobank
2003Alberto Loddo (Ita) Lampre
2002Thorsten Wilhelms (Ger) Team Coast

