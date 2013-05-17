Glava Tour of Norway: Bos prevails in Drammen
Runner-up Kristoff remains in leader's jersey
Theo Bos (Blanco) has recovered from injuries sustained in his crash during stage 2 at the Presidential Tour of Turkey and claimed his fifth victory of the season on the banks of the Drammensfjord. The Dutchman outsprinted Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), who remains the race leader ahead of the Saturday's queen stage, while Italy's Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) finished third.
"I had ten days off the bike after returning from Turkey," Bos said. "At first, I thought I could continue riding but I felt that my knee was twisted. I switched all my training to swimming.
"I thought I'd resume racing at the Bayern Rundfahrt, but last week my knee was better so I decided to come to Norway just to raise my level. Now I'm happy that I came. My level is not super-high but good enough to win today."
Bos' teammate Lars Boom also resumed racing in Norway after his sinus operation post-Amstel Gold Race. His presence in the four-man breakaway group helped the Blanco team to save energy for the stage finale.
Boom was accompanied by Sven Erik Bystrom of Oster Hus, who earned time bonuses during the stage and moved into the lead in the best young rider classification, Amets Txurruka of Caja Rural plus Lotto-Belisol's Tim Wellens, who sat up and waited for the peloton after preventing Txurruka from threatening his teammate Sander Cordeel in the King of the Mountain competition. The remaining trio of Boom, Bystrom and Wellens was brought back with 30km to go on the final circuit of Drammen after achieved a maximum advantage of 2:40.
It was an extremely popular stage with thousands of people dressed in traditional folk costumes (bunad), waving Norwegian flags on this national holiday and celebrating the Glava Tour of Norway near the Oslo fjord at the same time. It felt like Bastille Day at the Tour de France or Australia Day at the Santos Tour Down Under.
It was also Edvald Boasson Hagen's 26th birthday and Team Sky led him out pretty well, but their train was disrupted by an acceleration from Bos' lead-out man Graeme Brown 500m from the finish. Bos experienced a brief hiccup in his run-in to the finish, as he pulled his foot out of the pedal, but had time to make amends nonetheless while Boasson Hagen had to settle for fourth.
"Unfortunately, as I told Brownie to go, I unclipped my foot," Bos said. "I was lucky that I got directly back in the pedal and I started sprinting straight away. A sprinter can be in mediocre form and still win. Following Brownie is the easiest way to win a sprint. Most of the time, he puts me in the right spot."
The Brown/Bos pairing had already paid off this season with Bos winning two stages at Le Tour de Langkawi, prior to getting sick, and stage 1 of the Criterium International. The former track world champion for sprinting has had his ups and downs with sickness and injuries this year but he's very satisfied with his tally of five victories by mid-May.
"I've stepped up my level from last year," Bos said. "It's quite an achievement to beat the Norwegian sprinters at home because they have a very high level!"
Bos stole the national show and prevented Kristoff from the hat-trick he targeted. "It was a pretty hectic sprint," said Kristoff. "My lead-out man went down in a crash. I had to pull my brakes hard and I lost some positions on that manoeuvre. Because of the energy I used to get back on, I couldn't pass Bos at the end. Only if I'd been in front of him when the sprint started, I could have beaten him but that's only theoretical now."
Third placed Matteo Pelucchi looked happier. "I'm not super at the moment," the Italian told Cyclingnews. "I've had physical problems but I'm coming back to form nicely. I finished ninth yesterday and third today, which is the best I could hope for. Bos and Kristoff are one step above."
So is Boasson Hagen who might find in his disappointment of missing out on the victory on his birthday today some extra motivation for the queen stage on Saturday that will lead the Glava Tour peloton to Lillehammer and pass in front of his house twice. Stage 4 is designed for his skills with a 5km climb that he knows by heart.
While Kristoff will start in the leader's jersey tomorrow, Boasson Hagen holds second on general classification at 14 seconds.
