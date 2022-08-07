Victor Campenaerts wins Tour of Leuven
By Stephen Farrand published
Stybar settles for second in sprint trailed by Kristoff in third
Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal) outsprinted Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to win the Tour of Leuven-Memorial Jef Scherens race, held on many of the same roads that hosted the 2021 World Championships in the Belgian city.
Campenaerts and Stybar got away together with 24km after an aggressive race and worked together to hold off a group of chasers.
Campenaerts and Stybar went shoulder to shoulder in the sprint but Campenaerts edged clear near the line and was able to celebrate a big win for Lotto Soudal as they fight to avoid relegation from the 2023 WorldTour.
Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won the sprint for third place, 20 seconds behind after a chase group was unable to catch the two attackers.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Victor Campenaerts wins Tour of LeuvenStybar settles for second in sprint trailed by Kristoff in third
-
New Zealander Aaron Gate wins road race and claims his fourth medal at Commonwealth GamesDaryl Impey gets silver for South Africa
-
Cordon-Ragot wins Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden as Vos is disqualifiedJumbo-Visma riders wins the sprint but losses victory 30 minutes after the race for three-second 'puppy paws' aero position
-
Krista Doebel-Hickok wins Tour des PyrénéesSilvia Zanardi takes final stage around Lourdes