Glava Tour of Norway: Bos prevails in Drammen

Runner-up Kristoff remains in leader's jersey

Before the start of stage 3, Before breaking away, Lars Boom met the organizer of the Tour de Bretagne, a race the Dutchman won in 2007

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Glava Tour of Norway leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in action during stage 3

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
The Glava Tour of Norway peloton en route from Tønsberg to Drammen during stage 3

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Specators donned traditional Norwegian dress on this national holiday

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Stage 3 winner Theo Bos (Blanco)

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
The Norwegian flag flies high during stage 3

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Best young rider Sven Erik Bystrom interviewed by Petter Tenstad of Procycling.no

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
At the start of stage 3 in Tønsberg

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) speaks with the media

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)
Theo Bos (Blanco) wins stage 3 ahead of race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Trond Reidar Teigen/procycling.no)

Theo Bos (Blanco) has recovered from injuries sustained in his crash during stage 2 at the Presidential Tour of Turkey and claimed his fifth victory of the season on the banks of the Drammensfjord. The Dutchman outsprinted Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), who remains the race leader ahead of the Saturday's queen stage, while Italy's Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) finished third.

"I had ten days off the bike after returning from Turkey," Bos said. "At first, I thought I could continue riding but I felt that my knee was twisted. I switched all my training to swimming.

"I thought I'd resume racing at the Bayern Rundfahrt, but last week my knee was better so I decided to come to Norway just to raise my level. Now I'm happy that I came. My level is not super-high but good enough to win today."

Bos' teammate Lars Boom also resumed racing in Norway after his sinus operation post-Amstel Gold Race. His presence in the four-man breakaway group helped the Blanco team to save energy for the stage finale.

Boom was accompanied by Sven Erik Bystrom of Oster Hus, who earned time bonuses during the stage and moved into the lead in the best young rider classification, Amets Txurruka of Caja Rural plus Lotto-Belisol's Tim Wellens, who sat up and waited for the peloton after preventing Txurruka from threatening his teammate Sander Cordeel in the King of the Mountain competition. The remaining trio of Boom, Bystrom and Wellens was brought back with 30km to go on the final circuit of Drammen after achieved a maximum advantage of 2:40.

It was an extremely popular stage with thousands of people dressed in traditional folk costumes (bunad), waving Norwegian flags on this national holiday and celebrating the Glava Tour of Norway near the Oslo fjord at the same time. It felt like Bastille Day at the Tour de France or Australia Day at the Santos Tour Down Under.

It was also Edvald Boasson Hagen's 26th birthday and Team Sky led him out pretty well, but their train was disrupted by an acceleration from Bos' lead-out man Graeme Brown 500m from the finish. Bos experienced a brief hiccup in his run-in to the finish, as he pulled his foot out of the pedal, but had time to make amends nonetheless while Boasson Hagen had to settle for fourth.

"Unfortunately, as I told Brownie to go, I unclipped my foot," Bos said. "I was lucky that I got directly back in the pedal and I started sprinting straight away. A sprinter can be in mediocre form and still win. Following Brownie is the easiest way to win a sprint. Most of the time, he puts me in the right spot."

The Brown/Bos pairing had already paid off this season with Bos winning two stages at Le Tour de Langkawi, prior to getting sick, and stage 1 of the Criterium International. The former track world champion for sprinting has had his ups and downs with sickness and injuries this year but he's very satisfied with his tally of five victories by mid-May.

"I've stepped up my level from last year," Bos said. "It's quite an achievement to beat the Norwegian sprinters at home because they have a very high level!"

Bos stole the national show and prevented Kristoff from the hat-trick he targeted. "It was a pretty hectic sprint," said Kristoff. "My lead-out man went down in a crash. I had to pull my brakes hard and I lost some positions on that manoeuvre. Because of the energy I used to get back on, I couldn't pass Bos at the end. Only if I'd been in front of him when the sprint started, I could have beaten him but that's only theoretical now."

Third placed Matteo Pelucchi looked happier. "I'm not super at the moment," the Italian told Cyclingnews. "I've had physical problems but I'm coming back to form nicely. I finished ninth yesterday and third today, which is the best I could hope for. Bos and Kristoff are one step above."

So is Boasson Hagen who might find in his disappointment of missing out on the victory on his birthday today some extra motivation for the queen stage on Saturday that will lead the Glava Tour peloton to Lillehammer and pass in front of his house twice. Stage 4 is designed for his skills with a 5km climb that he knows by heart.

While Kristoff will start in the leader's jersey tomorrow, Boasson Hagen holds second on general classification at 14 seconds.