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4:02:22
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|8
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|9
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|10
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|12
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|13
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:05
|18
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|19
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|20
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|27
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|28
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|29
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|30
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|33
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|34
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
|35
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|36
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|37
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|38
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|41
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|42
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|44
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|45
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|47
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|49
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|50
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|51
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|52
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|53
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|54
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|55
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|56
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|57
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|59
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|60
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|63
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|64
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|65
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|66
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|67
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|68
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|69
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|70
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|71
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|72
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|73
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|74
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|76
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|77
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|78
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|80
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|81
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|83
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|84
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|85
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|86
|Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|87
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|88
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|89
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|90
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|91
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|92
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|94
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|95
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|96
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|97
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|98
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|99
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|100
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
|101
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|102
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|103
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|104
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|105
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|106
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|107
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|108
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|109
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|110
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|111
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|112
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|113
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|114
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|115
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
|116
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|118
|Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin
|119
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|120
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|121
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|124
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|125
|Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|126
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:01:23
|128
|Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|129
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|130
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:01:27
|131
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|133
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:53
|134
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:01:56
|136
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|137
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:05
|138
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|139
|André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:02:46
|140
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:17
|141
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:05
|142
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:49
|143
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|144
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|0:00:05
|145
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|146
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:14
|147
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:05
|148
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:30
|149
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|150
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:05
|151
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNS
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|DNF
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|1
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|pts
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|1
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|14
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|13
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12
|5
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|7
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|9
|8
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|8
|9
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|7
|10
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|12
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|13
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|12:07:06
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Team People4you - Unaas Cycling
|0:00:10
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|7
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|8
|Katusha
|9
|Team Plussbank
|10
|MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Sojasun
|12
|Lotto Belisol
|13
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:00:15
|14
|Team Cult Energy
|15
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|16
|Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|17
|Ringeriks - Kraft Look
|18
|Joker Merida
|19
|Rietumu-Delfin
|20
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|12:55:07
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:14
|3
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:00:22
|4
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:25
|7
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:26
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|10
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|12
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:28
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:29
|14
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:31
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|18
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|20
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|23
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|24
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|25
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|27
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|28
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|29
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|30
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|31
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|33
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|35
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|36
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|37
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|38
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|39
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|40
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|41
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|42
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:42
|43
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:00:46
|44
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|45
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:56
|46
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:18
|47
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:21
|48
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:26
|49
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:28
|51
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:31
|52
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|53
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|55
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|56
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|58
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:34
|62
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|63
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|64
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:42
|65
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:46
|66
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|67
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|68
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|69
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|70
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|71
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:01:51
|72
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:52
|73
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:02
|74
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|0:02:03
|76
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|77
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|78
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:13
|79
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:16
|80
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:02:21
|81
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|82
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:32
|83
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:02:43
|84
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:02:58
|85
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:06
|86
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|87
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:03:09
|88
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|89
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:03:43
|91
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|92
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:57
|93
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:04:02
|94
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:19
|95
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:04:32
|96
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:23
|97
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:38
|98
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:05:47
|99
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:05:48
|100
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:06:38
|101
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:42
|102
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|0:06:59
|103
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:04
|104
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:07:07
|105
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:15
|106
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:07:23
|107
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:07:42
|108
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:07:45
|109
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:07:59
|110
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|111
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|112
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:08:15
|113
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:08:28
|114
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:08:40
|115
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:09:11
|116
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:09:14
|117
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|0:09:18
|118
|André Steensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:10:04
|119
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:10:11
|120
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|121
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|122
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:10:14
|123
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:10:49
|124
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:11:41
|125
|Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:11:51
|126
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:11:59
|127
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:41
|128
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:12:57
|129
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:13:20
|130
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|131
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:37
|132
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:14:03
|133
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|134
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:14:53
|135
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:14:56
|136
|Oystein Fiska (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:15:32
|137
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|138
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|139
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|140
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:15:34
|141
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:35
|142
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|143
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:53
|144
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:16:53
|145
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|0:17:04
|146
|Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:17:50
|147
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:47
|148
|Lars Pria (Rom) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:21:37
|149
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:21:53
|150
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:22:12
|151
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:30:46
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|44
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|40
|3
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|27
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|25
|7
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|22
|8
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|20
|9
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|17
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|10
|12
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|13
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|14
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|8
|15
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|7
|16
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|17
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|6
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|19
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|20
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|21
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|23
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|24
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|25
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|26
|Rony Martias (Fra) Sojasun
|4
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|4
|29
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|4
|30
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|31
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|32
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|33
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|2
|34
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|1
|35
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|5
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|6
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|2
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|1
|8
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|1
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|12:55:29
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:03
|4
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:04
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|7
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:06
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:07
|10
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:09
|11
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|12
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|13
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|14
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|15
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|16
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|19
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|20
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|21
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:00:24
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:04
|24
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:01:09
|25
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|27
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:12
|30
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:19
|31
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:01:20
|32
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:24
|33
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|34
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|35
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|36
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|37
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:30
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:40
|39
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:01:59
|40
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|41
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:10
|42
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:02:21
|43
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:02:36
|44
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:44
|45
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|46
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:03:21
|47
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:35
|48
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:03:40
|49
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:03:57
|50
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:04:10
|51
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:16
|52
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:05:25
|53
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:06:16
|54
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:06:45
|55
|Adrian Gjolberg (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:07:01
|56
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:07:20
|57
|Kristoffer Wormsen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:07:23
|58
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:07:37
|59
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|60
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|61
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:07:53
|62
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:08:06
|63
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:08:52
|64
|Martin Olsen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:09:49
|65
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|66
|Erik Nyqvist (Swe) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|67
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:09:52
|68
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:10:27
|69
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:11:19
|70
|Jonas Orset (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:11:29
|71
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|0:11:37
|72
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:12:35
|73
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:12:58
|74
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:41
|75
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:14:34
|76
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:15:10
|77
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|78
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:13
|79
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:31
|80
|Thomas Nesset Brahushi (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:17:28
|81
|Petter Schmidt (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:21:50
|1
|Sky Procycling
|38:46:39
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:05
|3
|IAM Cycling
|4
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|6
|Sojasun
|7
|Bretagne - Séché Environnement
|0:00:15
|8
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|9
|Joker Merida
|10
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:25
|11
|Katusha
|0:00:57
|12
|Team Cult Energy
|0:01:15
|13
|Team People4you - Unaas Cycling
|0:02:10
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:15
|15
|Team Plussbank
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:55
|17
|Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|0:03:28
|18
|Rietumu-Delfin
|0:05:21
|19
|Ringeriks - Kraft Look
|0:05:52
|20
|Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:07:38
