Victor Campenaerts wins Tour of Leuven

Stybar settles for second in sprint trailed by Kristoff in third

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) outsprinted Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to win the Tour of Leuven-Memorial Jef Scherens race, held on many of the same roads that hosted the 2021 World Championships in the Belgian city.

Campenaerts and Stybar got away together with 24km after an aggressive race and worked together to hold off a group of chasers.

Campenaerts and Stybar went shoulder to shoulder in the sprint but Campenaerts edged clear near the line and was able to celebrate a big win for Lotto Soudal as they fight to avoid relegation from the 2023 WorldTour.

Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won the sprint for third place, 20 seconds behind after a chase group was unable to catch the two attackers.