Full Results
1Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4:02:22
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
8Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
9Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
10Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
12Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
15Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
16Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:05
18Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
19Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
20Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
21Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
24Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
25Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
27Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
28Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
29Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
30Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
32Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
33Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
34Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
35Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
36Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
37Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
38Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
41Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
42Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
43Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
44Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
45Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
47Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
48Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
49Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
50Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
51Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
52Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
53Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
54Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
55Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
56Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
57Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
58Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
59Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
60Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
63Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
64Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
65Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
66Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
67Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
68Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
69Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
70Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
71Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
72Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
73Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
74Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
76Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
77August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
78Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
80Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
81Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
83Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
84Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
85Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
86Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
87Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
88Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
89Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
90Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
91Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
92Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
94Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
95Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
96Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
97Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
98Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
99Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
100Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
101Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
102Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
103Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
104Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
105Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
106Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
107Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
108Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
109Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
110Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
111Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
112Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
113Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
114Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
115Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
116Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
117Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
118Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin
119Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
120Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
121Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
123Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
124Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
125Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
126Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:23
128Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
129Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
130Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:01:27
131Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
132Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
133Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:53
134Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:01:56
136Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
137Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:05
138Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
139André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:02:46
140Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:17
141Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:05
142Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:03:49
143Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
144Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida0:00:05
145Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
146Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:14
147Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:05
148Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:30
149Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
150Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:05
151Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNSPhilip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
DNFAlexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling

Sprint 1 - Revetal, 28km
1Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Sprint 2 - Drammen, 130.7km
1Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Points
1Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha14
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling13
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling12
5Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise11
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10
7Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank9
8Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling8
9Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun7
10Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka5
12Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty4
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling3
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling2
15Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Holmestrand, 54.5km
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley1

Teams
1Sky Procycling12:07:06
2IAM Cycling0:00:05
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Team People4you - Unaas Cycling0:00:10
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team
6Team Saxo - Tinkoff
7Accent Jobs - Wanty
8Katusha
9Team Plussbank
10MTN - Qhubeka
11Sojasun
12Lotto Belisol
13Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:00:15
14Team Cult Energy
15Team Oster Hus - Ridley
16Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
17Ringeriks - Kraft Look
18Joker Merida
19Rietumu-Delfin
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

General classification after stage 3
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha12:55:07
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:14
3Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank0:00:22
4Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
6Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:25
7Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:26
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
10Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
12Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:28
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:29
14Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:31
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
16Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
18Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
20Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
22Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
23Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
24Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
25Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
27Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
28Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
29Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
30Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
33Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
35Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
36Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
37Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
38Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
39Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
40Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
41Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
42Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:42
43Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank0:00:46
44Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
45Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:56
46Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:01:18
47Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:21
48Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:26
49Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:28
51Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:31
52Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
53Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
55Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
56Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
58Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
59Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:34
62Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
63Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:41
64Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:42
65Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:46
66Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
67Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
68Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
69Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
70Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
71Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy0:01:51
72Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:52
73Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:02
74Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun0:02:03
76Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
77Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
78Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:13
79Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:16
80Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida0:02:21
81Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
82Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:32
83Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank0:02:43
84Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:02:58
85Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:06
86August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
87Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:03:09
88Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:18
89Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
90Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:03:43
91Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:03:51
92Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:57
93Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:04:02
94Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:19
95Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:04:32
96Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:23
97Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:38
98Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida0:05:47
99Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:05:48
100Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:06:38
101Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:42
102Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun0:06:59
103Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:04
104Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:07:07
105Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:15
106Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida0:07:23
107Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:07:42
108Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:07:45
109Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:07:59
110Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
111Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
112Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank0:08:15
113Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:08:28
114Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:08:40
115Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:09:11
116Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:09:14
117Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun0:09:18
118André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:10:04
119Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:10:11
120Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
121Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
122Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:10:14
123Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:10:49
124Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:11:41
125Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:11:51
126Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:11:59
127Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:41
128Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:12:57
129Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:13:20
130Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
131Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:13:37
132Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:14:03
133Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
134Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:14:53
135Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:14:56
136Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:15:32
137Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
138Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
139Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
140Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:15:34
141Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:35
142Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
143Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:53
144Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:16:53
145Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha0:17:04
146Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:17:50
147Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:47
148Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin0:21:37
149Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:21:53
150Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank0:22:12
151Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:30:46

Points classification
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha44pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling40
3Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise30
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise29
5Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team27
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun25
7Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank22
8Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling20
9Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling17
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka16
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty10
12Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
13Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka8
14Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling8
15Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy7
16Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
17Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley6
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
19Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
20Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
21Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
22Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling5
23Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun5
24Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
25Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4
26Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun4
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
28Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement4
29Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty4
30Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3
31Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling3
32Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
33Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida2
34Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement1
35Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling1
36Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol8pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
5Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3
6Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida2
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley1
8Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Young rider classification
1Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank12:55:29
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
3Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:03
4Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:04
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
7Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:06
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:07
10Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:00:09
11Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
12Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
13Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
14Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
15Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
16Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
18Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
19Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
20Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
21Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank0:00:24
22Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:04
24Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:09
25Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
27Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:12
30Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:19
31Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:01:20
32Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:24
33Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
34Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
35Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
36Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
37Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:30
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:40
39Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida0:01:59
40Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
41Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:10
42Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank0:02:21
43Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:02:36
44Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:44
45August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
46Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:03:21
47Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:35
48Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:03:40
49Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling0:03:57
50Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:04:10
51Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:16
52Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida0:05:25
53Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:06:16
54Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:06:45
55Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida0:07:01
56Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:07:20
57Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:07:23
58Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:07:37
59Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
60Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
61Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank0:07:53
62Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:08:06
63Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:08:52
64Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:09:49
65Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
66Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
67Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:09:52
68Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:10:27
69Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:11:19
70Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:11:29
71Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy0:11:37
72Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:12:35
73Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:12:58
74Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:13:41
75Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:14:34
76Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:15:10
77Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
78Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:13
79Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:31
80Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:17:28
81Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank0:21:50

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling38:46:39
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:05
3IAM Cycling
4Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
5Team Saxo - Tinkoff
6Sojasun
7Bretagne - Séché Environnement0:00:15
8Team Oster Hus - Ridley
9Joker Merida
10Lotto Belisol0:00:25
11Katusha0:00:57
12Team Cult Energy0:01:15
13Team People4you - Unaas Cycling0:02:10
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:15
15Team Plussbank
16MTN - Qhubeka0:02:55
17Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks0:03:28
18Rietumu-Delfin0:05:21
19Ringeriks - Kraft Look0:05:52
20Accent Jobs - Wanty0:07:38

